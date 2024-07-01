You are here

ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent's Riverside Power Plant

ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant
ACWA Power has been a major investor in the Uzbek power and energy sector. File
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant

ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi energy giant ACWA Power Co. has signed financing deals worth SR1.4 billion ($373.1 million) for Tashkent’s Riverside power plant in Uzbekistan, according to a statement on Tadawul.

The facility aims to generate 200 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy and store 500 MW per hour using batteries, with a total cost of SR2 billion.

The financing agreements were signed by ACWA Power Riverside Solar Holding Co., the project company, in which ACWA Power holds full effective shareholding.

The Saudi utility firm explained that the funding was secured on July 1 from a consortium of development finance institutions, funds, and international commercial lenders. 

The lenders included the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Proparco, DEG, Islamic Development Bank, as well as Standard Chartered Bank, and KfW IPEX-Bank. 

ACWA Power has been a major investor in the Uzbek power and energy sector. In May, the company signed an SR18.2 billion power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the Aral 5-gigawatt wind power project.  

The energy giant will construct, own, operate, and ultimately transfer the wind farm in Uzbekistan under a 25-year contract.

In March this year, ACWA Power secured an SR985.13 million power purchase agreement with Uzbekistan’s National Electric Grid for the Nukus2 200-MW wind project. 

This public-private partnership encompassed a battery energy storage system and follows ACWA Power’s build, own, operate, and transfer model.

The project’s financial impact is anticipated by the first half of 2026, marking a key milestone in ACWA Power’s Central Asian expansion.

These investments come as the company is aiming to lead the global energy transition, expanding to 20 countries and tripling its assets to $250 billion by 2030.   

In an interview with Arab News in February, the company’s vice chairman, and managing director shared insights into the firm’s strategic objectives to enhance its international presence, emphasizing the role of Saudi Arabia’s homegrown companies in energy transition.   

Raad Al-Saady affirmed that the company is on course to grow its assets from $85 billion to $250 billion by 2030.

He added that the firm aims to achieve its goal by averaging $20 billion to $30 billion in assets under management annually from now until 2030. 

The Saudi company, which currently operates in 12 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia as well as South-East Asia, is planning to expand its global footprint to 20 nations in the coming years, as stated by Al-Saady.

ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company founded in Riyadh in 2004, is a global leader in private water desalination and a pioneer in green hydrogen. 

According to the World Economic Forum, it manages a portfolio of 77 projects valued at SR310.5 billion, capable of generating 53.69 GW of power and producing 7.64 million m3/day of desalinated water.

Topics: energy ACWA Power Uzbekistan

Saudi Top for Trading Co., agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm

Saudi Top for Trading Co., agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm
Updated 7 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Reina Takla
Saudi Top for Trading Co., agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm

Saudi Top for Trading Co., agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm
Updated 7 sec ago
Nadin Hassan Reina Takla

RIYADH: Plastic and wax specialists Saudi Top Plastics has signed an agreement with a Public Investment Fund-backed firm to purchase 1,000 carbon credits.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by the plastics trading name Saudi Top for Trading Co. with the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. will remain in effect for three years, and will also see a focus on advancing global climate action.

A carbon, or offset, credit is a transferable financial instrument certified by governments or independent certification bodies to represent an emission reduction that can be bought or sold.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will cooperate on initiatives to expand the voluntary carbon market and advance climate action in the Middle East, North Africa, and globally, while compensating for emissions with the credits, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s climate goals.

“Under the terms of the MoU, STP has committed to purchasing 1,000 carbon credits from RVCMC. Carbon credits help finance important climate action projects that help to address the devastating effects of climate change,” a spokesperson for RVCMC commented.

He added: “The MoU aims to set a new standard for sustainability in the region, demonstrating that industry leaders can make substantial progress in their environmental commitments. The companies have prioritized high-quality carbon credits and will continue to work closely together on positive climate action.”

On the sustainability front, the spokesperson noted that STP focuses on creating innovative solutions that recycle plastic waste into raw materials for new industries. It currently produces over 50,000 tonnes of recycled products annually and exports to more than 30 countries worldwide.

“By partnering with the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., STP aims to further enhance its sustainability initiatives,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund holds an 80 percent stake in RVCMC, with Tadawul Group owning the remaining 20 percent. The company aims to enable emissions offset via carbon credits and aspires to become a global leader in the sector.

In 2022 and 2023, RVCMC auctioned a total of 3.6 million tonnes of carbon credits. The first auction was the largest voluntary carbon bidding ever, selling 1.4 million tonnes of carbon offsets, which is roughly the amount produced by 250,000 family cars in a year.

The second auction, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya, sold over 2.2 million tonnes of high-quality carbon credits to 16 companies from Saudi Arabia and other countries.

In October last year, Riham ElGizy, CEO of RVCMC, said that carbon trading is crucial for mitigating the risks associated with climate change.

“Carbon trading can become a very powerful tool to scale and finance the export of voluntary carbon credits from the Global South, to mitigate the impacts of climate change globally while providing the Global South with financial resources to support their development and address the impacts of climate change,”

Topics: energy Saudi Top for Trading Co. Carbon credits Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co.

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 39 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia's Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 39 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant will be powered by the Kingdom’s first locally manufactured H-Class gas turbine from GE Vernova, advancing the Kingdom's energy sector. 

Known for their high efficiency and hydrogen-readiness, these advanced turbines are designed to quickly adjust to support grid stability amidst the increasing integration of renewable energy. 

GE Saudi Advanced Turbines, a joint investment with Dussur, is the first facility in Saudi Arabia and the region to manufacture H-Class gas turbines and components, according to a press release. 

The successful rollout of the gas turbine at GESAT marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s energy sector and contributes to economic diversification and local skills development initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.  

The rollout underscores GE Vernova’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology products that support both the Kingdom’s energy needs and its sustainability goals, the release added. 

Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are incredibly proud of GESAT’s accomplishments in driving industrial localization within the Kingdom’s energy sector in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”  

He added: “GESAT strengthens ‘Made in Saudi’ capabilities and, since 2018, has exported 200+ accessory modules for power plants generating more than 11 GW.” 

The first locally completed unit will power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant, anticipated to become the most efficient facility in Saudi Arabia upon operationalization. By 2030, the entire Jafurah gas field is projected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates daily, along with over 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day. 

“The high efficiency and hydrogen readiness of our H-class turbines can support the country’s energy transition, as the turbines can rapidly ramp up or down to support grid stability as more intermittent renewables are integrated into the energy system,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

To further support the Kingdom’s economic diversification and export capabilities, GE Vernova also signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi EXIM aimed at facilitating the export of goods and services from Saudi Arabia, with support in lending and insurance. 

Topics: energy GE Vernova Jafurah H-Class gas turbine

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena

Saudi oil giant Aramco boosts Esports World Cup with a gaming arena
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A high-end simulator zone is set to land in Riyadh as Aramco partners with the Esports World Cup. 

As the official title partner of the Aramco SIM Arena, the oil giant will present a high-end simulator zone where racing enthusiasts can compete in community tournaments.  

This comes as the Esports World Cup Foundation and Aramco have announced a strategic partnership, with the oil company extending its sponsorship of the event, which will take place this summer.  

The Aramco SIM Arena will offer hyper-realistic simulators, providing an experience akin to driving a Formula 1 car, and will be a premier destination for sim-racing fans.  

Saudi state-owned companies are increasingly investing in the gaming sector at home and overseas to further solidify the national vision, with the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund increasing its stake in Japan-based Koei Tecmo earlier in 2024.

Starting July 3, the EWCF will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture with an eight-week festival.  

Athletes and clubs will compete in a 21-game global championship for a share of more than $60 million in prize money, the largest in esports history.  

The event will feature gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.

This partnership builds on Aramco’s previous sponsorships of Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes festival.  

Aramco’s involvement with the Esports World Cup is part of a broader ambition to promote economic development and diversification, provide new opportunities for young people, and help build a diverse and dynamic Saudi economy, according to a press release. 

The partnership aims to create a lasting impact on the world of esports, showcasing Saudi talent on the global stage and inspiring today’s youth through gaming. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy aims to contribute $13 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030, with professional services firm PwC predicting that in 2026 the global gaming industry will be worth $320 billion.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, outlined the nation’s ambitious goal amid projections that the global gaming community will grow to 3.7 billion gamers. 

In an interview with Arab News in August 2023, Prince Faisal stated that gaming is set to contribute to roughly 1 percent of the nation’s GDP.

“(Some) 68 percent of our population consider themselves gamers, which is mirrored across the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” he said.

Topics: main eSports Esports World Cup Aramco

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Monday, losing 20.97 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 11,658.53.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.32 billion ($1.95 billion), as 93 of the listed stocks advanced while 130 retreated.   

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 4.14 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 1,457.45.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu increased by 172.13 points or 0.66 percent, to close at 26,317.89. This comes as 31 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 34 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co., which saw its share price surge by 9.97 percent to SR71.70.

Other top performers include Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. and East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, whose share prices soared by 8.85 percent and 7.21 percent, to stand at SR62.70 and SR172.60 respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Arabian Pipes Co. and Middle East Specialized Cables Co.

The worst performer was SEDCO Capital REIT Fund, whose share price dropped by 4.29 percent to SR7.36.

Other companies to see a fall were Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia as well as Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.07 percent and 3.46 percent to stand at SR11.32 and SR27.90, respectively.

Additional fallers included Saudi Real Estate Co. and National Medical Care Co.

On the announcements front, the Capital Market Authority Board has approved United International Holding Co.’s application for the registration and offering of 7.5 million shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s share capital. 

In a statement on Tadawul, CMA explained that this resolution, dated June 26, will allow the company to move forward with its planned share offering. 

The prospectus, which will be published well before the subscription period begins, will provide investors with all the necessary information, including the company’s financial statements, activities, and management details, the statement added.

“A subscription decision without reading the prospectus carefully or fully reviewing its content may involve high risk,” CMA said, urging investors to carefully read the prospectus, which includes detailed information on the company, the offering and risk factors. 

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 

ITFC and WTO officials discuss cooperation opportunities in Geneva 
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Cotton trade and food prices were among the topics discussed when officials from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. and the World Trade Organization held talks in Switzerland. 

Held on the sidelines of the ninth WTO Global Review of Aid for Trade in Geneva, Hani Sonbol, CEO of ITFC, met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of WTO, to reiterate cooperation on global initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Sonbol confirmed the ITFC’s commitment to supporting the WTO’s Cotton Initiative, particularly in transforming the cotton industry into textiles and creating an environment conducive to the initiative’s success.  

The WTO Cotton Initiative is a comprehensive program aimed at addressing the challenges faced by cotton-producing countries, particularly in Africa.  

The undertaking seeks to enhance the global fiber market’s stability and sustainability by promoting fair trade practices, improving market access, and supporting the development of the resource’s value chains.  

The meeting also focused on enhancing trade opportunities for the least developed countries, where Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the WTO’s Aid for Trade initiative for Arab States, which has allocated $14.5 million to assist eight member countries of the IsDB Group. 

She further examined potential areas of cooperation, including the alignment of the Islamic Development Bank Group with the WTO’s strategy to reduce food prices through the Food Security Response Program.  

The WTO Global Review of Aid for Trade is a biennial event that serves as an international platform to highlight areas where developing economies and least-developed countries need support to overcome supply-side constraints. 

The review gathers high-level representatives from governments, international organizations, and the private sector to evaluate how Aid for Trade is contributing to economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.  

Okonjo-Iweala also highlighted support for national strategies related to the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative.  

In a separate meeting, Sonbol met with Ratnakar Adhikari, head of the European Investment Fund, to discuss their strong partnership in promoting economic development in the least developed countries through regional cooperation.  

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and sustainable development for member states.  

The ITFC is a member of the IsDB Group and was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries. 

Topics: main International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) World Trade Organization (WTO)

