Germany weather storm to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Germany weather storm to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
Germany's midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala celebrates with teammate defender #03 David Raum after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Germany and Denmark at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund on June 29, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
  • Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told
AFP
DORTMUND, Germany: A Kai Havertz penalty and a Jamal Musiala strike gave Germany a 2-0 win over Denmark as the host nation reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after a dramatic game that was delayed by almost half an hour in the first half due to a violent storm.
Havertz stroked home from the spot early in the second half in Dortmund following a handball by Joachim Andersen, the unlucky Danish defender who had a goal disallowed at the other end only moments earlier.
Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told.
At one point it looked as if the game could be abandoned as English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the 35th minute of the first half and took the teams off the pitch while a violent storm passed overhead.
Torrential rain, hailstones, high winds, thunder and lightning caused a break in play of 25 minutes before the action could resume.
It made for a memorable night, and one that ended with the host nation coming through a stern test of their credentials to keep alive their dream of winning the trophy in Berlin on July 14.
The path is set to get much tougher from here, however, and Julian Nagelsmann’s team will now go to Stuttgart for a quarter-final next Friday against either much-fancied Spain or surprise package Georgia.
Meanwhile Denmark, who famously beat Germany in the 1992 European Championship final, go home without winning a game — they had qualified from their group with three draws.
Nagelsmann made three changes to the Germany side following their last outing, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
Nico Schlotterbeck replaced the suspended Jonathan Tah in central defense, David Raum came in at left-back, and Leroy Sane was preferred to Florian Wirtz on the right wing.
Schlotterbeck, of Borussia Dortmund, thought he had given Germany the lead inside four minutes when he headed in a corner in front of the enormous South Stand.
He ran off in celebration, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul by Joshua Kimmich.
It threatened to become a frustrating night for the home team as they were then thwarted on several occasions by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
He tipped over a rasping drive by Kimmich and turned a Havertz volley around the post as the Danes weathered the early storm.
Another one was coming, and when the action eventually restarted with the pitch now sodden, Germany quickly cranked up the pressure again.
A Raum cross from the left was met by the head of Havertz, but Schmeichel — whose father played in that 1992 final — was once again on hand to make a good save.
The Danes did pose a threat on the break as they attacked toward their own supporters, but Rasmus Hojlund hit the side-netting after catching Schlotterbeck in possession, and then saw Manuel Neuer come out and save at his feet.
The game was interrupted again for the half-time break, before Denmark — and Andersen in particular — were left to rue two VAR interventions at the beginning of the second half.
First, on 48 minutes, Andersen thought he had scored when he fired in as the ball broke to him in the box, but the VAR team told the referee to rule out the goal because of an offside against Thomas Delaney, who had provided the assist.
As soon as play resumed, Germany attacked and a Raum cross deflected off the outstretched hand of Andersen in the area.
The Crystal Palace player’s offense was penalized following another check, and Havertz scored his second penalty of the competition.
Havertz and Sane missed great chances to make it 2-0 before Musiala latched onto a simple ball over the top and ran through to net his third goal of the Euros to become the joint-top scorer alongside Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.
Wirtz, on from the bench, had a late goal that would have made it 3-0 disallowed for offside, but Germany have momentum and will take some stopping now.

Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
  • The Three Lions face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday with expectation even further ramped up as they find themselves on what is perceived to be the easier side of the draw
  • “Now you’re into that world of it has to happen on the day, you’ve got to go for it. We’ve been here before, many times, we know what it entails,” said Southgate
AFP

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: England manager Gareth Southgate is confident his side will embrace the pressure of the knockout stages at Euro 2024 after failing to fire in their three group games.
The Three Lions face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday with expectation even further ramped up as they find themselves on what is perceived to be the easier side of the draw.
England topped Group C despite underwhelming displays from one of the pre-tournament favorites as they beat Serbia 1-0 and drew with Denmark and Slovenia.
But Southgate’s side have put disappointing performances in the group stage behind them before when reaching the Euro 2020 final and semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.
“Now you’re into that world of it has to happen on the day, you’ve got to go for it. We’ve been here before, many times, we know what it entails,” said Southgate at his pre-match press conference.
“The fact is you go into a different mental state. Everybody knows that knockout football is jeopardy.
“Everybody knows that on a given day an opponent can make it really tough for you. You know the quality of the opposition left is high, so it changes the mindset.
“It’s about how far can we go. We’re trying to achieve something exceptional, but it’s a step at a time and tomorrow is a chance to improve aspects of our game.”
Southgate’s future appears in doubt no matter the outcome in Germany.
Despite reaching a final, semifinal and quarter-final in his three major tournaments in charge, the former Middlesbrough boss still has plenty of critics back home.
He was pelted by beer cups thrown from the stands as some fans voiced their frustrations following a 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday.
Southgate, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the year, will manage England for the 99th time against Slovakia.
But he played down the importance of his future and potentially reaching a century of games in charge should England progress to a quarter-final against Switzerland.
“I’m just desperate to do well for my country. Lead this group of players and staff, who I absolutely love working with and think so much of,” added Southgate.
“Lead them through what could be another brilliant night and create some more memories for our supporters.”
England have a clean bill of health but Luke Shaw is not fit to start as he has not played a minute for club or country since February.
Kobbie Mainoo is expected to replace Conor Gallagher in midfield, while wingers Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer are in contention to start should Southgate shuffle his misfiring frontline.

Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
  • Murat Yakin’s supremely well-drilled side outplayed the flat two-time winners in the last 16 clash in Berlin and will face England or Slovakia in the next round
  • Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka pulled the strings as the Swiss rarely looked like letting the lead slip away
AFP

BERLIN: Switzerland dumped reigning champions Italy out of Euro 2024 with a stunning 2-0 victory on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.
Murat Yakin’s supremely well-drilled side outplayed the flat two-time winners in the last 16 clash in Berlin and will face England or Slovakia in the next round.
Ruben Vargas teed up Remo Freuler for Switzerland’s 37th minute opener before curling home superbly himself right at the start of the second half to deservedly double their lead.
A new-look Italy, short on star power and without many of the key figures that led them to Euro 2020 glory, offered little in response to Switzerland’s energetic display.
Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, arriving at the Euros after a stunning season with German champions Bayer Leverkusen, pulled the strings as the Swiss rarely looked like letting the lead slip away.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti dropped Jorginho after his worrying group stage performances, bringing in Nicolo Fagioli in defensive midfield among a hefty six changes which failed to bring the Azzurri to life.
The 23-year-old started a major tournament match for the first time, having missed most of the season with Juventus after a seven-month ban for gambling on football matches.
Italy scraped through the first phase thanks to Mattia Zaccagni’s last-gasp strike in the 1-1 draw with Croatia and Spalletti said his team had no alternative but to improve in the knock-out rounds.
However it was Switzerland who grew in confidence and pulled off their best display yet, making a bright start at the Olympiastadion in a sweltering Berlin, where a far more impressive Italy won the 2006 World Cup.
Former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now Italy’s delegation head, has been regaling the squad with stories from that triumph but it did not inspire a convincing performance — apart from by his modern day counterpart, Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, key in Italy’s Euro 2020 conquest, made a fine save to thwart Breel Embolo midway through the first half as Switzerland created the first real chance by playing him through.
Donnarumma could not stop Freuler from firing Switzerland ahead after 37 minutes when the midfielder controlled Vargas’ low cross and drilled home at the near post.
Switzerland kept the ball for well over a minute in the build-up, stringing together 33 passes before Freuler, who plays for Serie A side Bologna, applied the finishing touch.
Donnarumma produced a fine save to tip Fabian Rieder’s free-kick on to the post before the break as the Swiss sought to equal their best ever Euros performance by reaching the last eight.
Hosts Germany needed a late leveller to avoid defeat against the Swiss in the group phase, while at the previous Euros they knocked out much fancied France in the last 16, so Italy cannot say they were not warned.
Spalletti hooked Stephan El Shaarawy at half-time for Zaccagni, but Italy gave the ball away from the kick-off and Switzerland doubled their lead just 27 seconds into the second period.
Augsburg midfielder Vargas, who started in place of the suspended Silvan Widmer but on the left of the attack, broke into the area and arced a superb curling shot over Donnarumma.
The closest Italy came to scoring in the first hour was when Swiss defender Fabian Schar misjudged a header and hit the frame of his own goal.
Substitute Mateo Retegui produced Italy’s first shot on target as the clock ticked down and the near-invisible Gianluca Scamacca hit the post from close range, but appeared to be offside.
The sides drew twice in World Cup 2022 qualification with the Azzurri failing to make the tournament but went one better in Germany, securing their first win against Italy since 1993, after 11 without victory.

Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
AFP

COLOGNE: Georgia coach Willy Sagnol insisted the rank outsiders would go into Sunday’s Euro 2024 clash with Spain in relaxed mood having already far exceeded expectations by making it to the last 16.
“We will go into this game with a lot of confidence because we have absolutely nothing to lose. For me we have already won the European Championship and I am just excited to be on the pitch,” Sagnol told reporters in Cologne, where Sunday’s game will be played.
Georgia are appearing at a major tournament for the first time and made it to the knockout phase with a remarkable 2-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their last group match on Wednesday.
That followed a 3-1 loss to Turkiye and a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and allowed them to progress from Group F as one of the best third-placed finishers.
However, all the evidence suggests their run will come to an end against a Spain side who have been the most impressive team so far at the tournament, winning all three group games without letting in a goal.
Georgia have played Spain four times since Frenchman Sagnol was appointed coach in early 2021, and have lost all four meetings.
They went down twice in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and then lost twice more in qualifying for this competition.
That included a chastening 7-1 reverse at home in Tbilisi last September.
“It was a difficult moment for us but sometimes to get further in life you need moments like that, where it is very difficult, where you are not good, where you think you have done everything bad,” Sagnol reflected.
“Without difficulties you can’t have great achievements. It was part of our journey.
“If we are here today I am sure this 7-1 taught us a lot of things and we learnt a lot of things from it.”
The 47-year-old former France international added: “Spain are clearly the best team in the competition up until now so that is why it is going to be a tough match.
“We played four times against them, we lost four times, but now it is a different competition, a different atmosphere, a different environment, so many things can happen.”
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
AFP

GLENDALE, United States: Colombia marched into the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Friday with a confident 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Arizona.
Goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba sealed all three points for the Colombians, who are now guaranteed a top-two finish in Group D.
Colombia will qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners if they can secure at least a point against Brazil — a 4-1 winner over Paraguay in Friday’s other Copa contest — in their final group game next Tuesday.
The Colombians will head into that game brimming with confidence after extending their unbeaten streak to 25 games at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Friday.
Nestor Lorenzo’s well-organized side have not lost since a defeat to Argentina in February 2022, and never looked in danger of changing that Friday.
Liverpool star Diaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira inexplicably crashed into Cordoba on the edge of the area.
Diaz stepped up to smash an emphatic spot-kick into the top corner.
Colombia almost doubled their tally on 37 minutes, with veteran midfielder James Rodriguez picking out Diaz at the back post.

Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. (USA TODAY Sports)


Diaz poked a cross into the six-yard area but center-back Sanchez just couldn’t get a touch to guide the ball into the net.
Sanchez made no such mistake in the 59th minute, however, as he glanced in Jhon Arias’s cross from the left to make it 2-0.
Cordoba then grabbed Colombia’s third on 62 minutes with the best goal of the game.
An exquisite through ball from Rodriguez split the Costa Rica defense and sent Cordoba racing in on goal, with the 31-year-old whipping a shot across goal into the far corner.
In Las Vegas, the Brazilians — coming off a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica — jumped to a 3-0 halftime edge over Paraguay on the way to victory after squandering a golden chance to open the scoring.
Paraguay’s Adrian Cubas, who would receive a red card in the 81st minute, committed a foul in the penalty area, but Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta missed from the spot in the 31st minute.
But Paqueta delivered an assist to set up Vincius Junior’s goal in the 35th minute that gave Brazil a 1-0 lead.
Savinho doubled Brazil’s lead with a goal in the 43rd minute and Vincius Junior gave Brazil a 3-0 half-time lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time, racing in behind the play and delivering a right-footed shot just inside the left post.
Paraguay answered in the 48th minute on a goal by Omar Alderete but Paqueta scored on a redemption penalty kick in the 65th minute for a 4-1 Brazil lead and that’s how it finished.

Updated 28 June 2024
AFP
  • His side face the reigning champions on Saturday in Berlin and while Yakin admires Italy’s tactical football, he said his own team’s set-up was more important to him
  • “We’ve done our homework, not only looking at these three games but previous matches prior to the tournament,” Yakin told reporters
AFP

BERLIN: Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said Friday he was hoping to spring a surprise against Euro 2024 last 16 opponents Italy.
His side face the reigning champions on Saturday in Berlin and while Yakin admires Italy’s tactical football, he said his own team’s set-up was more important to him.
Italy changed formation for their 1-1 draw against Croatia which saw them scrape into the knock-out rounds but while Yakin is not planning big changes, he did want to keep his opponents on their toes.
“We’ve done our homework, not only looking at these three games but previous matches prior to the tournament, and we’ve always been struck by how Italy can mix things up in terms of personnel and shape,” Yakin told reporters.
“We’re ready for Italy, that’s the home of tactical football and I like the way they do things — they defend as a unit, they man-mark all over the pitch and not many teams do...
“However I want to focus on how we set up, our tactics and maybe even catch them off-guard.”
The sides drew twice in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and Switzerland finished top of the group with Italy failing to make it to Qatar.
“I hope we can experience something similar tomorrow night, we’ve fought very hard to make it here,” continued Yakin.
“Italy are a neighboring country, we know them well, we know all about their temper, tactics and quality.
“It will be a special game tomorrow night and we hope it pans out the same way as our previous meetings.”
Switzerland and Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer believes the tie will be decided by key moments.
“Our goal tomorrow is to progress, these are knock-out ties and every incident becomes decisive,” said Sommer.
“It depends how the teams play on the day and which way the big moments go, if they go Italy’s way or if they go our way.”
Sommer saved a Jorginho penalty in one of the two World Cup qualifying matches against Italy and the midfielder fired another one over the bar in the other.
“I don’t want to face a penalty tomorrow night... those are water under the bridge,” said Sommer, who has a reputation as a penalty-saving expert.
“If there is a penalty then I’ll do my best to keep it out.”

