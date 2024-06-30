Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s star gamers have spoken of their pride at participating in the upcoming Esports World Cup in Riyadh.
The pinnacle of gaming and esports, featuring the world’s best clubs and players and a record-breaking tournament prize pool of $60 million, the tournament is being hosted at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 3 to August 25.
The inaugural Esports World Cup will feature a unique cross-game structure pitting 1,500 elite gamers from around the world head-to-head across 22 competitions in 21 leading games.
Ibrahem Alali, who will be representing Twisted Minds’ Overwatch 2 and was Overwatch World Cup 2023 champion, said representing the Kingdom was “one of the biggest honors” of his life, let alone his gaming career.
“I feel privileged that Saudi Arabia has such incredible ambitions for esports and gaming – it is amazing what is being done here. I truly feel I can achieve all my dreams as a professional esports athlete in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“Of course, the Esports World Cup will be tough – but that’s what playing against the best in the world is all about. Every single one of us has been training so hard for this moment and will give our absolute best,” he added.
Rae’f Alturkistani, a Tekken 8 player who competes as Luminous Rage for the Dragons team, and the winner of the best FGC (fighting game community) player award in Saudi Arabia for 2023, echoed Alali’s sentiment.
“When I heard about the Esports World Cup, I can’t begin to tell you how happy and excited I was. This is where I’ve worked my entire life to be and where I’m determined to shine,” he said.
“There’s no fear from me or the team. We know what we have to do. Saudi Arabia’s support of esports athletes is excellent and only going to get bigger and better – it’s up to us now to get out there and be the best that we possibly can be,” he added.