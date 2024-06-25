You are here

EY chooses Riyadh for regional HQ amid Saudi Vision 2030 drive

EY’s new regional headquarters will be in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. Shutterstock
Updated 25 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 25 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Multinational professional services firm EY has chosen to locate its regional headquarters in Riyadh, joining a growing list of international companies in the city. 

The London-based entity – formely known as Ernst & Young – has operations across the Middle East and North Africa, and will manage a workforce of 8,000 across 15 countries from its new regional headquarters in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, according to a press release. 

This comes as in December 2023, the Saudi Investment Ministry announced tax incentives for foreign companies establishing regional headquarters in the Kingdom, part of efforts to attract regional bases and diversify the economy under Vision 2030. 

During the first quarter of 2024, over 120 international firms obtained licenses to relocate their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, marking a 477 percent year-on-year increase. 

EY MENA stated it is set to reveal its expansive new office later this year, emphasizing that this strategic decision underscores its century-long commitment to the region and represents a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of transformative impact. 

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA chairman and CEO, said: “EY is proud to be playing a part in the innovative and cutting-edge strategies that are elevating KSA’s position as a trailblazer, both regionally and globally.”  

He added: “EY has leveraged our services and solutions not only to benefit government and local businesses but to give back to the Saudi community with programs focused on entrepreneurs, education, and empowering the youth of today as they become the leaders of tomorrow.” 

EY underscored its commitment to Saudi Arabia through a recent recruitment drive that saw the appointment of nearly 1,000 Saudi professionals over the past year. This effort is supported by initiatives like the Falcon Program, which aims to advance the careers of high-performing Gulf Cooperation Council nationals, including a significant number from Saudi Arabia, it added. 

In addition to housing EY’s regional operations, the Riyadh office will feature the EY Wavespace Center, spanning over 930 sq. m.

The company said the facility will serve as a collaborative platform for clients, EY teams, and entrepreneurs, as well as students, and academia to explore technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced analytics. The aim is to foster innovation and tackle intricate business challenges. 

The RHQ Program, developed jointly by the Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy. It facilitates the growth plans of participating organizations in the region. 

The effort to attract regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia supports economic diversification goals, offering new tax incentives such as a 30-year exemption from corporate income tax and withholding tax on headquarters activities, alongside discounts and support services. 

In its quarterly report, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment revealed that the 127 permits issued in the first three months of the year underscores the Kingdom’s attractive and favorable business environment. 

Updated 27 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 27 June 2024
Arab News

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surprise build in US stockpiles fueled fears about slow demand from the world’s top oil consumer, though declines were capped by worries a potential expansion of the Gaza war may disrupt Middle East supplies, according to Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures were down 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $85.19 a barrel, as of 9:35 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $80.80 per barrel.

Both benchmarks had settled slightly higher on Wednesday.

“An expected increase in US inventories of crude oil and gasoline are weighing on the market due to fears of weakening demand,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

“But the market is in a tug-of-war situation, underpinned by the prospect that an escalation in the battle between Israel and Hezbollah may hinder supply,” he added.

The US Energy Information Administration reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country’s crude oil stocks last week, surprising analysts polled by Reuters who had expected a 2.9 million-barrel drawdown.

US gasoline stocks also rose by 2.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1 million-barrel draw.

Product supplied for motor gasoline, a proxy for demand, fell by about 417,000 barrels per day last week, to 8.97 million bpd. The four-week average for demand is about 2 percent under last year’s levels.

“We believe the market’s upside is limited by weak US gasoline demand despite the peak summer driving season kicking in,” said Emril Jamil, a senior analyst at LSEG Oil Research.

Gasoline margins, reflected by the crack spread between gasoline to Brent and WTI, have trended lower after peaking in March at the $30s-per-barrel range, Jamil said.

“This weakness is further compounded by sluggish diesel demand both in Europe and the US, with margins falling since last August,” he added.

Meanwhile, worries of the Gaza war spreading to Lebanon limited price declines.

In the Middle East, cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been escalating in recent weeks, stoking fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war that could draw in other regional powers, including major oil producer Iran.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country stood in solidarity with Lebanon and called on regional countries’ support.

Israeli forces pounded several areas across Gaza on Wednesday, and residents reported fierce fighting overnight in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave. 

Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to add 5,500 megawatts of solar energy following the signing of three deals by its principal buyer, advancing its strategy to enhance renewable sources. 

The Saudi Power Procurement Co. finalized power purchase agreements for three new solar photovoltaic projects with ACWA Power Co., Water & Electricity Holding Co., also known as Badeel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and Aramco Power. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program aims to achieve the Kingdom’s target energy mix of 50 percent renewables by the end of this decade, supporting efforts to reduce liquid fuel consumption and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives for the energy sector. 

The PPAs, signed by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, are integral to the NREP supervised by the ministry. 

The solar projects include Haden Solar PV and Al-Muwaih Solar PV, both located in the Makkah region, each with a capacity of 2,000 MW. The third project, Al-Khushaybi PV in Qassim Province, has a total capacity of 1,500 MW. 

Saudi Arabia plans to begin awarding contracts for new renewable energy projects in 2024, aiming for a maximum capacity of 20 gigawatts. By 2030, the goal is to achieve a capacity between 100 and 130 gigawatts, contingent on the growth of electricity demand, the ministry said. 

Since the inception of the renewables program, a total of 21 projects have been awarded, amounting to 19 GW in capacity. 

Currently, seven projects totaling 4.1 GW are operational and connected to the grid, while eight projects with a total capacity of 8.2 GW are under construction. Additionally, six projects totaling 7 GW are in the final stages of financial closure. 

Furthermore, six additional renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 6.7 GW have been put out to bid since the beginning of 2024. 

Further capacities are planned to be tendered before year-end to achieve the target of tendering 20 GW annually. 

In May, SPPC signed two PPAs with a consortium led by Japan’s Marubeni Corp. in Tokyo. These agreements were part of the fourth phase of Saudi Arabia’s NREP, overseen by the Ministry of Energy. 

The agreements pertain to the Al-Ghat wind power project, with a capacity of 600 MW, and the Waad Al-Shamal wind power project, with a capacity of 500 MW. These agreements were signed during the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Business Forum held in Japan. 

Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum from US-based company Sempra over a 20-year period. 

This deal follows the announcement by the subsidiaries of both firms that they have executed a non-binding Heads of Agreement for a sale and purchase deal, through which the oil giant will receive LNG from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 expansion project in Texas, according to a statement.

Port Arthur LNG is a natural gas liquefaction and export terminal in Southeast Texas with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. 

This move falls in line with Aramco’s 25 percent participation in the project-level equity of Phase 2. 

It also aligns well with the firm’s belief that LNG can be a transition energy that could help reduce the burning of fuels such as coal and fuel oil, lessen greenhouse gas emissions, and maintain global energy security.  

“We are excited to take this next step into the LNG sector. As a potential strategic partner in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, Aramco is well placed to grow its gas portfolio with the aim of meeting the world’s growing need for lower-carbon sources of energy,” Aramco Upstream President Nasir Al-Naimi said, adding that the deal is a “major step” in the company’s strategy to become a leading global LNG player.

Sempra Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Martin said the planned expansion of Port Arthur LNG would help facilitate the broad distribution of US natural gas across global energy markets.

He added: “By expanding the global reach of the Port Arthur LNG facility, we have the opportunity to improve energy security while providing a lower-carbon alternative to coal for electricity production.”

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and consists of trains 1 and 2, as well as two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities. 

On the other hand, the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is a competitively positioned expansion of the site to include the addition of up to two trains capable of producing up to 13 million tonnes per year.

Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday, losing 74.42 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 11,656.35.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.46 billion ($1.46 billion) as 109 of the listed stocks advanced, while 117 retreated.   

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 12.46 points, or 0.85 percent, to close at 1,458.50. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also dropped by 67.77 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 26,355.33. This comes as 37 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 30 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Miahona Co., with its share price surging by 8.92 percent to SR24.90. 

Other top performers include Rasan Information Technology Co. and Gulf Insurance Group, whose share prices soared by 5.91 percent and 5.42 percent, to stand at SR60.90 and SR31.10 respectively. 

In addition to this, top performers included Saudi Reinsurance Co. and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance. 

The worst performer was ADES Holding Co., whose share price dropped by 4.60 percent to SR20.32. 

Other worst performers were ACWA Power Co. as well as Ataa Educational Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.26 percent and 2.89 percent to stand at SR344.20 and SR60.40, respectively. 

Another poor performer was Bank Albilad, with its share price dropping by 2.40 percent to SR32.60. 

In the parallel market, Nomu, Saudi Parts Center Co. was the top gainer, with its share price surging by 8.73 percent to SR59.80. 

Other top gainers in the parallel market were Munawla Cargo Co. and Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co., with their share prices surging by 8.63 percent and 7.32 percent to reach SR151 and SR44, respectively. 

Yaqeen Capital Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price fell significantly by 19.37 percent to SR32.25. 

Natural Gas Distribution Co. and Neft Alsharq Co. for Chemical Industries were other major losers on Nomu. Their share prices dropped by 7.65 percent and 3.88 percent, reaching SR45.25 and SR3.96, respectively.   

Other underperforming stocks include Saudi Lime Industries Co. and Professional Medical Expertise Co. 

On the announcement front, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement with DME Holdings Ltd. and its current shareholders – Eagle Commodities Ltd., New York Mercantile Exchange Inc., and Tatweer Dubai LLC. 

The Group invested SR107 million by acquiring a 32.6 percent stake in DME Holding Limited representing a combination of new and existing shares. 

Due to the planned transaction, Tadawul Group will make an indirect investment in Dubai Mercantile Exchange Ltd., a subsidiary of DME Holdings regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. 

Furthermore, the group will hold an equal position as the largest shareholder in DME Holdings alongside CME. 

Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 26 June 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy giant Aramco has topped a list of the world’s largest oil companies in terms of proven reserves, boasting figures 15 times greater than its nearest competitor, according to newly calculated figures.

Statista, a German online platform for data gathering and visualization, reported that Saudi Aramco’s oil and gas reserves were estimated at around 259 billion barrels of oil equivalent for 2022.

These reserves surpasses the combined total of ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Shell plc, BP, and Eni. 

ExxonMobil Corp. recorded reserves of 17.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, followed by Chevron Corp. with 11.2 billion barrels.  

The size of Aramco’s reserves echo its revenue streams, with the state-run oil giant the world’s most profitable company, generating $716.2 billion in profits between 2016 and 2023, based on the company's annual financial results.

It also produced 12.8 million barrels of oil a day on average in 2023.

Statista highlighted that Saudi Aramco’s reserves figures are based on the terms of its concession, which limits its exploration and development ability to certain areas. 

On a separate note, Statista reported that the Kingdom’s oil reserves amounted to 40.9 billion tonnes in 2020. 

“Saudi Arabia has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, accounting for about one-fifth of the world’s conventional oil sources,” the data platform stated. 

Moreover, according to a US Energy Information Administration study, the proven international oil and natural gas reserves of 187 publicly traded exploration and production companies decreased by 5.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 2022. This represents a 2 percent decline based on the firm’s annual financial reports.

The analysis, which was released in July 2023, stated that the proven reserves held by these public companies declined by 9 percent in 2020, primarily due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but reserves increased in 2021. 

In 2022, some major oil companies, including TotalEnergies and BP, withdrew from Russia. These divestments reduced the total proven reserves reported by exploration and production companies by 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent that year.

On June 2, 2024, Aramco begun the sale of more than $10 billion worth of shares in what was the second public offering from the firm. 

The final price for the secondary share sale was set at SR27.25 ($7.26), and the company’s allocation to international investors reached 0.73 percent of total shares following the completion of the new issue.   

