SADAFCO receives outstanding SFDA rating

SADAFCO receives outstanding SFDA rating
SADAFCO’S manufacturing facilities were inspected by the SFDA.
Updated 10 June 2024
Arab News
SADAFCO receives outstanding SFDA rating

SADAFCO receives outstanding SFDA rating
Updated 10 June 2024
Arab News
Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company has been awarded an outstanding A+ rating by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, following their recent inspection of the company’s manufacturing facilities.

This accomplishment underscores SADAFCO’s commitment to producing superior products and ensuring consumer safety via the implementation of stringent quality control protocols.

SADAFCO also remains up to date through the implementation of innovative manufacturing methodologies and industry best practices. An example of these efforts is the most recent upgrade of the Jeddah cleaning-in-place system. These enhancements have optimized cleaning efficiency while reducing environmental impact by using less water and chemicals.

The backbone of SADAFCO’s operations is a solid quality management system that has been carefully developed to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of manufacturing. This framework allows SADAFCO to keep a close eye on all of its processes, from production to packaging to storage, guaranteeing that all of the necessary protocols are followed at all times.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said: “At SADAFCO, our mission is to delight consumers with delicious, nutritious, convenient and sustainable products. This A+ rating by the SFDA exemplifies the commitment of our entire team to going above and beyond industry norms. Our Digital Factory program for digitizing quality processes and manufacturing, is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will improve our operations even more. It gives us great pleasure that we are leading the way in offering Saudi consumers the safest and healthiest products on the market.”

Throughout 2023, SADAFCO had zero cases of non-compliance with regulations related to food safety and product labeling standards, as well as zero incidents of noncompliance concerning the health and safety impacts of SADAFCO products and services, maintaining a spotless record.

Since its establishment in 1977, SADAFCO has continuously built trust through a steadfast dedication to quality and transparency. In an era where the Saudi government and public prioritize food safety and quality, SADAFCO stands at the forefront, meeting these demands with a proactive and innovative approach.

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm
Updated 12 September 2024
Arab News
IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm
Updated 12 September 2024
Arab News

IMI, a privately-owned global media group headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of the IMI Academy, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s media landscape. The academy will equip the next generation of journalists and content creators with the skills and resources necessary to excel, offering an advanced curriculum focused on media, journalism, and content creation using the latest learning methodologies.

IMI has undergone a significant transformation under the leadership of Group CEO Rani R. Raad, who also serves as president and operating partner of Redbird IMI. The launch of the IMI Academy represents the latest milestone in this ongoing journey, building on a series of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding and enhancing the group’s offerings. These efforts include the appointment of new divisional leaders at IMI, the introduction of new editors-in-chief at Sky News Arabia and CNN Business Arabic, and a comprehensive overhaul of the group’s editorial assets, focusing on both content strategy and product innovation.

Training and knowledge exchange have long been part of IMI’s operations, driven by the unwavering commitment of its various media entities and their training initiatives. The National recently initiated its second cohort of its graduate training program designed to provide young graduates with the essential skills and insights for a successful career in journalism. Also, since its inception in April 2021, Sky News Arabia Academy has made significant strides in nurturing future media professionals, journalists, and content creators, delivering high-caliber courses to a wide range of participants, from youth and students to aspiring media professionals, business leaders, and CEOs. The IMI Academy will build upon these under the leadership of Faisal bin Huraiz as its director.

Bin Huraiz first joined Sky News Arabia as a key member of its launch team and has been one of the channel’s leading anchors since 2012, conducting interviews with high-profile political figures such as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. In addition to his role in the newsroom, he has garnered extensive expertise as a trainer, coach, and certified mentor over the past 17 years, training more than 3,000 individuals, including top-level executives, government officials, students, and graduates. 

Raad said: “From the outset, our vision has been to build IMI into a global media powerhouse that enriches and empowers lives through cutting-edge media products, content, and user experiences, delivered by best-in-class journalists and professionals.

“We are proud to have made significant strides toward that goal over the past year, and we recognize that this progress brings with it a responsibility to nurture the next generation of media talent in the region, helping to grow this vital sector that we aim to lead. The establishment of the IMI Academy will introduce a new offering that supports the ongoing learning and development needs of our evolving industry.

“I am delighted to welcome Faisal bin Huraiz to this new role, which he will take on alongside his position as a presenter at Sky News Arabia. Faisal is an exemplary Emirati talent, and one of the region’s most highly certified professionals in media training, Faisal has been instrumental in the success of the Sky News Arabia Academy since its inception. In his new role, the IMI Academy will benefit not only from his expertise at Sky News Arabia but also from the strengths of The National, CNN Business Arabic, and Al-Ain News. I am confident that he will lead the IMI Academy to become the region’s foremost media training hub.”

Under bin Huraiz’s leadership, the academy will introduce world-class training and development programs, featuring modern curriculums delivered through advanced practical teaching techniques and accelerated learning methods. All courses will be aligned with global standards to ensure the highest levels of professionalism and will incorporate the latest technologies, including AI tools.

Reflecting on his new role, bin Huraiz said: “I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead the IMI Academy. This role perfectly aligns with my passion for training, capacity building, and media empowerment. In today’s era of storytelling, owning and effectively conveying your narrative is crucial — if you do not tell your story, someone else will. The experiences I’ve gained at Sky News Arabia, both in the newsroom and on the field, have deepened my commitment to advancing media training in our region. My goal is to enhance professionalism and empower every speaker and decision-maker to communicate their message effectively.

“I look forward to working with our experienced team to build on their excellent work and deliver innovative, impactful programs tailored to the needs of individuals, institutions, and governments, while upholding the highest professional and ethical standards.”

In addition to his extensive training accreditations and certifications, bin Huraiz holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from UAE University and an associate degree in cinematography and film/ video production from the New York Film Academy.

Tree launches Saudi Arabia's first pet insurance

Tree launches Saudi Arabia’s first pet insurance
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News
Tree launches Saudi Arabia’s first pet insurance

Tree launches Saudi Arabia’s first pet insurance
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News

Tree Digital Insurance Agency has announced the official launch of the Kingdom’s first pet insurance, a groundbreaking product designed to meet the growing needs of pet owners in Riyadh and beyond. This innovative product is part of Tree’s broader strategy to expand its digital insurance offerings, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of enhancing the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

As the only insurance product of its kind licensed by the Insurance Authority in Saudi Arabia, Tree’s pet insurance provides comprehensive coverage for cats and dogs, offering financial protection for pet owners against the costs of veterinary care, surgeries, medications, and more. This product launch represents a significant milestone in Tree’s mission to fill market gaps with innovative, customer-centric solutions.

“Today’s launch of pet insurance marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector,” said Preeti Mundhra, a member of Tree’s executive management. “As the first digital insurance agency in the Kingdom, we are committed to driving digital transformation and bringing innovative products to the market that address the unique needs of our customers. This product not only protects pets but also enhances the overall support system available to pet owners, contributing to the quality of life improvements envisioned in Vision 2030.”

Bader Alhathal, another member of Tree’s executive management, added: “This product is more than just insurance; it’s a commitment to the well-being of our pets and the peace of mind of their owners. By offering pet insurance, we are taking a significant step toward providing comprehensive, accessible, and digitally driven solutions that cater to the modern lifestyle of our customers.”

The launch of pet insurance comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid growth in pet ownership, particularly in urban centers like Riyadh. With this new offering, Tree aims to support this growing community by providing a reliable and accessible insurance solution that ensures pets receive the care they need while also providing peace of mind to their owners.

The Insurance Authority has played a crucial role in enabling Tree to bring this product to the market. By lifting regulatory restrictions and granting Tree a perpetual license earlier this year, the IA has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a vibrant, diversified private sector, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Insurance Authority, which has been instrumental in our journey to becoming a leader in digital insurance,” added Mundhra. “Their commitment to innovation and public-private collaboration has been key to our success.”

Tree is Saudi Arabia’s first digital insurance agency. Since its inception in 2022, Tree has aimed to transform the insurance sector through digital innovation, offering a range of products that include motor insurance, travel insurance, and now pet insurance.

Badael opens second manufacturing facility in Jeddah to address rising demand

Badael opens second manufacturing facility in Jeddah to address rising demand
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News
Badael opens second manufacturing facility in Jeddah to address rising demand

Badael opens second manufacturing facility in Jeddah to address rising demand
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News

Badael, a PIF company, inaugurated its new manufacturing facility at MODON — Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technologies Zones — Asfan, in Jeddah.

The new manufacturing site consists of an extensive nicotine powder mixing facility, an R&D lab, a dedicated test line, a QC lab, and a second high-speed manufacturing line, which is installed to ramp up the supply of DZRT tobacco-free pouches to meet the surge in demand that the market has seen over the past year.

Badael Company’s Chief Executive Officer Tolga Sezer said: “We are committed to our mission to help 1 million smokers quit smoking by 2028. The inauguration of our new manufacturing site and the line in Jeddah is a testament to Badael’s steadfast dedication to meeting the demand for our Saudi-made product, DZRT.

“Our new facility will leverage state-of-the-art manufacturing processes that utilize global standards in nicotine pouch production under world-class quality standards and sustainable environmental practices.”

The inauguration of the MODON facility will further enable Badael to deliver on its vision and mission by supporting economic diversification, creating local opportunities, enabling healthcare savings, and driving sustainability.

AQAR marks 10 years of success as Saudi Arabia's leading real estate platform

AQAR marks 10 years of success as Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate platform
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News
AQAR marks 10 years of success as Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate platform

AQAR marks 10 years of success as Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate platform
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News

With over 10 years of experience in the real estate technology industry, AQAR has established itself as the ultimate destination for comprehensive real estate solutions in Saudi Arabia. Available as both a website and a mobile app on iOS and Android, AQAR provides a seamless platform for property seekers and advertisers alike.

AQAR simplifies the search process for those looking to buy or rent properties across all cities and regions of the Kingdom. Beyond just listings, AQAR offers a range of services, including financing, leasing, real estate data analysis, and marketing. These services aim to meet the diverse needs of customers while contributing to the regulation of the Saudi real estate market. AQAR is committed to achieving the highest user satisfaction by maintaining top-quality standards and fostering strong connections between buyers, sellers, real estate seekers, and both government and private entities.

A decade of success

AQAR’s journey began over a decade ago, building a robust experience with its clients to become the leading name in innovative real estate solutions. AQAR leads the prop-tech market in Saudi Arabia. Some of the key metrics are: 233 billion documented values of properties listed on the platform, 400 million monthly searches conducted on the platform, 35 million monthly listings views, 12 million app downloads on iOS and Android, and 2 million active users per month.

What does AQAR offer?

AQAR offers a comprehensive suite of services catering to diverse segments of the real estate market. For general services, the platform provides a vast database of real estate listings for both sale and rent, a detailed property map showcasing all residential projects, a streamlined process for obtaining real estate advertising licenses, efficient leasing services, and a robust property management system. Additionally, AQAR generates comprehensive data reports to analyze market trends and user interactions across different regions. For developers, AQAR offers project showcasing on its map with detailed unit information and project features, targeted messaging to verified users, and effective digital marketing strategies to reach potential buyers. Finally, AQAR provides flexible real estate office plans designed to assist real estate offices and brokers in managing their listings efficiently.

The ‘Dufaat’ rent now, pay later service

AQAR has introduced the “Dufaat” service, which allows tenants to convert annual rental payments into monthly installments. This system also ensures landlords receive full and secure payments, making the leasing process simpler and more efficient on the AQAR platform.

Future aspirations

AQAR is dedicated to continuously providing innovative services in the real estate market, enhancing partnerships with financial institutions, and improving the user experience to attract new target audiences and foster sustainable growth.

BSF-AstroLabs program boosts Saudi fintech talent

BSF-AstroLabs program boosts Saudi fintech talent
Updated 10 September 2024
Arab News
BSF-AstroLabs program boosts Saudi fintech talent

BSF-AstroLabs program boosts Saudi fintech talent
Updated 10 September 2024
Arab News

Bank Saudi Fransi and AstroLabs, a business expansion platform in the Gulf, have announced the successful conclusion of the second cohort of their flagship “Banker Technologist” program, which seeks to expand Saudi Arabia’s fintech talent pool, thereby contributing to the advancement of the broader fintech sector.

As Saudi Arabia is rapidly evolving into a global financial technology and innovation hub, the program plays a pivotal role in generating employment in fintech. This is in line with Vision 2030’s objectives to increase the number of fintech companies to at least 525 by 2030, up from 200 in 2023 to create 18,000 job opportunities.

This six-month program is uniquely designed to shift the emphasis from theoretical concepts to practical skill acquisition through a learning environment created to simulate actual workplace scenarios.

During the initial stages, the 10 selected participants took part in group classes held at AstroLabs’ premises in Riyadh, covering core development topics such as web development, databases, security, cloud and digital services, integration and programming, along with soft skills and personal competencies.

Afterward, the participants got the opportunity to partake in mentorship sessions moderated by more than 10 subject matter experts including established bankers and CEOs as well as members from the AstroLabs’ network, among other stakeholders. This immersive experience has equipped participants with the necessary technological tools, personalized support and unrivaled networking opportunities, including a visit to the LEAP conference held in Riyadh last May.

Reema Siyam, head of learning and talent management at Banque Saudi Fransi Academy, said: “As BSF takes strides toward its mission to become the most modern, innovative, and experience-focused bank in the region, we continue to focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent in the Kingdom to achieve that mission. Our ‘Banker Technologist’ program focuses on the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation at the bank and on empowering our employees to take charge of their development.”

At the end of the program, the participants started to work within the bank’s verticals and were offered the opportunity to gather insights from senior leaders, industry experts and specialized mentors from AstroLabs’ wider network through weekly sessions.

Fouad Fattal, vice president of key accounts and programs at AstroLabs, said: “We are delighted to be completing the second cohort of the ‘Banker Technologist’ program, which represents a cornerstone of our commitment as a company to foster fintech talents amid a rapid uptake in digital banking as a key pillar of the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia.”

