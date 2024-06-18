You are here

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024
A screengrab taken from a video that went viral showing an England fan waking up cold and confused in an empty stadium hours after the end of his team's Euro 2024 clash with Serbia. (X/@FBAwayDays)
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024
  • “I’ve just woken up. It’s four o’clock in the morning,” the unidentified fan says in the video
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: A worse-for-wear England fan woke up cold and confused in an empty stadium hours after the end of his team’s Euro 2024 clash with Serbia, according to a video on social media.
“I’ve just woken up. It’s four o’clock in the morning,” the unidentified fan says in the video showing rows of empty seats behind him at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen where England won 1-0 in their opening game on Sunday night.
The video, viewed hundreds of thousands of times, prompted laughter among fellow England supporters, though some questioned how security had missed the snoozing fan and also why the lights were still on in the early hours at the stadium.
“This is what happens when you watch Sleepy Southgate ball!” quipped one poster, referring to coach Gareth Southgate’s team’s less than scintillating second half performance.

Guardiola tells players to lead change over workload fears

Guardiola tells players to lead change over workload fears
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Guardiola tells players to lead change over workload fears

Guardiola tells players to lead change over workload fears
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged players to lead the fight for change in the heated debate over the dangers posed by an increased fixture schedule.
City midfielder Rodri recently suggested players would consider going on strike in a bid to halt the dramatic rise in matches crammed into an already hectic calendar.
With the Champions League first stage now featuring an additional two matches and the expanded Club World Cup at the end of the season, Guardiola’s Premier League champions could play a maximum of 76 matches during the 2024/25 campaign.
Top players also have international fixtures to factor into the gruelling schedule.
Global players’ union FIFPro has said footballers should play a maximum of 50 to 60 games per season, depending on their age.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker joined the row when he said players were not given a voice by the sport’s authorities to express their concerns.
Many leading managers have expressed support for the players’ concerns, with Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany calling for a cap on the number of games a player is allowed to feature in each year.
As the debate intensifies, Guardiola says players have the power to spark change because the sport cannot go on without them.
“I’m pretty sure that if something is going to change, it must come from the players,” he said.
“They are the only ones who can change something about the organization, to take a voice.
“The business can be without managers, sporting directors, media, owners but without players you cannot play. The only ones with the power to do it are them.”
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea will, like City, take part in the Club World Cup in the United States at a time when the players would otherwise be resting.
The Italian hinted a strike could be a course of action to tackle the problem.
Asked whether there are too many games in the current calendar, Maresca said: “Yes, no doubt. In terms of games, it’s too much.
“I don’t think we protect players. We can say what we think and for me it’s completely wrong the amount of games that we have.
“The only ones that can do something are the players and we can help them. In the last two weeks some of the players have tried to explain what they think. I think it’s a good starting point.
“Some of them have said (they could strike). I think it could be an idea for them.”

Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card

Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card

Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

MONACO: Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat at Monaco on Thursday in their Champions League opener, hindered by an early red card shown to Eric Garcia.
Hansi Flick’s side have started the season with a perfect record after five La Liga matches but struggled to find their best level against the Ligue 1 side.
After Garcia was sent off for pulling down Takumi Minamino as he ran through, Maghnes Akliouche fired Monaco ahead.
Starlet Lamine Yamal scored a fine equalizer for Barcelona but George Ilenikhena grabbed the winner for Monaco in the 71st minute.
Five-time winners Barcelona, last crowned European champions in 2015, have struggled in Europe in recent seasons, particularly away from home and were brought crashing down to earth in the French Riviera.
Monaco thrashed Barcelona in a pre-season friendly and had the Catalan giants’ number for much of the clash at the Stade Louis II.
They were significantly aided by Garcia’s dismissal after 11 minutes, for felling former Liverpool midfielder Minamino on the edge of the box.
A careless pass from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen put Garcia under immediate pressure and he tangled with the Japan international as he tried to stop him running in on goal.
Monaco soon took the lead after 17 minutes when Akliouche worked his way into the box and finished well under little pressure.
With Barcelona at a numerical disadvantage the hosts were on top and Raphinha squandered the visitors’ best openings despite his impressive domestic form of late.
Monaco had kept Spain’s Euro 2024 star Yamal quiet but he burst into life to level before the half-hour mark, cutting in from the right and drilling inside the near post.
The teenage made it look easy to score a goal out of nothing, becoming the second youngest scorer in Champions League history at 17 years and 68 days old.
The record-holder watched on from Barcelona’s bench — Ansu Fati, who netted in 2019 against Inter Milan at 17 years 40 days of age.
Alejandro Balde bundled off target for Barcelona but Monaco came closer, with Breel Embolo firing at Ter Stegen and Wilfried Singo having a goal disallowed for offside.
Monaco took the lead when the dangerous Vanderson played a long ball over the top which substitute Ilenikhena ran on to, with Inigo Martinez in his rearview mirror.
The 18-year-old Nigerian forward hit his shot hard and low and it flew into the net via a hand from Ter Stegen, who might have kept it out.
The German stopper achieved some redemption when he produced a superb save to keep out Folarin Balogun’s ferocious effort.
Monaco were awarded a penalty late on when Balogun tumbled to ground under pressure from Martinez, but the referee changed his decision after a VAR review.
Flick threw on Fati for his first Barcelona appearance since August 2023 in search of an equalizer but it was not forthcoming.

Ex-Man United striker Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens

Ex-Man United striker Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens
Updated 19 September 2024
AFP
Ex-Man United striker Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens

Ex-Man United striker Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens
  • Martial will receive $3.9m per year, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the 13-time Greek champions
  • “AEK was a chance for me and I want to give the best of myself to win trophies and bring joy to the fans,” the French player said
Updated 19 September 2024
AFP

ATHENS: Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has penned a three-year deal with AEK Athens, the Greek first division club announced on Thursday.
Out of contract after nine years with the Premier League club, Martial will receive 3.5 million euros ($3.9m) per year, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the 13-time Greek champions, who are celebrating their centenary this year.
“I’m very happy. AEK was a chance for me and I want to give the best of myself to win trophies and bring joy to the fans,” the French player said.


The 28-year-old former Lyon and Monaco player signed for Man United in 2015, scoring 90 goals in 317 games and winning the Europa League in 2017 and two FA Cup trophies.
But he has never fulfilled his early promise after bursting onto the scene at Monaco as a teenager.
Martial was capped 30 times capped by France with two goals scored but his last selection was in the final of the Nations League in October 2021, though he did not appear from the bench in that match as France beat Spain 2-1.
AEK have also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela.
They are top of Super League Greece after four matches, but are not playing in European competition this season.

Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG score late to beat Girona

Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG score late to beat Girona
Updated 19 September 2024
AP
Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG score late to beat Girona

Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG score late to beat Girona
  • Just 13 were scored in six games one day after 28 were fired on Tuesday, including nine by Bayern Munich alone
  • A rare Thursday slate of Champions League games will see Barcelona go to Monaco, Atalanta host Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen visit Feyenoord
Updated 19 September 2024
AP

GENEVA: Where did all the goals go?

The 0-0 draws between Manchester City and Inter Milan in their rematch of the 2023 final, after Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk also could not find a goal, capped an untypically goal-shy evening for the Champions League on Wednesday.

Just 13 were scored in six games one day after 28 were fired on Tuesday, including nine by Bayern Munich alone.

How unusual was this? Two 0-0 draws after just 12 of 144 games to be played in the new league phase is already halfway to the total of four in 96 games one year ago in the group-stage format that is now abolished. The entire competition averaged three goals per game last season.

Paris Saint-Germain and Girona also were heading for a blank until a horrible 90th-minute error by the Spanish debutant’s goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga — spilling a cross by Nuno Mendes through his own legs — gifted a 1-0 win.

“We won’t get to where we want to overnight,” Girona coach Míchel said. “It requires hard work.”

Borussia Dortmund needed late goals from substitutes Jamie Gittens, twice, and Serhou Guirassy with a stoppage-time penalty to win 3-0 at Club Brugge.

The new format has welcomed new faces and long-absent friends in European soccer’s marquee competition.

Sparta Prague rose to the challenge of their first game for 19 years at this stage of the Champions League by beating Salzburg 3-0.

Bologna waited 60 years to return and deserved more for their attacking ambition against Champions League veteran Shakhtar. The Ukrainian champion had a penalty saved in the fourth minute by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Slovan Bratislava was overmatched in their first game since 1992-93, the first season of the Champions League rebrand from the old European Cup, and with Georgia defender Guram Kashia making his competition debut at age 37.

They could not keep out Celtic, who won 5-1 in Glasgow. Ireland internationals Liam Scales and Adam Idah, Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, and Arne Engels of Belgium scored for the champion of Scotland.

“The quality of the goals was sensational,” Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers said after just a fourth win in 33 Champions League games for the 1967 European Cup winner.

A rare Thursday slate of Champions League games will see Barcelona go to Monaco, Atalanta host Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen visit Feyenoord.

Six games on each of three straight nights are launching the new format. Now, 36 teams each play eight different opponents through January and are ranked in a single league table to decide which teams advance to the knockout phase.

Man City held in rare home shutout

There was nothing to separate the champions of England and Italy, 15 months after Man City beat Inter 1-0 in Istanbul to lift the European Cup trophy for the first time.

Ilkay Gundogan wasted two late chances for manager Pep Guardiola’s team, failing to convert two headed chances.

It was the first time City had failed to score at home in Europe’s elite tournament since being held 0-0 by Sporting Lisbon in March 2022, and just the second time at home in all competitions since then. The other was a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League in March.

But the result saw City extend their six-year unbeaten home run in European games to 32, dating to a 2-1 loss to Lyon.

“I’m pleased with our performance, I liked everything,” Guardiola said.

Dortmund keep clean sheet, again, somehow

Dortmund’s defense had a Champions League-best six clean sheets last season on its way to the final, where Real Madrid found two late goals to take the title.

Somehow, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel kept out Brugge despite 18 goal attempts including a close-range shot by Hugo Vetlesen that rattled the cross bar in the 12th minute. Vetlesen’s effort ended a manic series of four shots in a matter of seconds from a corner including a diving save by Kobel.

The Switzerland ‘keeper’s five saves meant Dortmund did not pay for its own wastefulness in front of goal until taking the lead in the 76th from a Gittens shot that deflected off two defenders before looping past Simon Mignolet into the Brugge net.

Salzburg’s heavy load

Few clubs will play more international games this season than Salzburg, under their new coach Pep Lijnders, the former long-time assistant to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Salzburg had to advance through two Champions League qualifying rounds in August — because their 10-year title run in Austria was ended by Sturm Graz — and will play at least three more games in June at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Salzburg qualified among 12 European teams going to the relaunched FIFA club event because of its consistent results in the past four Champions League seasons, but was upstaged in Prague.

“A few of our players were playing their first game for the club,” Lijnders said. “It’s a new team we need to build it.”

Sparta came through three qualifying rounds, and six games already, to reach this stage and made a sharp start Wednesday scoring within two minutes to set the tone for an easy win.

Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1 in the English League Cup

Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1 in the English League Cup
Updated 19 September 2024
AP
Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1 in the English League Cup

Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1 in the English League Cup
  • Brennan Johnson completed Spurs’ comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time
Updated 19 September 2024
AP

COVENTRY, England: Tottenham avoided a shock defeat in the third round of the English League Cup after scoring two late goals to beat second-division Coventry 2-1 on Wednesday.
Djed Spence evened the score in the 88th minute at Coventry Arena after Brandon Thomas-Asante had fired the home team ahead in the 63rd.
Brennan Johnson completed Spurs’ comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.
Coventry had come agonizingly close to upsetting Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup last season — losing on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Wembley.
And it was another heartbreak against Premier League opposition after Tottenham’s late rescue act.
“Coventry were outstanding with the energy they brought, we had to dig deep today and we found what we needed to win the game,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said.
Elsewhere, Wolverhampton’s troubled start to the season continued with a 3-2 loss at Brighton that saw it eliminated from the competition.
Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra gave Brighton a 2-0 lead at Amex Stadium and Goncalo Guedes pulled one back for Wolves before halftime.
Ferdi Kadioglu made it 3-1 in the 85th and Tommy Doyle scored a consolation for Wolves in the 90th.

