War on Gaza

‘Immense’ scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity, UN inquiry says
By Israel’s count more than 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the Oct. 7 cross-border attacks that sparked a military retaliation in Gaza that has since killed over 37,000 people. (File/Reuters)
Updated 12 June 2024
Reuters
‘Immense’ scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity, UN inquiry says
  • UN inquiry finds both sides committed war crimes
  • Israel says body is biased, rejects findings
Reuters
GENEVA: Both Israel and Hamas committed war crimes in the early stages of the Gaza war, a UN inquiry found on Wednesday, saying that Israel’s actions also constituted crimes against humanity because of the immense civilian losses.
The findings were from two parallel reports, one focusing on the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and another on Israel’s military response, published by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), which has an unusually broad mandate to collect evidence and identify perpetrators of international crimes committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Israel does not cooperate with the commission, which it says has an anti-Israel bias. The COI says Israel obstructs its work and prevented investigators from accessing both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Israel’s diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva rejected the findings. “The COI has once again proven that its actions are all in the service of a narrow-led political agenda against Israel,” said Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva.
Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
By Israel’s count more than 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the Oct. 7 cross-border attacks that sparked a military retaliation in Gaza that has since killed over 37,000 people, by Palestinian tallies.
The reports, which cover the conflict through to end-December, found that both sides committed war crimes including torture; murder or willful killing; outrages upon personal dignity; and inhuman or cruel treatment.
Israel also committed additional war crimes including starvation as a method of warfare, it said, saying Israel not only failed to provide essential supplies like food, water, shelter and medicine to Gazans but “acted to prevent the supply of those necessities by anyone else.”
Some of the war crimes such as murder also constituted crimes against humanity by Israel, the COI statement said, using a term reserved for the most serious international crimes knowingly committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against civilians.
“The immense numbers of civilian casualties in Gaza and widespread destruction of civilian objects and infrastructure were the inevitable result of a strategy undertaken with intent to cause maximum damage, disregarding the principles of distinction, proportionality and adequate precautions,” the COI statement said.
Sometimes, the evidence gathered by such UN-mandated bodies has formed the basis for war crimes prosecutions and could be drawn on by the International Criminal Court.
Mass killings, sexual violence and humiliation
The COI’s findings are based on interviews with victims and witnesses, hundreds of submissions, satellite imagery, medical reports and verified open-source information.
Among the findings in the 59-page report on the Oct. 7 attacks, the commission verified four incidents of mass killings in public shelters which it said suggests militants had “standing operational instructions.” It also identified “a pattern of sexual violence” by Palestinian armed groups but could not independently verify reports of rape.
The longer 126-page Gaza report said Israel’s use of weapons such as MK84 guided bombs with a large destructive capacity in urban areas were incompatible with international humanitarian law “as they cannot adequately or accurately discriminate between the intended military targets and civilian objects.”
It also said Palestinian men and boys were subject to the crime against humanity of gender persecution, citing cases where victims were forced to strip naked in public in moves “intended to inflict severe humiliation.”
The findings will be discussed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva next week.
The COI composed of three independent experts including its chair South African former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay was set up in 2021 by the Geneva council. Unusually, it has an open-ended mandate — a fact criticized by both Israel and some of its allies.

Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 3 dead, 29 injured

Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 3 dead, 29 injured
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 3 dead, 29 injured

Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 3 dead, 29 injured
  • The crash happened in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province, the country’s railway authority said in a statement
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Nile Delta on Saturday, killing at least three people, two of them children, authorities said.
The crash happened in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province, the country’s railway authority said in a statement. Egypt’s Health Ministry said the collision injured at least 40 others.
Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where an aging railway system has also been plagued by mismanagement. In recent years, the government announced initiatives to improve its railways.
In 2018, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said some 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $8.13 billion, would be needed to properly overhaul the North African country’s neglected rail network.
Video from the site of the crash showed a train car crumpled by the impact, surrounded by crowds. Men tried to lift the injured through the windows of a passenger car.
Last month, a train crashed into a truck crossing the train tracks in the Mediterranean province of Alexandria, killing two people.

Sudan’s Al-Fasher city hit by heavy fighting

Sudan’s Al-Fasher city hit by heavy fighting
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Sudan’s Al-Fasher city hit by heavy fighting

Sudan’s Al-Fasher city hit by heavy fighting
  • Darfur has seen some of the war’s worst atrocities, and the RSF has besieged Al-Fasher since May
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Heavy fighting on Saturday shook a Sudanese city besieged by Rapid Support Forces, witnesses said, as US researchers reported unprecedented and escalating combat in the North Darfur state capital.
Al-Fasher is one of five state capitals in Sudan’s western Darfur region and the only one not in the hands of the Rapid Support Forces, who have been battling the regular army since April 2023.
The UN says the war across much of Sudan has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with millions uprooted, and has led to famine at a displacement camp near Al-Fasher.
Darfur has seen some of the war’s worst atrocities, and the RSF has besieged Al-Fasher since May.
“Neighborhoods are completely deserted, and all you can hear are explosions and missiles,” said Ibrahim Ishaq, 52.
“The central market area has become unliveable because of the intensity of the explosions,” said Ishaq, who fled westward from the city on Friday.
Witnesses reported army bombardment south and east of the city on Saturday and said they heard air-defense batteries firing.
The Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab said in a report on Friday that its analysis confirmed “unprecedented large-scale combat operations” in El-Fasher within the previous 10 days, “with significant escalation in the past 36 hours” involving both the army and the paramilitary forces.
It cited reports that describe “a major multidirectional RSF attack from the northern, eastern, and southern directions” on Thursday.
Darfur Gov. Mini Minawi said on Thursday on social media platform X that the army had repelled “a large attack” by the RSF.
The paramilitaries, however, said they seized military sites in Al-Fasher.
Using satellite imagery and other data, the Yale researchers said they found munition impacts “likely related to high-tempo aerial bombardment” from the regular army but said other structural damage resulted from “RSF bombardment” and combat activity by both sides.
Whatever the battle’s outcome, current fighting levels “are likely to reduce what is left of El-Fasher to rubble effectively,” the Yale study said.
The US special envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello said on X: “We are extremely concerned about the RSF’s renewed attacks.”
He urged the RSF “to stop its assault.”
It was not immediately possible to determine the number of victims.
Sudan’s war has already killed tens of thousands of people, with some estimates as high as 150,000, according to Perriello.
In Khartoum on Saturday, around 800 km from Al-Fasher, witnesses reported heavy explosions and strikes to the city’s south.
Independent UN experts earlier this month appealed for the urgent deployment of an “impartial force” in Sudan for civilian protection.
Sudan’s foreign ministry, loyal to the army, rejected the idea.

 

Israel strikes northern Lebanon in sudden escalation

Israel strikes northern Lebanon in sudden escalation
Updated 48 min 47 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Israel strikes northern Lebanon in sudden escalation

Israel strikes northern Lebanon in sudden escalation
  • Hostilities have reached new areas over the past 24 hours on both sides of the border
Updated 48 min 47 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes targeted the Qasr-Hermel area in the far northeast of Lebanon on Saturday evening for the first time in weeks. No deaths were reported.
The warplanes hit the surroundings of the town of Hawsh Al-Sayyid Ali in Hermel, a border area between Lebanon and Syria. They also targeted the Sarein Plain in the Bekaa Valley, 21 km from the city of Baalbek.
Loud explosions were heard in most parts of Baalbek and central Bekaa, causing panic among residents.
Hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing that he “decided to expand the military operation against Hezbollah … on the border with Lebanon.”
Israel’s Channel 13 quoted him as saying: “We are in the process of a broad and powerful operation on the northern front, and the Israeli army is seeking a gradual escalation on the northern front with Lebanon.”
Hostilities have reached new areas over the past 24 hours on both sides of the border. In the evening, Israel targeted the Sarafand area north of the Litani Line, while Hezbollah targeted settlements in the Safed, Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot areas in northern Israel.
The Israeli military announced in the evening that “two drones launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon towards the Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements exploded, and they fell north of Kiryat Shmona.”

US envoy set for Tel Aviv talks in push to avoid deeper conflict

US special envoy Amos Hochstein addresses the media after meeting with Lebanon's parliament speaker in Beirut on June 18, 2024.
US special envoy Amos Hochstein addresses the media after meeting with Lebanon's parliament speaker in Beirut on June 18, 2024.
Updated 14 September 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

US envoy set for Tel Aviv talks in push to avoid deeper conflict

US special envoy Amos Hochstein addresses the media after meeting with Lebanon's parliament speaker in Beirut on June 18, 2024.
  • Lebanese minister backs journalist in condemning Israel’s ‘psychological warfare’
  • Hezbollah targets northern Israel with rockets in response to strikes on residential areas
Updated 14 September 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Tel Aviv on Monday as the US pushes to stop violence along Israel’s border with Lebanon spiraling into a deeper conflict.

Hochstein is believed to be carrying a message from the US urging restraint, and calling on Israel to avoid any large-scale military action.

The Israeli government is due to meet on Sunday to discuss its response to the escalating conflict with Hezbollah, either through diplomatic efforts or a large-scale military operation.

The meeting comes amid growing internal pressure to facilitate the return of settlers who were forced to flee their homes in northern Israel about a year ago.

Hostilities continued as caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari expressed his support for Lebanese journalist Amal Al-Khalil in condemning Israel’s “intellectual terrorism and psychological warfare.”

The minister called Al-Khalil, a correspondent for the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper, after she received death threats from Israeli sources via her phone.

Hezbollah on Saturday rained dozens of rockets on northern Israel, mainly in the areas of Rosh Pinna and north of Lake Tiberias, and carried out attacks with assault drones.

The strikes were in response to attacks by the Israeli military on residential buildings in southern villages, especially Al-Ahmadiyya in Western Bekaa and Kafr Rumman in the Nabatieh area.

In successive statements, Hezbollah said it launched an assault drone attack on the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade at the Ma’ale Golani barracks, and struck the 282nd Artillery and Precision Missile Brigade headquarters in Yiftah Elifleet, northwest of Lake Tiberias, with Katyusha rockets.

Sirens sounded in Avivim in the Western Galilee.

An Israeli army spokesperson said that 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee since early morning.

Israeli media reported that Hezbollah was expanding its range of fire, focusing on Safed, the Tiberias area, and Rosh Pinna.

Sirens were also heard in Safed, Ami’ad, and Dovev in Western Galilee, and Yiftah.

Large explosions rocked the Upper Galilee, and rockets were reported to have landed in the Kahal area, south of Safed.

Explosions were heard in the artillery bunkers in Zaoura in the Golan Heights after a rocket salvo was launched from Lebanon. Sirens sounded in several nearby settlements.

Hezbollah said that it hit the Northern Corps reserve headquarters, the Galilee Division reserve base, and its logistical depots in Ami’ad with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

The militant group also claimed to have destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank on the Roueissat Al-Alam-Zebdine road with a guided missile.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that an Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Rumman, in the Nabatieh region, on Friday left 13 people injured, with one person requiring hospital treatment.

Hezbollah mourned the loss of one of its members, Abbas Hamada, 34, from the town of Qammatiyah in Mount Lebanon.

The Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks on several border towns in the southern region.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, claimed that security forces targeted rocket launch sites that were used to stage attacks on Galilee in the morning and toward Upper Galilee late on Friday.

Adraee said that warplanes targeted a military building in Kfar Rumman, while Israeli artillery shelled areas in southern Lebanon.

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft and military drones continued to fly over the villages in the south, reaching the outskirts of the city of Tyre, while flares lit up the skies over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line in both the western and central sectors.

 

Hezbollah warns Israel against Lebanon border flare-up

Hezbollah warns Israel against Lebanon border flare-up
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Hezbollah warns Israel against Lebanon border flare-up

Hezbollah warns Israel against Lebanon border flare-up
  • Naim Qassem, number two in the Iran-backed Lebanese group, was speaking after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was determined to restore security to its northern front
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP

BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s second-in-command warned on Saturday that an all-out war by Israel aimed at returning 100,000 displaced people to their homes in areas near the Lebanon border would displace “hundreds of thousands” more.
Naim Qassem, number two in the Iran-backed Lebanese group, was speaking after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was determined to restore security to its northern front.
Gallant told Israeli troops last week that “we are preparing for anything that may happen in the north.”
In a speech in Beirut, Qassem said: “We have no intention of going to war, as we consider that this would not be useful.
“However, if Israel does unleash a war, we will face up to it — and there will be large losses on both sides,” he said.
“If they think such a war would allow the 100,000 displaced people to return home ... we issue this warning: prepare to deal with hundreds of thousands more displaced.”
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Thousands of people living in the border area of both countries have been displaced by the fighting.
The cross-border violence since early October has killed 623 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including at least 142 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, authorities have announced the deaths of at least 24 soldiers and 26 civilians.
Qassem said on Saturday of those displaced in Israel: “It is impossible to bring them back, no matter the sacrifices made.
“So take your time and think about it before reaching a decision. We are prepared for any eventuality.”
In late August, Israel’s military said it had foiled a major assault by Hezbollah aimed at avenging a military commander killed by an Israeli air strike near Beirut.
Israel said it destroyed “thousands” of Hezbollah rocket launchers, while the Lebanese group insisted it had fired a drone and rocket barrage across the border.
It was perhaps the biggest exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah since the Gaza war began.
However, the violence has since eased, with analysts believing that both sides wish to avoid a wider regional flare-up.

