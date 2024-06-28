Switzerland’s Yakin hoping to catch Italy off-guard in Euros

BERLIN: Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said Friday he was hoping to spring a surprise against Euro 2024 last 16 opponents Italy.
His side face the reigning champions on Saturday in Berlin and while Yakin admires Italy’s tactical football, he said his own team’s set-up was more important to him.
Italy changed formation for their 1-1 draw against Croatia which saw them scrape into the knock-out rounds but while Yakin is not planning big changes, he did want to keep his opponents on their toes.
“We’ve done our homework, not only looking at these three games but previous matches prior to the tournament, and we’ve always been struck by how Italy can mix things up in terms of personnel and shape,” Yakin told reporters.
“We’re ready for Italy, that’s the home of tactical football and I like the way they do things — they defend as a unit, they man-mark all over the pitch and not many teams do...
“However I want to focus on how we set up, our tactics and maybe even catch them off-guard.”
The sides drew twice in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and Switzerland finished top of the group with Italy failing to make it to Qatar.
“I hope we can experience something similar tomorrow night, we’ve fought very hard to make it here,” continued Yakin.
“Italy are a neighboring country, we know them well, we know all about their temper, tactics and quality.
“It will be a special game tomorrow night and we hope it pans out the same way as our previous meetings.”
Switzerland and Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer believes the tie will be decided by key moments.
“Our goal tomorrow is to progress, these are knock-out ties and every incident becomes decisive,” said Sommer.
“It depends how the teams play on the day and which way the big moments go, if they go Italy’s way or if they go our way.”
Sommer saved a Jorginho penalty in one of the two World Cup qualifying matches against Italy and the midfielder fired another one over the bar in the other.
“I don’t want to face a penalty tomorrow night... those are water under the bridge,” said Sommer, who has a reputation as a penalty-saving expert.
“If there is a penalty then I’ll do my best to keep it out.”
