Diriyah Co., UK institute team up for Saudi talent growth

RIYADH: The Diriyah Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to enhance the training and development of Saudi talent.

The partnership aims to transfer knowledge and expertise by creating comprehensive learning plans and fostering collaboration across professional fields within the built environment, following the institute’s standards.

The memorandum, which was signed by Abdullah Al-Othman, chief human capital officer at Diriyah Co., and Belinda Howell, executive director of regulation and assurance operations at the institute, will support the growth of Diriyah’s skilled workforce.

The agreement initially targets training 15 Saudis from Diriyah Co., with potential expansion based on the organization’s needs.

The partnership will focus on training young Saudi talent, mid-management professionals, both Saudi and non-Saudi, and potentially senior staff.

Training will be primarily conducted in Riyadh through webinars and in-person sessions, minimizing business disruption, with opportunities for international training as needed.

Collaboration will cover training and guidance in cost and commercial management; project management; asset and facilities management; real estate advisory, procurement, and tendering; business and budgeting; and cost control skills.

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co., said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with RICS to bring the immense benefits of their programs to our employees and projects by adopting global standards in training and development. It is a significant step toward enhancing our professional capabilities and ensuring the preservation of Diriyah’s rich heritage.”

Justin Young, global CEO at the institute, said: “Our collaboration with the Diriyah Co. underscores our commitment to promoting cultural, economic, and professional growth within Saudi Arabia. By supporting Diriyah Co., we aim to highlight the roots of this ancient city and its history across various fields, including culture, arts, and knowledge.”