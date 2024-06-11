Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center issues 1st license to boost sustainable development

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital city is poised for a transformative phase of integrated planning and sustainable infrastructure development with the issuance of its inaugural project license by the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center.
This milestone represents a significant shift toward comprehensive planning and sustainable infrastructure expansion for the region, following the recent delegation of licensing responsibilities to the center.
In a recent announcement, the center disclosed the issuance of a nine-day license for utility connection excavations on June 10, signaling the beginning of a phased approach to license issuance aimed at effectively meeting market demands.
Tariq bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, RIPC’s vice president for operations, emphasized that license issuance will be gradual to ensure efficient market responsiveness. He underscored the center’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and expediting processes through direct electronic interfaces with relevant entities, facilitating instant data verification, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
Al-Harbi outlined the center’s diverse objectives, including enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure project planning and execution, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and establishing strategic partnerships. Furthermore, he stressed the center’s mission to revitalize urban environments to enhance citizen and resident satisfaction.
Additionally, Al-Harbi mentioned ongoing efforts to standardize permit and licensing procedures, as well as digitize project plans and information, ensuring compliance with international standards.
Established by a decree from the Council of Ministers in July 2023, RIPC aims to advance infrastructure projects, optimize expenditure, enhance quality of life, and promote sustainable development in urban areas. Chaired by Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, the RIPC board of directors comprises representatives from key ministries and commissions.
Saudi Arabia is committed to positioning Riyadh as a global leader in sustainability through various measures and initiatives. This endeavor seeks to elevate the quality of infrastructure projects in the province by implementing sustainable business models, thereby improving quality of life, reducing visual pollution, and enhancing expenditure efficiency — all aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030.