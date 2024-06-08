You are here

  • Home
  • Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report
A fisherman prepares to fish shrimps with a net at a shrimp farm and restaurant in Isla Venado, Puntarenas, Costa Rica, on June 22, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3285

Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report
  • While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, says Food and Agriculture Organization report
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Follow

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: Aquaculture is playing an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s food needs, surpassing wild fisheries in aquatic animal production for the first time, according to a report published Friday.
With global demand for aquatic foods expected to keep growing, an increase in sustainable production is vital to ensure healthy diets, the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization said.
In 2022, aquaculture yielded 94.4 million tons of aquatic animal production — 51 percent of the total, and 57 percent of the production destined for human consumption, it said.
“Aquatic systems are increasingly recognized as vital for food and nutrition security,” according to the report, released as experts gathered in Costa Rica for talks on ocean conservation.
“Because of their great diversity and capacity to supply ecosystem services and sustain healthy diets, aquatic food systems represent a viable and effective solution that offers greater opportunities to improve global food security and nutrition,” it added.




The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, speaks during the opening of the Immersed Change Ocean Protection Summit in San Jose on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, the report noted.
The sustainability of wild fishery resources remained a cause for concern, it added.
The proportion of marine stocks fished within biologically sustainable levels decreased to 62.3 percent in 2021, 2.3 percent lower than in 2019, the report said.
“Urgent action is needed to accelerate fishery stock conservation and rebuilding.”

With the world’s population projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, “providing sufficient food, nutrition and livelihoods for this growing population demands significant investments,” it added.
“Aquaculture has a major role to play, particularly in Africa where its great potential is not yet realized,” the report said, noting that more than 40 percent of the world’s population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Aquatic products remain one of the most traded food commodities, generating a record $195 billion in 2022 — a 19 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels, it said.
“Despite these significant achievements, the sector still faces major challenges from climate change and disasters, water scarcity, pollution, biodiversity loss” and other man-made impacts, it added.




Hervé Berville, France's secretary of state for the sea and biodiversity, speaks during the opening of the Immersed Change Ocean Protection Summit in San Jose on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

The report was released to coincide with a meeting in San Jose of country representatives, scientists and international experts to prepare for the third UN Ocean Conference, to be held in France in 2025.
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Social Affairs Li Junhua said at the start of the talks that protecting the ocean was “not an option but an imperative.”
Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves, host of the two-day meeting, said that if the world does not act, “we as a generation would be taking away the future of humanity.”
Participants will debate issues including the capacity of the ocean to absorb carbon dioxide, the need for sustainable fishing and tackling marine pollution.
 

Topics: aquaculture FAO Costa Rica

Related

NEOM food company strengthens Saudi aquaculture sector with strategic deals
Saudi Arabia
NEOM food company strengthens Saudi aquaculture sector with strategic deals
Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee

Updated 22 sec ago
Follow

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee

Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee
Updated 22 sec ago
The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released long lists of 10 Thursday for nonfiction and poetry
The foundation announced the lists for young people’s literature and books in translations earlier in the week and will reveal the fiction nominees on Friday

NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie’s “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” his explicit and surprisingly resilient memoir about his brutal stabbing in 2022, is a nominee for the National Book Awards. Canada’s Anne Carson, one of the world’s most revered poets, was cited for her latest collection, “Wrong Norma.”
The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released long lists of 10 Thursday for nonfiction and poetry. The foundation announced the lists for young people’s literature and books in translations earlier in the week and will reveal the fiction nominees on Friday. Judges will narrow the lists to five in each category on Oct. 1, and winners will be announced during a Manhattan dinner ceremony on Nov. 20.
Rushdie, 77, has been a literary star since the 1981 publication of “Midnight’s Children” and unwittingly famous since the 1988 release of “The Satanic Verses” and the death decree issued by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for the novel’s alleged blasphemy. But “Knife” brings him his first National Book Award nomination; he was a British citizen, based in London, for “Midnight’s Children” and other works and would have been ineligible for the NBAs. Rushdie has been a US citizen since 2016.
Besides “Knife,” the nonfiction list includes explorations of faith, identity, oppression, global resources and outer space, among them Hanif Abdurraqib’s “There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension,” Rebecca Boyle’s “Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are” and Jason De León’s “Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling.”
The other nonfiction nominees were: Eliza Griswold’s “Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church,” Kate Manne’s “Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia,” Ernest Scheyder’s “The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives,” Richard Slotkin’s “A Great Disorder: National Myth and the Battle for America,” Deborah Jackson Taffa’s “Whiskey Tender” and Vanessa Angélica Villarreal’s “Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders.”
Along with Carson’s “Wrong Norma,” poetry nominees include Pulitzer Prize winner Dianne Seuss’ latest, “Modern Poetry“; Fady Joudah’s elliptically titled “(...)”; Dorianne Laux’s “Life on Earth”; Gregory Pardlo’s “Spectral Evidence”; and Rowan Ricardo Phillips’ “Silver.”
Others on the poetry list were Octavio Quintanilla’s “The Book of Wounded Sparrows,” m.s. RedCherries’ “mother,” Lena Khalaf Tuffaha’s “Something About Living” and Elizabeth Willis’ “Liontaming in America.”


Salman Rushdie’s “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” his explicit and surprisingly resilient memoir about his brutal stabbing in 2022, is a nominee for the National Book Awards. (Getty Images/AFP)

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference
Updated 12 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference

Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference
  • In her speech, Diana Johnson said Britain had been ‘gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behavior, theft and shoplifting’
  • Warwickshire Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail in connection to the incident
Updated 12 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s police and crime minister had her bag stolen at a conference for senior and midranking police officers where she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred when Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents’ Association conference in central England on Tuesday where one senior officer told her in a speech that the criminal justice system was broken.
The official said Johnson had her bag stolen at the conference, but no security risk had been identified. In her speech, Johnson said Britain had been “gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behavior, theft and shoplifting.”
The Home Office, or interior ministry, declined to comment.
Warwickshire Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail in connection to the incident.
Britain has been hit by an increase in thefts and shoplifting in recent years. While overall crime has generally been decreasing, the number of thefts from individuals of items like bags and mobile phones rose by 40 percent in the year ending March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
This has contributed to public support for the police falling to record lows. A poll by YouGov earlier this year found more than half of the public do not trust the police to solve crimes, and over a third said they have no faith in the police to maintain law and order.
In her speech, Johnson announced plans to give more police officers training to tackle anti-social behavior after a “decade of decline.”
“Too many town centers and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behavior, theft and shoplifting which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue,” she said.

Topics: Britain Diana Johnson

Related

A police officer clashes with a protestor outside a hotel in Rotherham, Britain, August 4, 2024. (Reuters)
World
UK PM talks of ‘standing army’ of police to deal with rioting across Britain
Human rights groups urge new UK PM to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system
World
Human rights groups urge new UK PM to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky

Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky
  • “Russia launched a strike on an ordinary civilian vessel in the Black Sea right after it left Ukrainian territorial waters,” Zelensky said
  • There were no casualties from the attack, Zelensky added, urging global condemnation after the strike
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP

KYIV: A Russian missile on Thursday morning hit an Egypt-bound cargo ship in the Black Sea carrying wheat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Black Sea is a crucial trading route for Ukraine, one of the world’s largest agricultural producers and exporters, but was turned into a naval battleground when Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Russian missile against a wheat cargo bound for Egypt ... Russia launched a strike on an ordinary civilian vessel in the Black Sea right after it left Ukrainian territorial waters,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.
There were no casualties from the attack, Zelensky added, urging global condemnation after the strike.
“Domestic stability and normal life in dozens of countries around the world are dependent on the normal and unhindered operation of our food expert corridor,” he said.
Moscow last year pulled out of a UN-brokered deal guaranteeing safe passage for Ukraine’s agricultural exports on the Black Sea, but Kyiv has carved out a maritime corridor allowing trade to continue.
Over 5,000 ships have sailed through the grain corridor since it was created, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Wednesday.
Global food prices shot up when Russia invaded Ukraine amid fears conflict in the Black Sea would hobble global food supplies.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt wheat Black Sea

Related

Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO
World
Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO
Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea
World
Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt
  • As of 2026, immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries would be eligible to receive up to $34,000
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's government said Thursday it would drastically increase grants for immigrants who choose to leave the country, in order to encourage more migrants to make the choice.
As of 2026, immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), up from the current 10,000 kronor, the right-wing government, which is propped up by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, said in a statement.

Topics: Sweden immigrants

Related

Sweden charges Qur’an burners with hate crime
World
Sweden charges Qur’an burners with hate crime
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)
World
Sweden charges activist with hate crime over 2022 Qur'an burning

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer
  • “The trouble for Poland is that Iran is already under such severe sanctions that there is not that much more that we can do,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
  • “I’m disappointed, because we have a new president of Iran“
Updated 12 September 2024
AFP

WARSAW: Poland’s foreign minister conceded Thursday that there were limits on how to influence Iran, already under heavy sanctions, after Tehran allegedly shipped short-range missiles to Russia to attack Ukraine.
Western powers this week imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector, including state carrier Iran Air, and Ukraine warned it may cut off relations with Tehran.
“The trouble for Poland is that Iran is already under such severe sanctions that there is not that much more that we can do,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said when asked if Poland, a staunch backer of Ukraine, would also sever ties.
He was speaking at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on Tuesday said that Russia could start firing the Iranian missiles into Ukraine within weeks.
Western powers had warned Iran against the move, and Sikorski noted that it came shortly after Iranians elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, seen as a reformist within the cleric-run state.
“I’m disappointed, because we have a new president of Iran. He’s supposedly not as aggressive as the previous butcher of Tehran,” Sikorski said.
“But the policy of sending missiles and drones to use against Ukraine and also using similar equipment against Israel seems to be continuing.”
Poland enjoys a long history with Iran, which took in thousands of Polish civilians during World War II.
But as a close US ally, it has joined pressure campaigns against Iran, including agreeing to host a 2019 conference encouraged by then president Donald Trump that pressured Tehran.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Polland Iran missiles sanctions Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski

Related

Iran’s president slams the West over Gaza war
Middle-East
Iran’s president slams the West over Gaza war
An Iranian Shahab-3 missile rises into the air after being test-fired at an undisclosed location in the Iranian desert. (AFP)
World
UK summons Iranian charge d’affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Latest updates

Libyan factions have not reached final agreement on central bank crisis, UN Libya Mission says
Libyan factions have not reached final agreement on central bank crisis, UN Libya Mission says
Where We Are Going Today: Retro Burger in Riyadh
Where We Are Going Today: Retro Burger in Riyadh
UN envoy repeats call for prioritization of efforts to end war in Yemen
The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, addresses a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday. (Screenshot)
Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee
Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee
EU foreign policy chief urges de-escalation at Lebanon-Israel border
EU foreign policy chief urges de-escalation at Lebanon-Israel border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.