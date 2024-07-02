Dubai-based Lindsay Lohan gets nostalgic on ‘Freaky Friday 2’ set

DUBAI: Dubai-based Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was hit with a major sense of deja vu on the set of her upcoming sequel.
The “Freaky Friday 2” star opened up about feeling like “a little kid again” amid the nostalgic experience of returning to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, to film the sequel to her 2003 body-swap family comedy.
“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just ‘Freaky Friday’ for me. That’s ‘The Parent Trap,’ that’s ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,’ that’s ‘Herbie.’ It’s so many moments for me. So, when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again,” said Lohan on “Nightline.”
Kayanee: Transforming women’s health in Saudi Arabia with holistic wellness
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Kayanee, a wellness collective in Saudi Arabia, is redefining women’s health with its blend of fitness, fashion, nutrition, personal care, healthy eating and learning experiences.
Kayanee – located in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter – inspires women to embrace a holistic approach to well-being.
“Kayanee is 100 percent designed, created and executed for the purposes of encouraging and inspiring women into physical activity,” said Mimi Fraser, the managing director of Kayanee.
“Being healthy is not diet and exercise alone,” she added. “Being healthy means you have to engage your mind. You have to engage your body. You have to engage your friends and family. You have to engage your environment.”
To achieve this, Fraser and her team built Kayanee on five pillars: move, wear, nourish, restore, thrive and learn.
“Men like to go to the gym. They put their headphones on, and they just work out. Women are totally different. Women want something to do with friends. They call a friend. They’re like, ‘let’s go to a dance class. Let’s go on a walk.’ And why we designed Kayanee in this way is because you have to engage your mind, you have to engage your heart, you have to engage your body, all at the same time.”
Besides their Kayanee Movement class, which focuses on mobility, strength, and flexibility, the fitness facility offers the Kayanee Dance Fitness (KDF) class, created in collaboration with Zumba.
KDF combines energetic rhythms with unique music and choreography from the Arabian Peninsula. Kayanee offers special soundtracks for their dance classes, incorporating Khaleeji, darbuka (the primary drum used in belly dance music) and dabke rhythms, providing a high-cardio workout that celebrates Arab culture.
“We are a Saudi brand. We embrace Saudi culture and the Arabian culture,” Fraser said.
Besides their activewear, Kayanee’s fashion line – made in Italy from fully recycled fabrics – includes knit dresses, chiffon capes, pleated skirts, cashmere cardigans, formal blazers and more.
“One of the most important things a consumer said to us from day one – it was so interesting – was they weren’t as worried about what they wore in the gym as what they wore going to the gym and leaving the gym,” she said.
“So we went into this thinking we were only going to do activewear. Then when we went into understanding the consumer and understanding what the consumer wanted, the consumer wanted a whole line of things that they could wear, almost like ready-to-wear, but made with activewear materials. Four times a year we bring out collections of what looks like ready to wear,” she added.
The Kayanee beauty line features shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body creams, facial mists, scrubs, hair oils, hair sprays, and deodorant, all made with natural ingredients like shea butter, sweet almond oil, rose water, argan oil, seaweed, caffeine, coconut, rosehip oil and more.
They also sell supplements that improve overall health, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-3, black seed oil, iron, zinc and organic apple cider vinegar.
“We have ambitions to grow this brand regionally and internationally. We want people to look at Saudi women anywhere in the world and go like ‘wow, is this really what Saudi women look like? Is this how they live? Is this what they like?’ Because it’s normal. We’re proud of it,” Fraser said.
Saudi driving influencer urges women to get behind the wheel
TikTok star Balqees tells viewers of her driving content to ‘invest’ in themselves
Updated 01 July 2024
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Balqees, a trailblazing Saudi female driving enthusiast, is channeling the power of social media to empower women to get their license to drive — and do it well.
“I began driving and developing a fascination for it as a teenager, seeing it as a way to make life easier and, honestly, an adventure,” she told Arab News.
Her love and enthusiasm for driving only grew stronger after she left the Kingdom to pursue her studies. Upon her return in 2010, Balqees became a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment on the road.
Recognizing the need for more accessible and engaging driving education for women, Balqees created a TikTok account to share her knowledge and expertise with the masses.
“My team was very supportive of me and insisted that I open a TikTok account, even though I was initially skeptical about whether that was my target audience,” she explained.
The decision proved to be a game-changer, as Balqees’ account on TikTok (@b9ths10) has since amassed nearly 600,000 followers, indicating a market for such content tailored toward women in the region.
Balqees’ videos are meticulously produced, tackling topics like safe driving, common driving mistakes and obstacles in an engaging and informative manner. She also demonstrates and explains what to do in tricky situations on the road.
“We work very hard on our videos as one video takes days to create and produce, but the team helps and supports me,” she noted.
Invest in yourself and learning experiences because you are the only one who will save yourself.
Balqees, Saudi driving influencer
Despite facing naysayers, Balqees has remained steadfast in her determination to contribute her perpsective on the skill.
“Not all people in my life were supportive, as many were asking me to stop having big dreams and give up on my passions, but I didn't listen to the negativity and continued doing what I like to do and didn’t give up,” she said with unwavering resolve.
Balqees’ perseverance has paid off in remarkable ways. Her compelling content and infectious enthusiasm for driving have attracted the attention of major brands, both in the automotive industry and beyond, making her a prominent voice in the community.
“Social media is a sea full of opportunities, and we should watch it to benefit from and exchange experiences and make a profit,” she added.
Balqees’ message to young women who are still hesitant to start driving is one of empowerment and self-belief: “Invest in yourself and learning experiences because you are the only one who will save yourself.”
Balqees stands as an example of what can be achieved when women are given the freedom to pursue their passions and dreams.
Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, resilience, and the transformative impact that women can have on society when they are empowered to take the wheel.
Saudi Arabia’s XP Music Futures announces theme for 2024 edition
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: XP Music Futures, the annual music conference held in Saudi Arabia, has announced the theme for its 2024 edition: Flourish.
The theme focuses on scaling up on the reach and impact of XP by collaborating with educational entities to grow impact on the youth, work with partners on experiences and demo lab, plus focus on the maturity of the event’s six initiatives.
The MDLBEAST event, to be held at Riyadh’s JAX District from Dec. 5 to 7, is due to offer a program that spans both day and night. The three-day conference returns with dozens of sessions including fireside chats, keynotes, panel discussions, fishbowls and workshops designed around growing the music scene and industry within the MENA region.
In this year’s edition, XP Music futures will once again play host to a number of initiatives that encourage growth within the regional music industry.
Xperform will provide a platform to regional talents to perform at XP Music Futures and grow their music career with MDLBEAST Records. Judges for this year are Shamma Hamdan, Defencii, Hassan Abouelrouss and Rawan Alfassi.
Xchange tackles the latest issues in the region’s music industry and curates a series of workshops that take place in cities ahead of the XP conference. The key objective of the workshops is to invite key experts to dive into XP’s pillars to identify hot topics for the conference programme, and to give an opportunity for community building between members of the region’s music industry.
Hunna, derived from the Arabic plural of “she,” is a women-led initiative on a mission to amplify women in the music industry.
Storm Shaker, a DJ competition, will invite aspiring DJs from all over the MENA region and beyond, to showcase their craft.
The Artist Management Bootcamp (AMB) is also set to return as a hybrid two-week bootcamp designed to equip aspiring artist managers with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the music industry.
Sound Futures will invite aspiring musicians and innovators to pitch their ideas to music industry investors, with the goal of securing funding and mentorship for their careers.
Ismail Kadare: A bright light in Albania’s darkest days
Ismail Kadare: ‘Literature has often produced magnificent works in dark ages as if it was seeking to remedy the misfortune inflicted on people’
Kadare was often tipped to win a Nobel prize for his towering body of work which delved into his country’s myths and history
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
TIRANA: Novelist Ismail Kadare — who has died aged 88 — used his pen as a stealth weapon to survive Albania’s paranoid communist dictator Enver Hoxha.
His sophisticated storytelling — often likened to that of George Orwell or Franz Kafka — used metaphor and irony to reveal the nature of tyranny under Hoxha, who ruled Albania from 1946 until his death in 1985.
“Dark times bring unpleasant but beautiful surprises,” Kadare told AFP.
“Literature has often produced magnificent works in dark ages as if it was seeking to remedy the misfortune inflicted on people,” he said.
He was often tipped to win a Nobel prize for his towering body of work which delved into his country’s myths and history to dissect the mechanisms of totalitarianism.
Kadare’s novels, essays and poems have been translated into more than 40 languages, making him the Balkans’ best-known modern novelist.
The prolific writer broke ranks with isolated Albania’s communists and fled to Paris a few months before the government collapsed in the early 1990s.
He wrote about his disillusionment in his book “The Albanian Spring — The Anatomy of Tyranny.”
Born in Gjirokaster in southern Albania on January 28, 1936, Kadare was inspired by Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” as a child and counted the playwright, as well as Dante and Cervantes, among his heroes.
Ironically, the dictator Hoxha hailed from the same mountain town.
Kadare studied languages and literature in Tirana before attending the Gorky Institute of World Literature in Moscow.
After returning to Albania in 1960, he initially won acclaim as a poet before publishing his first novel “The General of the Dead Army” in 1963, a tragicomic tale that was later translated into dozens of other languages.
His second novel, “The Monster,” about townspeople who live in a permanent state of anxiety and paranoia after a wooden Trojan horse appears outside the town, was banned.
His 1977 novel “The Great Winter,” though somewhat favorable toward the regime, angered Hoxha devotees who deemed it insufficiently laudatory and demanded the “bourgeois” writer’s execution.
Yet while some writers and other artists were imprisoned — or even killed — by the government, Kadare was spared.
Hoxha’s widow Nexhmije said in her memoirs that the Albanian leader, who prided himself on a fondness for literature, saved the internationally acclaimed author several times.
Archives from the Hoxha era show that Kadare was often close to being arrested, and after his poem “Red Pashas” was published in 1975 he was banished to a remote village for more than a year.
Kadare, for his part, denied any special relationship with the brutal dictator.
“Against whom was Enver Hoxha protecting me? Against Enver Hoxha?” Kadare told AFP in 2016.
Academics have often pondered whether Kadare was a darling of Hoxha or a brave author risking prison and death?
“Both are true,” suggested French publisher Francois Maspero, who raised the question in his book “Balkans-Transit.”
Writing such work under a government in which a single word could be turned against its author “requires, above all, determination and courage,” Maspero wrote.
“My work obeyed only the laws of literature, it obeyed no other law,” Kadare said.
In one of his last interviews in October, when he was clearly frail, Kadare told AFP that writing transformed “the hell of communism... into a life force, a force which helped you survive and hold your head up and win out over dictatorship.
“I am so grateful for literature, because it gives me the chance to overcome the impossible.”
In 2005 Kadare won the inaugural Man Booker International Prize for his life’s work. He was described by judge John Carey as “a universal writer in a tradition of storytelling that goes back to Homer.”
A father of two, Kadare told AFP that he enjoyed seeing his name “mentioned among the candidates” for the Nobel prize, even if the topic “embarrasses” him.
“I am not modest because... during the totalitarian regime, modesty was a call to submission. Writers don’t have to bow their heads.”