You are here

  • Home
  • Conceição scores in stoppage time to get Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024

Conceição scores in stoppage time to get Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024

Conceição scores in stoppage time to get Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024
Portugal's Francisco Conceicao, centre, scores his side's second goal during a Group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxd9k

Updated 40 sec ago
AP
Follow

Conceição scores in stoppage time to get Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024

Conceição scores in stoppage time to get Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024
  • Conceição, who only made his entrance in the 90th minute, fired the ball home in the 92nd after Robin Hranac’s attempted block of Pedro Neto’s shot fell kindly for the Porto winger to shoot inside the left post
Updated 40 sec ago
AP
Follow

LEIPZIG, Germany: Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their European Championship opening game on Tuesday.
Conceição, who only made his entrance in the 90th minute, fired the ball home in the 92nd after Robin Hranac’s attempted block of Pedro Neto’s shot fell kindly for the Porto winger to shoot inside the left post.
Conceição wheeled away in delight and was booked for taking off his jersey.
It comes almost 24 years to the day since Conceição’s father, Sérgio Conceição, scored a hat trick to knock defending champion Germany out of Euro 2000.
Czech Republic goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek had thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal star became the first to play at six European Championship tournaments. The 39-year-old Ronaldo was unable to add to his record 14 goals in his record-extending 26th appearance at the tournament.
Portugal’s 41-year-old defender Pepe became the oldest player to play at the tournament, though he had little to do as the 2016 champions dominated ball possession and chances.
It came as a shock when Lukas Provod broke the deadlock at the other end with a fierce strike inside the far post after Vladimir Coufal laid the ball back in the 62nd minute.
Portugal drew level in the 70th when Stanek’s save of Nuno Mendes’ header rebounded off Hranac’s shin and in.
Turkiye defeated tournament debutant Georgia 3-1 in the other Group F game earlier.

Topics: Euro 2024 Portugal Czech Republic

Related

Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkiye in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024
Football
Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkiye in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024
France need own goal to edge Austria in Euro 2024 opener
Football
France need own goal to edge Austria in Euro 2024 opener

Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkiye in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024

Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkiye in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024
Updated 18 June 2024
AP
Follow

Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkiye in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024

Guler enhances burgeoning reputation with goal for Turkiye in win over debutant Georgia at Euro 2024
  • Substitute Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a breakaway goal in the final seconds of stoppage time for Türkiye’s third
  • Georgia’s players dealt well with an intimidating atmosphere created by Türkiye’s fans
Updated 18 June 2024
AP

DORTMUND: Arda Guler enhanced his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young stars by curling home a brilliant second-half goal to help Türkiye to a 3-1 win over tournament debutant Georgia at the European Championship on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old forward brought a strong end to his first season at Real Madrid to the Euros by cutting in from the right and bending a fierce shot into the top corner in the 65th minute, regaining the lead for Turkiye at 2-1 in a Group F match played in a febrile and intense atmosphere in Dortmund.
Substitute Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a breakaway goal in the final seconds of stoppage time for Turkiye’s third.
This was a nation-stopping moment for Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people that are making their debut in an international soccer tournament since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, amid protests and political turmoil back home.
Georgia’s players dealt well with an intimidating atmosphere created by Turkiye’s fans and responded to Mert Muldur’s volleyed finish for the Turks in the 25th with an equalizer by Georges Mikautadze in the 32nd.
Guler’s intervention was crucial, though, and it was the latest in a string of outside-of-the-area strikes at these Euros. It also was another demonstration of his talent that was on display when he scored five goals in five games to finish a Spanish league season that he mostly missed because of injury. He was an unused substitute in the Champions League final that Madrid won.
He’ll likely find game time even harder to come by next season following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, even if Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is aware he has a gem on his hands in Guler.
Georgia, at No. 75 the lowest-ranked nation at Euro 2024, could easily have snatched a point from a game played at a frenetic pace.
In stoppage time and with their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili upfield in search of a goal, Georgia whipped in a free kick that struck the post before a shot from the rebound was cleared off the line.
The resulting corner — sent in with Mamardashvili still up in the box — was cleared and Aktürkoğlu had the freedom of Westfalenstadion to run through unchallenged to sidefoot the ball into an empty net.

Topics: Euro 2024 Turkiye Georgia Arda Guler

Related

France need own goal to edge Austria in Euro 2024 opener
Football
France need own goal to edge Austria in Euro 2024 opener
Schranz strikes as Slovakia beat Belgium at Euro 2024
Sport
Schranz strikes as Slovakia beat Belgium at Euro 2024

Germany’s Turks give ‘host nation’ welcome to Turkiye

Germany’s Turks give ‘host nation’ welcome to Turkiye
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Germany’s Turks give ‘host nation’ welcome to Turkiye

Germany’s Turks give ‘host nation’ welcome to Turkiye
  • Ozcan has said the team needs to capitalize on the large Turkish population and passionate support in Germany
  • “Our hearts beat for Turkiye, for home. Of course, Germany is also home for us, but we are Turks,” said fan Cengiz Catalpinar
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters

DORTMUND/MUNICH: Tens of thousands of Turkiye fans draped in the country’s red flag celebrated ahead of the country’s first match of Euro 2024 against neighbor Georgia in Dortmund on Tuesday, creating a festival atmosphere akin to a host nation to welcome the team.
Almost 3 million people with Turkish roots live in Germany, following a wave of official migration that began in the 1960s. The close ties are reflected in both the German and Turkish football teams. Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan has Turkish roots, while Turkiye’s midfielder Salih Ozcan, was born in Cologne and plays for Borussia Dortmund.
Ozcan has said the team needs to capitalize on the large Turkish population and passionate support in Germany.
Heavy rain and forecasts of thunderstorms closed Dortmund’s 25,000 capacity fan zone and other giant viewing spots in the cities of North Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, but fans en route to the stadium made good on their promise to make some noise. Berlin’s two fan zones were also closed due to bad weather.
“Our hearts beat for Turkiye, for home. Of course, Germany is also home for us, but we are Turks,” said fan Cengiz Catalpinar.
Mehmet Guelcicek had driven for two days from Zurich in Switzerland to reach Dortmund and watch the match.
“We are Turks and always there with the team.”
Many Turks were also celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, when typically, animals such as sheep are sacrificed.
Ugur Aydin walked with an inflatable sheep.
“We saved him from the Eid sacrifice festival and are celebrating our own festival today with a 3 point win over Georgia. And hopefully the same again for the next two games, against Portugal and the Czech Republic,” he said.
Turkiye begin their Euro 2024 campaign against newcomers Georgia knowing a winning start in one of the tournament’s weaker groups would give them a great chance of making the knockout stages after disappointing last time around.
In hot sunshine in Munich in southern Germany fans began to stream into the city’s fan zone.
“This is a big deal for us and it is great to be in Germany for the tournament, to join with the Turkish community here. We are the second hosts,” said Erdem Sakinc, a 21-year-old student from Ankara studying in Germany.
Georgia, meanwhile, are playing in their first ever major tournament and are the clear underdogs
Georgia fan Veronika Gogokhia said, “This is a historical moment for our country and our team. This is a debut and the whole of Georgia, all Georgians all over the world are really excited,” she said.
Later on Tuesday at the stadium around 40 fans from each set of supporters were involved in brief scuffles and police moved in between them, a Reuters reporter inside the stadium said.

Topics: Euro 2024 Tukriye Georgia Germany

Related

Mbappé’s facial injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024
Football
Mbappé’s facial injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024
France need own goal to edge Austria in Euro 2024 opener
Football
France need own goal to edge Austria in Euro 2024 opener

Mainoo happy to build with Ten Hag at Man Utd

Mainoo happy to build with Ten Hag at Man Utd
Updated 18 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Mainoo happy to build with Ten Hag at Man Utd

Mainoo happy to build with Ten Hag at Man Utd
  • Mainoo’s breakthrough season with the Red Devils earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024
  • “Happy to be building with him, he’s already got two trophies and hopefully there is more to come,” he said
Updated 18 June 2024
AFP

BLANKENHAIN, Germany: England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is happy speculation about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s future is over after he was given his first-team chance by the Dutchman.
Mainoo’s breakthrough season with the Red Devils, which included scoring the winning goal in a FA Cup final win over English champions Manchester City, earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.
Despite winning a second trophy in two seasons at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s future remained in doubt after United finished eighth in the Premier League.
However, Ten Hag confirmed on Sunday he has been told by the club he will remain in charge next season.
“Happy to be building with him, he’s already got two trophies and hopefully there is more to come,” Mainoo told reporters at England’s training camp on Tuesday.
“It’s nice to have that piece of mind. We know what manager we are going back to.
“He put so much trust in me and belief in me. I can’t thank him enough.”
Mainoo came off the bench late on in England’s 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday to make his competitive debut for Southgate’s team.
England next face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday and Mainoo is looking forward to facing two of his Manchester United team-mates, Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen scored in the Danes’ 1-1 draw with Slovenia in their opening game, three years on from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Euro 2020.
“Me and Ramsus are both young and we are quite close,” added Mainoo.
“Christian, I’ve learned a lot from him. The journey he’s been on since the last Euros has been amazing.
“If I am to play on Thursday I’ll need to put all that aside.”

Topics: Euro 2024 England Erik ten Hag Manchester United Kobbie Mainoo

Related

Ten Hag to remain as Man Utd boss: reports
Football
Ten Hag to remain as Man Utd boss: reports
Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup: reports
Football
Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup: reports

FIFA offers tools to fight social media abuse to all 211 member countries

FIFA offers tools to fight social media abuse to all 211 member countries
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

FIFA offers tools to fight social media abuse to all 211 member countries

FIFA offers tools to fight social media abuse to all 211 member countries
  • FIFA said a number of teams competing at the ongoing European Championship and the upcoming Copa America have joined the SMPS
  • “We have already seen how effective the service has been in FIFA tournaments and it is only logical that we make it available to all 211 FIFA Member Associations,” Infantino said
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters

GENEVA: FIFA’s social media tools designed to protect players from online abuse will now be available to all 211 member associations and their teams, world soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday, coinciding with the International Day for Countering Hate Speech.
The Social Media Protection Service (SMPS), which was developed by FIFA and the players’ union FIFPRO, was first offered to all teams at the 2023 women’s World Cup to help moderate hate speech on social media and hide harmful content.
FIFA said a number of teams competing at the ongoing European Championship and the upcoming Copa America have joined the SMPS.
“We have already seen how effective the service has been in FIFA tournaments and it is only logical that we make it available to all 211 FIFA Member Associations, wherever and whenever they play,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.
“We need to protect all players, coaches, officials and teams from abuse, as well as their followers.”
The tool was launched at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and since then FIFA said the service had hidden 2.6 million abusive comments from public view.
Nearly 31,000 cases of “abusive content” were reported to social media platforms — such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube — which led to consequences such as account suspensions.
Meanwhile, one in five players were the target of online abuse during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
FIFA said the SMPS will also be used at upcoming events such as the Olympic Games in Paris, the Under-20 women’s World Cup in Colombia, the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan and the Under-17 women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Topics: FIFA online abuse FIFPro hate speech Gianni Infantino

Related

Bayern Munich condemn racist comments at Upamecano after Lazio loss
Football
Bayern Munich condemn racist comments at Upamecano after Lazio loss
Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
Football
Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024

England fan seen waking up in empty stadium at Euro 2024
  • “I’ve just woken up. It’s four o’clock in the morning,” the unidentified fan says in the video
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: A worse-for-wear England fan woke up cold and confused in an empty stadium hours after the end of his team’s Euro 2024 clash with Serbia, according to a video on social media.
“I’ve just woken up. It’s four o’clock in the morning,” the unidentified fan says in the video showing rows of empty seats behind him at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen where England won 1-0 in their opening game on Sunday night.
The video, viewed hundreds of thousands of times, prompted laughter among fellow England supporters, though some questioned how security had missed the snoozing fan and also why the lights were still on in the early hours at the stadium.
“This is what happens when you watch Sleepy Southgate ball!” quipped one poster, referring to coach Gareth Southgate’s team’s less than scintillating second half performance.

Topics: Euro 2024 England Serbai fan Gelsenkirchen

Related

Mbappé’s facial injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024
Football
Mbappé’s facial injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024
Jude Bellingham’s goal secures England a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024
Sport
Jude Bellingham’s goal secures England a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024

Latest updates

UN says lawlessness in Gaza impedes aid via Kerem Shalom despite Israel’s military pause
UN says lawlessness in Gaza impedes aid via Kerem Shalom despite Israel’s military pause
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin city where his promises of new jobs fell short
Trump holds rally in Wisconsin city where his promises of new jobs fell short
Saudi crown prince, Canadian prime minister discuss relations during call
Saudi crown prince, Canadian prime minister discuss relations during call
Ship manager calls on Houthis to free Galaxy Leader crew
Ship manager calls on Houthis to free Galaxy Leader crew
Israel army says operational plans for Lebanon offensive ‘approved’
Israel army says operational plans for Lebanon offensive ‘approved’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.