Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points

Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points
The best-performing stock of the day was Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co., whose share price surged 9.92 percent to SR57.60.
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points

Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Sunday, declining 50.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 11,679.50.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.3 billion ($1.416 billion) as 102 of the listed stocks advanced while 119 retreated.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly decreased by 8.60 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 1,461.59.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also fell by 156.24 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 26,145.76. This comes as 37 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 28 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co., whose share price surged 9.92 percent to SR57.60.

Other top performers include Modern Mills for Food Products Co. and Miahona Co., whose share prices soared by 9.90 percent and 8.38 percent, to stand at SR49.95 and SR28.45 respectively.

In addition to this, top performers included Astra Industrial Group and Saudi Manpower Solutions Co.

The worst performer was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped by 5.73 percent to SR52.60.

Other worst performers were Raydan Food Co. as well as Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.74 percent and 3.97 percent to stand at SR29.15 and SR246.80, respectively.

Additional poor performers include Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.

In the parallel market, Nomu, Saudi Top for Trading Co. was the highest gainer, with its share price surging by 10.42 percent to SR6.89.

Other top gainers in the parallel market were Enma AlRawabi Co. and Armah Sports Co., with their share prices surging 9.31 percent and 6.93 percent to reach SR20.90 and SR57.10, respectively.

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price slipped 11.24 percent to SR15. 

Paper Home Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. were other major losers on Nomu. Their share prices dropped by 7.95 percent and 6.67 percent, reaching SR220 and SR210, respectively. 

New shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to 4 cities in China, 1 in Egypt  

New shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to 4 cities in China, 1 in Egypt  
Updated 30 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  
New shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to 4 cities in China, 1 in Egypt  

New shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to 4 cities in China, 1 in Egypt  
Updated 30 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: A new shipping service is set to link Jeddah Islamic Port to four cities in China and one in Egypt, enhancing the Kingdom’s connectivity with global markets.  

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, announced the addition of the CBS shipping service through the Chinese shipping line NewNew Line.  

This service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with the Chinese ports of Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, as well as Damietta in Egypt, through regular weekly voyages with a capacity of up to 4,000 standard containers.  

This initiative is part of Mawani’s broader efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s position in the maritime connectivity index, boost the operational efficiency of its ports, and strengthen the Kingdom’s link to international markets.

These efforts are aligned with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub and a central connecting point between the three continents.   

The strategy is set to connect the Kingdom’s ports on the coast of the Arabian Gulf with those on the Red Sea coast.   

Since the beginning of 2024, Mawani, in collaboration with major global shipping lines, has added 14 new services to its roster.   

The addition of the CBS service is a significant step in this direction, supporting national exports and imports and enhancing the Kingdom’s maritime infrastructure.   

Jeddah Islamic Port, a crucial logistics and commercial hub on the Red Sea coast, covers an area of 12.5 sq. km and features 62 berths.  

The port is equipped with specialized stations and advanced facilities, including two container handling stations, an integrated logistics village for storage and re-export, two general cargo terminals, two ship repair and maintenance docks, and a range of marine service berths.  

Additionally, the port has fully equipped terminals for receiving pilgrims and other visitors, making it a comprehensive maritime gateway for Saudi Arabia.  

Earlier this month, Mawani signed an SR30 million ($8 million) contract with Global Environmental Management Services Ltd., or Reviva, to establish a recycling complex for marine and industrial waste at Jeddah Islamic Port.   

The contract is part of Mawani’s efforts to promote environmental awareness, maintain the safety of the marine surroundings, and build a sustainable maritime sector. 

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 

Saudi Aramco signs Jafurah gas field Phase 2 and expands main gas network 
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has finalized agreements for the second phase of its Jafurah gas field development and the third phase of expanding its Master Gas System. 

During the signing ceremony, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman revealed that the current capacity of the main gas network is about 4,000 km. “The project will be linked to 40 facilities, including electricity and water treatment plants, and petrochemical production plants and plants,” he stated on the sidelines of the signing ceremony. 

The minister added that they have worked with Aramco to develop and increase gas exploration and drilling projects. “We also seek to expand, taking into account the expansions that will come to our economy after 2030, and we have a duty to start working on them from now so that we are ready for the 2040 goals,” he added. 

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 
Updated 30 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  
IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 
Updated 30 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: New development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Suriname will receive a significant boost with a $368.98 million financing package sanctioned by the Islamic Development Bank. 

The financing includes $165 million to enhance inclusive, equitable and quality education in Turkiye.

Another $156.3 million will support Turkmenistan in improving access to high-quality oncology services. Additionally, $47.68 million has been earmarked to bolster Suriname’s power transmission and distribution network, according to a statement. 

Approved by IsDB President and Group Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser, the financing aligns with the organization’s mission to promote comprehensive human development, focusing on priority areas such as alleviating poverty, improving health, promoting education, enhancing governance and fostering prosperity. 

The projects aim to foster sustainable development and socio-economic growth across IsDB member countries. 

Al-Jasser highlighted the impact of the financing in improving transportation, health, education and energy.

The education-focused Turkiye project will see the construction and operationalization of green, resilient and sustainable schools in earthquake-affected and earthquake-prone areas. 

It includes the construction of 33 schools, adding 808 classrooms and benefiting 24,640 students per year, enhancing disaster resilience for more than 319,206 people.

Three oncology centers will be built in Turkmenistan and healthcare providers will be trained. 

The project will improve cancer treatment for 11,750 patients annually, significantly reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates. 

The construction of power transmission and distribution networks in Suriname aims to eliminate bottlenecks, boost capacity and improve system performance. 

It will connect 4,350 new households and 470 commercial units to the grid, meeting increasing national electricity demand and ensuring reliable power supply.

In March, energy and infrastructure projects in Nigeria and Malaysia received a funding boost following the approval of $225 million in IsDB financing.

The developments focused on socio-economic progress and sustainability across key sectors. 

Nigeria was provided with a $125 million financing package supporting the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project. 

The second package targeted the Pengerang Energy Complex in Malaysia with a $100 million investment under the bank’s public-private partnership program.

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive

Egypt inks $33bn green ammonia deals with European developers amidst economic drive
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s sovereign fund has signed four agreements worth $33 billion in the field of green ammonia with European developers, a cabinet statement said on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly observed the signing of these agreements during the joint EU-Egypt Investment Conference in Cairo, marking a significant development in Egypt’s renewable energy landscape. 

The signing of these agreements not only underscores Egypt’s commitment to sustainable development but also positions the country as a key player in the global renewable energy market, attracting substantial investments and fostering economic resilience. 

The signing ceremony, attended by Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohammed Shaker Al-Marqabi, and Hala El-Said, minister of planning and economic development, emphasized the collaboration between The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and several European developers. 

The first agreement, worth $11 billion, was inked with DAI Infrastructure to establish a green ammonia project at East Port Said.  

Ocior Energy secured the second agreement, totaling $4.25 billion, for a green ammonia project at Al-Sokhna Port aimed at European markets.  

The third agreement, valued at $3.46 billion, involved a partnership between Arab Energy and Voltalia to establish another green ammonia project at Al-Sokhna Port.  

British Petroleum, Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, and Infinity Power Holding came together for the fourth agreement, amounting to $14 billion. This collaboration aims to develop a green ammonia project at Al-Sokhna Port. 

This came as the EU Commission chief highlighted at the conference in Cairo on June 29 that European firms were expected to sign deals potentially worth over €40 billion ($42.85 billion) with Egyptian partners, as part of a drive to bolster Egypt’s fragile economy. 

The announcement by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of more than 20 new deals or MOUs follows a €7.4 billion EU funding package and an upgraded relationship unveiled in March, as Egypt tried to contain spillover from conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, and European states pushed to prevent migrant flows across the Mediterranean. 

Human rights groups have questioned the financing for Egypt, where President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on political dissent for more than a decade. 

European officials say they want to help Egypt become more resilient by boosting investment and the private sector, after repeated shocks including fallout from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 exposed underlying economic weaknesses. 

“Your stability and your prosperity are essential for an entire region,” von der Leyen said in a speech at the start of the two-day Egypt-EU investment conference. 

Sisi said the conference came at “critical time” in light of successive international and regional crises that he said required coordination between Europe and Egypt. 

Speakers at the event focused on Egypt’s strategic location between Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and its potential for exporting clean energy and providing inexpensive skilled labor for European companies looking to “nearshore,” or basing operations close to home markets. 

About half of the deals being signed were in the energy sector, said Ditte Juul Joergensen, director general of the European Commission’s energy department. 

European companies looking to invest were also in sectors including water management, construction, chemicals, shipping and aviation, von der Leyen said. 

WINDFALL 

Egypt has received a windfall of foreign financing and pledges this year from the UAE, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as well as the EU. 

That eased a long-running foreign currency crisis and prompted commitments to reforms including a more flexible exchange rate, controls on off-budget spending and the scaling back of the powerful role of the state and the military in the economy. 

Such pledges have done little to invigorate the private sector in the past. In a sign of continuing challenges, Egypt is experiencing routine power cuts, and fertilizer and chemical plants have been halting production because of gas shortages. 

Businesspeople and diplomats say there is little transparency about how economic strategy is determined. A new government is yet to be appointed nearly four weeks after the resignation of the current cabinet was announced. 

Egyptian officials say they are doing their best to manage external pressures and provide for a growing population of 106 million. 

Von der Leyen travelled to Cairo as she seeks approval from the European Parliament for a second five-year term as Commission president. 

EU leaders agreed to nominate the German on June 27 but the secret ballot vote at the parliament is widely seen as a trickier proposition. 

(With inputs from the Reuters)

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 

Saudi Arabia sees 5.6% rise in FDI in Q1 2024 
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a 5.6 percent increase in net flow of foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, the official data showed. 

According to the latest figures from the General Authority for Statistics, the net flow of FDI reached SR9.5 billion ($2.53 billion) in the first three months of this year, up from SR9 billion recorded during the same period last year. 

This growth underscores Saudi Arabia’s continuing appeal to international investors. These figures reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance its investment environment and support economic growth, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. 

FDI inflows during the first quarter amounted to around SR17 billion, marking a growth of 0.6 percent from the SR16.9 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2023. This moderate increase highlights the sustained confidence of foreign investors in the Saudi market. 

Conversely, FDI outflows during the first three months of this year totaled about SR7.5 billion, representing a decrease of 5.1 percent compared to SR8 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This decline in outflows indicates a stronger retention of foreign capital within the Kingdom.

In accordance with the goals set out in the National Investment Strategy and Vision 2030 targets, Saudi Arabia has enacted substantial legal, economic, and social reforms aimed at stimulating inflows of foreign direct investment.  

Launched in 2021, NIS looks to develop comprehensive investment plans across various sectors, such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and transport as well as logistics, tourism, digital infrastructure, and healthcare. 

Furthermore, it aims to increase annual FDI flows to over $103 billion and boost annual domestic investment to more than $453 billion by 2030.  

According to the World Investment Report released earlier this month by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Saudi Arabia attracted $65.1 billion in FDI in the three years post-pandemic until 2023, placing it among West Asia’s top recipients.  

The Kingdom’s FDI outflows totaled $73.1 billion over the same period, with $16 billion recorded last year alone. This ranks Saudi Arabia among the top 20 global economies for FDI outflows, placing 16th.   

The UN report also noted a 55 percent annual increase in the value of international project finance deals in the Kingdom in 2023, reaching $22 billion.   

Last year, the nation witnessed 19 deals, marking a 90 percent growth compared to the previous year.   

Additionally, Saudi Arabia saw 389 announced greenfield projects in 2023, totaling $29 billion, reflecting a 108 percent annual increase in value. 

