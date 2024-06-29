You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Real Internet Architecture'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Real Internet Architecture’
Author: PAMELA ZAVE AND JENNIFER REXFORD

This book meets the long-standing need for an explanation of how the Internet’s architecture has evolved since its creation to support an ever-broader range of the world’s communication needs.

The authors introduce a new model of network architecture that exploits a powerful form of modularity to provide lucid, insightful descriptions of complex structures, functions, and behaviors in today’s Internet.

 

Author: James Belich

In 1346, a catastrophic plague beset Europe and its neighbors. The Black Death was a human tragedy that abruptly halved entire populations and caused untold suffering, but it also brought about a cultural and economic renewal on a scale never before witnessed. “The World the Plague Made” is a panoramic history of how the bubonic plague revolutionized labor, trade, and technology and set the stage for Europe’s global expansion.
James Belich takes readers across centuries and continents to shed new light on one of history’s greatest paradoxes. Why did Europe’s dramatic rise begin in the wake of the Black Death? Belich shows how plague doubled the per capita endowment of everything even as it decimated the population.

Many more people had disposable incomes. Demand grew for silks, sugar, spices, furs, gold, and slaves. Europe expanded to satisfy that demand—and plague provided the means. Labor scarcity drove more use of waterpower, wind power, and gunpowder. Technologies like water-powered blast furnaces, heavily gunned galleons, and musketry were fast-tracked by plague. A new “crew culture” of “disposable males” emerged to man the guns and galleons.

Setting the rise of Western Europe in global context, Belich demonstrates how the mighty empires of the Middle East and Russia also flourished after the plague, and how European expansion was deeply entangled with the Chinese and other peoples throughout the world.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Hoverflies of Britain and Ireland

What We Are Reading Today: Hoverflies of Britain and Ireland
Authors: Stuart Ball & Roger Morris

“Hoverflies of Britain and Ireland” is a beautifully illustrated photographic field guide to this increasingly popular group of insects, focusing on the species that can be most readily identified. 

It is the perfect companion for wildlife enthusiasts, professional ecologists and anyone with an interest in this fascinating group of insects, and is designed to appeal to beginners and experts alike.

Book Review: 'Before Your Memory Fades' by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

  This 2023 novel explores the delicate balance between the desire to change the course of events and the acceptance of the inevitable
Written by Toshikazu Kawaguchi and published in 2023, “Before Your Memory Fades” explores the fragility of memory and the enduring power of human connection.

The third book in the international bestselling “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” series — translated to English by Geoffrey Trousselot — is set in a small cafe in Tokyo and it follows the intertwined lives of four individuals who all want to travel back in time for various reasons.

The first character is the daughter who wants to meet her parents before they died. 

The second character is a comedian who wants to go back in time to speak with his wife who passed away. 

The third character is a woman who is in denial about her sister’s death. 

And finally, the fourth character in the story is a young man who is a student and works at the cafe at the same time.

In the story, the café’s owner can transport his guests back in time to pivotal moments in their lives.

As characters are given the chance to revisit their pasts, the novel explores the delicate balance between the desire to change the course of events and the acceptance of the inevitable.

What We Are Reading Today: Europe without Borders

What We Are Reading Today: Europe without Borders
Author: Isaac Stanley-Becker 

Schengen transformed European life, advancing both a democratic project of transnational citizenship and a neoliberal project of international free trade. But the right of free movement always excluded non-Europeans, especially migrants of color from former colonies of the Schengen states.

In “Europe without Borders,” Isaac Stanley-Becker explores the contested creation of free movement in Schengen, from treaty making at European summits and disputes in international courts to the street protests of undocumented immigrants who claimed free movement as a human right.

What We Are Reading Today: What Makes Us Smart

What We Are Reading Today: What Makes Us Smart
Author: Samuel J. Gershman 

At the heart of human intelligence rests a fundamental puzzle: How are we incredibly smart and stupid at the same time? No existing machine can match the power and flexibility of human perception, language, and reasoning. Yet, we routinely commit errors that reveal the failures of our thought processes.

“What Makes Us Smart” makes sense of this paradox by arguing that our cognitive errors are not haphazard.

