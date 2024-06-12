You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza

Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza

Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza
Indonesia’s President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attends an international aid conference in Jordan on June 11, 2024. (Ministry of Defense)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnjrv

Updated 12 June 2024
Follow

Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza

Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza
  • Jakarta calls for two-state solution, ready to support ceasefire plan
  • President-elect Subianto set to meet Saudi crown prince in Jeddah
Updated 12 June 2024
Sheany Yasuko Lai
Follow

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto has pledged to increase contributions to the UN’s Palestine agency and send more medical teams to Gaza, his office said on Wednesday.

Subianto, who is still serving as Indonesia’s defense minister before he takes the top office in October, on Tuesday attended an international aid conference on Gaza in Jordan, where he said the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged strip must be addressed immediately.

“Indonesia is willing and ready to contribute to all efforts to lessen the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine and we are hoping to work together with countries in the region,” he was quoted as saying in a Ministry of Defense statement.

During the conference, co-hosted by King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Subianto said that “stronger support for an independent and sovereign Palestine” was the real solution to Israel’s war on Gaza, in which more than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

“We will significantly increase our contributions to UNRWA and other immediate humanitarian assistance. We are ready to deploy more medical teams and a field hospital to operate in Gaza,” Subianto said, adding that Indonesia was also ready to deploy its hospital ship and assist in humanitarian airdrops.

In December, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia was going to triple its contributions to UNRWA. The Southeast Asian nation has also sent several aid shipments to Gaza.

Jakarta does not have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv and has been one of the most vocal supporters of Palestine since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza. It sees Palestinian statehood as mandated by its constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Subianto also said Indonesia was willing to evacuate 1,000 patients to be treated in Indonesian hospitals, as well as children and orphans for post-trauma treatment and schooling, and return them all to Gaza once it was safe to do so.

“Although we are willing to support and contribute to all these efforts, the … final solution to this problem is a two-state solution,” he told the conference.

In a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Subianto said Indonesia was “ready to contribute” on all efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire.

Last week, US President Joe Biden laid out what he called a “three-phase” Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which would include negotiations for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and also an exchange of some Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Qatar and Egypt are now leading mediation efforts for the plan, which has since been adopted as a resolution by the UN Security Council.

“Indonesia is ready to work with the US, Egypt and Qatar to ensure that negotiations continue to achieve a permanent ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Palestine,” Subianto told Blinken.

“An immediate, full and comprehensive ceasefire is essential to revive the peace process.”

Following his meetings in Jordan, Subianto traveled to Jeddah, where he is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Indonesia UNRWA

Related

Indonesia pledges to triple UNRWA contributions, strengthen global solidarity with Palestine
World
Indonesia pledges to triple UNRWA contributions, strengthen global solidarity with Palestine
Indonesia condemns Israel’s deadly attack on UN refugee facility in Gaza
World
Indonesia condemns Israel’s deadly attack on UN refugee facility in Gaza

Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say

An exterior view of Afghanistan's Embassy in Muscat, Oman. (Twitter @HafizZiaAhmad)
An exterior view of Afghanistan's Embassy in Muscat, Oman. (Twitter @HafizZiaAhmad)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say

An exterior view of Afghanistan's Embassy in Muscat, Oman. (Twitter @HafizZiaAhmad)
  • The Foreign Ministry said that 39 diplomatic missions are now under Taliban control
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Afghanistan’s Embassy in Oman has reopened, an official in Kabul said Tuesday, the latest sign of the growing inclusion of the Taliban among Gulf Arab countries following the United Arab Emirates’ acceptance of a Taliban ambassador last month.
The development also comes after the Taliban said in July that they no longer recognize diplomatic missions set up by the former, Western-backed government. Most countries still have not accepted the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.
According to Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, the embassy in Muscat, Oman’s capital, resumed operations on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation from Omani authorities and no reports from the sultanate’s state-run news agency about the embassy’s reopening.
“The work of the embassy is carried out regularly by diplomats of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said Takal, using the Taliban name for their government.
“The resumption of embassy activities in cooperation with the host country will play a constructive role in strengthening the political, economic, social and religious relations between Kabul and Muscat,” Takal added.
The Foreign Ministry said that 39 diplomatic missions are now under Taliban control.
There is a deepening divide in the international community on how to deal with the Taliban, who have been in power for three years and face no internal or external opposition. And even though the Taliban and the West remain at loggerheads, Afghanistan’s rulers have pursued bilateral ties with major regional powers.
Last month, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov arrived in Afghanistan in the highest-level visit by a foreign official since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
As part of expanding their reach, the Taliban have moved to take control of the country’s embassies and consulates overseas.
The embassies in London and Oslo announced their closures this month, while others in Europe and beyond have continued to operate.

 

Topics: Sultanate of Oman Afghanistan

Related

Construction begins of Afghan section of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India pipeline
Pakistan
Construction begins of Afghan section of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India pipeline
Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, UN says
World
Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, UN says

12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots

12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots
Updated 17 September 2024
AP
Follow

12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots

12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots
  • The boy had earlier admitted to a charge of violent disorder in the town of Southport on July 31
  • District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy Tuesday to a three-month curfew order and a 12-month referral order, which requires him to commit to a rehabilitative program
Updated 17 September 2024
AP

LONDON: A 12-year-old boy who threw stones at police during rioting outside a mosque has become the youngest person to be sentenced so far over far-right riots that erupted in England this summer.
The boy, who can’t be identified because of his age, had earlier admitted to a charge of violent disorder in the town of Southport on July 31.
District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy Tuesday to a three-month curfew order and a 12-month referral order, which requires him to commit to a rehabilitative program.
She told the boy the riots had “shaken society to the core.” “It was an angry mob and you chose to be part of it,” she said.
Rioting in Southport kicked off soon after a stabbing attack at a dance class in the town that left three young girls dead. False rumors spread online that the suspect in the attack was an asylum-seeker.
The boy was part of a crowd of hundreds of rioters who set a police van on fire and tried to storm the Southport Islamic Society Mosque.
The violence quickly spread around towns and cities around the country, but the unrest fizzled out after the swift charging and sentencing of those found to be involved.
Police have made more than 1,000 arrests and brought more than 800 charges.

Topics: UK far-right riots Southport Islamic Society Mosque

Related

FIA personnel escort Farhan Asif (C), arrested allegedly over cyber terrorism, to a court in Lahore.
World
Pakistani detained over disinformation linked to UK riots
Update UK PM warns of consequences after far-right violence targets mosques, asylum-seeker hotel
World
UK PM warns of consequences after far-right violence targets mosques, asylum-seeker hotel

Budapest and Poland’s Wroclaw reinforce river banks ahead of more flooding in Central Europe

Budapest and Poland’s Wroclaw reinforce river banks ahead of more flooding in Central Europe
Updated 17 September 2024
AP
Follow

Budapest and Poland’s Wroclaw reinforce river banks ahead of more flooding in Central Europe

Budapest and Poland’s Wroclaw reinforce river banks ahead of more flooding in Central Europe
  • Heavy flooding has affected a large part of the region in recent days, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria
  • Around 20 deaths were reported in the flooding, which followed heavy rainfall but the full human cost was still not clear
Updated 17 September 2024
AP

WARSAW: Soldiers and firefighters used sandbags to reinforce river embankments and delivered food and drinking water to cut-off communities as the worst flooding in years moved Tuesday across a broad swath of Central Europe, taking lives and destroying homes.
Heavy flooding has affected a large part of the region in recent days, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria. Around 20 deaths were reported in the flooding, which followed heavy rainfall but the full human cost was still not clear. Casualties have been reported in Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland.
In some areas, the waters were receding, leaving behind mounds of debris. As reports of looting came in, government and military authorities vowed to crack down on perpetrators. Gen. Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, said the military was deploying soldiers equipped with night vision and thermal imaging devices to support the police in areas where people had to leave for higher ground.
“Looters, night and lack of electricity will no longer be your ally,” he tweeted late Monday.
Other places braced for the worst yet to come, including two Central European gems: Budapest, the Hungarian capital on the Danube River, and Wroclaw, a city in southwestern Poland on the Oder River which boasts a Gothic cathedral and other historic landmarks.
Hungary deployed soldiers to reinforce barriers along the Danube as thousands of volunteers filled sandbags in dozens of riverside settlements.
In Budapest, authorities closed the lower quays, which were expected to be breached by rising waters. The lower half of the city’s iconic Margaret Island was also closed.
In Wroclaw, firefighters and soldiers worked through the night to reinforce river embankments with sandbags. The city zoo, located on the Oder, appealed for volunteers to fill sandbags on Tuesday morning.
“We and our animals will be extremely grateful for your help,” the zoo said.
The city said it expected the flood wave to peak there around Friday, though some had predicted that would happen sooner. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with a crisis team early Tuesday and said there are contradictory forecasts from meteorologists.
Tusk’s government has declared a state of natural disaster across southern Poland.
To the south of Wroclaw, residents spent the night fighting to save Nysa, a town of 44,000 people, after the Nysa Klodzka River broke its banks the day before. Mayor Kordian Kolbiarz said 2,000 “women, men, children, the elderly” came out to try to save their town from the rising waters, forming a human chain that passed sandbags to the river bank.
“We simply … did everything we could,” Kolbiarz wrote on Facebook. “This chain of people fighting for our Nysa was incredible. Thank you. We fought for Nysa. Our home. Our families. Our future.”
Later on Tuesday, authorities in Nysa said the city center had been saved from the flooding.
In Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, the deputy mayor for the environment, Jakub Mrva, said the level of the Danube had peaked and would slowly decrease. He said that mobile barriers had saved the historic center, but that there was still damage, including to tram lines.
“We also observed major damage at the zoo, which is flooded, and there is relatively high damage in the city forests of Bratislava, where many trees have perished,” Mrva told The Associated Press in an interview, speaking next to the flooded banks of the Danube.
In the Czech Republic, waters have been receding in the two hardest-hit northeast regions. The government approved the deployment of 2,000 troops to help with clean-up efforts. The damage is expected to reach billions of euros.
The Czech government also scrambled to help local authorities organize regional elections on Friday and Saturday as several schools and other buildings serving as polling stations were badly damaged. However, a planned evacuation of some 1,000 in the town of Veseli nad Luznici could be postponed as the waters had not reached critical levels so far.

Topics: Central Europe floods Poland Budapest Slovakia

Related

Deadly floods bring relief to Moroccan farmers
Middle-East
Deadly floods bring relief to Moroccan farmers
Central European flooding widens as death toll rises
World
Central European flooding widens as death toll rises

Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say

Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say
Updated 17 September 2024
AP
Follow

Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say

Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say
  • This is latest sign of growing inclusion of Taliban among Gulf countries
  • Last month the United Arab Emirates accepted a Taliban ambassador 
Updated 17 September 2024
AP

DUBAI: Afghanistan’s Embassy in Oman has reopened, an official in Kabul said Tuesday, the latest sign of the growing inclusion of the Taliban among Gulf Arab countries following the United Arab Emirates’ acceptance of a Taliban ambassador last month.
The development also comes after the Taliban said in July that they no longer recognize diplomatic missions set up by the former, Western-backed government. Most countries still have not accepted the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.
According to Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, the embassy in Muscat, Oman’s capital, resumed operations on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation from Omani authorities and no reports from the sultanate’s state-run news agency about the embassy’s reopening.
“The work of the embassy is carried out regularly by diplomats of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said Takal, using the Taliban name for their government.
“The resumption of embassy activities in cooperation with the host country will play a constructive role in strengthening the political, economic, social and religious relations between Kabul and Muscat,” Takal added.
The Foreign Ministry said that 39 diplomatic missions are now under Taliban control.
There is a deepening divide in the international community on how to deal with the Taliban, who have been in power for three years and face no internal or external opposition. And even though the Taliban and the West remain at loggerheads, Afghanistan’s rulers have pursued bilateral ties with major regional powers.
Last month, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov arrived in Afghanistan in the highest-level visit by a foreign official since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
As part of expanding their reach, the Taliban have moved to take control of the country’s embassies and consulates overseas.
The embassies in London and Oslo announced their closures this month, while others in Europe and beyond have continued to operate.

Topics: Taliban Oman Afghanistan embassy in Oman Arab News Pakistan Dubai

Indonesia launches national Islamic finance center to boost local halal industries

Indonesia launches national Islamic finance center to boost local halal industries
Updated 17 September 2024
Follow

Indonesia launches national Islamic finance center to boost local halal industries

Indonesia launches national Islamic finance center to boost local halal industries
  • Center to serve as platform to develop local industries, from Muslim fashion to halal tourism and food
  • Indonesia ranked 3rd in 2023 Global Islamic Economy Indicator, behind Saudi Arabia and Malaysia
Updated 17 September 2024
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo opened on Tuesday the Indonesia Islamic Financial Center, a new special area in Jakarta dedicated to strengthening the country’s Shariah economy and helping local industries tap into the global halal market.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, with about 87 percent of its 270 million population professing Islam. Its government has lately been working to further develop the local halal industry to harness the potential of the domestic market.

“Indonesia has a huge chance, a potential to become a global halal hub, the center of the global halal ecosystem, as long as we strengthen our Shariah economy ecosystem,” Widodo said during the opening ceremony.

“Indonesia’s Shariah banks, an important part of the Shariah economy ecosystem, must continue to grow with modern management, must be competitive (and) professional to reach the potential markets we have — our 236 million Muslim population — while also growing to become the standard of Shariah banking in Indonesia, in the ASEAN region, and in the world.”

The IIFC comprises Indonesia’s biggest Islamic bank, Bank Syariah Indonesia, and Danareksa, a state-owned holding company.

The center will serve as a platform for the development of local industries — from Muslim fashion to halal tourism and food.

“(The center) will support all aspects so we don’t lose our potential to other regions or countries,” Widodo said.

BSI’s tower at IIFC — the construction of which is to be completed next year — will be a “center for business and halal ecosystem literacy,” the bank’s director Hery Gunardi said.

“We are ready to develop and accelerate the nation’s goal of becoming a sustainable global hub and establishing an Islamic ecosystem.”

Indonesia was ranked third in the 2023 Global Islamic Economy Indicator, which measures the strength of the Islamic economy in 73 countries. It was placed just behind Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

“This area will become a platform to strengthen the Shariah economy ecosystem that will also boost the growth of our national economy,” State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said.

Through the halal industry, among other avenues, “Indonesia has great potential to become the largest Islamic economy country in the world,” he added.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Pakistan and Indonesia conclude week-long, joint military exercise to counter militancy
Pakistan
Pakistan and Indonesia conclude week-long, joint military exercise to counter militancy
Saudi women awarded at Indonesia Inventors Day 2024 exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women awarded at Indonesia Inventors Day 2024 exhibition

Latest updates

How an EU-led operation to salvage a burning Red Sea oil tanker hopes to prevent a major environmental disaster
How an EU-led operation to salvage a burning Red Sea oil tanker hopes to prevent a major environmental disaster
Jordan armed forces downs drone attempting to cross Jordanian territory
Jordan armed forces downs drone attempting to cross Jordanian territory
Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan in Asian Champions League
Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan in Asian Champions League
US MQ-9 drone crashes near Yemen: Pentagon
US MQ-9 drone crashes near Yemen: Pentagon
Afghanistan reopens its embassy in Oman, the Taliban say
An exterior view of Afghanistan's Embassy in Muscat, Oman. (Twitter @HafizZiaAhmad)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.