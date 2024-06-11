You are here

  Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level

Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level

Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level. (Reuters)
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level

Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level
  • Apple earlier announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI
  • Elon Musk had sued OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015, and its CEO Sam Altman at the beginning of March
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
“That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk, who is the CEO of electric-vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX and owner of social media company X, said in a post on X.
“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he said.
Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.
Apple said it had built AI with privacy “at the core” and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.
“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!” Musk said on X.
It was unlikely that anyone would follow Musk’s lead, Ben Bajarin, CEO of consulting firm Creative Strategies, said, adding that Apple was trying to educate people that private cloud was as secure as keeping data on a device.
“What (Apple) is trying to now add to the narrative is when (data) leaves and goes to the secure private cloud, it’s similarly taking that same user data anonymization and firewalling of that information to you. Apple really never sees that,” he said.
Musk had sued OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015, and its CEO Sam Altman at the beginning of March, saying they abandoned the startup’s original mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.
He has also founded his own startup, xAI, in a bid to challenge OpenAI and build an alternative to the viral chatbot ChatGPT.
xAI was valued at $24 billion in its last funding round, where it raised $6 billion in series B funding.

Musk calls Australian government ‘fascists’ over misinformation law

Musk calls Australian government ‘fascists’ over misinformation law
Updated 13 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Musk calls Australian government ‘fascists’ over misinformation law

Musk calls Australian government ‘fascists’ over misinformation law
  • Australia’s Labor government unveils legislation which could fine Internet platforms up to 5 percent of their global revenue
  • The proposed law would require tech platforms to set codes of conduct to stop dangerous falsehoods spreading and be approved by a regulator
Updated 13 September 2024
Reuters

SYDNEY: Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, on Friday called Australia’s center-left government “fascists” over proposed legislation to slap fines on social media firms for failing to prevent the spread of misinformation online.
Australia’s Labor government on Thursday unveiled legislation which could fine Internet platforms up to 5 percent of their global revenue for enabling misinformation, joining a worldwide push to rein in borderless tech giants.
The proposed law would require tech platforms to set codes of conduct to stop dangerous falsehoods spreading and be approved by a regulator. The regulator would set its own standard if a platform failed to do so and fine firms for non-compliance.
Musk, who views himself as a champion of free speech, responded to a post by an X user linking the Reuters story about the misinformation law with one word: “Fascists.”
A spokesperson for Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said by email that companies operating in Australia must comply with Australian laws.
“This bill improves the transparency and accountability of platforms for users and the Australian people,” Rowland said.
Musk’s comment on the push against misinformation drew criticism and ridicule from other government lawmakers.
“Elon Musk’s had more positions on free speech than the Kama Sutra. When it’s in its commercial interests, he is the champion of free speech and when he doesn’t like it ... he’s going to shut it all down,” Government Services Minister Bill Shorten told Channel Nine’s breakfast show.
Social media platforms should not publish scam content, deepfake materials and livestream violence in the name of free speech, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones told ABC television.
In a previous clash with the Australian government, X in April went to court to challenge a cyber regulator’s order for the removal of some posts about the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to call Musk an “arrogant billionaire.”
The regulator later dropped its challenge against X after a setback in the federal court.
X had blocked Australian users from viewing the posts about the stabbing but refused to remove them globally on the grounds that one country’s rules should not control the Internet.

Topics: Elon Musk Australia

Related

Australia threatens fines for social media giants enabling misinformation
Media
Australia threatens fines for social media giants enabling misinformation
Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation
Media
Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation

