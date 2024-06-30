Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Sunday, declining 50.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 11,679.50.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.3 billion ($1.416 billion) as 102 of the listed stocks advanced while 119 retreated.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly decreased by 8.60 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 1,461.59.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also fell by 156.24 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 26,145.76. This comes as 37 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 28 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co., whose share price surged 9.92 percent to SR57.60.

Other top performers include Modern Mills for Food Products Co. and Miahona Co., whose share prices soared by 9.90 percent and 8.38 percent, to stand at SR49.95 and SR28.45 respectively.

In addition to this, top performers included Astra Industrial Group and Saudi Manpower Solutions Co.

The worst performer was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped by 5.73 percent to SR52.60.

Other worst performers were Raydan Food Co. as well as Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.74 percent and 3.97 percent to stand at SR29.15 and SR246.80, respectively.

Additional poor performers include Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.

In the parallel market, Nomu, Saudi Top for Trading Co. was the highest gainer, with its share price surging by 10.42 percent to SR6.89.

Other top gainers in the parallel market were Enma AlRawabi Co. and Armah Sports Co., with their share prices surging 9.31 percent and 6.93 percent to reach SR20.90 and SR57.10, respectively.

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price slipped 11.24 percent to SR15.

Paper Home Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. were other major losers on Nomu. Their share prices dropped by 7.95 percent and 6.67 percent, reaching SR220 and SR210, respectively.