You are here

  • Home
  • Labour steps up efforts to win Muslim votes ahead of election

Labour steps up efforts to win Muslim votes ahead of election

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, 61, is a former human rights lawyer turned-state prosecutor whose ruthless ambition and formidable work ethic look set to propel him to Britain's highest political office. (AFP/File Photo)
UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, 61, is a former human rights lawyer turned-state prosecutor whose ruthless ambition and formidable work ethic look set to propel him to Britain's highest political office. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5r8gp

Updated 16 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Labour steps up efforts to win Muslim votes ahead of election

Labour steps up efforts to win Muslim votes ahead of election
  • Party is targeting 13 typically pro-Labour seats with Muslim populations greater than a fifth of the total
  • Labour is concerned its record on Gaza might cost it support ahead of polling day, despite 63% planning to back it on July 4
Updated 16 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: The Labour Party is increasing its campaigning in areas where it fears losing votes over its stance on the war in Gaza ahead of the upcoming UK general election on July 4.

The party has identified 13 typically pro-Labour constituencies in areas with large Muslim populations where it is directing activists to focus their activities.

Labour is set to win a vast majority at the election, but losing such seats could prove an embarrassment for leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour website identifies the 13 target constituencies with Muslim populations greater than 20 percent of the total on a larger list of 28 seats for people registering to canvass for the party ahead of the election. They include seats in the typical Labour strongholds of Birmingham, Luton and Bradford.

The party has already suffered at the hands of voters disgruntled by Sir Keir’s approach to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, losing the Rochdale by-election to former Labour MP George Galloway.

Nationwide local elections in May also saw a lower-than-expected turnout in some areas, with Muslim voters in particular avoiding voting for the party where they might once have been expected to after Sir Keir proved reluctant to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and even suggested Israel “has the right” to cut off electricity and water supplies to the enclave.

Sir Keir later clarified he meant Israel had a “right to self-defense” and Labour has subsequently backed calls for a ceasefire, but some within the party fear significant damage has been done to its reputation with British Muslim voters.

The party is still expected to perform well overall with the Muslim community, with recent polling by Savanta suggesting 63 percent plan to vote Labour on July 4, many citing healthcare and the economy as more pressing concerns than Gaza. Around 20 percent of Muslim voters cited the war as their main electoral concern.

However, over 40 percent placed Gaza in their top five ranking of issues most important to them, with 86 percent of those also saying they would consider voting for an independent candidate running on a pro-Palestine platform.

The organization Muslim Vote has published a list of alternative candidates running on similar platforms, including calling for a ceasefire, sanctions on Israel and demanding more action on Islamophobia.

The director of the British Future think tank, Sunder Katwala, told the Observer: “I think it makes sense for (Labour) to worry, and to be seen to worry, and to be putting energy into (Muslim communities). Across the whole of British society, this is the demographic group where it’s most likely that Labour might slip backwards in support, not gain in support.

“The evidence in the local elections was of a surprisingly big impact. And the evidence in the national polling is of a surprisingly small impact. And that might be because voters are thinking strategically about the use of different elections.”

He added: “The Labour party is losing votes among Muslims and not any other group but is probably more popular among Muslims than any other section of the electorate.

“I think the (Muslim) student (activist) group is deserting Labour, and their mums and dads and grandparents are probably sticking with Labour much more.”

Topics: UK UK Labour Party British Muslims UK elections 2024

Related

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer says he’ll end the era of ‘gestures and gimmicks’ if he wins power
World
UK Labour leader Keir Starmer says he’ll end the era of ‘gestures and gimmicks’ if he wins power
UK’s Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
World
UK’s Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt

Updated 12 sec ago
Follow

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt

Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt
Updated 12 sec ago
As of 2026, immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries would be eligible to receive up to $34,000

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's government said Thursday it would drastically increase grants for immigrants who choose to leave the country, in order to encourage more migrants to make the choice.
As of 2026, immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), up from the current 10,000 kronor, the right-wing government, which is propped up by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, said in a statement.


Sweden's government said Thursday it would drastically increase grants for immigrants who choose to leave the country, in order to encourage more migrants to make the choice. (Reuters/File)

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer

Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer
  • “The trouble for Poland is that Iran is already under such severe sanctions that there is not that much more that we can do,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
  • “I’m disappointed, because we have a new president of Iran“
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AFP

WARSAW: Poland’s foreign minister conceded Thursday that there were limits on how to influence Iran, already under heavy sanctions, after Tehran allegedly shipped short-range missiles to Russia to attack Ukraine.
Western powers this week imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector, including state carrier Iran Air, and Ukraine warned it may cut off relations with Tehran.
“The trouble for Poland is that Iran is already under such severe sanctions that there is not that much more that we can do,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said when asked if Poland, a staunch backer of Ukraine, would also sever ties.
He was speaking at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on Tuesday said that Russia could start firing the Iranian missiles into Ukraine within weeks.
Western powers had warned Iran against the move, and Sikorski noted that it came shortly after Iranians elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, seen as a reformist within the cleric-run state.
“I’m disappointed, because we have a new president of Iran. He’s supposedly not as aggressive as the previous butcher of Tehran,” Sikorski said.
“But the policy of sending missiles and drones to use against Ukraine and also using similar equipment against Israel seems to be continuing.”
Poland enjoys a long history with Iran, which took in thousands of Polish civilians during World War II.
But as a close US ally, it has joined pressure campaigns against Iran, including agreeing to host a 2019 conference encouraged by then president Donald Trump that pressured Tehran.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Polland Iran missiles sanctions Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski

Related

Iran’s president slams the West over Gaza war
Middle-East
Iran’s president slams the West over Gaza war
An Iranian Shahab-3 missile rises into the air after being test-fired at an undisclosed location in the Iranian desert. (AFP)
World
UK summons Iranian charge d’affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Russia hit Red Cross vehicles in east Ukraine, killed 3: Zelensky

Russia hit Red Cross vehicles in east Ukraine, killed 3: Zelensky
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Russia hit Red Cross vehicles in east Ukraine, killed 3: Zelensky

Russia hit Red Cross vehicles in east Ukraine, killed 3: Zelensky
  • “Today, the occupier attacked the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region,” Zelensky said
  • The attack took place in the village of Virolyubivka
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian attack on vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Thursday in his country’s east had killed three people.
“Today, the occupier attacked the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region,” Zelensky said.
Artillery shelling killed three Ukrainian citizens working for the ICRC and wounded another two, the Ukrainian parliamentary commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets said.
The attack took place in the village of Virolyubivka, a dozen of kilometers away from the front line in Donetsk.
There was no immediate comment from Russia, which routinely says it only hits military targets.
The UN Humanitarian mission to Ukraine said 50 workers were killed or injured in Ukraine in 2023, including 11 killed in the line of duty.
“Since the beginning of the year, this repeated pattern of attacks appears to have intensified,” the UN humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown said in a statement in February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Donetsk

Related

Zelensky meets Meloni in Italy, presses for more arms
World
Zelensky meets Meloni in Italy, presses for more arms
Zelensky appeals for weapons as Russia advances
World
Zelensky appeals for weapons as Russia advances

The bells are back at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The bells are back at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

The bells are back at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The bells are back at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
  • A convoy of trucks bearing eight restored bells pulled into the huge worksite surrounding the monument Thursday on an island in the Seine River
  • They are being blessed in a special ceremony inside the cathedral
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is getting its bells back, just in time for the medieval landmark’s reopening following a devastating 2019 fire.
A convoy of trucks bearing eight restored bells — the heaviest of which weighs more than 4 tons — pulled into the huge worksite surrounding the monument Thursday on an island in the Seine River.
They are being blessed in a special ceremony inside the cathedral before being hoisted to hang in its twin towers for the Dec. 8 reopening to the public.
Cathedral Rector Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, wearing a hardhat as he prepared to enter the cathedral and bless the bells, called them ‘’a sign that the cathedral will again resonate, and that its voice will be heard again. A sign of the call to prayer, and a sign of coming together.”
The bells will be raised one by one and tested out, but they won’t ring in full until the day of the reopening, said Philippe Jost, overseeing the massive Notre Dame reconstruction project. He called the bells’ arrival ‘’a very beautiful symbol of the cathedral’s rebirth.”
While construction on the cathedral started in the 12th century, the bronze bells damaged in the fire are from the 21st century. They were built according to historical tradition to replace older bells that had become discordant, to mark the monument’s 850th anniversary.
The cathedral’s roof and spire, which collapsed in the fire, have been replaced, and scaffolding is being gradually removed from the site.

Topics: Notre-Dame cathedral Paris

Related

Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
Art & Culture
Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert
Art & Culture
Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

Landmark projects, career prospects draw Filipino architects to GCC

Landmark projects, career prospects draw Filipino architects to GCC
Updated 12 September 2024
Ellie Aben
Follow

Landmark projects, career prospects draw Filipino architects to GCC

Landmark projects, career prospects draw Filipino architects to GCC
  • Some 2,000 Filipino architects are now working in GCC countries
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE offer young professionals learning, certification
Updated 12 September 2024
Ellie Aben

Manila: When Daryl Anasco moved to Riyadh five years ago, he was drawn by Saudi Arabia’s construction boom under Vision 2030 and its ambitious megaprojects, in which he immediately saw a window of opportunity for his career.

Fairly new to the profession and only 24 at the time, Anasco soon found himself immersed in work and projects he would not have been able to pursue in his native Bohol province in the central Philippines.

“They offer unique opportunities in my field that are not available in the Philippines ... Here in Saudi, it’s only now that I have experienced being involved in big projects. That’s one of the advantages of working here. They entrust us with big projects,” Anasco told Arab News.

There are some 2,000 Filipino architects working in GCC countries, according to data from the United Architects of the Philippines.

“They really have trust in us Filipinos. That’s my experience,” Anasco said.

“From residential I jumped to a giga-project. That’s one of the good things about working here. You’ll get to be part of big-ticket projects.”

This month, he will take the oath as a licensed architect in Riyadh, which is a significant career step that he says gives him greater confidence to seize even more opportunities in the future.

“Hopefully, I can join the biggest project in the world today, which is here in Saudi Arabia — NEOM,” he said, referring to the flagship multibillion-dollar smart city project.

“There’s a lot of job hirings here now in Saudi ... I would like to explore more.”

Cecilio Ebuenga, who left Manila for Saudi Arabia in 2004, said there has always been “room for growth” in the region for architects building their careers.

“We were given the chance to deliver our talent, our skills. We are given more roles here as professionals,” he said.

“You get recognized as a professional and it gave me more confidence.”

Ebuenga has been working with one of the biggest Saudi Arabia companies specializing in home and garden supplies.

“The working environment in Saudi is very professional. They have high regard for us Filipino architects and engineers. You can feel their respect,” he said. “We are given equal opportunity.”

New possibilities for growth have been open for Filipino architects and designers also in the UAE which, like Saudi Arabia, offers young graduates opportunities for learning and certification.

“The industry here is thriving, and there are many opportunities to grow professionally, gain experience, and be part of landmark developments,” said Precious Ann Padaong.

Padaong is a Bataan native who in 2019 found work in Dubai — home to some of the most iconic contemporary infrastructure projects, including the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

She was 24 when she moved to the UAE, where she also obtained her professional license.

“Becoming a licensed architect has greatly boosted my confidence and expanded my network,” Padaong said.

“Working here allows me to be part of something big ... I’m exposed to projects and responsibilities I never imagined I could handle. Although there is still much to learn, it’s exciting to see how far I’ve come.”

 

Topics: Philippine GCC countries

Related

Hundreds flee after Philippine volcano warning
World
Hundreds flee after Philippine volcano warning
Special Philippines opens Muslim women-dedicated beach in top resort island
World
Philippines opens Muslim women-dedicated beach in top resort island

Latest updates

Bloom Consulting opens its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia
Bloom Consulting opens its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia
Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt
Sweden wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return: govt
Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer
Polish FM sees limit on influencing Iran after Russia missiles transfer
Russia hit Red Cross vehicles in east Ukraine, killed 3: Zelensky
Russia hit Red Cross vehicles in east Ukraine, killed 3: Zelensky
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.