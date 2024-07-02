You are here

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns against Estonia's Mark Lajal during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 02 July 2024
  • Spanish holder Alcaraz eases into second round
  • Top seed Sinner gets through in four sets
  • Belarusians Sabalenka, Azarenka pull out injured
LONDON: For the last 50 weeks, Carlos Alcaraz knew the exact date and time he would walk back on Center Court to open the defense of his Wimbledon title and the Spaniard kept his goosebumps in check on Monday to book his place in the second round.

While injury woes have plagued many of the players who have also hoisted the Challenge Cup in recent years — with question marks over the participation of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — Alcaraz showed he was fighting fit despite a less than ideal buildup to the grasscourt major.

The third seed, who admitted he even gets nervous practicing on the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis, beat fellow 21-year-old, Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal, 7-6(3) 7-5 6-2 on an overcast day in southwest London.

“Stepping on this court, it’s the most beautiful court I’ve played on. I still get nerves when I’m playing here,” Alcaraz, whose Queen’s Club title defense ended with an early exit last month, said courtside.

“I played for 45 minutes here on Thursday and it’s the first time I get nervous practicing. I’m glad and I’m a privileged guy to play on this court.

“When I walk around, I get goosebumps. I remember last year and that was a great feeling.”

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner suffered a mid-match injury scare after a slip and was briefly troubled by Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann before winning 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3 to set up a mouth-watering all-Italian clash against 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

“That’s going to a big challenge for me,” Sinner said.

SEEDS SIDELINED

The opening day of the grasscourt Grand Slam saw several seeds pull out with injuries or illness — the highest-profile being women’s third seed Aryna Sabalenka who could not take to court because of a shoulder injury.

Fellow Belarusian and twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka also pulled out with a shoulder problem ahead of her match with 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Sabalenka’s withdrawal removed one mighty obstacle for second seed Coco Gauff who concluded Center Court action on Monday with an impressive 6-1 6-2 defeat of fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

Former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka returned to Wimbledon after a five-year absence and came through a topsy-turvy clash against France’s Diane Parry, winning 6-1 1-6 6-4.

Fans flocking to the All England Club on Tuesday will hope seven-times champion Djokovic and Andy Murray, who ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s Wimbledon champion when he won the first of his two titles in 2013, will both be fit enough to make their Center Court dates.

While second seed Djokovic had knee surgery last month, Murray is recovering from a procedure on his back just days ago and, with this year’s tournament expected to be his Wimbledon swansong, he is desperately hoping he can write the ending of his own script with one final rousing run on court.

Twice French Open runner-up Casper Ruud was another player delighted to be back on court after he was hit by a parasitic infection that kept him in bed for almost two weeks following his run to the Roland Garros semifinals last month.

Ruud matched his best result at the championships after he reached the second round by beating Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, beaten in the semifinals last year by Alcaraz, produced an assured 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Men’s 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov continued his resurgence with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win against Dusan Lajovic, while three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, at 39 the oldest man in the draw, rolled back the years with a 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over British wildcard Charles Broom.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who rocketed to fame by winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier but has struggled to reach such heights since because of injuries, had England soccer idol David Beckham watching her from the Center Court royal box and she duly delivered an encouraging victory.

Wildcard Raducanu, 21, missed last year’s Wimbledon because of injury but opened her account with a battling 7-6(0) 6-3 win against Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

Zarazua was a last-minute replacement for Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova who withdrew because of illness.

Ons Jabeur: I’ve separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam

Ons Jabeur: I’ve separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam
Reem Abulleil
  • In an exclusive chat with Arab News in southwest London, the Tunisian tennis star reveals her new approach as she hopes to be third time lucky at Wimbledon
Reem Abulleil

LONDON: When Ons Jabeur arrived here for Wimbledon last week, she felt “a bit sad.”

The Tunisian history-maker has enjoyed remarkable success but also suffered her greatest disappointments on Wimbledon’s center court. It is understandable that her heart-wrenching defeat in the final 12 months ago still stings.

It was Jabeur’s second consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon final and she was considered the favorite against Marketa Vondrousova, who had far less experience on grass entering the contest.

But the Czech lefty was ice cold and handed a nervous and frazzled Jabeur a straight-sets loss to secure a maiden Grand Slam crown.

“A lot of last year’s memories came to my mind. I felt like crying a little bit,” Jabeur told Arab News of how she felt upon returning to the fabled All England Club last week.

“But at the end I just remembered that this is the place that I want to be, at such an amazing tournament. I feel so much love here, so much respect.

“I don’t think I feel that much love and respect anywhere else. It’s so amazing to be here. I don’t want to take for granted any moment that I’m here. I want to enjoy every second of being here at Wimbledon.”

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur takes part in a training session ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on June 30, 2024. (AFP)

For a second there, one senses a hint of uncertainty in Jabeur’s words. Is she implying she might not be coming back too many times to SW19 in the future?

“I’m not saying I’m retiring or anything. But you don’t know what could happen in the future. So for me, I really try to see the positive side of it,” said the North African, who turns 30 next month.

“I’m trying to see that from millions of players, I’m one of the players that could play here at Wimbledon. That’s really amazing to remember and that’s really amazing to be grateful for.”

In the documentary “This is me,” produced and released by Tod TV earlier this year, Jabeur revealed the reason behind her crumbling under the pressure in last year’s championship decider.

Married to former fencer Karim Kamoun since 2015, Jabeur revealed that she wants to start a family. But she has found it difficult to walk away from the tour while performing so well. She is now ranked No. 10, but at one stage she was at No. 2 in the world.

She felt that the 2023 Wimbledon final was her chance. “I win that (final) I could have a baby right away. And that dream faded. I was haunted by fear,” confessed Jabeur in the documentary.

A year on from that tough experience, Jabeur finds herself once again on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, ready for another shot at the sport’s most prestigious trophy.

She believes her mindset has changed and is adopting a different approach to this Wimbledon fortnight. “One thing I finally came to terms with is I separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam,” she explained.

“Because they were both in the same line, which was wrong and a bit tough on myself.

“So I’m like, it’s okay, it’s out of my control, when to have the Grand Slam. I’m not going to put a timeline on it. That also released a little bit the pressure that I have on myself.

“But also accepting what I’m doing; I know I’m doing everything 100 percent. I have a team behind me that’s always supporting me and I’m going to leave 100 percent on the court. And if it comes, it comes, and if not, I know I have no regrets because I tried everything.”

One of the most memorable moments from last year’s tournament was when Jabeur wept during the trophy ceremony, showing the world how painful that loss was, and what a Wimbledon win really meant to her.

She was consoled by Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, who like many around the world, looked truly moved by Jabeur’s tears.

That was Jabeur’s third defeat in a Grand Slam final (she also fell in the title decider at the 2022 US Open).

Her tearful moment on court was reminiscent of the emotional speech Andy Murray gave when he lost the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer in 2012.

It was the Brit’s fourth loss at that stage at a major but he went on to capture three Grand Slams, two of which came at the All England Club.

“I know he lost a few times in Grand Slam finals and I saw him when he won here, twice actually, which was amazing. And he won the Olympics as well here,” said Jabeur of Murray’s exploits on home soil.

“What he did and how he bounced back and won it was really unbelievable. And I hope that would be also the fairytale for me as well, how my story ends kind of.”

While Jabeur can draw inspiration from Murray’s story, there is another Andy she is keen to consult with — whom she has admired since she was a young girl.

“I’ve been actually thinking about Andy Roddick, how he lost it (the Wimbledon final) so many times and didn’t get to win it,” she said.

“I was meaning to text him and tell him: ‘If you had to change one thing and do it differently, what would you do?’ I’m still hesitating if I should do that or not.”

As she gets set to begin her Wimbledon campaign against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima on Tuesday, with an eye on making the final for a third straight year, perhaps a call to Roddick cannot hurt.

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury
AP
  • A little more than a week ago, Sabalenka stopped playing during the first set of her quarterfinal at the Berlin Ladies Open, citing pain in her shoulder
AP

WIMBLEDON, England: Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon on Monday because of an injured shoulder.
The two-time Australian Open champion was supposed to play Emina Bektas of the United States in the first round on Day 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
Sabalenka, a semifinalist at the All England Club each of the last two times she appeared there, was replaced in the draw on Monday by Erika Andreeva, who lost in qualifying last week.
A little more than a week ago, Sabalenka stopped playing during the first set of her quarterfinal at the Berlin Ladies Open, citing pain in her shoulder.
She said she had a muscle injury that she called “very frustrating.”
“The most annoying thing is that I can do anything. I can practice; I can hit my groundstrokes. I’m struggling with serving. That’s really annoying. You don’t feel like you’re injured,” Sabalenka said. “If you give me some weights, I’m going to go lift some weights. But if you tell me to serve, I’m going to go through pain. We did an MRI, we did everything. We did a lot of rehab, a lot of treatments and everything.”
Sabalenka said on Saturday there was a chance she would need to pull out of Wimbledon, “But I still have my hopes. As someone who been fighting through a lot of different pains in the past months, I still have my hopes.”

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic
AFP
  • The 37-year-old Serb said he was driven by his “incredible desire to play and compete“
  • “I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out at a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I’m still active and at this level“
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic said Saturday it would not have been “correct” to miss Wimbledon despite having undergone knee surgery just over three weeks ago.
The 37-year-old Serb, who is looking to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the oldest champion of the modern era, said he was driven by his “incredible desire to play and compete.”
Djokovic needed surgery to repair the damaged meniscus in his right knee after being injured at the French Open earlier this month.
He was forced to withdraw before his quarter-final and hasn’t played since.
“I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out at a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I’m still active and at this level,” said Djokovic.
“I wouldn’t call it a fear of missing out. I would just say it’s this incredible desire to play, just to compete.
“Particularly because it is Wimbledon, the tournament that always has been a dream tournament for me when I was a kid. Just the thought of me missing Wimbledon was just not correct. I didn’t want to deal with that.”
Djokovic arrives in London without a title to his name this season.
He has seen 22-year-old Jannik Sinner take his Australian Open crown as well as his world number one ranking.
Carlos Alcaraz, who deposed him as Wimbledon champion 12 months ago, succeeded him as French Open champion earlier this month.
“I’m confident about the health of my knee and just general physical state is really good,” said the Serb who is chasing a 25th Grand Slam title.
“I haven’t had any setback. If I had one setback, I would be then questioning whether I should be here or not. But I haven’t had a single one. Why not give it a shot?“
Alcaraz has been impressed by what he’s seen of Djokovic just 24 days after going under the knife.
The Spaniard on Saturday described Djokovic as “superhuman.”
But the Serb said he was inspired by Taylor Fritz, the American player who was back on court 21 days after requiring similar knee surgery in 2021.
Fritz suffered his injury at the French Open and needed a wheelchair to help him off court.
After surgery, he returned at Wimbledon and made the third round.
“I think Taylor Fritz is a superhuman,” insisted Djokovic.
“His situation really gave me optimism that I can make it, too.
“Three weeks is just making the cut, so to say. It’s not ideal maybe in the eyes of the doctors and specialists that would normally tell you it’s normally between three and six weeks.
“But it’s also individual. It’s very subjective. Everyone has a different response to the recovery.”

Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener

Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener
Arab News
  • One-time world No. 31 faces first-round clash with Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi
  • Sherif looks to inspire next generation of Arab tennis players
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif, who last year reached a career-high No. 31 in the world, is gearing up for her second appearance at Wimbledon next week and looking to improve on her first round exit last year.

Egypt’s top-ranked female player will get her championship up and running in the first round against Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi.

After a shaky start to the year, Sherif spoke to Arab News about her upturn in form going into the grass-court grand slam event, confidence-boosting wins, and being an Arab female sporting role model.

Q. How did you manage to improve your form in 2024 after a challenging start to the year?

A. The year started off tough due to an injury I sustained early on, which took a mental toll. Even after two months recovery, regaining my strength and capabilities was taking some time. However, I used this challenge as a positive experience where I focused on securing one win at the Madrid Open to help boost my confidence and get myself back into match rhythm. Not only did this win happen once, but twice, which I am incredibly proud of.

Q. How did it feel to reach your career-high ranking of No. 31 last year, and what are your targets for returning to or surpassing that ranking?

Reaching a career-high ranking of No. 31 in the world was a proud milestone for me. My coaches and I focused on consistent progress and hard training, which led to significant improvements in my game. This year, we aim to achieve more and rank higher. My team has been incredibly supportive, pushing me beyond my limits, and working tirelessly to help me become a better player.

Q. What does it mean to you to be Egypt’s most successful tennis player ever?

Being recognized as Egypt’s most successful tennis player ever carries a great responsibility. I see myself as a role model for younger players, and I’ve always believed that my career is just the beginning. My goal is to inspire more tennis players from Egypt and other African countries to break into the world’s top 100 tennis players.

Q. How do you feel about inspiring a generation of Arab tennis players, both female and male, alongside Ons Jabeur?

I feel honored to inspire the next generation of Arab tennis players. However, inspiration is limitless, and I want to be able to inspire all kinds of athletes, especially those who do not have proper access to sport. Which is why, I’m also proud to support adidas’ efforts to encourage young athletes to pursue their goals in sports and overcome pressure. In addition, being a positive role model motivates me to continuously improve my game. It’s rewarding to see younger athletes look up to us, and I’m committed to showing them what’s possible through dedication.

Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’

Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’
AFP
  • The world number four has never got past the last 16 at the All England Club
  • “I think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favorites, in terms of potential winners,” said Zverev
AFP

LONDON: Alexander Zverev placed himself among the serious contenders for the Wimbledon title on Saturday, insisting that this year’s showpiece “is the most open in 20 years.”
The world number four has never got past the last 16 at the All England Club.
However, with Roger Federer retired, Rafael Nadal resting and both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray carrying injuries, the 27-year-old predicts a power vacuum in south-west London.
“I think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favorites, in terms of potential winners,” said Zverev.
“I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.
“I don’t think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right? After Roger came Rafa, Novak, Andy. I really feel it’s different this year.”
Since Lleyton Hewitt claimed the 2002 Wimbledon title, the tournament was dominated by Federer (eight titles), Djokovic (seven), Nadal (two) and Murray (two).
Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Djokovic in the 2023 championship match finally broke the ‘Big Four’ stranglehold.
Djokovic and Murray are 37 and both arrive at the tournament fresh from bouts of surgery — Djokovic on his right knee while Murray needed an operation to remove a cyst on his back.
“It’s the first time I really feel like I’m here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title,” said Zverev.
“I didn’t feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn’t feel like I was capable. I didn’t believe I was capable.”
Zverev has suffered two heart-breaking defeats in Grand Slam finals.
At the 2020 US Open, he surrendered a two sets lead against Dominic Thiem while at this year’s French Open, he slipped to a five-set loss to Alcaraz from two sets to one up.
His two fourth round losses at Wimbledon were also five-setters against Milos Raonic in 2017 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2023.
“This is a tournament where maybe I need a bit more luck and maybe a few things to go my way, a few things to happen,” he added.
“More than maybe at other Grand Slams. If those things all come into place, if all those things maybe go my way for once, do I believe I can win? Then yes, I can.”
Once his Wimbledon campaign is over, Zverev will return to Roland Garros in Paris to defend his Olympic title.
“The Olympics is probably the most difficult trophy to win in tennis for us because we have that tournament once every four years,” said Zverev.
“If you’re not performing during that week, you have to wait another four years. Where at Grand Slams or other events, we have multiple per year.”

