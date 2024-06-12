Japan beat US 2-0 in men’s Olympic football warmup match

Al-Ittihad rising: 5 talking points from Round 3 of the SPL season

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League swung back into action after the two-week international break with Al-Ittihad — champions in 2022-2023 — signalling their intention to once again challenge for the title after a crushing 7-1 win over Al-Wehda that puts them top of the table.

Al-Ittihad explode into action on and off the pitch

As Sunday morning dawned, Al-Ittihad knew that they needed to beat old rivals Al-Wehda by six goals to move above Al-Hilal into top spot and they did just that, winning 7-1.

It started with 60,000 fans at the King Abdullah Sports City putting on a show with top-class tifos. Al-Wehda had started the season well but were unable to live with the Tigers who seem to be enjoying life under new coach Laurent Blanc. Karim Benzema certainly is, firing home a hat-trick (which included one spectacular strike) to remind the rest of the league that Al-Ittihad have a world-class striker but also a team full of firepower as well as a desire to get back the title after a disappointing season last time around.

And there’s more. New signing Moussa Diaby recorded no less than four assists, a feat that has never been bettered in the history of the league. If he continues this way and Benzema stays fit and in this kind of form, then Ittihad have a real chance. No wonder, at the end, that fans chanted “Bring on Al-Hilal.” Saturday’s clash against the champions should be a classic.

Al-Hilal and Al-Dawsari looking ominous

Three games, three wins, but did anyone really expect anything different? After the 3-0 win over Al-Riyadh, the opposition coach Sabri Lamouchi said that Al-Hilal are the best team in Asia. Few would argue with that.

Especially when they have Salem Al-Dawsari in such form. The 2022 Asian Player of the Year returned from international duty in China to inspire the champions. Not only did he open the scoring, he then made both for Aleksandar Mitrovic — the Serbian striker is also picking up where he left off last season. Al-Dawsari said that the new boys Marcos Leonardo and Joao Cancelo have slotted right in.

That is what happens under coach Jorge Jesus. Just like Manchester City in England, Al-Hilal are looking ominous even at this early stage. The positive for the rest of the league is that they have not yet played one of their title rivals and they also have the Asian Champions League this week to focus on. Their next opponents, Al-Ittihad, do not.

Ronaldo may benefit from midweek rest

After Al-Nassr’s 1-1 draw with Al-Ahli, fans in Iraq may be devastated that Cristiano Ronaldo has not made the trip for their AFC Champions League clash, but it could help Al-Nassr’s domestic challenge. It will not have gone unnoticed in the yellow corner of Riyadh that last season, Al-Hilal dropped six points over the whole campaign. Already in the first three games, Al-Nassr have dropped four. There is still a long way to go but they really need to get into their groove. Only a 99th minute own goal gave them a share of the points against Al-Ahli.

It ended a memorable match. These are two of the biggest teams in Asia, with an impressive following from Al-Ahli generating a great atmosphere. There are more twists to come this season, but Nassr cannot afford to fall too far behind the leaders.

Steven Gerrard setting the pace

A 2-1 win at Al-Fateh made it three wins from three for Al-Ettifaq this season. Last season, Steven Gerrard’s men also started well but this already looks a more solid version of the team from Dammam. The Greens have conceded only one goal in the three games and are looking hard to beat.

Gerrard has brought in a number of new players since the start of last season but Moussa Dembele remains arguably the most vital, scoring winning goals in the first two games including an impressive 1-0 victory at Al-Shabab on the opening day. At the back, former Al-Nassr centre-back Abdullah Madu already looks to be a rock and new goalkeeper Marek Rodak has settled in quickly. With Gini Wijnaldum and Seko Fofana looking good in midfield, there are reasons for fans in the east to be optimistic. Next week’s clash against Al-Nassr, who will be looking for revenge for last season’s early loss, is going to be one to watch.

Al-Qadsiah get a reality check

The newly-promoted team from the east lost their first game of the season, 1-0 to an Al-Shabab team that is looking more solid than in recent years. Al-Qadsiah made waves in the summer with signings such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Marseille and Nacho from Real Madrid. With two wins in the first two games, it was all looking a little easy but Al-Shabab demonstrated that life in the big time is going to be anything but. Going up against a well-organised defence with Nader Al-Sharari a standout, was a different challenge.

That is OK, as Al-Qadsiah — owned by Aramco — are still a work in progress. Even with the big names that coach Michel has at his disposal, there are no expectations for a title challenge this season. Fans will be excited to see where they place at the end of it all but, more pressing, is how they bounce back from their first defeat. There are two winnable fixtures before the big clash against Al-Ahli.