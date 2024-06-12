You are here

Cappellini plots Team Abu Dhabi fightback in Italy
Thani Al-Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready to launch a fightback by Team Abu Dhabi in Sardinia.(Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
Cappellini plots Team Abu Dhabi fightback in Italy
  Racing legend says Al-Qemzi, Comparato are in the mood to start recovery in Sardinia
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
SARDINIA: Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini says multiple world powerboat racing titlists Thani Al-Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready to launch a fightback at this weekend’s Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy.

Cappellini believes three days of testing in San Nazzaro, in similar conditions to those that lie ahead in Olbia, have put veteran Al-Qemzi and young Italian teammate Comparato in the mood to recover from a difficult start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure that we get better results in round three,” said the Italian racing legend, who has guided Team Abu Dhabi to 17 world championship titles since taking charge in 2015.

“Thani won in Sardinia two years ago on a circuit which is demanding in a particular way, and we have tried to test in the same kind of conditions in San Nazzaro to increase his confidence. He is working well with Alberto, they are supporting each other, so we hope this will pay off.”

The F1H2O series returns after an 11-week break since round two in Vietnam.

The Victory Team’s Erik Stark holds an eight-point lead in the drivers’ title race from Team Vietnam’s defending world champions and rankings leaders Jonas Andersson and Estonia’s Stefan Arand.

Al-Qemzi has vast experience, having recorded 10 Grand Prix victories and 45 podium finishes since his debut in 2000.

The Emirati driver will be eager to give himself a fighting chance in Saturday’s qualifying sessions, after taking his career points haul in the championship past the 1,000 mark with a battling sixth-place finish in Vietnam.

Comparato is equally determined to reignite his first season with Team Abu Dhabi and will draw inspiration from 10-time world champion Cappellini who had great success in Sardinia and knows race conditions.

Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago
Updated 33 sec ago
AP
Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago
  This is the final LIV event that offers a $4 million prize for the individual winner
Updated 33 sec ago
AP

BOLINGBROOK, Illinois: Jon Rahm moved closer to two big paydays with a 6-under 64 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard a one-shot lead in LIV Golf Chicago as he moves closer to winning the season points title.
Rahm tapped in for birdie on his final hole, the par-5 third at Bolingbrook Golf Course, to lead Sergio Garcia (65) by one shot.
Rahm and Joaquin Niemann of Chile are the only players who can win the points title and the $18 million bonus. Niemann birdied his last two holes to salvage a 68 and was three shots behind Rahm going into the third and final round.
“The goal is to win. If I do that, the rest takes care of itself,” Rahm said.
He was at 7-under 133.
Brooks Koepka, who opened with a 62 to build a four-shot lead after 18 holes, had six bogeys and had to make a 20-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 73. He still was two shots behind.
This is the final LIV event that offers a $4 million prize for the individual winner. The third season of the Saudi-funded league wraps up with the team championship next week.

Vinicius, Mbappe penalties help Madrid beat Real Sociedad

Vinicius, Mbappe penalties help Madrid beat Real Sociedad
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Vinicius, Mbappe penalties help Madrid beat Real Sociedad

Vinicius, Mbappe penalties help Madrid beat Real Sociedad
  The Spanish champions moved within a point of leaders Barcelona who face last season's surprise package Girona on Sunday
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
AFP

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe both struck from the penalty spot to earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.
The Spanish champions moved within a point of leaders Barcelona who face last season’s surprise package Girona on Sunday.
Real Sociedad hit the woodwork on three occasions before Madrid’s second half spot-kicks earned them three points from an end-to-end clash at the Reale Arena.
“It was a tough game, probably we didn’t deserve to win because Real Sociedad played very well... but we bore it out, we suffered, we were committed in the tough moments of the game and I value that a lot,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.
“This sacrifice and commitment from a team with such quality, you cannot always find — and today we found it.
The Italian was without injured midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, and benched Rodrygo Goes for Brahim Diaz.
After Mbappe netted twice to score his first La Liga goals in his previous outing, all eyes were on the French forward.
The former Paris Saint-Germain striker forced Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro into a smart save and had a surging run forward cut short by some last-ditch defending.
Real Sociedad hit the woodwork for the first of three occasions when new arrival Luka Sucic slammed an effort from distance against the bar.
Ancelotti brought on Rodrygo after Diaz suffered an injury and the champions came close through Antonio Rudiger’s header, clawed out by Remiro, and an Mbappe effort across the face of goal.
At the other end Real Sociedad forward Sheraldo Becker struck the bar when played in.
Sucic fired a low strike against the post early in the second half as the Basque side lacked luck in front of goal and Madrid inevitably capitalized.
Vinicius fired home from the spot in the 58th minute after Sergio Gomez handled Arda Guler’s drive and Mbappe soon followed suit.
The French superstar sent Remiro the wrong way from the spot after Jon Aramburu stood on Vinicius’ foot.
Madrid saw the remaining 15 minutes out without stress ahead of their return to Champions League action on Tuesday against Stuttgart.
Mbappe now has three goals in five La Liga matches for Madrid, although two have come from the penalty spot.
Los Blancos last tasted defeat in La Liga in September 2023, going 37 league matches unbeaten since.
“We had a great first half, we had a lot of chances, the game was alive,” said Real Sociedad’s Igor Zubeldia.
“In the second half we started well but the penalty was a tough blow... we were comfortable, it changed the whole game for us.”
Earlier Sevilla earned their first victory of the season with a tight 1-0 triumph over Getafe and Villarreal moved provisionally third with a 2-1 win at Mallorca.

Erling Haaland reaches 99 goals for City as Liverpool lose at Anfield to Forest

Erling Haaland reaches 99 goals for City as Liverpool lose at Anfield to Forest
Updated 14 September 2024
AP
Erling Haaland reaches 99 goals for City as Liverpool lose at Anfield to Forest

Erling Haaland reaches 99 goals for City as Liverpool lose at Anfield to Forest
  Norwegian's double maintained City's 100 percent start to the league
Updated 14 September 2024
AP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland moved to 99 goals for Manchester City after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.
The Norwegian’s double maintained City’s 100 percent start to the league after Yoane Wissa fired Brentford ahead with just 22 seconds on the clock.
Liverpool lost for the first time under new manager Arne Slot, to Nottingham Forest by a shock 1-0 at Anfield.
Manchester United won at Southampton 3-0 to end their two-game losing streak.
Unstoppable Haaland
Haaland scored his 98th and 99th goals in his 103rd City appearance in all competitions. And he was the width of the post away from his third consecutive hat trick after trebles against Ipswich and West Ham.
Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, has nine goals in four league games. He has topped the league scoring charts in each of his two seasons at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for $63 million.
Haaland’s first goal after 19 minutes evened the game following Wissa’s opener, which stunned the Etihad Stadium crowd. Haaland turned and swept a shot past goalkeeper Mark Flekken after a slight deflection off Ethan Pinnock.
He was then too strong for Pinnock when shaking off the defender and running through for his second in the 32nd.
He was inches away in the 81st; the shot came back off the post after beating the keeper.
Slot stunned
Slot suffered his first setback in English football after Callum Hudson-Odoi fired Forest to a stunning win at Anfield.
Hudson-Odoi struck in the 72nd with a curling effort from the edge of the box and beyond goalkeeper Alisson.
Liverpool had been the only team other than City to have a 100 percent winning record after the first three rounds, including a memorable 3-0 win against Man United before the international break.
Rashford snaps run
Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as United beat Southampton.
Rashford doubled United’s lead at Saint Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt’s scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
The win came after back-to-back defeats for United.
Rashford hadn’t scored since March in United’s win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.
Ten Hag said it could be a turning point for the forward.
“For every striker, they want to be on the scoring list. Once the first is in, more is coming. Like a ketchup bottle, once it’s going, it’s coming more,” he said.
De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the offseason, headed in from Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the 35th.
It could have been a different story if Cameron Archer converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.
Late drama
Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a stoppage time penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace against Leicester.
Leicester led 2-0 at Selhurst Park after goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi.
But Mateta sparked Palace’s response with a goal in the 47th, a minute after Mavididi doubled Leicester’s advantage.
Conor Coady fouled Ismaili Sarr in the box right near fulltime and Mateta was cool enough to convert.
West Ham left it even later to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at Fulham.
Danny Ings struck in the fifth minute of added time after Raul Jimenez’s goal looked like earning Fulham the win.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, the manager of the month for August, was frustrated as his team was held to 0-0 at home by Ipswich.

Ferrari’s Charle Leclerc claims fourth straight pole in Baku

Ferrari’s Charle Leclerc claims fourth straight pole in Baku
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP
Ferrari's Charle Leclerc claims fourth straight pole in Baku

Ferrari’s Charle Leclerc claims fourth straight pole in Baku
  • Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren qualified only 17th
  • Max Verstappen was sixth in the second Red Bull as his recent struggles continued
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP

BAKU: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole for the fourth consecutive year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
As title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren qualified only 17th, the Monegasque driver, who won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in his last outing, continued his supreme single lap form to wind up three-tenths of a second ahead of Piastri.
It was the 26th pole of his career at a track where he has yet to win.
Carlos Sainz was third in the second Ferrari and Sergio Perez fourth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.
Three-time world champion and series leader Max Verstappen was sixth in the second Red Bull as his recent struggles continued.
Verstappen leads Norris by 62 points in the title race with eight races of the season remaining.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was seventh for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Argentine new boy Franco Colapinto of Williams and his team-mate Alex Albon.
“It’s one of my favorite tracks of the season,” said Leclerc.
“It hasn’t been an easy weekend for me with the crash in first practice and then a problem in second practice with a new part.
“I wasnt worried, but the pace was already there and in my last lap I went for it a bit more. It is amazing to be on pole again!“
The session began in slanting sunshine across the old city by the Caspian Sea, the Mercedes duo quick to enter the fray on medium tires for two exploratory laps of the slippery street track.
As the conditions improved, Leclerc produced a lap in 1:42.775 to go top while Mercedes switched to softs, Russell swiftly jumping to second and Hamilton to fourth.
But in a final scrabble for places, as Piastri went third behind Leclerc and Albon, Norris pitted and missed the cut, eliminated in 17th place ahead of only the Saubers and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. RB’s Daniel Ricciardo was also out.
It was Norris’s first Q1 elimination since the Las Vegas race last year (2023).
“The lap was good enough, but it was a yellow flag so I had to back off,” said Norris.
Q2 saw Verstappen on top ahead of Leclerc with Perez and Sainz third and fourth.
After a final flurry, Alonso rose to fifth and Colapinto to sixth while Albon hung on to 10th to push Bearman out in 11th along with RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The top-ten shootout began with Leclerc, in 1:46.610, on top ahead of Sainz after an early lap by Russell.
As the final laps began, Albon left the pits with an airbox fan still attached to his Williams car. He pulled it off and threw it to a marshal.
This bizarre incident did not distract Ferrari or Leclerc, however, as he reeled off 1:43.365 to grab his fourth consecutive Baku pole.

Alcaraz gives Spain Davis Cup delight as Australia, US and Germany also qualify

Alcaraz gives Spain Davis Cup delight as Australia, US and Germany also qualify
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP
Alcaraz gives Spain Davis Cup delight as Australia, US and Germany also qualify

Alcaraz gives Spain Davis Cup delight as Australia, US and Germany also qualify
  • Spain and Australia with two successes each have booked their ticket for the Final 8 in Malaga at the end of November
  • The US booked their ticket to final eight series with a 3-0 win over Slovakia in Zuhai earlier Friday, with Germany also advancing
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP

PARIS: France crashed out of the Davis Cup Friday when world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 in the second rubber in Valencia with a convincing display.

Earlier, the defeat of Arthur Fils to Roberto Bautista 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 put France 1-0 down and Humbert was unable to revive the French against a solid Alcaraz in front of a home crowd.

Since the reform of the Davis Cup in 2019, France has never managed to get beyond the group stage.

Spain and Australia with two successes each have booked their ticket for the Final 8 in Malaga at the end of November and will compete for the head of this group B on Sunday.

“It was the goal since the beginning of the week, to qualify for Malaga,” Alcqaraz said.

“I was really, really focused, I was on a really high level of tennis and it’s one of the best matches that I’ve played this year.

“Seeing my last month I needed this kind of match and I’m really happy with my performance today.”

The US booked their ticket to final eight series with a 3-0 win over Slovakia in Zuhai earlier Friday, with Germany also advancing.

Mackenzie McDonald beat Lukas Klein 6-4, 6-3 in the opening singles rubber before Brandon Nakashima eased past Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 6-3 to give the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram then teamed up in the doubles to battle past Klein and Norbert Gombos 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 10-1.

Bob Bryan’s US team, playing without top players including US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, also beat Chile 3-0 earlier this week.

The US victory meant Group C rivals Germany also qualified for the Final 8 which will be held in Malaga in Nov. 19-24.

Germany and the US will go head-to-head for top spot in their final group game on Saturday which will determine their seeding for Malaga.

Sixteen countries are competing in the group stage finals in four cities with the top two from each group advancing to the eight-team final.

“It means a lot,” said 40th-ranked Nakashima.

“To be able to be in this position right now, to be clinching that spot, it’s very important for us.”

The US, 32-times tournament winners, most recently in 2007, failed to progress out of the group stage finals last year after defeats to the Netherlands and Finland.

McDonald, ranked 149, has been returning from an injury-plagued season.

“I’m really proud of myself for performing well today and putting the team on the board,” he said.

