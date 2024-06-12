You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister chairs 121st UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Barcelona

Saudi minister chairs 121st UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Barcelona

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb chaired the 121st session of the UN World Tourism Organization’ Executive Council. (SPA)
1 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb chaired the 121st session of the UN World Tourism Organization’ Executive Council. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb chaired the 121st session of the UN World Tourism Organization’ Executive Council. (SPA)
2 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb chaired the 121st session of the UN World Tourism Organization’ Executive Council. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9f8r3

Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi minister chairs 121st UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Barcelona

Saudi minister chairs 121st UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Barcelona
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: While chairing the 121st session of the UN World Tourism Organization’s Executive Council on Monday and Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, emphasized the role the sector plays in achieving growth of the global economy, and sustainability that benefits local communities.

During his opening speech, he said that presiding over the meeting was “a historic moment” because “it united world leaders to confront pressing challenges in tourism and to drive tangible progress in all aspects of the global tourism sector.”

He added: “This gathering confirmed our collective vision of the continued prosperity of the international tourism sector, stressing the need for innovative models to sustain the sector, create investment opportunities, and continue strategic partnerships.”

Discussions during the meeting focused on analysis of international tourism trends, implementation of general work programs and regulatory reforms, discussions of financial-growth strategies for the international tourism sector, and the importance of investment in the development of human resources to maintain global competitiveness, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Khateeb held a meeting with representatives of the private tourism sector in Spain to promote opportunities for them in the Kingdom, the facilities available to investors, and plans to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Spain, as well as Europe more widely.

The participants in the discussion included senior executives from leading global, European and Spanish hotel chains, as well as operators of tourism businesses in the Kingdom, and organizations interested in expanding their presence in the Kingdom in light of the developments in the tourism sector as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan.

Saudi Arabia welcomed more than 40,000 tourists from Spain in 2023, a 6 percent increase compared with 2022. The growth was attributed to the introduction of an e-visa program for visitors from 66 countries, with the aim of increasing the number of people visiting the country to 70 million by 2030.

Also during the UNWTO meeting, Al-Khateeb signed a memorandum of understanding with his Greek counterpart, Olga Kefalogianni, for the development of tourism businesses and investments, and to enhance the professional skills of workers in the sector.

Saudi Arabia is chairing UNWTO’s Executive Council in 2024 after being reelected to do so for a second-successive year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Related

Saudi foreign minister attends BRICS meeting in Russia, holds talks with counterparts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister attends BRICS meeting in Russia, holds talks with counterparts
Saudi hospitality revenue to grow by 7.5% in next 4 years: report  
Business & Economy
Saudi hospitality revenue to grow by 7.5% in next 4 years: report  

Riyadh festival pays tribute to ‘father of chemistry’

Riyadh festival pays tribute to ‘father of chemistry’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh festival pays tribute to ‘father of chemistry’

Riyadh festival pays tribute to ‘father of chemistry’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Jabir ibn Hayyan, a renowned Muslim scientist, is known as the “father of chemistry” for his pioneering contributions.

Born in 721, he discovered key chemical compounds still used today.

The 2024 STEAM Festival at King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh is highlighting the early scientist’s life and legacy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Running until Sept. 30 under the theme “Fun Chemistry,” the festival offers educational, informative, and entertaining experiences.

Ibn Hayyan’s innovations, such as distillation, greatly advanced chemistry in both the Islamic world and the West. His works, translated into Latin, spread knowledge widely.

Notable discoveries include hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, gold water, and silver nitrate. He also explored practical uses, such as steel production, waterproofing, and creating artificial pearls.

Scholar Ibn Khaldun praised him as “the imam of chemistry writers,” and chemistry was sometimes called “the science of Jabir.”

The festival aims to instill pride in Saudi Arabia’s scientific heritage and align with future goals.

It features 100 workshops, panel discussions, live shows, and interactive exhibits across STEAM fields, exploring past, present, and future science and technology.

The event showcases local innovations, sustainable practices, and modern technologies, reflecting the Kingdom’s dedication to scientific progress.

With over 25 pavilions, the festival covers the history of chemistry, petrochemical innovations, environmental challenges, and sustainable solutions tied to Vision 2030.

Topics: Riyadh FestivaL

Related

Focus on petrochemicals industry and innovation at Riyadh festival 
Saudi Arabia
Focus on petrochemicals industry and innovation at Riyadh festival 
Spanish passions of food and football combine at Riyadh festival video
Saudi Arabia
Spanish passions of food and football combine at Riyadh festival

COP29 president calls for united action on climate finance goals

COP29 president calls for united action on climate finance goals
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
Follow

COP29 president calls for united action on climate finance goals

COP29 president calls for united action on climate finance goals
  • ‘We still risk falling short,’ Mukhtar Babayev warns after Baku talks
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

Mukhtar Babayev, president of COP29, has called for global unity as the world approaches a critical turning point in climate change negotiations.

Speaking during discussions in the Azerbaijan capital Baku, Babayev said that talks are now approaching a “more focused dialogue” on collective climate finance.

“The conclusion of the final meeting of the ad hoc work program marks the beginning of the end,” Babayev said, indicating a shift toward a framework that will guide discussions leading up to COP29. 

In addition, the president also expressed his belief that a comprehensive draft negotiating text could be developed as the foundation for the COP29 presidency’s final phase.

This preparation is crucial, as nations strive to achieve a new goal in climate finance that aligns with the urgent demands of the environmental crisis, he said. 

“We have full confidence in the co-chairs of the ad hoc work program as they now develop a substantive framework for a draft negotiating text. This substantive framework will serve as the basis for the COP29 presidency’s final period of intensive political and technical engagements as we prepare to nail down a deal on a new climate finance goal at COP29,” Babayev said.

However, the president also warned that the road ahead would be full of challenges that will require persistence and cooperation from all countries involved.

“We are on the right track and have come a long way, but we still risk falling short. Determination and leadership is needed from all parties to bridge the gaps that still divide us in this critical final phase. Everyone now needs to take ownership of finding an agreement.

“Sticking to set positions and failing to move toward each other will leave too much ground to be covered at COP29,” he said, adding that the stakes have never been higher.

Babayev said that billions of people worldwide are counting on leaders to deliver climate finance on a scale that is equal to the urgency of the climate change crisis.

“We will spare no effort to deliver a fair and ambitious new goal in Baku at COP29,” he said.

As the COP29 presidency prepares for the final negotiations in November, the world is watching as leaders discuss obligatory finance to combat climate change, and reduce its effects on vulnerable countries.

 

Topics: Green & Blue

Related

Countries still far apart on COP29 finance goal
World
Countries still far apart on COP29 finance goal
Special How Saudi Arabia and its Asian partners are driving green development ahead of COP29 graphic
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia and its Asian partners are driving green development ahead of COP29

AlUla Dates Festival boosts local agriculture

AlUla Dates Festival boosts local agriculture
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

AlUla Dates Festival boosts local agriculture

AlUla Dates Festival boosts local agriculture
  • Workshops and training programs aim to enhance the quality and competitiveness of AlUla dates in both local and global markets
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: The AlUla Dates Festival, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, began this week with a strong turnout from farmers and investors.

On its first day, the festival received 110 tonnes of dates, highlighting the region’s rich agricultural heritage and growth potential.

The event, a collaboration between the commission and various public and private entities, supports local farmers and promotes sustainable agriculture.

Workshops and training programs aim to enhance the quality and competitiveness of AlUla dates in both local and global markets.

For investors, the festival offers an opportunity to acquire premium dates from a renowned region.

The festival runs through to Nov. 9, held every Friday and Saturday in AlUla.

Dates are economically and socially important in AlUla, with about three million palm trees producing 120,000 tonnes annually, making the region a key player in the agricultural sector.

The festival showcases the diversity and quality of AlUla’s date varieties.

Topics: AlUla Dates Festival

Related

New partnership to conserve AlUla’s cultural heritage
Art & Culture
New partnership to conserve AlUla’s cultural heritage
Boost for regional economy as AlUla’s palm farms produce over 100,000 tonnes of dates annually
Saudi Arabia
Boost for regional economy as AlUla’s palm farms produce over 100,000 tonnes of dates annually

KSrelief continues food security projects in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan

KSrelief continues food security projects in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief continues food security projects in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan

KSrelief continues food security projects in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief continued to provide food assistance to most vulnerable communities in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan as part of its food security project.
KSrelief distributed 4,158 food baskets in several districts in Yemen’s Shabwah governorate, benefiting 30,562 individuals.
In Lebanon, the agency continued implementing the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District.

KSrelief distributes bread in northern Lebanon. (SPA)


The bakery last week distributed 25,000 bags of bread daily to needy families of Syrians, Palestinians as well as the host community in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 individuals.
In Sudan, KSrelief has distributed 700 food boxes in Kassala State, benefiting 4,172 members of the neediest families, as part of the second phase of the food security support project there.

KSrelief distributes 700 food parcels in Sudan. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

How Saudi Arabia’s investment in blue ammonia is helping the global clean energy transition

How Saudi Arabia’s investment in blue ammonia is helping the global clean energy transition
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
SULAFA ALKHUNAIZI & HAJAR ALQUSAYER
Follow

How Saudi Arabia’s investment in blue ammonia is helping the global clean energy transition

How Saudi Arabia’s investment in blue ammonia is helping the global clean energy transition
  • The Kingdom’s strategic push for blue ammonia under Vision 2030 has positioned it as a leader in clean energy alternatives
  • Adoption of the circular carbon economy, carbon capture, and pioneering regulatory frameworks deemed key to the transition
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
SULAFA ALKHUNAIZI & HAJAR ALQUSAYER

RIYADH: As the world accelerates its shift toward cleaner energy sources, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself at the forefront of blue ammonia production, which is emerging as a key component in the global effort to combat carbon emissions and climate change.

Long a global leader in oil and gas, the Kingdom is now using its technological and economic prowess to lead in alternative energy, particularly blue ammonia, which has the potential to drive the global hydrogen economy and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.

Blue ammonia, or NH3, is a versatile chemical compound traditionally used in agriculture as fertilizer, as well as in various industrial processes. However, its appeal as a clean energy source is gaining momentum.

The production of blue ammonia involves capturing up to 90 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions generated during its manufacture, thereby significantly reducing its environmental impact. This makes it an attractive alternative to conventional fossil fuels, especially in industries that are difficult to decarbonize, such as shipping, aviation, and heavy manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia’s pivot to blue ammonia is part of its broader Vision 2030 reform agenda to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on fossil fuels and expand its renewable energy capacity. This transition is also critical to its commitment to combat climate change and contribute to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The blue ammonia injection point compressor at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Hawiyah, Makkah province. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to generate half of its energy needs from renewables and alternative sources, including hydrogen and blue ammonia, by the end of the decade.

The Kingdom will transition to natural gas and renewable energy sources in equal parts by 2030, Abdulaziz Almizani, Chief Advisor of Energy and Sustainability, told Arab News.

“Fifty percent should be by natural gas and the other 50 percent should be with renewables and alternative energy sources, hydrogen, and blue ammonia,” he said.

DID YOU KNOW?

Saudi Arabia is leading the clean energy transition through large-scale investment in blue ammonia, crucial for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like shipping and aviation.

The Kingdom aims for 50 percent of its energy to come from natural gas and 50 percent from clean sources, including blue ammonia, by 2030.

Saudi Aramco and Ma’aden have already pioneered carbon-neutral ammonia exports, making significant strides in supporting the global hydrogen economy.

In addition to embracing blue ammonia production, Saudi Arabia is adopting the circular carbon economy model to manage and reduce emissions, incorporating what are known as the “4Rs” — reduce, reuse, recycle, and remove.

As part of this effort, the Kingdom is investing in carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies to remove CO2 and convert it into useful products. Almizani highlighted Saudi Aramco’s role in pioneering these technologies, including the launch of a project that transforms CO2 into methanol.

Illustration courtesy of Aramco

Saudi Aramco has already become a key player in promoting the hydrogen economy, having shipped the world’s first carbon-neutral ammonia to Japan in 2020. This was a significant milestone for the global adoption of clean energy, marking Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a leader in blue ammonia production and export.

Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, is playing a pivotal role in these efforts, recently exporting 138,000 tons of blue ammonia to South Korea — one of the largest quantities approved globally.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Despite the high cost of production and the need for technological adaptation, Almizani is optimistic that the costs associated with blue ammonia will eventually decrease, making it more accessible and scalable.

The Kingdom’s investment in clean energy is also reflected in its new developments, such as its smart city NEOM, which is set to host the world’s largest green ammonia plant by 2025, further solidifying Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a global leader in both green and blue ammonia production.

Illustration courtesy of NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s efforts are also supported by a strong regulatory framework aimed at promoting clean energy. Almizani emphasized the importance of establishing regulations in the energy industry to encourage private sector participation.

The Kingdom’s adoption of blue ammonia as part of its energy mix not only aligns with its domestic goals but also contributes significantly to the global fight against climate change.

As blue ammonia production scales up and technological advancements make it more cost-effective, Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to emerge as a world leader in this critical area of clean energy, offering a blueprint for other nations seeking to transition away from fossil fuels.
 

 

Topics: Green & Blue Editor’s Choice

Related

Special How Saudi Arabia is harnessing its abundance of renewable energy resources photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is harnessing its abundance of renewable energy resources
Special How biodiesel could cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
How biodiesel could cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal
Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal
Riyadh festival pays tribute to ‘father of chemistry’
Riyadh festival pays tribute to ‘father of chemistry’
Banned by Taliban, Afghan women’s voices increasingly dismissed abroad
Banned by Taliban, Afghan women’s voices increasingly dismissed abroad
COP29 president calls for united action on climate finance goals
COP29 president calls for united action on climate finance goals
Startup of the Week – US-based SambaNova sets sights on Saudi market
Startup of the Week – US-based SambaNova sets sights on Saudi market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.