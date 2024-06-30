You are here

  Frankly Speaking: The Arab verdict on the US election debate

Frankly Speaking: The Arab verdict on the US election debate

  • Middle East Institute Senior Fellow Firas Maksad shares his assessment of, and key takeaways from, recent Biden-Trump debate
  Updated 48 sec ago
DUBAI: If the statements made by US President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump during Thursday’s election debate are anything to go by, it will be bad news for the Palestinian people no matter who wins the White House race in November.

Indeed, in the first televised head to head of the US election campaign, Biden reiterated his commitment to siding with Israel in the war in Gaza and accused Hamas of resisting efforts to end the conflict.

For his part, Trump called Biden “a weak and a very bad Palestinian” — using the name of the national group as a slur — and argued that Israel should be given a free hand to finish the job in Gaza.

Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington D.C., says the arguments posed by the candidates during the debate should not be considered their official stance.

“This is American electioneering at its worst,” Maksad said during an appearance on the Arab News current affairs show “Frankly Speaking.” “We all know that American elections tend to be the silly season.

“Candidates will say anything to get elected pretty much, only to turn around and change their position, or at least adjust their position, and in favor of a more nuanced one once they are in fact in the Oval Office. So, I think much of what was said (ought to be taken) with a grain of salt.”




Appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington D.C., said the arguments posed by the candidates during the debate should not be considered their official stance. (AN Photo)

Maksad said it was “quite shameful” for Trump to use the term Palestinian in a “derogatory” way in a bid to undermine Biden by painting him as being relatively pro-Palestinian. “This, while both candidates were falling over themselves to demonstrate their support for Israel.”

Maksad, who is also the Middle East Institute’s senior director for strategic outreach, believes the style and tone of the debate is “just the reality of American electoral dynamics” and should not be considered a concrete policy position of either candidate.

“We can take our pick in terms of examples in the past where candidates have said one thing about nations in the Middle East, only to reverse course and even visit these countries once they become elected president,” he said.

One point that commentators were united on following the election debate was how poorly Biden performed — struggling to express his ideas clearly, fumbling over his words, and pausing for long periods, raising fresh doubts about his cognitive ability.

Although Trump is also prone to meandering speeches, commentators agreed the Republican nominee delivered a more concise and agile performance than the Democratic incumbent.

“I think it’s safe to say that most Americans were shell-shocked by the debate that they saw,” Maksad told “Frankly Speaking” host Katie Jensen.

“Going into this, the Democratic Party objective was to make this, first and foremost, about (Trump’s legal woes) rather than on the cognitive ability, or lack thereof, of President Biden.

“I think what we clearly saw was the Trump campaign had a great night, a celebratory night, whereas most of the Democratic operatives, fundraisers, and supporters of the president are left scrambling, wondering whether it’s too late in the game to try and draft in another last-minute, 11th hour candidate.”

Although many commentators said Biden offered more substance in his remarks, his poor delivery appears to have cost him in the eyes of voters.

“I very much had that debate with close friends in the Democratic circle, some of whom had served in the White House, as this debate was ongoing, and they kept pointing out to that very point, which is listen to the substance. Our candidate has much more substance,” Maksad said.

“Trump, in fact, rambles and says very little in terms of substance, not much in terms of specific policy focus and policy options being put on the table here. I think that’s true. I take the point, but I do think that in elections and American elections, how you come across to a voter is equally, if not more, important.

“And it was abundantly apparent that (former) President Trump was the more capable, confident, powerful in his presence on stage in this debate.”

If those watching the debate were hoping to learn more about where the rivals stood on the big foreign policy questions of the day, they would have been sorely disappointed as Biden and Trump focused mainly on domestic issues.

There were, however, some minor indications of similarities and differences on Middle East policy.

“President Biden — very much in favor of diplomacy. Some might say even accommodating Iran in the region, its aspirations,” said Maksad. “President Trump — much more confrontational when it comes to Iran, looking to contain its influence in the region.

“But that’s not to say that there aren’t similarities, too. I think, when it comes to regional integration, a possible normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, you see a bipartisanship on these issues here in Washington, D.C.”

Gaza, meanwhile, has become a deeply polarizing issue in the US, even beyond the Arab and Muslim communities, with protests taking place on university campuses across the country.

Asked whether the war is likely to influence the outcome of the election, however, Maksad said it was low down on the list of priorities for the majority of US voters.




If the statements made by US President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump during Thursday’s election debate are anything to go by, it will be bad news for the Palestinian people no matter who wins the White House race in November. (AFP)

“I think it’s both unimportant but also very crucial,” he said. “If you take the laundry list of issues for most Americans that they care about, priorities, I don’t think Gaza features anywhere near the top.”

Since the conflict in Gaza began in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, there have been fears that the war would spill over into the wider region. Lebanon, in particular, is seen as being especially vulnerable following months of tit-for-tat exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

Maksad, who is himself Lebanese and an expert on the nation’s troubled past, believes there are three likely scenarios, as all-out war appears increasingly inevitable.

“One is the current diplomatic efforts that are being spearheaded by Amos Hochstein, President Biden’s envoy on this issue, point person on this issue, who will be visiting areas and coordinating very closely with the French presidential envoy on this matter,” he said.

A diplomatic breakthrough of this kind would mean finding a way for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to step back from his position of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“That might be through some Israeli withdrawal from the disputed points along the Blue Line, the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Gaza being something to watch out for,” Maksad said.

“But if the diplomatic breakthrough that we’re all looking, and hoping, for in the coming weeks does not materialize, scenario two here is a limited war … limited to the deep populated areas of northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

“And the US and French diplomacy would then kick in to try and bring things back with the diplomatic track. And that could help dislodge the current stalemate.”

The “catastrophic scenario,” meanwhile, would be a situation that “starts out as an attempt at a limited conflict, a limited war in northern Israel and south Lebanon, very quickly expands to population centers like Beirut and Haifa and beyond that. And we see the 2006 scenario on steroids where Israel is flattening entire blocks of southern Beirut.”

The UK’s Daily Telegraph newspaper recently suggested that Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut is being used by Hezbollah to store and smuggle weapons. Although Hezbollah has denied the allegation, there are fears Israel may use the claims as a justification to bomb the airport.

“I’m not too sure that Israel needs a justification to bomb Beirut International Airport,” said Maksad. “They have done so in the past. They’ve done so repeatedly. They’ve cratered the runways. They have done so as far back as the 1960s when the PLO was the major concern operating out of Lebanon.

“So, there’s a long track record there of Israel targeting Lebanese infrastructure. And I’m not too sure that this particular article in the Telegraph is what the Israelis are looking for.

“But that said, also given my Lebanese ancestry, I mean, I think every Lebanese knows that the airport is by and large under the influence and control of Hezbollah or Hezbollah’s allies.”

He added: “Whether in fact the Telegraph article is accurate in that it’s being used as a storage base for Hezbollah missiles is something that’s beyond my capability in terms of being able to assess that.”

Asked whether Hezbollah is likely to make good on Nasrallah’s threat to attack Cyprus — a country that could host Israeli jets should Israel launch an aerial campaign against Hezbollah — Maksad said he thought the comments were merely intended to signal the potential reach of Iran and its regional proxies in the event of war.

“There are multiple views as to why Hassan Nasrallah chose to include Cyprus in the list of threats he made in his recent speech,” he said.

“I do think that, first and foremost, he was thinking from a military perspective in terms of where Israel, and particularly the air force, might be able to operate from if Hezbollah rained missiles on Israeli airports in the north and hamstrings Israel’s ability to operate against it. And Cyprus is high on that list of alternatives for Israel.

“But I do think that he’s also sending a broader message … which is one about Hezbollah’s ability to intercept and contradict and complicate shipping in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“And so through Hezbollah, you have Iran here very clearly signaling its ability to interdict and disrupt global commerce, not only in Hormuz, not only in Bab Al-Mandeb, but also in the Eastern Mediterranean, arguably as far south as Suez.”




Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington D.C., says the arguments posed by the candidates during the debate should not be considered their official stance. (AN Photo)

He added: “This is part of Iran signaling its ability now to project influence and power into the Mediterranean, into the Red Sea and certainly within the Arab and Persian Gulf.”

As turmoil rages in the Middle East at the very moment that the US is turning its attention inward to the looming election, doubts have been raised about the possibility of securing the hotly anticipated deal between the US and Saudi Arabia.

“I see very low prospects of the Saudi-US deal being able to move forward,” said Maksad. “In fact, it will continue to be tethered to an Israeli leg with a precondition of a viable, non-reversible pathway towards a Palestinian state.

“But the politics is simply not there on the Israeli side, but also on the Palestinian side. This is the proposition that is entirely devoid of reality on the Israeli and Palestinian side.

“That said, the deal itself, the bilateral aspects of this deal, are largely negotiated and done. Whether it relates to a defense treaty or civil nuclear cooperation or commerce and AI and cyber, those issues have all been successfully negotiated by both the US and by Riyadh.

“But the issue is that if you are seeking a treaty which requires congressional, mainly Senate ratification, it is difficult to see that being passed in the Senate short of normalization with Israel.

“And normalization with Israel, given the very clear Saudi preconditions on the Palestinian state, or a pathway to a Palestinian state, are simply not there.”

 

 

 

A propane tank explosion in western Turkiye has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkiye.
Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkiye.
Updated 3 sec ago
AP
Follow

A propane tank explosion in western Turkiye has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkiye.
  • Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings
  • Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released
Updated 3 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.
Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.
Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

Topics: Turkiye tank explosion Izmir

Related

Turkiye frees German national after 6-year prison term
Middle-East
Turkiye frees German national after 6-year prison term
Portugal breeze past Turkiye and into Euro 2024 knockout stage
Football
Portugal breeze past Turkiye and into Euro 2024 knockout stage

Ultra-Orthodox protest against order to enlist in Israeli military turns violent in Jerusalem

Police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against a ruling by a top Israeli court.
Police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against a ruling by a top Israeli court.
Updated 31 min 43 sec ago
AP
Follow

Ultra-Orthodox protest against order to enlist in Israeli military turns violent in Jerusalem

Police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against a ruling by a top Israeli court.
  • Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest the order
  • Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones
Updated 31 min 43 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.
The landmark decision last week ordering the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel wages war in Gaza.
Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest the order. But after nightfall, the crowd made its way toward central Jerusalem and turned violent.
Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones. Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd. But the demonstration was still not under control late Sunday.
Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel. But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.
The long-standing arrangement has bred resentment among the broader public, a sentiment that has grown stronger during the eight-month war against Hamas. Over 600 soldiers have been killed in fighting, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.
Ultra-Orthodox parties and their followers say forcing their men to serve in the army will destroy their generations-old way of life. Earlier Sunday, thousands of men crowded a square and joined in mass prayers. Many held signs criticizing the government, with one saying “not even one male” should be drafted.
The ultra-Orthodox parties are key members of Netanyahu’s governing coalition and could potentially force new elections if they decide to leave the government in protest.
Party leaders have not said whether they will leave the government. Doing so could be risky, with Netanyahu’s coalition’s popularity lagging since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Military ultra-Orthodox

Related

Israel’s high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government
Middle-East
Israel’s high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government
Israeli ultra-Orthodox minister breaks ranks on military draft
Middle-East
Israeli ultra-Orthodox minister breaks ranks on military draft

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant

Palestinians say Israeli drone strike kills West Bank militant
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP

NUR SHAMS: The Palestinian health ministry said an Israeli strike on Sunday in the occupied West Bank killed a man identified by the Islamic Jihad militant group as one of its commanders.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack, which official Palestinian news agency Wafa said was carried out with a drone.
The Ramallah-based health ministry said a Palestinian man was killed and five other people were wounded “following a strike by the (Israeli) occupation” in the northern West Bank’s Nur Shams refugee camp.
Wafa identified the slain man as Saeed Izzat Jaber, 24.
Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad later said “the martyred leader” was one of its commanders, adding that he had previously “survived several assassination attempts.”
Jaber’s killing “will strengthen our resistance” against Israel, the group said.
According to Wafa, the Israeli military had fired three projectiles from a drone at a house in the camp near the town of Tulkarm.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews were treating two people wounded from “shrapnel following a strike on a house in the Nur Shams camp.”
The organization added that rescuers were initially unable to enter the targeted building “due to fire.”
An AFP correspondent later saw Nur Shams residents searching through the rubble, while blocks of concrete slabs lay scattered as a portion of the house was ripped off by the strike.
Even before the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip broke out on October 7, the West Bank saw a surge of violence which has since escalated to levels unseen in about two decades, with frequent military raids and attacks by Israeli settlers.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.
At least 554 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza war began, according to Palestinian officials.
Attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank over the same period have killed at least 15 Israelis including soldiers, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem can be seen. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Arab League chief condemns Israeli decisions in the West Bank as a complete overturn of the Oslo Accords
Update Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat
Updated 30 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat

Yemeni sides resume prisoner exchange discussions in Muscat
  • More than 800 inmates were freed in April 2023 after negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis
Updated 30 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia resumed prisoner exchange negotiations in the Omani capital on Sunday, raising hopes for a fresh deal that may free hundreds of war detainees.

Sponsored by UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg and the International Committee of the Red Cross, five Yemeni government delegates and the same number of Houthi delegates met in Muscat on Sunday for the first session of negotiations to reach a new prisoner exchange agreement as rights organizations urged the end of war prisoners’ suffering.

Majed Fadhail, a spokesperson for the government delegation, told Arab News that the Yemeni government seeks to achieve a deal that would lead to the release of all of the abductees held by the Houthis, including prominent politician Mohammed Qahtan.

“Our main demand is for the unconditional release of all prisoners and abductees,” Fadhail said.

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthi National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, said upon his arrival in Muscat on Saturday that he hoped this round of talks would be fruitful and lead to a new agreement.

“May God help us to resolve this humanitarian issue,” he said in a post on X.

More than 800 inmates were freed in April 2023 after negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis. Another successful round of discussions between the two parties resulted in the release of 1,000 detainees in October 2020.

The Yemeni government has previously said that it would boycott discussions with the Houthis unless they free Mohammed Qahtan or allow his family to contact or visit him.

On the other side, the Houthis have accused the Yemeni government of impeding the fulfillment of the agreed-upon term of a previous round of prisoner exchange discussions, which included trading visits to each other’s prisons.

At the same time, the Geneva-based SAM human rights organization and the Mothers of Abductees Association, which represents thousands of female relatives of war prisoners, issued a joint appeal to the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Muscat to reach an agreement to release all prisoners and reunite them with their families. They also appealed to international mediators to put pressure on both sides to release prisoners.

“The suffering of captives, abductees and their families ought to be prioritized. This is more than a political problem; it is a humanitarian one that impacts people’s lives and dignity,” the two rights groups said.

The war in Yemen started about a decade ago when Houthis captured the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and eventually put Yemen's former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi under house arrest.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intervened militarily in Yemen in March 2015, tipping the balance of power in favor of the Yemeni government and allowing its troops to halt the Houthi advances while also seizing control of more than 70 percent of Yemeni territory.

The Houthis still dominate Yemen’s highly populated areas, including Sanaa and Ibb.

The resumption of prisoner swap talks on Sunday came as two Yemeni government forces were killed and seven others injured in a Houthi attack in the western province of Hodeidah.

A local military officer told Arab News that the Houthis assaulted the government’s Giants Brigades troops in Hodeidah’s Hays district on Sunday morning, killing two soldiers and injuring seven, in the latest round of military escalation by the Houthis across the country.

The officer talked on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the media.

The Houthi attack in Hodeidah occurred less than a day after Yemen’s army said that it had killed four Houthis, including a field commander, while repelling a Houthi attack in the southern province of Taiz.

Topics: Middle East Yemen

Related

Special Egypt backs Yemen peace efforts
Middle-East
Egypt backs Yemen peace efforts
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes
Middle-East
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes

Sudan facing crisis ‘beyond imagination,’ UN humanitarian chief says

Sudan facing crisis ‘beyond imagination,’ UN humanitarian chief says
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Sudan facing crisis ‘beyond imagination,’ UN humanitarian chief says

Sudan facing crisis ‘beyond imagination,’ UN humanitarian chief says
  • 2024 Sudan humanitarian needs and response plan only received 17% of required funds
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Sudan is facing a humanitarian crisis “beyond imagination,” according to Martin Griffiths, the UN’s undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, with 750,000 people at imminent risk of famine and conditions set to deteriorate further.

In an interview with The Guardian, Griffiths contrasted the intense media coverage and diplomatic focus on Gaza with the unfolding and largely overlooked human-made tragedy in Sudan.

Statistics released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification on Tuesday reveal that 495,000 Palestinians in Gaza are facing catastrophic conditions, characterized by an “extreme lack of food, starvation, and exhaustion of coping capacities” over the next six months.

In Sudan, however, an estimated 755,262 people are facing similar “phase 5” catastrophic conditions, with an additional 8.5 million people in “phase 4” emergency conditions, marked by acute malnutrition, high disease levels, and a rapidly increasing risk of hunger-related deaths.

“These are staggering numbers. It’s beyond imagination,” Griffiths said. “I think historically it is a huge moment.”

Griffiths concurred with US officials’ estimates that, without improved access to humanitarian relief and increased international donations, the situation in Sudan could surpass the historic famine in Ethiopia, which resulted in the deaths of 1 million people between 1983 and 1985, according to UN estimates.

“Sudan is comparable in horror, in potential tragedy, if not worse. But it’s not moving in the right direction, and it’s not getting international attention on the level it should,” Griffith said.

“There was massive international attention (on the Ethiopian famine), and massive generosity … whereas in Sudan, partly because journalists aren’t given visas to get to places, it’s very difficult to get the story out.”

The 2024 Sudan humanitarian needs and response plan, launched late last year, called for $2.7 billion to address the crisis. However, as of this week, only 17 percent of the required funds had been raised, reflecting the average global response rate for humanitarian appeals.

“Tragically, it’s not that unusual these days,” he said. “It’s partly because the needs have grown, but the funding hasn’t.”

A critical issue in western Sudan’s Darfur region is the blockade of aid at the Adre crossing from Chad by Sudanese armed forces. Griffiths mentioned ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the blockade, potentially through an inspection regime to ensure no arms accompany the food aid. However, he cautioned that time is running out to prevent the worst-case scenarios.

“The worry is that we are not going to get the seeds in to do the planting season, and it’s going to get worse,” he said.

In Gaza, Griffiths noted that the number of Palestinians facing catastrophic famine had halved since March, when over a million people were at risk. He attributed the improvement to the influx of humanitarian aid in March and April, demonstrating that “aid works” and can swiftly rescue people from famine, starvation, and disease.

However, since the limited opening of crossings into Gaza in early spring, Israel’s offensive on Rafah has displaced over a million people into central Gaza, closed the main aid access point, and exacerbated gang violence and insecurity, now the primary obstacles to food distribution.

“We have now gone down to practically nothing,” Griffiths said.

While acknowledging the issues of criminality and mob looting in Gaza, Griffiths insisted that Israel, as the occupying power, remains responsible for ensuring the security of humanitarian aid deliveries.

“The Israelis have an obligation under international laws to provide security for humanitarian aid, so it’s not right to say they’re not the problem,” Griffiths said. “They are part of the process that is needed to ensure the security of humanitarian deliveries.”
 

Topics: Sudan

Related

Sudan faces famine risk in 14 areas, global hunger monitor says
Middle-East
Sudan faces famine risk in 14 areas, global hunger monitor says
Update Paramilitary forces attack a city under military control in central Sudan, opening a new front
Middle-East
Paramilitary forces attack a city under military control in central Sudan, opening a new front

