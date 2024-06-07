Appeals court upholds conviction of British national linked to Daesh

Landmark projects, career prospects draw Filipino architects to GCC

Manila: When Daryl Anasco moved to Riyadh five years ago, he was drawn by Saudi Arabia’s construction boom under Vision 2030 and its ambitious megaprojects, in which he immediately saw a window of opportunity for his career.

Fairly new to the profession and only 24 at the time, Anasco soon found himself immersed in work and projects he would not have been able to pursue in his native Bohol province in the central Philippines.

“They offer unique opportunities in my field that are not available in the Philippines ... Here in Saudi, it’s only now that I have experienced being involved in big projects. That’s one of the advantages of working here. They entrust us with big projects,” Anasco told Arab News.

There are some 2,000 Filipino architects working in GCC countries, according to data from the United Architects of the Philippines.

“They really have trust in us Filipinos. That’s my experience,” Anasco said.

“From residential I jumped to a giga-project. That’s one of the good things about working here. You’ll get to be part of big-ticket projects.”

This month, he will take the oath as a licensed architect in Riyadh, which is a significant career step that he says gives him greater confidence to seize even more opportunities in the future.

“Hopefully, I can join the biggest project in the world today, which is here in Saudi Arabia — NEOM,” he said, referring to the flagship multibillion-dollar smart city project.

“There’s a lot of job hirings here now in Saudi ... I would like to explore more.”

Cecilio Ebuenga, who left Manila for Saudi Arabia in 2004, said there has always been “room for growth” in the region for architects building their careers.

“We were given the chance to deliver our talent, our skills. We are given more roles here as professionals,” he said.

“You get recognized as a professional and it gave me more confidence.”

Ebuenga has been working with one of the biggest Saudi Arabia companies specializing in home and garden supplies.

“The working environment in Saudi is very professional. They have high regard for us Filipino architects and engineers. You can feel their respect,” he said. “We are given equal opportunity.”

New possibilities for growth have been open for Filipino architects and designers also in the UAE which, like Saudi Arabia, offers young graduates opportunities for learning and certification.

“The industry here is thriving, and there are many opportunities to grow professionally, gain experience, and be part of landmark developments,” said Precious Ann Padaong.

Padaong is a Bataan native who in 2019 found work in Dubai — home to some of the most iconic contemporary infrastructure projects, including the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

She was 24 when she moved to the UAE, where she also obtained her professional license.

“Becoming a licensed architect has greatly boosted my confidence and expanded my network,” Padaong said.

“Working here allows me to be part of something big ... I’m exposed to projects and responsibilities I never imagined I could handle. Although there is still much to learn, it’s exciting to see how far I’ve come.”