Libya fully reopens major Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia

Officials attend the reopening of the Ras Ajdir border crossing between Libya and Tunisia on July 1, 2024. The crossing between the two North African countries was shut since March 19, following what Libyan media said were clashes between armed groups and security forces on the Libyan side. Ras Ajdir, in Tunisia’s south, is a major hub of informal trade between the two nations. (AFP)
Officials attend the reopening of the Ras Ajdir border crossing between Libya and Tunisia on July 1, 2024. The crossing between the two North African countries was shut since March 19, following what Libyan media said were clashes between armed groups and security forces on the Libyan side. Ras Ajdir, in Tunisia’s south, is a major hub of informal trade between the two nations. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
Libya fully reopens major Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia

Libya fully reopens major Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia
  After calm returned to the region, the border crossing was partially reopened in mid-June
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Libya’s interior minister in Tripoli said the major border crossing at Ras Ajdir with Tunisia was fully reopened on Monday three months after being shut due to armed clashes.
After calm returned to the region, the border crossing was partially reopened in mid-June though just for humanitarian and medical cases as well as special cases with permits from the Tunisian and Algerian interior ministries.
A number of ambulances from the Libyan side were seen heading into Tunisia during the reopening ceremony attended by the interior minister of Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, Emad Trabulsi, and his Tunisian counterpart Khaled Nouri.
“Two hours after this ceremony, Libyan citizens will be able to go to Tunisia,” Trabulsi told journalists at the crossing.
Nouri said the crossing had been “reopened for all activities except smuggling.”
Ras Ajdir is the main frontier crossing in Libya’s west, often used by Libyans to go to Tunisia for medical treatment and Tunisian traders moving goods in the opposite direction.
Libya has enjoyed little peace since a 2011 uprising and is split between eastern and western factions, with rival administrations governing each area. The GNU, which controls Tripoli and northwestern parts of Libya, is recognized internationally but not by the eastern-based parliament.
Trabulsi called on Libyans living near the western border to support regional security forces “in order to combat smuggling and illegal migration.”
He said Libya would open two new border crossings with Tunisia “if capabilities are provided.” Besides Ras Ajdir, the two countries have a minor crossing at Wazen-Dhehiba that has remained open.

Topics: Libya Tunisia

Lebanon army receives additional $20 mln from Qatar in support to troops

Lebanon army receives additional $20 mln from Qatar in support to troops
Updated 19 sec ago
Lebanon army receives additional $20 mln from Qatar in support to troops

Lebanon army receives additional $20 mln from Qatar in support to troops
Updated 19 sec ago
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army has received an additional $20 million from Qatar in support of Lebanese troops, Lebanon’s state agency NNA said on Monday.
The support comes at a crucial time, with the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border in parallel with the Gaza war. The Lebanese army is not involved in the hostilities but one Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli shelling
in December.
A security source told Reuters that the new Qatari aid was a continuation of an earlier $60 million package announced in 2022 that was distributed in instalments to soldiers to support their salaries.
The source said $100 would be distributed to each soldier every month.
A five-year economic meltdown has slashed the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar, driving down most soldiers’ wages to less than $100 per month.
The amount is barely enough to afford a basic subscription to a generator service that could offset the 22-hour cuts in the state electricity grid.
To supplement their low salaries, many troops have taken extra jobs and some have quit, raising concerns that the institution — one of few in Lebanon that can rally national pride and create unity across its fractured sectarian communities — could be fraying.

Gaza hospital chief among Palestinians freed by Israel

Gaza hospital chief among Palestinians freed by Israel
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Gaza hospital chief among Palestinians freed by Israel

Gaza hospital chief among Palestinians freed by Israel
  • Al-Shifa director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was detained in November
  • Successive raids have seen the hospital reduced to rubble since Oct. 7
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel released the head of Gaza’s biggest hospital, who had been detained for more than seven months, among dozens of Palestinian prisoners returned Monday to the besieged territory for treatment.

His release was confirmed on social media by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and by a medical source inside the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shifa director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was detained in November.

Successive raids have seen the hospital where he worked largely reduced to rubble since Israel launched its assault on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Salmiya and the other freed detainees crossed back into Gaza from Israel just east of Khan Younis, a medical source at the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir El-Balah said.

Five detainees were admitted to Al-Aqsa hospital and the others were sent to hospitals in Khan Younis, the source added.

An AFP correspondent at Deir El-Balah saw some detainees have emotional reunions with their families.

Israel’s military said it was “checking” reports about the prisoner release.

However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir confirmed the release when he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Salmiya’s release “with dozens of other terrorists is security abandonment.”

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as a cover for military operations and infrastructure.

The militant group, which has run the territory since 2007, denies the allegations.

In May, Palestinian rights groups said a senior Al-Shifa surgeon had died in an Israeli jail after being detained. Israel’s army said it was unaware of the death.

The war started with Hamas’s October 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,877 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza

Turkiye arrests 67 after mob attacks Syrian properties

Turkiye arrests 67 after mob attacks Syrian properties
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Turkiye arrests 67 after mob attacks Syrian properties

Turkiye arrests 67 after mob attacks Syrian properties
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish police were holding 67 people Monday after a mob went on the rampage in a central Anatolian city after a Syrian man was accused of harassing a child.
A group of men targeted Syrian businesses and properties in Kayseri on Sunday evening, with videos on social media showing a grocery store being set on fire.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the latest bout of violence against Turkiye’s large community of Syrian refugees.
“No matter who they are, setting streets and people’s houses on fire is unacceptable,” he said, warning that hate speech should not be used for political gains.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the Syrian national, identified only by his initials as I.A., was caught by Turkish citizens and delivered to the police.
Yerlikaya said on X that the Syrian man was suspected of harassing a Syrian girl, who was his relative.
He said Turks who gathered in the area acted “illegally” and in a manner “that does not suit our human values,” damaging houses, shops and cars belonging to Syrians.
Sixty-seven people were detained after the attacks, he said.
“Turkiye is a state of law and order. Our security forces continue their fight against all crimes and criminals today, as they did yesterday.”
In one of the videos a Turkish man was heard shouting: “We don’t want any more Syrians! We don’t want any more foreigners.”
Local authorities called for calm and revealed the victim was a five-year-old Syrian national.
Turkiye, which hosts some 3.2 million Syrian refugees, has been shaken several times by bouts of xenophobic violence in recent years, often triggered by rumors spreading on social media and instant messaging applications.
In August 2021, groups of men targeted businesses and homes occupied by Syrians in the capital Ankara, after a brawl which cost the life of a 18-year-old man.
The fate of Syrian refugees is also a burning issue in Turkish politics, with Erdogan’s opponents in last year’s election promising to send them back to Syria.

Topics: Turkiye Syria

KSrelief treats thousands as health work continues in Yemen, Syria

KSrelief treats thousands as health work continues in Yemen, Syria
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
KSrelief treats thousands as health work continues in Yemen, Syria

KSrelief treats thousands as health work continues in Yemen, Syria
  • The dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah, in Yemen’s eastern province of Al-Mahra, treated 125 patients
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A dialysis service by Saudi aid agency KSrelief treated scores of patients during May, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The dialysis center in Al-Ghaydah, in Yemen’s eastern province of Al-Mahra, treated 125 patients, including 53 who underwent a collective total of 441 scheduled kidney dialysis sessions and three emergency sessions.

Additionally, 75 patients were examined and received medical consultations at the center’s kidney disease clinic, said the report.

Of the total number of patients, 45 percent were male and 55 percent female. Residents made up 84 percent of those who were treated, while 1 percent were refugees and 15 percent were displaced.

Meanwhile KSrelief has continued to implement a project to enhance healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the town of Arsal, in Baalbek, Lebanon.

During May 2024, the Arsal Healthcare Center saw 12,789 patients who accessed services including clinics, pharmacy, laboratory, nursing, community health and psychological health programs.
The patients comprised 41 percent male and 59 percent female, with r

Some 41 percent of the patients were male and 59 percent female. Refugees made up 75 percent of the total, while the remaining 25 percent were residents.

Topics: KSRelief

More Palestinians forced onto jeep bonnet by Israeli soldiers: BBC report

More Palestinians forced onto jeep bonnet by Israeli soldiers: BBC report
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
More Palestinians forced onto jeep bonnet by Israeli soldiers: BBC report

More Palestinians forced onto jeep bonnet by Israeli soldiers: BBC report
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Two Palestinian men shot during a military operation in the occupied West Bank told the BBC how Israeli soldiers forced them onto the bonnet of an army jeep and then drove along village roads at high speeds.
Their testimonies come in the wake of footage showing 23-year-old Mujahid Abadi Balas clinging to the bonnet of what appears to be the same Israeli army jeep which has sparked international outrage.
Samir Dabaya, currently hospitalized in Jenin, recounted how he was shot in the back by Israeli forces during the operation in Jabariyat on Saturday. He said he lay face-down for hours, bleeding, until soldiers approached him. On finding the 25-year-old alive, they allegedly beat him with a gun before lifting him onto the vehicle.
“They took off my (trousers). I wanted to hold onto the car, but [one soldier] hit my face and told me not to. Then he started driving,” said Dabaya. “I was waiting for death.”
Dabaya provided the BBC with security camera footage purportedly showing him semi-naked on a fast-moving jeep which was marked with the number 1.
Another Palestinian, Hesham Isleit, also told the BBC he was shot twice during the Jabariyat operation and forced onto the same jeep.
Isleit described there being “shooting from all sides” and said he was collected by an army unit as he tried to flee after being shot in the leg.
He said the jeep was so hot “it felt like fire.”
“I was barefoot and undressed. I tried to put my hand on the jeep and I couldn’t, it was burning hot. I was telling them it was very hot, and they were forcing me to get on — telling me that if I didn’t want to die, I should do it,” he said.
Responding to the original video of Balas, the Israeli army stated he was tied to the jeep in “a violation of orders and procedures” and that an investigation would be conducted into the incident.

Topics: War on Gaza

