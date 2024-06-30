Saudi virtual court sees 110,000 requests in 2024

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has said the Virtual Enforcement Court in the Kingdom has received more than 110,000 requests that were automatically processed and completed during 2024, while the number of services provided to enforcement parties reached more than 2 million.

The Virtual Enforcement Court reduces enforcement procedures from 12 steps to two without human intervention, saving resources and visit times.

It was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as part of the ministry’s goal to utilize artificial intelligence to achieve the objectives of the justice system.

The Virtual Enforcement Court takes the basic rights of all parties into account as part of the decision-making process.

By verifying applications without human intervention, applicants can receive swift executive decisions as part of the completion of the enforcement process.