You are here

  • Home
  • GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
The successful rollout of the gas turbine at GESAT marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s energy sector. Supplied.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w2sjd

Updated 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant will be powered by the Kingdom’s first locally manufactured H-Class gas turbine from GE Vernova, advancing the Kingdom's energy sector. 

Known for their high efficiency and hydrogen-readiness, these advanced turbines are designed to quickly adjust to support grid stability amidst the increasing integration of renewable energy. 

GE Saudi Advanced Turbines, a joint investment with Dussur, is the first facility in Saudi Arabia and the region to manufacture H-Class gas turbines and components, according to a press release. 

The successful rollout of the gas turbine at GESAT marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s energy sector and contributes to economic diversification and local skills development initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.  

The rollout underscores GE Vernova’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology products that support both the Kingdom’s energy needs and its sustainability goals, the release added. 

Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are incredibly proud of GESAT’s accomplishments in driving industrial localization within the Kingdom’s energy sector in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”  

He added: “GESAT strengthens ‘Made in Saudi’ capabilities and, since 2018, has exported 200+ accessory modules for power plants generating more than 11 GW.” 

The first locally completed unit will power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant, anticipated to become the most efficient facility in Saudi Arabia upon operationalization. By 2030, the entire Jafurah gas field is projected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates daily, along with over 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day. 

“The high efficiency and hydrogen readiness of our H-class turbines can support the country’s energy transition, as the turbines can rapidly ramp up or down to support grid stability as more intermittent renewables are integrated into the energy system,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

To further support the Kingdom’s economic diversification and export capabilities, GE Vernova also signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi EXIM aimed at facilitating the export of goods and services from Saudi Arabia, with support in lending and insurance. 

Topics: energy GE Vernova Jafurah H-Class gas turbine

Related

Saudi Aramco finalizes deal for phase 2 of Jafurah gas field scheme 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco finalizes deal for phase 2 of Jafurah gas field scheme 

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A high-end simulator zone is set to land in Riyadh as Aramco partners with the Esports World Cup. 

As the official title partner of the Aramco SIM Arena, the oil giant will present a high-end simulator zone where racing enthusiasts can compete in community tournaments.  

This comes as the Esports World Cup Foundation and Aramco have announced a strategic partnership, with the oil company extending its sponsorship of the event, which will take place this summer.  

The Aramco SIM Arena will offer hyper-realistic simulators, providing an experience akin to driving a Formula 1 car, and will be a premier destination for sim-racing fans.  

Saudi state-owned companies are increasingly investing in the gaming sector at home and overseas to further solidify the national vision, with the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund increasing its stake in Japan-based Koei Tecmo earlier in 2024.

Starting July 3, the EWCF will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture with an eight-week festival.  

Athletes and clubs will compete in a 21-game global championship for a share of more than $60 million in prize money, the largest in esports history.  

The event will feature gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.

This partnership builds on Aramco’s previous sponsorships of Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes festival.  

Aramco’s involvement with the Esports World Cup is part of a broader ambition to promote economic development and diversification, provide new opportunities for young people, and help build a diverse and dynamic Saudi economy, according to a press release. 

The partnership aims to create a lasting impact on the world of esports, showcasing Saudi talent on the global stage and inspiring today’s youth through gaming. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy aims to contribute $13 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030, with professional services firm PwC predicting that in 2026 the global gaming industry will be worth $320 billion.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, outlined the nation’s ambitious goal amid projections that the global gaming community will grow to 3.7 billion gamers. 

In an interview with Arab News in August 2023, Prince Faisal stated that gaming is set to contribute to roughly 1 percent of the nation’s GDP.

“(Some) 68 percent of our population consider themselves gamers, which is mirrored across the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” he said.

Topics: main eSports Esports World Cup Aramco

Related

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
Sport
Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Monday, losing 20.97 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 11,658.53.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.32 billion ($1.95 billion), as 93 of the listed stocks advanced while 130 retreated.   

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 4.14 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 1,457.45.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu increased by 172.13 points or 0.66 percent, to close at 26,317.89. This comes as 31 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 34 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co., which saw its share price surge by 9.97 percent to SR71.70.

Other top performers include Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. and East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, whose share prices soared by 8.85 percent and 7.21 percent, to stand at SR62.70 and SR172.60 respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Arabian Pipes Co. and Middle East Specialized Cables Co.

The worst performer was SEDCO Capital REIT Fund, whose share price dropped by 4.29 percent to SR7.36.

Other companies to see a fall were Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia as well as Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.07 percent and 3.46 percent to stand at SR11.32 and SR27.90, respectively.

Additional fallers included Saudi Real Estate Co. and National Medical Care Co.

On the announcements front, the Capital Market Authority Board has approved United International Holding Co.’s application for the registration and offering of 7.5 million shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s share capital. 

In a statement on Tadawul, CMA explained that this resolution, dated June 26, will allow the company to move forward with its planned share offering. 

The prospectus, which will be published well before the subscription period begins, will provide investors with all the necessary information, including the company’s financial statements, activities, and management details, the statement added.

“A subscription decision without reading the prospectus carefully or fully reviewing its content may involve high risk,” CMA said, urging investors to carefully read the prospectus, which includes detailed information on the company, the offering and risk factors. 

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes in red to reach 11,696 points

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Cotton trade and food prices were among the topics discussed when officials from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. and the World Trade Organization held talks in Switzerland. 

Held on the sidelines of the ninth WTO Global Review of Aid for Trade in Geneva, Hani Sonbol, CEO of ITFC, met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of WTO, to reiterate cooperation on global initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Sonbol confirmed the ITFC’s commitment to supporting the WTO’s Cotton Initiative, particularly in transforming the cotton industry into textiles and creating an environment conducive to the initiative’s success.  

The WTO Cotton Initiative is a comprehensive program aimed at addressing the challenges faced by cotton-producing countries, particularly in Africa.  

The undertaking seeks to enhance the global fiber market’s stability and sustainability by promoting fair trade practices, improving market access, and supporting the development of the resource’s value chains.  

The meeting also focused on enhancing trade opportunities for the least developed countries, where Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the WTO’s Aid for Trade initiative for Arab States, which has allocated $14.5 million to assist eight member countries of the IsDB Group. 

She further examined potential areas of cooperation, including the alignment of the Islamic Development Bank Group with the WTO’s strategy to reduce food prices through the Food Security Response Program.  

The WTO Global Review of Aid for Trade is a biennial event that serves as an international platform to highlight areas where developing economies and least-developed countries need support to overcome supply-side constraints. 

The review gathers high-level representatives from governments, international organizations, and the private sector to evaluate how Aid for Trade is contributing to economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.  

Okonjo-Iweala also highlighted support for national strategies related to the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative.  

In a separate meeting, Sonbol met with Ratnakar Adhikari, head of the European Investment Fund, to discuss their strong partnership in promoting economic development in the least developed countries through regional cooperation.  

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and sustainable development for member states.  

The ITFC is a member of the IsDB Group and was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries. 

Topics: main International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) World Trade Organization (WTO)

Related

ITFC channels $3.8bn into member countries’ energy sectors in 2023
Business & Economy
ITFC channels $3.8bn into member countries’ energy sectors in 2023

Global carbon credit market set to reach $100bn by 2035: Oliver Wyman

Global carbon credit market set to reach $100bn by 2035: Oliver Wyman
Updated 01 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Global carbon credit market set to reach $100bn by 2035: Oliver Wyman

Global carbon credit market set to reach $100bn by 2035: Oliver Wyman
Updated 01 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The global market for carbon removal credits could reach $100 billion annually between 2030 and 2035, up from just $2.7 billion last year, driven by increasing interest from corporate purchasers, an analysis showed. 

According to the US-based consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, $32 billion is currently deployed in carbon dioxide removal projects, with approximately $21 billion invested in engineered solutions and $11 billion in nature-based ones.  

Out of the $32 billion invested in carbon dioxide removal projects, $15 billion is from public spending, and $17 billion from private investors, with Oliver Wyman noting a need for carbon dioxide removal project demand to scale three to five times to match current investment levels. 

A carbon credit, or offset credit, allows companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gasses — with one credit the equivalent of 1 tonne of emissions.

They are seen as instrumental in facilitating a smooth energy transition and helping countries meet their Paris Agreement targets, contributing to global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

“We are witnessing a significant increase in attention and investment toward CDR projects, highlighting the growing recognition of their role in the transition,” said James Davis, partner and co-head of Climate and Sustainability, Europe at Oliver Wyman.  

He added: “The demand for carbon credits generated by these removal projects is not yet sufficient to support even current levels of investment, let alone the level required to meet climate goals.” 

The report noted that achieving significant growth hinges on addressing barriers to scaling the market, such as the lack of guidance on removals in decarbonization targets and the absence of universally agreed standards on quality. 

It underscored that the carbon dioxide removal market will realize only 10 percent of its identified potential without targeted interventions. 

However, countries like Saudi Arabia are contributing to the market's growth by launching initiatives such as the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., funded with an initial capital of $133 million in 2022. 

Since its inception, the firm has successfully conducted two auctions in 2023, selling 3.6 million tonnes of carbon credits to domestic companies, including Saudi Aramco, NEOM, SABIC, and others. 

In October last year, Riham ElGizy, CEO of RVCMC, said that carbon trading is crucial for mitigating the risks associated with climate change.

“Carbon trading can become a very powerful tool to scale and finance the export of voluntary carbon credits from the Global South, to mitigate the impacts of climate change globally while providing the Global South with financial resources to support their development and address the impacts of climate change,” she said.

Other companies in the Kingdom are also making use of this environmental instrument, with plastic and wax specialists Saudi Top for Trading Co. signing an agreement with the Voluntary Carbon Market – effectively a stock exchange for offset credits – to help expand the system across the Middle East.

Untapped potential 

A carbon dioxide removal credit signifies the permanent removal of a tonne of CO2 equivalent from the atmosphere. These credits can be obtained through various removal techniques, typically categorized into nature-based solutions, such as afforestation, and engineered solutions, such as direct air capture. 

“Carbon dioxide removal is attracting mounting interest from potential corporate purchasers in search of a solution for hard-to-abate residual greenhouse gas emissions, as well as investors and project developers looking to participate in a high-growth emerging industry,” said Oliver Wyman.  

“It reflects a growing recognition that carbon removals must scale substantially to limit global warming to tolerable levels,” it added. 

The report highlighted key actions to accelerate market growth, including providing guidance to companies on their roles, establishing clear monitoring thresholds, and supporting the development of the carbon dioxide removal financial market ecosystem. 

Oliver Wyman also identified supply-side constraints, such as uncertainty regarding future demand for carbon dioxide removal credits and unclear public sector policies for scaling these projects. 

“There is also ambiguity around the extent of removals in transition plans and whether high price points will hinder large-scale purchasing,” said the US-based consulting firm.  

It added that there is currently no clear consensus among climate standard setters regarding the appropriate balance between carbon removals and emission reductions necessary to achieve net zero. 

“But there’s no doubt carbon removal needs to be part of the equation, with all major scenarios that set out a path to successfully limiting global temperatures require a massive scaling of the market.”  

Carbon removal insurance 

The report highlighted that carbon removal insurance services are gaining momentum and are emerging as significant enablers for project financing in the sector. 

“Insurance solutions are also emerging to address some of the risks inherent in VCM projects, with policies designed for both investors and credit purchasers that cover when projects fail to be delivered,” said Oliver Wyman.  

The US-based firm further noted that well-designed insurance offerings would be a significant enabler of increased investment and purchasing.  

“Insurers are looking to develop policies around the risk of reversal, although some fundamental challenges persist given potentially long time horizons for real permanence, extending to millennia in the case of geological storage,” the report added.  

Oliver Wyman noted that dedicated sustainable investment funds have also started to emerge and focus on the carbon market.  

“Most have focused on nature-based investments, often combining income from sustainable forestry with income from carbon credits. Other investment strategies offer clients access to investments in nature-based carbon projects, in return for high-impact carbon credits,” said the report.  

In March, another report released by the International Energy Forum echoed similar views, noting that carbon markets are poised to play a pivotal role in achieving climate goals and facilitating the energy transition. 

Joseph McMonigle, secretary-general of the IEF, emphasized that the growth of carbon markets will also contribute to funding clean energy projects, crucial for a sustainable future. 

The IEF added that markets can effectively reduce costs associated with carbon removal by connecting local project owners capable of removing carbon, potentially at a lower cost, with international buyers seeking to offset their emissions. 

“Carbon markets play an important role in aligning resources to achieve our global climate, energy security and affordability goals. The promotion of cross-border trade in carbon credits between nations will bolster net-zero carbon balances, consequently boosting both supply and demand,” said IEF at the time. 

Topics: main Carbon credits Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co.

Related

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  
Business & Economy
Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  

Corporate activities drive 11% loans surge from Saudi banks, SAMA data shows

Corporate activities drive 11% loans surge from Saudi banks, SAMA data shows
Updated 01 July 2024
Dayan Abou Tine 
Follow

Corporate activities drive 11% loans surge from Saudi banks, SAMA data shows

Corporate activities drive 11% loans surge from Saudi banks, SAMA data shows
Updated 01 July 2024
Dayan Abou Tine 

RIYADH: Loans by Saudi Arabia’s banking sector increased to SR2.72 trillion ($726.44 billion) in May, marking an annual 11.14 percent rise, official data showed. 

Data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed that corporate credit, which accounted for 53 percent of the total lending in the month, experienced higher growth rates compared to personal loans, which made up the remaining 47 percent. 

McKinsey also noted in a June report that mortgage lending is a leading growth factor in banking sector expansion in the Kingdom, despite high interest rates.

This comes as high oil prices, the government’s economic diversification efforts, increased government spending, and robust non-oil gross domestic product growth are creating substantial growth opportunities for Saudi banks, according to Fitch Ratings. 

Gulf Cooperation Council governments are promoting homeownership and enhancing residential finance as part of a broader trend aimed at developing mortgage markets, impacting regional banks’ retail loan portfolios. 

Globally, banking growth is driven by digital payments and fintech innovations, with artificial intelligence poised to revolutionize banking and asset management in advanced economies, the firm added. 

Personal loans, encompassing all types of credit extended to individuals, totaled SR1.29 trillion, marking a 7.3 percent growth year on year, the SAMA report noted. 

Among corporate loans, those granted for real estate activities comprised the majority, accounting for 20 percent of the total and amounting to SR281.1 billion. This category saw a 24 percent annual increase.

Closely following were loans extended for wholesale and retail trade, comprising 14 percent of corporate holdings and totaling SR196.61 billion. This category of claims saw an 11.64 percent rise from May 2023.

Lending for manufacturing activities constituted a 12 percent share totaling SR170.81 billion, reflecting a 2.43 percent decline compared to the same month last year. 

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, and water supply sectors accounted for 11 percent of lending, growing by 30 percent during this period. 

In May, the Saudi Electricity Co. announced a SR472 billion capital expenditure program over six years. This initiative aims to enhance the Kingdom’s power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure to meet future demand growth. The transmission sector will receive the largest investment of SR351 billion. 

In June, Saudi Arabia also announced the world’s largest renewable energy survey, involving the installation of 1,200 measuring stations. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud launched the Geographic Survey Project for Renewable Energy, which aims to identify optimal sites for solar and wind power projects across the Kingdom. 

These initiatives will likely spur demand for financing across infrastructure development, power generation, and transmission projects. 

In terms of growth rates, lending for professional, scientific, and technical activities recorded the highest annual increase among others at 63 percent, despite comprising a relatively low percentage share of total loans at SR8.16 billion.  

This growth can be driven by increasing demand for specialized services such as consulting, engineering, information technology services, and research and development. 

Government policies and initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and promoting sectors such as technology and innovation may also be driving increased demand in these fields. These efforts can include incentives for startups, technology parks, and research institutions.

Topics: Finance Saudi banks

Related

Saudi banks’ real estate loan portfolios hit $213.5bn in Q1 2024 
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ real estate loan portfolios hit $213.5bn in Q1 2024 

Latest updates

Napoleon pistols up for auction
Napoleon pistols up for auction
Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
James Anderson set to mentor England’s quicks after Test exit
James Anderson set to mentor England’s quicks after Test exit
Dagestan terror attack toll hits 22
Gunmen simultaneously attacked two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in Dagestan on June 23.
Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena
Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.