Saudi virtual court sees 110,000 requests in 2024

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International, a global network of more than 360 film boards from more than 40 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The AFCI aims to support, empower and connect film boards the world over, fostering sustainable and integrated development in the international film industry, according to SPA. Through this membership, the Saudi Film Commission gains access to a range of services, including global networking with film authorities, insights into international best practices, special training and development programs, and the latest updates on industry advancements.
Joining the AFCI allows the Saudi Film Commission to elevate the Kingdom’s film industry and position Saudi cinema on the global stage. This membership also empowers national production companies and local talent, facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge with international counterparts.
The AFCI, founded in 1975, is a global non-profit organization and the sole entity of its kind, encompassing film boards from numerous countries on six continents. It is dedicated to empowering industry bodies and stakeholders to foster economic growth within the film production sector.
The association provides a comprehensive network that connects various resources, educational opportunities, and funding from different countries, thereby facilitating international co-productions. This comprehensive support benefits film authorities, production companies and professionals in the film industry.
According to SPA, the Saudi Film Commission’s membership of the AFCI is a strategic step toward realizing its vision of establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for the film industry. This move aims to bolster the national economy and elevate the Saudi film industry on local and international stages.