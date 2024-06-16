You are here

  • Home
  • Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade
Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany on June 16, 2024. (dpa via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9p367

Updated 16 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade
  • Major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries
Updated 16 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

FRANKFURT: German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a Euro 2024 soccer fan parade in central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.
A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.
The incident occurred in the St. Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepare to play against each other in Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).
Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), around the time of the incident.
Germany is hosting the month-long tournament that began on Friday night.

Topics: football Euro 2024 Germany

Related

Violence erupts between players and fans after match in Turkiye
Football
Violence erupts between players and fans after match in Turkiye
Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game
Football
Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game

Released Indian opposition leader Kejriwal to resign as Delhi chief minister

Released Indian opposition leader Kejriwal to resign as Delhi chief minister
Updated 5 sec ago
Follow

Released Indian opposition leader Kejriwal to resign as Delhi chief minister

Released Indian opposition leader Kejriwal to resign as Delhi chief minister
Updated 5 sec ago
NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday he will resign as chief minister of the Delhi regional government, a day after he was released from prison on bail in a graft case. Kejriwal was granted bail on Friday by India’s Supreme Court and left prison on Saturday almost six months after being detained in relation to alleged irregularities in the capital city’s liquor policy.
Kejriwal is a fierce critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a former anti-corruption crusader whose decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) quickly rose to mainstream politics, although its clout is relatively small compared to older opposition parties.
AAP had expected that Kejriwal’s release from prison would allow him to campaign as a chief minister in regional elections next month in the northern state of Haryana, and in Delhi early next year.
Kejriwal, announcing his resignation as chief minister at a meeting with AAP workers, said he would only return to the post if people certify his honesty by voting for him in the upcoming Delhi election. He called on the Election Commission to bring forward the Delhi election to November, from February 2025.
“I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections, I demand the elections be held immediately,” Kejriwal said.
He was first taken into custody in March by India’s financial crime-fighting agency, weeks before the country’s national elections, in relation to Delhi’s liquor policy.
Although he was granted bail in that case in July, he remained in detention due to his arrest the previous month by the federal police in another graft case related to the same policy.
Kejriwal, 55, and AAP deny the allegations and say the cases are “politically motivated.”

Student at a Japan university shaves her head to support Palestinians

Student at a Japan university shaves her head to support Palestinians
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Student at a Japan university shaves her head to support Palestinians

Student at a Japan university shaves her head to support Palestinians
  • ITO Risa is a University student in Japan who joined the Palestine Solidarity Camp,
  • Her protest is part of a worldwide movement among students at various universities with the aim of encouraging and supporting those who are being oppressed
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: A Japanese female university student has shaved her head as a sign of solidarity with campaigning students in the United States who have been attacked for supporting the people of Palestine and Gaza.

ITO Risa is a University student in Japan who joined the Palestine Solidarity Camp, and her protest is part of a worldwide movement among students at various universities with the aim of encouraging and supporting those who are being oppressed.

“I wanted to highlight the connection between the genocide in Gaza and the genocide of the Holocaust,” Risa told Arab News Japan. “When I thought about a symbol of the Holocaust, I considered an image of a Jewish man and woman being shaved. By referencing this image, I aimed to re-enact the death of Jews in the Holocaust and by wearing the kufiya to connect these two narratives.”

Risa said students supporting Palestine at Columbia University had been attacked by Zionists, but she made it clear that she and her colleagues are not discriminating against Jews, only the actions of Israel and Zionism. But the main thrust of her protest was to support the Palestinians.

“To the people of Gaza and the Palestinians suffering in Palestine, you are not alone,” she said. “There are many people who want to support you. Many are working together with Palestinians all over the world, including in Japan. We are standing together with Palestinians.”

“I hope this circle of support will continue to grow. I also hope that those watching this video will join this circle, and that it will continue to expand. I believe that resolving the crisis in Palestine will lead to the recovery and empowerment of Palestinians.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UAE will not back postwar Gaza plans without Palestinian state
Middle-East
UAE will not back postwar Gaza plans without Palestinian state
Pope Francis calls for lasting solution to Palestinian cause
World
Pope Francis calls for lasting solution to Palestinian cause

Why Philippines tops ranking of disaster risk countries

Why Philippines tops ranking of disaster risk countries
Updated 15 September 2024
Ellie Aben
Follow

Why Philippines tops ranking of disaster risk countries

Why Philippines tops ranking of disaster risk countries
  • Archipelago nation of 120 million people has faced five typhoons since May
  • Country heads 2024 World Risk Index, which breaks down disaster risk of 193 countries
Updated 15 September 2024
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is the country most at risk from natural disasters, the 2024 World Risk Report shows, with environmentalists highlighting sluggish climate action amid worsening and extreme weather conditions.

The archipelago nation of nearly 120 million people is no stranger to natural disasters, with millions of people often displaced during annual storms and typhoons, which have been made more unpredictable and extreme by the changing climate.

For the third year in a row, the Philippines tops the report’s World Risk Index, which breaks down the disaster risk of 193 countries.

Published by Germany-based research institute IFHV and the alliance of development organizations Bundnis Entwicklung Hilft, this year’s top five most at-risk countries include Indonesia, India, Colombia and Mexico.

“It is definitely a worsening and concerning trend. There are noticeable extreme weather conditions, heat during the summers have been record-breaking, seasons have been unpredictable, there have been high intensity and (high) frequency typhoons,” Ann Dumaliang, a Filipino conservationist and managing trustee of Masungi Georeserve, told Arab News.

“In the Philippines, it is no longer vulnerable communities that are affected. It’s now felt widely across the nation — schools need to be canceled, heatstroke patients overwhelm emergency rooms, in addition to devastating floods.”

This month, more than a dozen people were killed when Typhoon Yagi, known locally as Enteng, passed central and northern Philippines, before it wreaked havoc in southern China and parts of Vietnam and Thailand.

For Filipinos, it is the fifth tropical storm to hit their country since May.

It is more accurate to describe natural disasters as geographical realities, Dumailang said, which for the Philippines are multifold due to its archipelagic nature and location in the “Ring of Fire,” the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Those aspects intersect with “man-made causes that lead to continuous environment degradation and poor infrastructure,” and are further “exacerbated by lack of political willpower to make the necessary interventions at the right time,” she added.

John Leo Algo, national coordinator of Aksiyon Klima Pilipinas, a leading civil society network for climate action, said the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters has got worse over time.

“The Philippines’ vulnerability to the climate crisis is worsening because of a combination of more extreme impacts and the lack of capacity to address them. There really is no such thing as a ‘natural disaster’; disasters, by definition, occur when stakeholders do not properly prepare against an impending hazard,” Algo said.

The country’s vulnerability can be traced to insufficient local understanding of the climate crisis and its effects, delays and incoherence in climate policy development, as well as issues with funding and support to implement climate solutions, he added.

Resolving the issue would require “every sector, every stakeholder, and every community” to be prepared to address the effects of the climate crisis.

For now, the Philippines’ National Adaptation Plan and Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan, new mechanisms adopted in an effort to address climate change, “are crucial to reduce the country’s risk to the climate crisis,” Algo said.

“But a lot of work still has to be done, especially in improving its inclusion of communities and civil society groups in both the decision-making and implementation process.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Hundreds flee after Philippine volcano warning
World
Hundreds flee after Philippine volcano warning
Special Philippines deadliest place for environmental defenders in Asia, rights group says
World
Philippines deadliest place for environmental defenders in Asia, rights group says

New Delhi’s chief minister announces resignation two days after he was released on bail

New Delhi’s chief minister announces resignation two days after he was released on bail
Updated 15 September 2024
AP
Follow

New Delhi’s chief minister announces resignation two days after he was released on bail

New Delhi’s chief minister announces resignation two days after he was released on bail
  • Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce Modi critic, was arrested nearly six months ago ahead of elections
  • Kejriwal said his party will hold a meeting later to decide who will take over his position
Updated 15 September 2024
AP

NEW DELHI: One of India’s main opposition figures and New Delhi’s chief minister said he would resign from office Sunday, two days after he was granted bail in a bribery case.
Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested nearly six months ago ahead of national elections on charges of receiving bribes from a liquor distributor. India’s top court released him on bail Friday.
Kejriwal has consistently denied the accusations and called them a political conspiracy.
“Today I have come to ask the public whether you consider Kejriwal honest or a criminal,” he said in a public address Sunday at the headquarters of his Aam Aadmi Party, which governs New Delhi. “I will resign from the post of chief minister two days from today.”
Kejriwal said his party — a part of a broad alliance of opposition parties called INDIA and was the main challenger to Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in June’s elections — will hold a meeting later to decide who will take over his position.
He also demanded the New Delhi elections, scheduled for February next year, be held in November instead.
Opposition parties widely condemned Kejriwal’s arrest. They accused Modi’s government of misusing federal investigation agencies to harass and weaken its political opponents. They pointed to several raids, arrests, and corruption investigations of key opposition figures in the months before the elections.
Kejriwal’s supporters celebrated his release by lighting firecrackers and dancing in the rain outside his New Delhi residence, with many carrying placards with photos of the popular politician.
Some leaders from Modi’s party warned that he was released on bail and not acquitted.
Government agencies have accused Kejriwal’s party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from a liquor distributor nearly two years ago in return for revising a liquor sales policy in New Delhi, allowing private companies greater profits.
Kejriwal, a former civil servant, launched the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. He promised to rid the Indian political system and governance of corruption and inefficiency.
The party’s symbol — a broom — and its promise to sweep the administration of graft struck a chord with New Delhi’s residents, fed up with runaway inflation and slow economic growth.

Three Americans, two Spaniards held over alleged plot to ‘destabilize’ Venezuela

Three Americans, two Spaniards held over alleged plot to ‘destabilize’ Venezuela
Updated 15 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Three Americans, two Spaniards held over alleged plot to ‘destabilize’ Venezuela

Three Americans, two Spaniards held over alleged plot to ‘destabilize’ Venezuela
  • The arrests come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and both the United States and Spain over Venezuela’s disputed July 28 presidential election
Updated 15 September 2024
AFP

CARACAS: Three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen have been detained in Venezuela on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country, the government said, as the United States and Spain denied Caracas’s allegations they were involved.
The arrests come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and both the United States and Spain over Venezuela’s disputed July 28 presidential election, which the country’s opposition accuses President Nicolas Maduro of stealing.
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Saturday the foreign nationals were being held on suspicion of planning an attack on Maduro and his government.
“We know that the United States government has links to this operation,” Cabello asserted.
Cabello said two Spaniards were recently detained in Puerto Ayacucho in the southwest.
He added that three Americans and a Czech national were also arrested and linked the alleged plot to intelligence agencies in the United States and Spain, as well as to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
Maduro has heaped blame for the tide of adversity his country faces on the “imperialist” United States, which he accuses of conspiring with his Venezuelan opponents to overthrow him.
A State Department spokesperson said Saturday that “any claims of US involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false.”
The State Department spokesperson additionally confirmed that a US military member was being held and noted “unconfirmed reports of two additional US citizens detained in Venezuela.”
Spain also rejected allegations it was involved.
“Spain denies and categorically rejects any insinuation that it is involved in a political destabilization operation in Venezuela,” a foreign ministry source told AFP Sunday.
Cabello said those detained had “contacted French mercenaries, they contacted mercenaries from Eastern Europe and they are in an operation to try to attack our country.”
He added that “more than 400 rifles were seized” and accused the detainees of plotting “terrorist acts.”
The Czech Republic has yet to react to the sensational claims, which come amid a deepening standoff between Maduro and Western powers.


Maduro, who succeeded iconic left-wing leader Hugo Chavez on his death in 2013, insists he won a third term but failed to release detailed voting tallies to back his claim.
Tensions between Caracas and former colonial power Spain rose sharply after Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, went into exile in Spain a week ago, after being threatened with arrest.
Caracas on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Madrid for consultations and summoned Spain’s envoy to Venezuela for talks after a Spanish minister accused Maduro of running a “dictatorship.”
Venezuela was also angered by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s decision to meet with Gonzalez Urrutia and warned Spain against any “interference” in its affairs.
Caracas has additionally been engaged in a war of words with the United States, which recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner of the election.
Washington announced new sanctions on Thursday against 16 Venezuelan officials, including some from the electoral authority, for impeding “a transparent electoral process” and not publishing accurate results.
Venezuela denounced the measures as a “crime of aggression” and Maduro decorated four military officers among those targeted by the sanctions.
Maduro’s claim to have won a third term in office sparked mass opposition protests, which claimed at least 27 lives and left 192 people wounded.
The opposition published polling station-level results that it said showed Gonzalez Urrutia winning by a landslide.
About 2,400 people, including numerous teens, were arrested in the unrest.
Opposition leader Machado called Saturday for more protests on September 28, two months since the election, to demand international recognition for Gonzalez Urrutia as president.
Maduro also claimed victory amid widespread accusations of fraud after Venezuela’s previous election in 2018.
With the support of the military and other institutions, he managed to cling to power despite international sanctions.
Maduro’s tenure since 2013 has seen GDP drop 80 percent in a decade, prompting more than seven million of the country’s 30 million citizens to emigrate.

Topics: Venezuela

Latest updates

New diploma in data science, AI to empower future tech leaders
Tuwaiq Academy in Riyadh, in partnership with Meta, has launched the first diploma in data science and artificial intelligence.
Released Indian opposition leader Kejriwal to resign as Delhi chief minister
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, greets his supporters after Supreme Court granted him bail in New Delhi.
Student at a Japan university shaves her head to support Palestinians
Student at a Japan university shaves her head to support Palestinians
Saudi fund backs $41m revamp of Dominica’s capital
Saudi fund backs $41m revamp of Dominica’s capital
Stricken Red Sea tanker salvage makes ‘slow’ progress: Greek military
Stricken Red Sea tanker salvage makes ‘slow’ progress: Greek military

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.