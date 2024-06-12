Cappellini plots Team Abu Dhabi fightback in Italy

SARDINIA: Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini says multiple world powerboat racing titlists Thani Al-Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready to launch a fightback at this weekend’s Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy.
Cappellini believes three days of testing in San Nazzaro, in similar conditions to those that lie ahead in Olbia, have put veteran Al-Qemzi and young Italian teammate Comparato in the mood to recover from a difficult start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship.
“We’ve been working hard to make sure that we get better results in round three,” said the Italian racing legend, who has guided Team Abu Dhabi to 17 world championship titles since taking charge in 2015.
“Thani won in Sardinia two years ago on a circuit which is demanding in a particular way, and we have tried to test in the same kind of conditions in San Nazzaro to increase his confidence. He is working well with Alberto, they are supporting each other, so we hope this will pay off.”
The F1H2O series returns after an 11-week break since round two in Vietnam.
The Victory Team’s Erik Stark holds an eight-point lead in the drivers’ title race from Team Vietnam’s defending world champions and rankings leaders Jonas Andersson and Estonia’s Stefan Arand.
Al-Qemzi has vast experience, having recorded 10 Grand Prix victories and 45 podium finishes since his debut in 2000.
The Emirati driver will be eager to give himself a fighting chance in Saturday’s qualifying sessions, after taking his career points haul in the championship past the 1,000 mark with a battling sixth-place finish in Vietnam.
Comparato is equally determined to reignite his first season with Team Abu Dhabi and will draw inspiration from 10-time world champion Cappellini who had great success in Sardinia and knows race conditions.