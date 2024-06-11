You are here

  • Home
  • Diriyah Co., UK institute team up for Saudi talent growth

Diriyah Co., UK institute team up for Saudi talent growth

Diriyah Co., UK institute team up for Saudi talent growth
The MoU, signed by Abdullah Al-Othman, chief human capital officer at Diriyah Co., and Belinda Howell, executive director of regulation and assurance operations at the institute, will support the growth of Diriyah’s skilled workforce. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6g4qh

Updated 11 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Diriyah Co., UK institute team up for Saudi talent growth

Diriyah Co., UK institute team up for Saudi talent growth
  • Agreement initially targets training 15 Saudis from Diriyah Co., with potential expansion based on the organization’s needs
  • Partnership will focus on training young Saudi talent, mid-management professionals, both Saudi and non-Saudi, and potentially senior staff
Updated 11 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Diriyah Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to enhance the training and development of Saudi talent.

The partnership aims to transfer knowledge and expertise by creating comprehensive learning plans and fostering collaboration across professional fields within the built environment, following the institute’s standards.

The memorandum, which was signed by Abdullah Al-Othman, chief human capital officer at Diriyah Co., and Belinda Howell, executive director of regulation and assurance operations at the institute, will support the growth of Diriyah’s skilled workforce.

The agreement initially targets training 15 Saudis from Diriyah Co., with potential expansion based on the organization’s needs.

The partnership will focus on training young Saudi talent, mid-management professionals, both Saudi and non-Saudi, and potentially senior staff.

Training will be primarily conducted in Riyadh through webinars and in-person sessions, minimizing business disruption, with opportunities for international training as needed.

Collaboration will cover training and guidance in cost and commercial management; project management; asset and facilities management; real estate advisory, procurement, and tendering; business and budgeting; and cost control skills.

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co., said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with RICS to bring the immense benefits of their programs to our employees and projects by adopting global standards in training and development. It is a significant step toward enhancing our professional capabilities and ensuring the preservation of Diriyah’s rich heritage.”

Justin Young, global CEO at the institute, said: “Our collaboration with the Diriyah Co. underscores our commitment to promoting cultural, economic, and professional growth within Saudi Arabia. By supporting Diriyah Co., we aim to highlight the roots of this ancient city and its history across various fields, including culture, arts, and knowledge.”

Topics: Diriyah Co. Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Jerry Inzerillo Abdullah Al-Othman Belinda Howell

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Co. unveils its mixed-use commercial office and retail offering Zallal
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Co. unveils its mixed-use commercial office and retail offering Zallal
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Co. honors winners of mosque design competition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Co. honors winners of mosque design competition

Vibrant feathers in Asir’s cap

Asir region’s diverse habitats, from highlands to plains, provide ideal conditions for a variety of bird species to thrive. (SPA
Asir region’s diverse habitats, from highlands to plains, provide ideal conditions for a variety of bird species to thrive. (SPA
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Vibrant feathers in Asir’s cap

Asir region’s diverse habitats, from highlands to plains, provide ideal conditions for a variety of bird species to thrive. (SPA
  • Asir is home to a wide range of avian life, including endemic species such as the Asir magpie, a rare bird found only in this region of Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Asir, a region renowned for its natural beauty, is also a sanctuary for a range of migratory birds.

These feathered visitors, some of which have inhabited the region for millennia, contribute significantly to the area’s rich biodiversity. The region’s diverse habitats, from highlands to plains, provide ideal conditions for a variety of bird species to thrive, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

The acacia, juniper and natural flowers provide suitable habitats for different bird species. (SPA)

In the spring, the forests of Asir come alive with the vibrant colors and songs of these avian guests. The region’s blend of climate and topography attracts birds from around the world, including species from Africa, Europe and Asia.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Asir’s blend of climate and topography attracts birds from around the world, including species from Africa, Europe and Asia.

• The endemic species such as the Asir magpie is a rare bird found only in this region of the Kingdom.

• European species such as the European bee-eater also visit the region during the spring and summer.

The SPA team, accompanied by bird enthusiast Ahmed Niazi, recently embarked on a journey to witness the natural spectacle of gathered birds.

Asir region’s diverse habitats, from highlands to plains, provide ideal conditions for a variety of bird species to thrive. (SPA)

According to Niazi in an interview with SPA, Asir appeals to migratory birds through its diverse tree species and varying temperatures. The acacia, juniper and natural flowers provide suitable habitats for different bird species.

Asir is home to a wide range of avian life, including endemic species such as the Asir magpie, a rare bird found only in this region of the Kingdom.

The acacia, juniper and natural flowers provide suitable habitats for different bird species. (SPA)

The fall and spring seasons are peak migration periods in Saudi Arabia, as birds traverse the region on their journeys between the northern and southern hemispheres.

Migratory birds from Africa, such as the African paradise flycatcher, pied cuckoo and gray-headed kingfisher, find suitable breeding grounds in Asir’s humid southwestern highlands. European species such as the European bee-eater also visit the region during the spring and summer.

The book, “Birds of Saudi Arabia,” published by Aramco in 2020, highlights the Kingdom’s rich avian diversity; 499 species are recorded, including 401 resident or migratory birds and 11 rare species.

 

Topics: Asir ASEER Natural beauty of Asir Saudi Arabia

Related

The Aman Environmental Society has launched awareness campaigns and created water basins to support and sustain migratory birds.
Saudi Arabia
Migratory birds bring ecological balance to Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region
Wildlife center releases 60 seabirds at Al-Azizyah Beach
Saudi Arabia
Wildlife center releases 60 seabirds at Al-Azizyah Beach

Saudi artist adds local twist to French art movements

Saudi artist adds local twist to French art movements
Updated 14 September 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi artist adds local twist to French art movements

Saudi artist adds local twist to French art movements
  • Vibrant artworks are a ‘rebellion against dull landscapes of the past,’ says Mohammed Al-Aameri
Updated 14 September 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In his latest exhibition, Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Aameri is presenting his own take on cubism and fauvism — with a Saudi twist.

“Red Line” at Kenz Gallery in the Al-Mousa Center, Riyadh, is on show until Sept. 20. The works on display draw particular inspiration from fauvism, an early 20th-century art movement known for its bold colors and expressive brushwork, favoring emotional expression through color over strict adherence to realism.

“Red Line” marks a pivotal moment in Al-Aameri’s artistic journey. (Photo/Rahaf Jambi)

Al-Aameri told Arab News, “My exhibition focuses on expressing feelings and emotions as an alternative to realistic photography, while mixing my own style with techniques inspired by fauvism and cubism. Although fauvism was short-lived, it laid the groundwork for many modern-art movements.”

“Red Line” is the result of an artistic journey that spans decades. Al-Aameri’s paintings encapsulate stories, emotions, and cultural heritage.

Through my research, travel, and interaction with many (international) artists, I aim to revive the innovative spirit of these schools in my own style, presenting it in a new and distinctive way in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Al-Aameri, Saudi artist

“Through my research, travel, and interaction with many (international) artists, I aim to revive the innovative spirit of these schools in my own style, presenting it in a new and distinctive way in Saudi Arabia,” the 55-year-old artist said.

By tapping into modern art movements that push boundaries Mohammed Al-Aameri’s goal is to challenge the status quo and inspire emerging artists to think beyond conventional methods. (Photo/Rahaf Jambi)

“Red Line” consists of 20 works, including paintings that feature figures in traditional Saudi attire rendered in a vibrant palette that contrasts sharply with the muted colors typically associated with historical representations of the region.

“I love colors, and aim to express a spectrum in my paintings,” he said. “It’s a form of rebellion against the past, where we were often limited to dull landscapes of brown and green.”

Mohammed Al-Aameri, Saudi artist

Al-Aameri’s work is also deeply inspired by his childhood memories. These recollections provide a backdrop to his artistic expression, allowing him to weave personal history into his works.

At 19, Al-Aameri became enamored with Picasso’s art after seeing it in a magazine. “His work touched me and encouraged me to explore cubism,” he said. “I had been drawing in a classical style, but Picasso’s art showed me the potential to break boundaries. Cubism requires a deep understanding of geometry, which fascinated me.”

By tapping into modern art movements that push boundaries Mohammed Al-Aameri’s goal is to challenge the status quo and inspire emerging artists to think beyond conventional methods. (Photo/Rahaf Jambi)

This newfound passion led to opportunities for training with international artists in France and Florence, enriching his artistic perspective.

Al-Aameri’s goal is to challenge the status quo and inspire emerging artists to think beyond conventional methods. “I aim to elevate the concept of art in Saudi Arabia, as many artists are still confined to traditional approaches,” he said.

His own artistic journey began at a young age. “I discovered my love for drawing at eight, inspired by my mother … my first portrait was of King Khaled, which amazed everyone and ignited my passion for art,” he said.

At 16, Al-Aameri sold his first painting—a watercolor depicting a Bedouin woman spinning wool. “The piece was filled with warm colors representing the Saudi environment,” he recalls. This artwork caught the attention of a British collector and was sold for SR3,500 ($933).

“Red Line” marks a pivotal moment in Al-Aameri’s artistic journey, showcasing not only his skill but also his vision for the future of art in Saudi Arabia.

“The exhibition is a celebration of art’s power to transcend limitations and connect with deeper truths,” he said.

 

Topics: Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Aameri Al-Mousa Center Kenz Gallery Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures
Saudi artist Ahmed Mater on his solo show at Christie’s London 
Lifestyle
Saudi artist Ahmed Mater on his solo show at Christie’s London 

Saudi delegation meets UK’s National Audit Office to boost cooperation, expertise

Saudi delegation meets UK’s National Audit Office to boost cooperation, expertise
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi delegation meets UK’s National Audit Office to boost cooperation, expertise

Saudi delegation meets UK’s National Audit Office to boost cooperation, expertise
  • Talks focused on enhancing quality and efficiency through the value-for-money methodology
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s General Auditing Bureau met with officials from the UK’s National Audit Office in London to discuss strengthening cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of public sector auditing, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration on performance reviews, financial statement analysis, technical capabilities, and risk management frameworks, SPA added.
They also focused on enhancing quality and efficiency through the value-for-money methodology, from the planning stage to measuring impact.
This comes as Saudi Arabia shifts from cash-based to accrual-based accounting in its public sector.
The delegation also held discussions with Gareth Davies, the UK’s comptroller and auditor general.
He emphasized the importance of the meeting in fostering closer ties between the two bodies.
Davies highlighted the significance of exchanging knowledge and expertise in areas such as accounting, auditing, and professional oversight, and noted that these efforts would contribute to improving the performance and efficiency of both institutions.
 

Topics: General Auditing Bureau

Related

General Court of Audit chief meets Indian counterpart
Saudi Arabia
General Court of Audit chief meets Indian counterpart
Saudi Arabia part of global audit conference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia part of global audit conference

Who’s Who: Haneen Al-Saleh, managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Haneen Al-Saleh, managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Haneen Al-Saleh, managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Haneen Al-Saleh, managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

Haneen Al-Saleh is the managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

She spearheads the company’s commitment to the country by driving innovation and collaboration across key sectors, including mobility, consumer goods, and energy.

Al-Saleh leads the team’s efforts in evolving the business of hydrogen, digitalization, and energy diversification while fostering regional development in the mobility sector.

Prior to joining Bosch, she had a number of jobs in the energy and engineering sectors. She has more than 10 years of experience, including as a global project intervention and operation leader, project manager, and strategic marketing analyst.

She began her career as a mechanical design engineer in the UK. After returning to the Kingdom, she took on various roles including strategic marketing manager and global execution and intervention leader at General Electric.

Her previous positions also include project mechanical engineer at Acumen Project in Nottingham, England, building services advisor at Ideal Design in Jeddah, and part-time sales at 3mobile in Edinburgh.

Al-Saleh was reportedly the first Saudi woman to work on a construction site while leading a team and completing the delivery of Waad Al-Shamal, the first integrated solar combined cycle power plant of the MENAT region, driving innovation and change in the energy landscape.

Al-Saleh holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in energy engineering and carbon management from the UK.

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Who’s Who: Rabah Al-Shemaisi, SG of Media and Awareness Committee at Saudi Banks
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Rabah Al-Shemaisi, SG of Media and Awareness Committee at Saudi Banks
Who’s Who: Abdullah Bakhraibah, CEO of Arab Investment Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Bakhraibah, CEO of Arab Investment Co.

Saudi Arabia arrests 22,373 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 22,373 illegals in one week
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia arrests 22,373 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 22,373 illegals in one week
  • The report showed that among the 1,507 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 53 percent were Ethiopian, 46 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 22,373 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 14,216 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,943 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,214 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,507 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 53 percent were Ethiopian, 46 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 80 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and seven were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: Illegal expats in Saudi Arabia Saudi jawazat

Related

Saudi Arabia arrests 22,021 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests 22,021 illegals in one week
Saudi police have arrested hundreds of illegals breaching country’s law. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests 19,199 undocumented individuals in one week

Latest updates

Nelly Korda and the US keep rolling in Solheim Cup and lead Europe 10-6
Nelly Korda and the US keep rolling in Solheim Cup and lead Europe 10-6
Champions Italy, Argentina qualify for Davis Cup final eight
Champions Italy, Argentina qualify for Davis Cup final eight
A river otter attacks a child at a Seattle-area marina
A river otter attacks a child at a Seattle-area marina
PSG stay perfect and clinical Marseille beat unlucky Nice in French league
PSG stay perfect and clinical Marseille beat unlucky Nice in French league
Venezuela says it arrested 6 foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill President Maduro
Venezuela says it arrested 6 foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill President Maduro

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.