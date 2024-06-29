You are here

Bahrain triumphs in Gulf Esports League, secures spot in Saudi Arabia’s Esports World Championship
The 29-year-old Ahmed began his career in 2010 after winning a Tekken tournament in Kuwait. He was acclaimed as the best Tekken player in the Middle East in 2012. (Supplied)
29 June 2024
Arab News Japan
Bahrain’s national esports team has emerged victorious in the inaugural Gulf Esports League, securing a spot in the upcoming Esports World Championship to be held in Riyadh from July 4 to Aug. 25.

Sayed Hashem Ahmed, known as Tekken Master, clinched the Tekken 8 title in a thrilling competition held in the Saudi capital on June 27-28.

This achievement highlights Bahrain's commitment to the development of esports in the country.

 

The Esports World Championship boasts a prize pool of more than $60 million. 

The 29-year-old Ahmed began his career in 2010 after winning a Tekken tournament in Kuwait. He was acclaimed as the best Tekken player in the Middle East in 2012.

In April, he competed in the Japanese gaming festival Evolution Championship Series 2024, securing seventh spot in the Tekken 8 tournament out of more than 1,200 entrants.

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Olympic Day 2024

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Olympic Day 2024
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia celebrates World Olympic Day 2024

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Olympic Day 2024
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Several Saudi Arabia sports bodies celebrated World Olympic Day with a special event on Sunday.

The participants included the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Saudi Olympic Academy, and other sports federations at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event was attended by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the vice president of the SOPC, and Ludovic Pouille, France’s ambassador to the Kingdom.

The event was held to mark the 1894 founding of the International Olympic Committee, which is celebrated every year on June 23 by 206 Olympic committees around the world.

Prince Fahd presented awards to several Olympic and Paralympic athletes who participated in the accompanying dialogue session.

Pouille wished the Kingdom’s athletes well for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games that will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Rohit hails India World Cup win as ‘dream come true for a billion’

Rohit hails India World Cup win as ‘dream come true for a billion’
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Rohit hails India World Cup win as ‘dream come true for a billion’

Rohit hails India World Cup win as ‘dream come true for a billion’
  • World Cup win ended over a decade of heartache for India who last won tournament in 2007 
  • India’s cricket board announced reward of $15 million for squad for winning World Cup 2024
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

NEW DELHI: World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma said his team’s victory was a “dream come true” for India, as he awaited his return home to a hero’s welcome.

The T20 triumph ended more than a decade of heartache after India’s previous World Cup win came in the 50-over version in 2011.

“The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home,” Rohit said in a post on social media on Monday.

He also posted a picture of himself lying flat on his back with his eyes closed, wearing his blue team kit.

“This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now,” he said.

“Right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us.”

India won a thrilling final by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday to clinch their first global tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

It was not clear when the Indian team would arrive home, with Indian media on Monday reporting they were stuck in Barbados, delayed by Hurricane Beryl.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, announced around 25 people in the team, coaching and support staff would share nearly $15 million in prize money, a reward for their “talent, determination, and sportsmanship.”

The bonus is in addition to a record prize pool of $11.25 million for the tournament, of which India will receive $2.45 million.

The cricket-obsessed country erupted in midnight celebrations as India won, with fans in blue India shirts taking to the streets across cities including the capital New Delhi.

Ecuador clinch Copa quarterfinal berth as Venezuela sink Jamaica

Ecuador clinch Copa quarterfinal berth as Venezuela sink Jamaica
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Ecuador clinch Copa quarterfinal berth as Venezuela sink Jamaica

Ecuador clinch Copa quarterfinal berth as Venezuela sink Jamaica
  • Ecuador face Group A winners Argentina in the quarterfinals in Houston on Thursday
  • Venezuela  will take on Group A runners-up Canada in Arlington on Friday
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

AUSTN: Ecuador ground out a nerve-jangling 0-0 draw with Mexico to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa America on Sunday as Venezuela sealed top spot in Group B with a 3-0 win over Jamaica.

Ecuador, needing only a point against Mexico in Glendale, Arizona to advance on goal difference, withstood a furious late onslaught from ‘El Tri’ to reach the last eight.

Mexico launched wave after wave of attacks in the final quarter, with Johan Vasquez forcing a save from Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez in the 71st minute, six minutes after Santiago Gimenez struck the post with a shot from close range.

There was almost a dramatic twist deep into eight minutes of time added on, when Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar awarded what would have been a winning penalty to Mexico after Ecuador’s Felix Torres appeared to foul Guillermo Martinez in the area.

The Mexican-dominated crowd erupted in delight only for the celebrations to be cut short when VAR instructed Escobar to review the decision.

Replays showed Torres clearly got a touch on the ball in his challenge on Martinez and the penalty was overturned.

Ecuador will now face Group A winners Argentina in the quarter-finals in Houston on Thursday.

Venezuela, meanwhile, will take on Group A runners-up Canada in Arlington on Friday as they chase a place in the semifinals.

The Venezuelans, who were already assured of a quarterfinal place after wins over Ecuador and Mexico, preserved their 100 percent record against winless Jamaica.

Eduard Bello headed Venezuela into the lead after 49 minutes, nodding home at the far post after a perfectly weighted cross from Jon Aramburu.

Veteran striker Salomon Rondon then doubled the Venezuela lead on 56 minutes, latching on to a through ball from Yangel Herrera and then smuggling a low finish into the net past advancing Jamaica goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

A decisive victory was sealed in the 85th minute when Eric Ramirez was sent through on goal by Kervin Andrade before coolly finishing past Waite.

 

Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defense against dreadlocked Estonian

Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defense against dreadlocked Estonian
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defense against dreadlocked Estonian

Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defense against dreadlocked Estonian
  • Also in action on the opening day are world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, US Open champion Coco Gauff and Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka
  • The 22-year-old Sinner is alongside Alcaraz in the vanguard of tennis’s next generation
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz begins the defense of his Wimbledon title at the All England Club on Monday, opening play on Center Court against Estonia’s Mark Lajal, the world’s 262nd best player.

Alcaraz, who stunned seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set final in 2023, is looking to become just the sixth man to complete the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same season.

Also in action on the opening day are world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, US Open champion Coco Gauff and Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka.

AFP Sport looks at three matches to watch on Monday:

— Defending champion Alcaraz, still only 21, is chasing his fourth Grand Slam title and hopes to become only the sixth man after Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

“I want to put my name on that short list to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. I know that there’s going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I’m ready to do it,” said the third-seeded Spaniard.

On Monday, he faces Estonia’s qualifier Mark Lajal, a 21-year-old who had never won a Grand Slam qualifying match let alone a main draw tie before last week.

Lajal, the son of a motocross rider, has just two wins on the main tour in his career but if his playing statistics don’t stand out, then his dreadlocked, blond hair style certainly turns heads.

“I’ve had them for a very long time. It has kind of become a big part of me and my image. A lot of people know me just from my dreads. I enjoy it and I think it’s cool,” he said.

This time last year, Lajal was losing a first round match at a second-tier Challenger event in the US and earning a paltry $780.

For making the first round at Wimbledon he is guaranteed $75,000.

The 22-year-old Sinner is alongside Alcaraz in the vanguard of tennis’s next generation.

He won a maiden Slam at the Australian Open and then deposed Novak Djokovic as world number one, becoming the first Italian man to reach such heights.

Sinner made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022 and semifinals last year where he was swept away in straight sets by Djokovic.

He arrives in London having captured a maiden grass court title in Halle.

On Monday, he faces Yannick Hanfmann, the German world 95 who suffers from a hearing impairment in both ears.

Hanfmann has been defeated in the first round in both of his main draw appearances at Wimbledon.

Sinner got the better of him in their only meeting at the US Open in 2023 where the German won just five games in their first round clash.

In a battle of two 17-year-olds, Russia’s Andreeva finds herself in the unusual position of the senior player, born four weeks before her Czech opponent in April 2007.

Andreeva, seeded 24, made the semifinals of the French Open earlier this month, stunning second seeded Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the last-eight.

Fruhvirtova arrives at Wimbledon on a career-high 88 and is making her main draw debut.

Monday’s match will be the first time since Agnieszka Radwanska and Victoria Azarenka clashed in 2006 that two women yet to turn 18 have met at Wimbledon.

Irrepressible Pogacar takes Tour de France lead as rookie steals stage

Irrepressible Pogacar takes Tour de France lead as rookie steals stage
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Irrepressible Pogacar takes Tour de France lead as rookie steals stage

Irrepressible Pogacar takes Tour de France lead as rookie steals stage
  • Pogacar attacked from the closing peloton on a steep hill near the finish line of the second stage as he, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel all gained time on the day
  • After two stages featuring some punishing climbs, stage three is a lengthy but flat 231km run from Piacenza to Turin that will have the sprint teams on red alert all day
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

BOLOGNA, Italy: Former champion Tadej Pogacar took the overall lead of the Tour de France on Sunday on a sweltering run to Bologna won by French rider Kevin Vauquelin.

Pogacar, who won the 2020 and 2021 Tours, attacked from the closing peloton on a steep hill near the finish line of the second stage as he, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel all gained time on the day.

“I was so close to taking the yellow jersey last year but then I cracked,” said the 25-year-old Slovenian.

“Maybe this is confirmation I’m the strongest.

“Jonas was quite fast on my wheel, but I’m glad I blew that peloton open, took some time off some people.”

Overnight leader Romain Bardet, winner of Saturday’s opening stage, had predicted he would be unable to defend the yellow jersey and so it proved as he was dropped on the final ascent.

A 10-man attack had led as the race arrived in Bologna through apricot and peach orchards from the coastal resort of Cesanatico.

Vauquelin, making his Tour debut, broke away from the remnants of the escape on the final hill, and won solo at a packed finish line in the city center with temperatures hitting 33C (91F).

“It was painful, but I did it for myself, my family and my team,” said the 23-year-old winner who had lost 30 minutes on the opening stage.

“This is mad, yesterday I was on the bottom rung of the ladder. But today was perfect, how mad is that?“

Behind them Pogacar produced a blistering acceleration on the very steepest part of the final climb, but was immediately shadowed by defending champion Vingegaard of Denmark.

This pair were then joined downhill by former Vuelta winner Evenepoel and former Giro winner Richard Carapaz.

“I made a mistake, I shouldn’t have taken Carapaz with me,” said Evenepoel.

While Carapaz led that group across the line, official results gave Pogacar the yellow jersey, with the others on the same time.

“I managed to close the gap, but I could have done better,” said Evenepoel, who took the best young rider’s white jersey.

While the Quick Step man did himself down, he received high praise from the man in yellow.

“He’s some rider, it was no surprise to see him get back on my wheel,” said Pogacar.

Along the road Sunday were many skull and crossbones flags in memory of former Italian rider Marco Pantani, whose 1998 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double Pogacar is hoping to match this year.

Pantani, who faced a barrage of doping allegations during his career and later died aged 34 from a cocaine overdose, was born in the stage’s start town. His parents were guests of honor for the day.

After two stages featuring some punishing climbs, stage three is a lengthy but flat 231km run from Piacenza to Turin that will have the sprint teams on red alert all day.

Jasper Philipsen, the defending green jersey wearer for the best sprinter, said ahead of the Tour there were nine interesting stages for sprinters, starting with Monday’s.

Two days after “seeing stars” and vomiting with heat sickness 39-year-old Mark Cavendish will continue his bid for a record 35th stage win.

And Mads Pedersen, Sam Bennett, Wout van Aert and Fabio Jakobsen should also feature in any eventual bunch sprint in the industrial city home to motor giant Fiat and football legends Juventus.

