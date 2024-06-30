You are here

End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit

End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit
Both Rohit and Kohli called time on their T20 careers for India after its second T20 World Cup title . (REUTERS)
AFP
End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit

End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit
  • Both Rohit and Kohli called time on their T20 careers for India after its second T20 World Cup title
AFP
NEW DELHI: Indian cricket on Sunday savoured World Cup victory while also coming to terms with the T20 retirements of modern-day greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Both Rohit and Kohli called time on their T20 careers for India after the cricketing powerhouse edged South Africa to clinch its second T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday.
The two batting stalwarts have carried the dreams of a cricket-crazy nation for over 15 years and ended the shortest format at their peak.
Kohli’s match-winning 76 earned him the player of the final award, and Rohit led the team from the front with three half-centuries in the tournament, in which India remained unbeaten.
“It has been so amazing playing with them for so many years. We all will miss them but... this is the best farewell we can give them,” Hardik Pandya, Rohit’s deputy in the tournament, said after the win.
Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and is now president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), termed the two stalwarts’ exit a “great loss.”
He said it would be tough to replace them immediately, despite India’s good pool of T20 players in the Indian Premier League.
Kohli, 35, won his second World Cup crown after the 2011 ODI win under M.S. Dhoni, who also led India to title victory in T20’s showpiece event in 2007 at the inaugural edition.
A rookie Rohit, now 37, was part of the first T20 triumph when India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg.
The two stalwarts, who have 45,961 runs between them across three international formats, will stay on in Test and ODI cricket.

The title clash with South Africa was also the last match for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, a former captain who left the international stage as a player without a World Cup win.
Dravid, 51, said he will miss Rohit as a person more than just as a captain and player who amassed runs and records.
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir is widely reported to succeed Dravid as coach of the high-profile Indian team.
Gambhir, who remained a key part of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, coached IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title this year.
“There was speculation that some senior players will be sent off after Gambhir comes in (as coach), but both Rohit and Kohli ended on a high note,” former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
“It was a good decision by both. Before anybody sacks them, or creates a doubt about their selection, a big player should decide their own fate.”
The T20 triumph has been redemption for Rohit, who was stripped of his IPL captaincy from Mumbai Indians this year.
Pandya was handed the leadership role, much to the disappointment of many fans.
Kohli proved his big-match credentials, with his 59-ball 76 in the final clash — after he managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition until the finale.
All-rounder Pandya will be Rohit’s likely replacement as leader in the T20 format, but batsman Suryakumar Yadav also remains in the fray for the role.
Rohit succeeded Kohli as white-ball skipper in 2021 and became all-format captain months later with BCCI and fans getting uneasy over India’s global title drought since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.
But Pandya said there was “a lot of time” before the next T20 World Cup in 2026 for India to prepare.
“I am very happy for both Rohit and Virat, two giants and legends of Indian cricket, (they) thoroughly deserved this,” he said.

T20 triumph may herald India’s dominance, say former players

T20 triumph may herald India’s dominance, say former players
Reuters
T20 triumph may herald India's dominance, say former players

T20 triumph may herald India’s dominance, say former players
  • India prevailed in thriller against South Africa to claim second 20-overs global trophy 17 years after winning inaugural edition
  • It was India’s first global title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, but their consistency in recent years was never in doubt
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The era of India’s dominance in cricket may have kicked in with their spectacular triumph in the T20 World Cup on Saturday, according to several former players.
India prevailed in an edge-of-the-seat thriller against South Africa in Bridgetown to claim their second 20-overs global trophy 17 years after winning the inaugural edition.
It was India’s first global title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, but their consistency in recent years was never in doubt.
India lost back-to-back finals of the World Test Championships in 2021 and 2023, while their only defeat in the 50-overs home World Cup last year came in the summit clash against Australia.
They ended that barren streak in International Cricket Council (ICC) events on Saturday when India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup going unbeaten in the tournament.
“I have a feeling that this is a breakout win for us,” former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on X.
“For years, we have played well, been consistent in a range, consolidated but not able to get past the finish line,” he wrote. “With this win, I think we would be winning many ICC trophies consistently in the years to come.”
India’s resurgence follows the demise of England’s white-ball dominance as the Jos Buttler-led side have now failed to defend two World Cup titles in eight months.
India appear to have inherited that mantle, believes former England fast bowler Steven Finn.
“India are formidable — they have got all bases covered in all conditions,” Finn told the BBC. “This experience could see them go on to dominate now. It is an experience that will serve them very well.”
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly predicted “they will win many more” after the success in the Caribbean.
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said India’s overall fourth World Cup title in limited-overs cricket would be a major motivation for young talents in the country.
“Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup,” Tendulkar wrote on X.
India’s domination in the 20-overs format will have to be under a new leadership, though.
Captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli bowed out of T20 Internationals after winning the World Cup, while it was also head coach Rahul Dravid’s last match in charge of the squad.

No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America

No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America

No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America
  • Lionel Messi sidelined after complaining of a sore right hamstring
  • Despite the makeshift-looking line-up, Argentina were always in control against a disappointing Peru side
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
MIAMI: Argentina shrugged off the injury absence of Lionel Messi to maintain their perfect start at the Copa America on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Peru in Miami. Lautaro Martinez scored twice at the Hard Rock Stadium to seal a win that ensured Argentina advance to the quarter-finals as Group A winners. With Messi sidelined after complaining of a sore right hamstring, and coach Lionel Scaloni serving a one-game suspension, Argentina made nine changes to their starting XI at the Hard Rock Stadium. But despite the makeshift-looking line-up, Argentina were always in control against a disappointing Peru side who managed just one shot on goal during a one-sided encounter. Martinez’s first goal came just after half-time. A sublime through ball from Angel Di Maria released the Inter Milan forward, who calmly lifted a deft finish over advancing Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Argentina had a chance to double their lead in the 72nd minute after Jesus Castillo handled in the area to concede a penalty. But Leandro Paredes crashed his ensuing spot-kick against the woodwork to leave the score at 1-0. Martinez then grabbed a second in the 86th minute, latching on to a long pass forward before finishing past Gallese. Replays indicated Martinez appeared to shove defender Aldo Corzo in the build-up but referee Cesar Ramos waved Peru’s protest and the goal stood. “It was tough in the first half because they were defending deep, but the first goal opened up the game,” Martinez said afterwards. “There’s a lot more to come from us.” Martinez has now scored in four consecutive appearances for Argentina and is relishing his hot streak. “Every time I put on this shirt, every training session, every meal, every team talk, I enjoy it,” Martinez said. Argentina will now face the runner-up from Group B in the quarter-finals in Houston next Thursday, most likely either Ecuador or Mexico. In Saturday’s other Group A game, Canada held 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions Chile to a 0-0 draw in Orlando, which was enough to see the Canadians into the last eight. Chile needed a victory to leapfrog the Canadians into the knockout rounds but were left with a mountain to climb early in the game when Gabriel Suazo was dismissed for a second yellow card after only 27 minutes. “It took a lot of hard work — it’s our first time in this competition and it’s not easy,” Canada captain Alphonso Davies said about his team’s advance to the last eight. “There’s a lot of good teams in this competition and a lot of good players. But we stuck to our plan and we played well. We showed a lot of fight. We had to show our teeth at times, but overall we did well.” Canada will play the winners of Group B in the quarter-finals.
Topics: football Copa America Argentina Lionel Messi

Kohli and Rohit retire from T20 internationals after India triumph

Kohli and Rohit retire from T20 internationals after India triumph
AFP
Kohli and Rohit retire from T20 internationals after India triumph

Kohli and Rohit retire from T20 internationals after India triumph
  • Star batsman Kohli put a run of low scores behind him to make 76 as he was named player of the match
  • Rohit departs the format as the highest ever scorer in T20 internationals with 4,231 runs, Kohli is second
AFP

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: India greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced they had played their last Twenty20 internationals after India’s thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.
Star batsman Kohli put a run of low scores behind him to make 76 as he was named player of the match, with the 35-year-old saying afterwards: “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve.
“One day you feel you can’t get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.
“Now or never (that was my) last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to respect the situation rather than force it.”
Kohli, pressed on whether he had played his last T20 international, added at the presentation ceremony: “This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high.”
Former India captain Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, scored more on Saturday than he had in the rest of the tournament.
Prior to the showpiece match at the Kensington Oval, he had managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition.
Rohit who opened the innings alongside Kohli, had been the team’s form batsman leading into the final with 248 runs, including three fifties, at an average of over 41.
He departs the format as the highest ever scorer in T20 internationals with 4,231 runs — Kohli is second with 4,188 runs.
Rohit’s five centuries in T20 internationals are unmatched and he has also won two T20 World Cup titles: winning the first edition as player in 2007 and now as captain in 2024.
“This was my last (T20i) game as well. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format,” Rohit told the post-game press conference.
“I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the Cup,” he said.
“I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. I’m happy that we eventually crossed the line,” he said.
While Rohit has been the dominant India batsman in this tournament, where Kohli has struggled for runs, it was a case of role reversal on Saturday, with Rohit out for nine as India slumped to 34-3.
Kohli, however, rebuilt the innings during a stand of 72 with Axar Patel (47) that helped take India to 176-7, before a superb bowling and fielding display restricted South Africa to 169-8.
“None of us doubted him, we know his quality,” said Rohit of Kohli, who bowed out of T20 internationals with 4,188 runs in 117 innings, including one hundred and 38 fifties, at an average of nearly 49.
“He has been at the top of his game for 15 years now. Big players will step up in big occasions and he played a crucial knock today.
“It was a team effort to get to that total but we knew we needed someone to bat time and he did that perfectly, using all his experience,” added Rohit.
The game also marked the final match in charge for India T20 coach and former skipper Rahul Dravid, who was bounced in the air by the team during the celebrations.
“I’m very happy for Rahul, he has done so much for Indian cricket, including when he was playing and now coaching,” said Rohit.
“He has worked so hard with this time for three years, supported the team a lot and understood what the boys needed,” he added.

Topics: t20 world cup 2024 India cricket Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma

Germany weather storm to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Germany weather storm to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
AFP
Germany weather storm to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Germany weather storm to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
  • Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told
AFP

DORTMUND, Germany: A Kai Havertz penalty and a Jamal Musiala strike gave Germany a 2-0 win over Denmark as the host nation reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after a dramatic game that was delayed by almost half an hour in the first half due to a violent storm.
Havertz stroked home from the spot early in the second half in Dortmund following a handball by Joachim Andersen, the unlucky Danish defender who had a goal disallowed at the other end only moments earlier.
Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told.
At one point it looked as if the game could be abandoned as English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the 35th minute of the first half and took the teams off the pitch while a violent storm passed overhead.
Torrential rain, hailstones, high winds, thunder and lightning caused a break in play of 25 minutes before the action could resume.
It made for a memorable night, and one that ended with the host nation coming through a stern test of their credentials to keep alive their dream of winning the trophy in Berlin on July 14.
The path is set to get much tougher from here, however, and Julian Nagelsmann’s team will now go to Stuttgart for a quarter-final next Friday against either much-fancied Spain or surprise package Georgia.
Meanwhile Denmark, who famously beat Germany in the 1992 European Championship final, go home without winning a game — they had qualified from their group with three draws.
Nagelsmann made three changes to the Germany side following their last outing, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
Nico Schlotterbeck replaced the suspended Jonathan Tah in central defense, David Raum came in at left-back, and Leroy Sane was preferred to Florian Wirtz on the right wing.
Schlotterbeck, of Borussia Dortmund, thought he had given Germany the lead inside four minutes when he headed in a corner in front of the enormous South Stand.
He ran off in celebration, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul by Joshua Kimmich.
It threatened to become a frustrating night for the home team as they were then thwarted on several occasions by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
He tipped over a rasping drive by Kimmich and turned a Havertz volley around the post as the Danes weathered the early storm.
Another one was coming, and when the action eventually restarted with the pitch now sodden, Germany quickly cranked up the pressure again.
A Raum cross from the left was met by the head of Havertz, but Schmeichel — whose father played in that 1992 final — was once again on hand to make a good save.
The Danes did pose a threat on the break as they attacked toward their own supporters, but Rasmus Hojlund hit the side-netting after catching Schlotterbeck in possession, and then saw Manuel Neuer come out and save at his feet.
The game was interrupted again for the half-time break, before Denmark — and Andersen in particular — were left to rue two VAR interventions at the beginning of the second half.
First, on 48 minutes, Andersen thought he had scored when he fired in as the ball broke to him in the box, but the VAR team told the referee to rule out the goal because of an offside against Thomas Delaney, who had provided the assist.
As soon as play resumed, Germany attacked and a Raum cross deflected off the outstretched hand of Andersen in the area.
The Crystal Palace player’s offense was penalized following another check, and Havertz scored his second penalty of the competition.
Havertz and Sane missed great chances to make it 2-0 before Musiala latched onto a simple ball over the top and ran through to net his third goal of the Euros to become the joint-top scorer alongside Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.
Wirtz, on from the bench, had a late goal that would have made it 3-0 disallowed for offside, but Germany have momentum and will take some stopping now.

Topics: Euro 2024 Germany Denmark

India erupts with joy as Rohit-led team clinch T20 World Cup crown

India erupts with joy as Rohit-led team clinch T20 World Cup crown
AFP
India erupts with joy as Rohit-led team clinch T20 World Cup crown

India erupts with joy as Rohit-led team clinch T20 World Cup crown
  • India won a thrilling final by seven runs in Barbados to clinch their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy
  • Star batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from international T20 matches in his man-of-the-match speech
AFP

NEW DELHI: Fans in blue India jerseys shed tears of joy and danced on tabletops at a sports bar in New Delhi on Saturday as Rohit Sharma’s team edged South Africa to win the T20 World Cup and end a global title drought.
India won a thrilling final by seven runs in Barbados to clinch their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
India last won a World Cup in 2011 at home under M.S. Dhoni, who earlier led the team to a T20 World Cup trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007.
Star batsman Virat Kohli played a knock for the ages in his 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176-7, a total their bowlers defended by restricting the Proteas to 169-8.
“It’s an out-of-the-world feeling,” Abhishek Bhagat, a 34-year-old software professional on a visit to Delhi from Belgium, told AFP outside the sports bar.
“I experienced it as a child in 2007 and then again in 2011 and now again in 2024. It’s been a long, long wait and I can’t tell you how much fun we will have.”
Kohli, 35, announced his retirement from international T20 matches in his man-of-the-match speech, and Bhagat said: “King Kohli is a player who performs when it matters.”
Another fan, Rajneesh Duggal said: “It’s a proud moment for every Indian. It is a fitting finale for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid and for Kohli. Hope Rohit stays on.”
Hundreds of fans took to the streets and drove past the iconic India Gate shouting “Long live, India” slogans from their cars and bikes.
India have faltered in the knockout stages of International Cricket Council (ICC) events, despite being ranked number one in both T20s and one-day internationals (ODIs) and number two in Tests.
Rohit and his team came agonizingly close to winning the one-day ICC World Cup at home last year but lost to Australia in the final at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
But the team held their nerves in a close final, and pace bowler Hardik Pandya kept calm to defend 16 runs off the last over.
South Africa, who played their first-ever World Cup final, looked set for the target when they needed 30 from the last five overs but Indian bowlers put the choke on.
Emotional scenes followed as fans hugged each other at the sports bar, danced on tabletops and ran out to celebrate on the streets at midnight.
News channels repeatedly showed images Saturday of fans holding Hindu fire rituals to urge the gods to take the team to victory over South Africa.
Some featured pictures bedecked with flower garlands of Rohit, who has hit three half-centuries in the tournament, holding the World Cup trophy.
India knocked out defending champions England in the semifinal in Guyana and remained unbeaten in the tournament.
The World Cup could be the last for the 37-year-old Rohit as the next edition in the shortest international format would be in 2026.
Rohit was part of India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007, while Kohli won the ODI prize under Dhoni in 2011.
That was India’s previous World Cup triumph, when Dhoni lifted the trophy at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and the country erupted in joy.
Two years later, Dhoni’s team beat hosts England in the 50-over Champions Trophy final but fans had to wait for 11 years for another major title.
India lost in the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, before last year’s ODI final defeat again left fans heartbroken.

Topics: India ICC T20 World Cup

