SADAFCO receives outstanding SFDA rating

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm

IMI, a privately-owned global media group headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of the IMI Academy, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s media landscape. The academy will equip the next generation of journalists and content creators with the skills and resources necessary to excel, offering an advanced curriculum focused on media, journalism, and content creation using the latest learning methodologies.

IMI has undergone a significant transformation under the leadership of Group CEO Rani R. Raad, who also serves as president and operating partner of Redbird IMI. The launch of the IMI Academy represents the latest milestone in this ongoing journey, building on a series of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding and enhancing the group’s offerings. These efforts include the appointment of new divisional leaders at IMI, the introduction of new editors-in-chief at Sky News Arabia and CNN Business Arabic, and a comprehensive overhaul of the group’s editorial assets, focusing on both content strategy and product innovation.

Training and knowledge exchange have long been part of IMI’s operations, driven by the unwavering commitment of its various media entities and their training initiatives. The National recently initiated its second cohort of its graduate training program designed to provide young graduates with the essential skills and insights for a successful career in journalism. Also, since its inception in April 2021, Sky News Arabia Academy has made significant strides in nurturing future media professionals, journalists, and content creators, delivering high-caliber courses to a wide range of participants, from youth and students to aspiring media professionals, business leaders, and CEOs. The IMI Academy will build upon these under the leadership of Faisal bin Huraiz as its director.

Bin Huraiz first joined Sky News Arabia as a key member of its launch team and has been one of the channel’s leading anchors since 2012, conducting interviews with high-profile political figures such as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. In addition to his role in the newsroom, he has garnered extensive expertise as a trainer, coach, and certified mentor over the past 17 years, training more than 3,000 individuals, including top-level executives, government officials, students, and graduates.

Raad said: “From the outset, our vision has been to build IMI into a global media powerhouse that enriches and empowers lives through cutting-edge media products, content, and user experiences, delivered by best-in-class journalists and professionals.

“We are proud to have made significant strides toward that goal over the past year, and we recognize that this progress brings with it a responsibility to nurture the next generation of media talent in the region, helping to grow this vital sector that we aim to lead. The establishment of the IMI Academy will introduce a new offering that supports the ongoing learning and development needs of our evolving industry.

“I am delighted to welcome Faisal bin Huraiz to this new role, which he will take on alongside his position as a presenter at Sky News Arabia. Faisal is an exemplary Emirati talent, and one of the region’s most highly certified professionals in media training, Faisal has been instrumental in the success of the Sky News Arabia Academy since its inception. In his new role, the IMI Academy will benefit not only from his expertise at Sky News Arabia but also from the strengths of The National, CNN Business Arabic, and Al-Ain News. I am confident that he will lead the IMI Academy to become the region’s foremost media training hub.”

Under bin Huraiz’s leadership, the academy will introduce world-class training and development programs, featuring modern curriculums delivered through advanced practical teaching techniques and accelerated learning methods. All courses will be aligned with global standards to ensure the highest levels of professionalism and will incorporate the latest technologies, including AI tools.

Reflecting on his new role, bin Huraiz said: “I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead the IMI Academy. This role perfectly aligns with my passion for training, capacity building, and media empowerment. In today’s era of storytelling, owning and effectively conveying your narrative is crucial — if you do not tell your story, someone else will. The experiences I’ve gained at Sky News Arabia, both in the newsroom and on the field, have deepened my commitment to advancing media training in our region. My goal is to enhance professionalism and empower every speaker and decision-maker to communicate their message effectively.

“I look forward to working with our experienced team to build on their excellent work and deliver innovative, impactful programs tailored to the needs of individuals, institutions, and governments, while upholding the highest professional and ethical standards.”

In addition to his extensive training accreditations and certifications, bin Huraiz holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from UAE University and an associate degree in cinematography and film/ video production from the New York Film Academy.