King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain goes digital

Updated 56 sec ago
United Insurance Company, the provider responsible for mandatory insurance for vehicles crossing the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, has announced that, effective July 1, short-term insurance policies (three, five, and 10 days) will be available exclusively through electronic channels.

The company said in a statement that the minimum insurance period available at physical insurance booths will be one month. 

This initiative is designed to enhance the insurance services provided to vehicles using the King Fahd Causeway, streamline the process of obtaining insurance, and ensure a seamless crossing experience for travelers.

The new e-insurance service facilitates the issuance of insurance policies and the payment of fees online, allowing travelers to secure their insurance before reaching the King Fahd Causeway.

Maysa Al-Kooheji, CEO of United Insurance Company, said: “This measure is one of the initiatives we are implementing as part of our comprehensive digital transformation policy across all operations. This initiative continues the new phase of service development that began last January, marked by the launch of our new logo and visual identity.”

