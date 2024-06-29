You are here

  • Home
  • Guggenheim Museum acquires works by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim

Guggenheim Museum acquires works by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim

Guggenheim Museum acquires works by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim
Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim is an Emirati artist. (National Pavilion UAE La Biennale Di Venezia/Augustine Paredes)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4x935

Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Guggenheim Museum acquires works by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim

Guggenheim Museum acquires works by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: New York’s Guggenheim Museum has acquired five works by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, according to a statement by his representing gallery, Lawrie Shabibi, in Dubai. 

Ibrahim, a prominent figure in UAE contemporary art, is known for his abstract and organic sculptures, many inspired by a deep connection to the local environment, particularly that of his hometown of Khor Fakkan, on the Gulf of Oman.

In 2022, Ibrahim presented his work at the National Pavilion UAE exhibition at the Venice Biennale. The exhibition celebrated his 40-year career, underscoring his status as a leading experimental artist from the UAE. 

Topics: Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim Guggenheim Museum

Review: Despite all-star cast, ‘A Family Affair’ is one to forget

Review: Despite all-star cast, ‘A Family Affair’ is one to forget
Updated 01 July 2024
Matt Ross
Follow

Review: Despite all-star cast, ‘A Family Affair’ is one to forget

Review: Despite all-star cast, ‘A Family Affair’ is one to forget
Updated 01 July 2024
Matt Ross

LONDON: Despite the dreadfully derivative title of “A Family Affair,” this new Netflix movie does appear to have some pretty serious heft. It’s directed by Richard LaGravenese (writer of “The Fisher King” and “The Horse Whisperer” and director of “Beautiful Creatures” and “P.S. I Love You”), and stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King and Kathy Bates. Zara (King) quits her job as personal assistant to movie star Chris Cole (Efron), but when he comes to her house to beg her to come back, an unlikely romance blossoms between Chris and Zara’s mother, Brooke (Kidman). Despite Zara’s protestations, the two carry on their relationship — cue a series of sort-of romantic, sort-of comedic set pieces and some awkward exchanges between Zara (keen to forge a career in the movie business) and her mother. Where this formula breaks down is that “A Family Affair” isn’t particularly romantic, or even particularly funny.

'A Family Affair' is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied) 

Efron is far more entertaining as the empty-headed Hollywood douchebag at the movie’s outset and Chris’s transition to heartfelt nice guy simply doesn’t land – it’s hard to see what Brooke (supposedly an extremely talented and intelligent woman) would even see in the obnoxious idiot who caused her daughter to quit. King makes for an enigmatically clumsy lead and is by far and away the best thing about the movie — largely because most of her scenes aren’t transfixed by the awkward romance between Brooke and Chris. Kidman, on the other hand, is really slumming it here, saddled with material that is a waste of her considerable talents. Writer Carrie Solomon’s dialog, at times, is simply two people repeating lines back at one another — it wasn’t cute during the heyday of the rom-com and it’s not cute now.

For all the movie’s potential, “A Family Affair” just winds up feeling empty. An exploration of the power dynamic between an older woman and a younger, famous man — and the impact it can have on families on both sides — could have been fascinating. Sadly for this movie, it’s a subject explored in far more interesting way in “The Idea of You,” which starred Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine and came out several months ago.

Topics: A Family Affair Netflix Nicole Kidman Joey King Zac Efron

Miss Arab USA 2024 Zenovia Jafar talks pageant experience and aspirations

Miss Arab USA 2024 Zenovia Jafar talks pageant experience and aspirations
Updated 01 July 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

Miss Arab USA 2024 Zenovia Jafar talks pageant experience and aspirations

Miss Arab USA 2024 Zenovia Jafar talks pageant experience and aspirations
Updated 01 July 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Iraqi American Zenovia Jafar was over the moon for “having made it” as she was crowned winner of the Miss Arab USA 2024 pageant in Arizona on Sunday.

“My experience with Miss Arab USA is one of the best experiences of my life. When I walked in, I had no idea what was going to happen, if I was even going to win. But most importantly, when I walked in, I will honestly say that winning was the only thing on my mind. I didn’t think about anything else,” Jafar told Arab News in an interview.

Zenovia Jafar crowned Miss Arab USA 2024. (Supplied)

“But once I actually got there, I realized the friendships and the connections I’ve made with the people here is priceless and it is far more important than winning … I genuinely wanted to connect with every single person that I met, and I think that’s what helped me win Miss Arab USA. Because I focused more on genuine connection and doing what I need to do. And I was committed to just being myself,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Arab USA (@missarabusa)

When asked about her goals going forward, the Michigan resident said: “I’m going to be using my platform to raise awareness on issues regarding people who are … from underdeveloped communities, people who are in need. I’m going to be raising more money for charities. I’m here to serve Miss Arab USA and use my voice to amplify the voices of people who are not heard all over the world.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zenovia (@zenoviajafar)

Jafar’s family moved to the US — having escaped the war in Iraq and spent two years in Syria after — in the late 90s, when she was a toddler.

“When I moved here, I remember one thing that my mother told us is that we should never forget our roots and where we come from. My mother was committed to teaching us how to read and write and speak Arabic. And that is something that I am so grateful to my mother for because I can read Arabic, I can write Arabic, I can speak Arabic, I can understand many Arabic dialects. And I never let go of who I was and where my family came from. And I think that’s something that is so important when you grow up away from home, is to stay connected to who you are. Because at the end of the day, all you have is your roots,” she said.

When asked if she had any advice for young Arab American women, Jafar said: “I will say that as an Arab woman, it is very, very important to push your limits and always do things outside of your comfort zone because you will never grow as a person if you are stuck in your comfort zone. Always push yourself to be better.”

Topics: Miss Arab USA Zenovia Jafar

Coldplay invites Palestinian Chilean star Elyanna on stage at Glastonbury Festival

Coldplay invites Palestinian Chilean star Elyanna on stage at Glastonbury Festival
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Coldplay invites Palestinian Chilean star Elyanna on stage at Glastonbury Festival

Coldplay invites Palestinian Chilean star Elyanna on stage at Glastonbury Festival
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: British band Coldplay seemed to make a strong political statement when they brought out Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna during their headlining set at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

The band performed the track “We Pray” from their unreleased album “Moon Music” and were joined on stage by rapper Little Simz and vocalist Elyanna to cheers from the audience.

The song features the lyrics “we pray that we make it ‘til the end of the day.”

Later in the show, lead singer Chris Martin said it was important they could show a “beacon of togetherness.”

At a Coldplay concert in Tokyo in November, Martin appeared to speak out against the Israel-Gaza war.

He told the audience that there were “so many terrible things happening,” and that he believed “most people on Earth are full of love and full of kindness, compassion.”

He added: “We don’t believe in oppression, or occupation, terrorism or genocide, nothing like that.”

In May, Elyanna made her television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and in 2023, Elyanna became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella music festival — she has also been vocal about the ongoing conflict on social media.

Meanwhile, pop star Dua Lipa lit up a chilly Glastonbury evening on Friday, transforming its famous Pyramid stage venue into an open-air nightclub where thousands grooved to hits such as “Levitating” and “Houdini.”

Headlining the iconic music festival in southern England for the first time, Lipa delivered a glittery, energetic performance featuring firework displays, five different outfits and an ensemble of break dancers and musicians, Reuters reported.

The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer told the crowd how it had been a dream for her to sing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage, where artists such as Paul McCartney, Beyoncé and David Bowie have performed over the festival's more than 50-year history.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

“Little me would just be so beside herself right now,” she said. “Honestly I couldn't believe it. I feel so grateful.”

She joined Coldplay, R&B singer SZA and country music singer Shania Twain as headliners — a grouping with much more female talent after criticism over last year's male-dominated lineup.

Topics: coldplay Elyanna Glastonbury

Queen Rania celebrates Crown Prince Hussein’s birthday with a portrait featuring Princess Rajwa

Queen Rania celebrates Crown Prince Hussein’s birthday with a portrait featuring Princess Rajwa
Updated 28 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Queen Rania celebrates Crown Prince Hussein’s birthday with a portrait featuring Princess Rajwa

Queen Rania celebrates Crown Prince Hussein’s birthday with a portrait featuring Princess Rajwa
Updated 28 June 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrated her son Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s birthday on Instagram with a newly released portrait of him and his wife, Princess Rajwa.

In the photo, the pregnant Princess Rajwa, who is Saudi, is seen wearing a light, creamy yellow midi dress from the Spanish brand Rabanne. The dress features short sleeves, a round neckline and a gathered detail along one side, adorned with a row of buttons.

The crown prince was wearing a navy blue shirt and matching trousers.

“Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents,” the queen captioned the post.

The royal couple, who announced their pregnancy in April, are expecting their first child this summer.

Topics: Queen Rania Crown Prince Hussein Princess Rajwa

The hottest music festivals of 2024 

The hottest music festivals of 2024 
Updated 28 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

The hottest music festivals of 2024 

The hottest music festivals of 2024 
  • Make your summer travel plans with music in mind 
Updated 28 June 2024
Arab News

Rock Werchter 

Where: Werchter, Belgium 

When: July 4-7 

What: It might be staged in a quiet village, but Rock Werchter is making a lot of noise on the European festival circuit. It’s been running since 1976, and this year’s eclectic four-day lineup — spread over four stages — shows how respected it has become. Main stage headliners include US rocker Lenny Kravitz, Eurovision winners Måneskin, UK indie legend PJ Harvey, pop princess Dua Lipa, rock giants Foo Fighters (pictured), the genre-bending Khruangbin, and Mercury-prize winner Arlo Parks. 

Other must-see acts: Michael Kiwanuka, Jungle, Snow Patrol, Black Pumas, The Breeders, Idles, Royal Blood, Yungblud, Tom Odell 

NOS Alive Lisbon 

Where: Passeio Marítimo de Algés, Portugal 

When: July 11-13 

What: With headliners including Arcade Fire, Smashing Pumpkins, and Pearl Jam, NOS Alive will be one of the top picks for ageing alt-rock fans this year. But if that’s not your thing, this festival — tagline “Beach by day, music by night” — still has plenty to offer. Dua Lipa (pictured), again, for one, as well as South African singer-songwriter Tyla, whose blend of pop and amapiano has already won her a slew of awards and nominations at just 22. 

Other must-see acts: Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, Sofi Tukker, The Breeders, Michael Kiwanuka, Kenya Grace 

Wireless 

Where: Finsbury Park, London 

When: July 12-14 

What: One of Europe’s top hip-hop (and associated genres) get-togethers, this year’s lineup boasts headliners including Nicki Minaj, US-based British rapper 21 Savage, Afroswing pioneer J Hus, three-time Grammy winner Future, pop/rap superstar Doja Cat (pictured), and one of last year’s breakout stars, Ice Spice, over the course of its three days.  

Other must-see acts: Sean Paul, Destroy Lonely, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, OsamaSon, Vanessa Bling 

Minnesota Yacht Club 

Where: St. Paul, Minnesota  

When: July 19-20 

What: For a festival in its first year, the inaugural edition of the Minnesota Yacht Club event has an impressive, though relatively small, lineup of 20 artists over its two days on the banks of the Mississippi. One of the festival’s USPs is that none of the performances overlap, meaning you’ll be able to catch them all. Don’t expect any cutting-edge underground acts here; the vast majority of the lineup consists of veterans, including headliners Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, and Red Hot Chili Peppers (pictured).   

Other must-see acts: The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Offspring, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady 

Electric Castle 

Where: Cluj, Romania 

When: July 17-21 

What: In 2019, Electric Castle was named Best Medium-Sized Festival at the European Festival Awards. Its stunning location — in the grounds of Bánffy Castle, the architectural mishmash of which reflects the open-minded approach the festival organizers take to genres — helps, but its also the mix of 10 stages of great acts, art installations, and round-the-clock activities that make this such a rewarding experience for attendees. This year’s headliners include UK trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack, Seattle rockers Queens of the Stone Age, British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, and electronic duo Chase & Status.  

Other must-see acts: Paolo Nutini, Nina Kraviz, Rema, Ricardo Villalobos, Sleaford Mods, DJ Shadow 

Lollapalooza 

Where: Chicago, US 

When: Aug 1-4 

What: It may not be the haven for outsiders that it originally was, for audience or performers, but Lollapalooza remains an enormously significant event for both. This year’s lineup is a typical blend of acclaimed indie acts and commercial big-hitters. And, often, a combination of the two. Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, The Killers, Blink-182, Melanie Martinez (pictured), Hozier, Stray Kids, and Future & Metro Boomin.  

Other must-see acts: Deftones, Killer Mike, Conan Grey, Two Door Cinema Club, Nico Vega, Lizzy McAlpine, Jungle, Kesha, Tyla, Renée Rapp 

Flow Festival 

Where: Helsinki, Finland 

When: Aug 9-11 

What: Billed as the world’s “first carbon-neutral festival,” Flow is a festival of both music and visual arts (and some pretty great food options). Music-wise, the line-up mostly covers pop and indie, alongside DJ sets and some more experimental acts. This year’s 20th anniversary edition will see around 150 acts performing, with headliners including UK downtempo pop producer Fred again, US singer-songwriter Halsey, English alt-folk/alt-rock legend PJ Harvey (pictured), Jessie Ware, Britpop stars Pulp, and UK singer-songwriter RAYE, whose debut LP “My 21st Century Blues” won the most-recent BRIT Awards’ Album of the Year. There’s some regional representation further down the bill from Palestinian-Jordanian ‘Shamstep’ pioneers 47Soul.  

Other must-see acts: Janelle Monáe, Idles, Aurora, The Smile, Alvvays, Barry Can’t Swim  

Creamfields 

Where: Daresbury, UK 

When: August 22-25 

What: Arguably the biggest dance-music festival on the calendar, Creamfields is only getting bigger. This year sees the debut of its new indoor stage, APEX, which has a capacity of 30,000. And it continues to deliver lineups packed with the world’s most-popular DJs. This year’s includes Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Jamie Jones, Sub Focus, Peggy Gou (pictured), Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong, and Eric Prydz, among many others. 

Other must-see acts: Dimension, Charlie Sparks, Solomun, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, Chase & Status, Hannah Laing 

Fool in Love 

Where: Inglewood, California 

When: Aug 31 

What: Another brand-new festival, but this one is looking back for its future. It’s a one-day event to start with, but has a crazy roster of music legends lined up harking back to the heydays of Motown, disco, funk, and smooth Eighties pop. The headliners across three stages are Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson (pictured), Durand Jones & The Indications, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, and Kool & The Gang, but many more icons appear further down the bill. 

Other must-see acts: Al Green, Rose Royce, The Chi-Lites, The Isley Brothers, Santana, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, The Jacksons, Dionne Warwick  

Latest updates

DaC-to-DaC wins — Antonio makes it three in a row with Portland double
DaC-to-DaC wins — Antonio makes it three in a row with Portland double
Team Abu Dhabi’s Al-Qemzi finishes 6th in powerboating season opener in Italy
Team Abu Dhabi’s Al-Qemzi finishes 6th in powerboating season opener in Italy
2 Algerian journalists arrested for publishing video showing businesswomen protesting
2 Algerian journalists arrested for publishing video showing businesswomen protesting
Oil Updates – prices climb on summer demand optimism
Oil Updates – prices climb on summer demand optimism
More Palestinians forced onto jeep bonnet by Israeli soldiers: BBC report
More Palestinians forced onto jeep bonnet by Israeli soldiers: BBC report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.