You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian hospital resumes limited operations in north Gaza
War on Gaza

Indonesian hospital resumes limited operations in north Gaza

Special Indonesian hospital resumes limited operations in north Gaza
A nurse tends to a patient at the partially reopened Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahya in the northern Gaza Strip on May 4, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnhk9

Updated 18 June 2024
Follow

Indonesian hospital resumes limited operations in north Gaza

Indonesian hospital resumes limited operations in north Gaza
  • Indonesia Hospital was one of the first targets hit by Israeli attacks last year
  • Facility is still unable to perform major surgeries due to lack of equipment
Updated 18 June 2024
Sheany Yasuko Lai
Follow

JAKARTA: The Indonesia Hospital in Gaza has resumed limited operations, the nongovernmental organization that funded it said on Tuesday, months after the facility was severely damaged by a deadly Israeli siege and attacks.

The hospital in northern Gaza, a four-story building located near the Jabalia refugee camp, was built from donations organized by the Jakarta-based Medical Emergency Rescue Committee. 

It was one of the first targets hit by Israeli air raids in October and one of the last to remain operational until late last year. But Israeli bombardments forced staff and thousands of people seeking shelter on the hospital’s premises to move to Gaza’s south. 

“Praise be to God, the hospital has resumed operations under limited capacity,” MER-C Chairman Dr. Sarbini Murad told Arab News. 

“The Indonesia Hospital is relying on solar energy, but even solar is limited. Most of the medical equipment is damaged. The staff are making the most of what’s available because the most important thing is that the hospital can function to help the isolated residents of northern Gaza.” 

According to Murad, the medical facility began to resume some services last month and is now able to take in patients, although doctors still cannot perform major surgeries. 

“If a permanent ceasefire is implemented, hopefully (MER-C) can go there and begin repairing the hospital,” Murad said, adding that the facility may be the only one providing medical aid in north Gaza. 

For months, Palestinians in northern Gaza have been isolated from the rest of the besieged enclave and hit hardest by hunger as Israeli forces denied aid convoys entry to the area. 

In early November, the Israeli military said that Gaza-based militant group Hamas was using the Indonesia Hospital “to hide an underground command and control center.” 

The claim was immediately refuted by MER-C, which said that it was a “precondition to attack” the medical facility.

A few weeks later, Israeli tanks and snipers indeed laid siege to the hospital, severely damaging the building and destroying its equipment, as they turned it into a new base for their attacks.

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C)

Related

Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza
World
Indonesia pledges to increase UNRWA funding, send more medical teams to Gaza
US thanks next Indonesia leader for Gaza aid
World
US thanks next Indonesia leader for Gaza aid

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York
Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York

Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in New York
  • The two leaders last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington in July
Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Greek government spokesman said on Monday.
The two leaders last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington in July.
Neighbours Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.
Tensions have eased in recent years and the longstanding sparring partners last year agreed to reboot their relations, pledging to keep open channels of communication, seek military confidence-building measures to eliminate sources of tension and work on the issues that have kept them apart.

Topics: Turkiye Greece

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors
  • A police officer was killed and four others were wounded in the attack
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban on Monday denied involvement in a bombing attack on a police convoy that was escorting foreign ambassadors in the restive northwest, as authorities said they were still trying to determine who was behind it.
Most of the ambassadors and senior envoys were traveling with their family members on Sunday to the Swat Valley, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, when the attack occurred in Malam Jabba, one of Pakistan’s two ski resorts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, denied detonating the improvised explosive device that hit a police vehicle accompanying the convoy.
A police officer was killed and four others were wounded in the attack, which drew strong condemnation from Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials.
The envoys were all unharmed, but the attack suggested there was a security breach.
“For sure it was a security breach because the convoy’s route was only known to police, and the bomb disposal unit had reportedly cleared the route,” said Abdullah Khan, a defense analyst and managing director of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
“Some insider (appears to have) leaked the information about the travel plans of the foreign ambassadors to the militants,” he added.
Khan said the attack signaled a shift in the approach of insurgents, who previously targeted security forces.
Pakistani defense analyst Syed Muhammad Ali said there was a need for better coordination between federal authorities and police about such high-profile visits to the northwest, which has witnessed a surge in violence.
Those traveling in the convoy were ambassadors and officials from Indonesia, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Iran, Russia and Tajikistan. All of them later returned to the capital, Islamabad, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement, TTP said it had nothing to do with the attack. TTP is a separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary and have even been living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban. The situation has strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which says it does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against any country.
Authorities were investigating to determine whether there was a security breach, since details about the convoy’s travel plans had been circulated only to officials. Authorities said they were also collecting information to determine who planted the IED device along the route.
Mohammad Ali Khan, a senior police officer, said that so far no arrest had been made.
Sunday’s attack came months after a suicide bomber in northwestern Pakistan rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle, killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The Chinese victims were construction workers and engineers who were working on Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan has beefed up security for foreigners and envoys traveling in the region.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Taliban

Related

Special What new Taliban morality law means for Afghan women
World
What new Taliban morality law means for Afghan women
Taliban in control of 39 Afghan embassies globally
World
Taliban in control of 39 Afghan embassies globally

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders
Updated 23 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders
  • The Bektashi make up an estimated 10 percent of the country’s Muslim population, according to Albania’s 2023 census
Updated 23 September 2024
AFP

TIRANA: Albania plans to establish a sovereign Muslim microstate within its borders run by a Sufi sect known for promoting “religious harmony and dialogue,” Prime Minister Edi Rama announced.
The tiny Vatican-like enclave within Albania’s capital Tirana will serve as the political home for Bektashi Muslims — the fourth largest religious community in Albania after Sunni Muslims, Orthodox Christians and Catholics.
The order was founded in the 13th century in the Ottoman Empire and is regarded as a tolerant, mystic branch of Islam open to other religions and philosophies.
Some of its most important leaders relocated to Albania after being banned in Turkiye in the early 20th century by modern Turkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
“Our inspiration is to support the transformation of the Bektashi World Center in Tirana into a sovereign state, a new center of moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” Rama said on Sunday at the United Nations in New York.
The Bektashi make up an estimated 10 percent of the country’s Muslim population, according to Albania’s 2023 census.
The Bektashi Order in Tirana praised the decision.
“The sovereignty of the Bektashi Order is an important step in strengthening the values of inclusion, religious harmony and dialogue in an increasingly divided world,” it said in a statement.
Citizenship of the new state of roughly 10 hectares (25 acres) will be limited to members of the clergy and individuals dealing with state administration.
Its government would be headed by the Bektashi’s leader and a council that will oversee its religious and administrative functioning, the statement added.

Topics: Albania

Related

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitments toward sustainable tourism at G20 ministers’ meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitments toward sustainable tourism at G20 ministers’ meeting
Pakistan PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day, hails Vision 2030 as ‘ideal model’ 
Pakistan
Pakistan PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day, hails Vision 2030 as ‘ideal model’ 

3 dead off a Greek island after a boat with migrants runs into trouble

3 dead off a Greek island after a boat with migrants runs into trouble
Updated 23 September 2024
AP
Follow

3 dead off a Greek island after a boat with migrants runs into trouble

3 dead off a Greek island after a boat with migrants runs into trouble
  • The coast guard said Monday it was unclear how many people had been on board the boat, believed to have been a dinghy, or what exactly had occurred
Updated 23 September 2024
AP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard says three people died and another five were rescued after a boat carrying migrants ran into trouble off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos.
The coast guard said Monday it was unclear how many people had been on board the boat, believed to have been a dinghy, or what exactly had occurred.
An extensive search and rescue operation was underway in the area northwest of Samos with three coast guard patrol boats and a private vessel, as well as an air force helicopter and crews in case survivors had managed to reach the shore.
There was no immediate information on the identities or nationalities of those rescued or on the three bodies recovered.
Greece lies along one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Despite a crackdown by Greek authorities along the border with Turkiye, thousands of people make it across, often from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands using flimsy inflatable dinghies.

Topics: Greece migrants

Related

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitments toward sustainable tourism at G20 ministers’ meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitments toward sustainable tourism at G20 ministers’ meeting
Pakistan PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day, hails Vision 2030 as ‘ideal model’ 
Pakistan
Pakistan PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day, hails Vision 2030 as ‘ideal model’ 

Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis

Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis
Updated 23 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis

Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis
  • Addressing concerns about the JVP’s historical anti-West and anti-India stance, Dissanayaka said he wanted international support to rebuild the economy
Updated 23 September 2024
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s first leftist president was sworn in to office Monday vowing to restore public faith in politics but said he had no magic solution to the hardships suffered following an unprecedented economic crisis.
Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayaka of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) took his oath at the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after trouncing his nearest rivals in Saturday’s vote.
The previously fringe politician, whose party led two failed uprisings in the island nation that left tens of thousands dead, saw a surge of support after the 2022 economic meltdown immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans.
Dissanayaka, the bearded 55-year-old son of a laborer, was sworn in by chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in a nationally televised ceremony attended by diplomats, lawmakers, Buddhist and other clergy and the military.
“I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen,” he said after taking his oath.
“I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don’t... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis.”
A small crowd of JVP supporters gathered outside the secretariat to celebrate, waving pictures of Dissanayaka and the national flag.
Dissanayaka succeeds outgoing president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office at the peak of the financial crisis following the government’s first foreign debt default and months of punishing food, fuel and medicine shortages.
Wickremesinghe, 75, imposed steep tax hikes and other austerity measures under the terms of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.
His policies ended the shortages and returned the economy to growth but left millions struggling to make ends meet.
Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned shortly before the ceremony, clearing the way for Dissanayaka to appoint his own cabinet.
Dissanayaka’s party has said he wants to have an interim administration until a fresh parliament is elected. The JVP has only three lawmakers in the 225-member legislature.
He has softened some policies since his rise to popularity, saying he believes in an open economy and is not totally opposed to privatization.
He has vowed to press ahead with the IMF rescue package negotiated by his predecessor last year but modify its terms in order to deliver tax cuts.


Addressing concerns about the JVP’s historical anti-West and anti-India stance, Dissanayaka said he wanted international support to rebuild the economy.
“We are not a nation that should be isolated,” he said, as Colombo-based diplomats watched from the balcony of the presidential office.
“Regardless of the power divisions in the world, we intend to work with other nations to benefit our country.”
India and China — Sri Lanka’s biggest neighbor and largest bilateral creditor respectively — are competing for influence in the island nation, strategically situated on global east-west sea routes.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to working closely with Dissanayaka to “strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped to work with the new president “to continue our traditional friendship (and) enhance mutual political trust.”


Dissanayaka’s party led two rebellions in the 1970s and 1980s that left more than 80,000 people dead before renouncing violence.
It had been a peripheral player in Sri Lankan politics in the decades since, winning less than four percent of the vote during the most recent parliamentary elections in 2020.
But Sri Lanka’s crisis proved an opportunity for Dissanayaka, who saw his popularity rise after pledging to change the island’s “corrupt” political culture.
Dissanayaka was a JVP student leader during the second insurrection and has described how one of his teachers sheltered him to save him from government-backed death squads that killed party activists.
He counts famous Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara among his heroes.
Dissanayaka becomes the country’s first president to get less than 50 percent of the popular vote. He was elected with just over 42 percent, the lowest since presidential elections began in 1988.
“I am fully aware of the composition and size of the mandate I received,” he said. “It is my responsibility to earn the support and confidence of those who did not vote for me or place their trust in me.”

Topics: Sri Lanka

Latest updates

Al-Balad culture center celebrates National Day
Al-Balad culture center celebrates National Day
KSrelief, WFP sign $4.5m agreement to help children, mothers in Somalia
KSrelief, WFP sign $4.5m agreement to help children, mothers in Somalia
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli ‘aggression’ on Lebanon
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli ‘aggression’ on Lebanon
Egypt to sell United Bank stake in IPO by Q1 2025, central bank says
Egypt to sell United Bank stake in IPO by Q1 2025, central bank says
UAE treasury bonds and sukuk programs raise $6.8bn, strengthening investment appeal
UAE treasury bonds and sukuk programs raise $6.8bn, strengthening investment appeal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.