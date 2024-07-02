You are here

  • Home
  • Man convicted of terrorism offense for planning attack on UK military base

Man convicted of terrorism offense for planning attack on UK military base

Mohammad Farooq was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, in northern England. (West Yorkshire Police)
Mohammad Farooq was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, in northern England. (West Yorkshire Police)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g9cnw

Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Man convicted of terrorism offense for planning attack on UK military base

Mohammad Farooq was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, in northern England.
  • Farooq was arrested outside St. James’s Hospital in Leeds, where he had previously worked as a student nurse
  • Police who attended the scene discovered in Farooq’s bag a pressure cooker with wires attached
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: A British man was convicted on Tuesday of planning an attack on a military base after being arrested with an explosive device in the grounds of a hospital, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said.
Mohammad Farooq was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, in northern England.
The 28-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possession of an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances, possession of information likely to be useful to a terrorist, and other offenses.
Farooq was arrested outside St. James’s Hospital in Leeds, where he had previously worked as a student nurse, after showing a member of the public a gun and saying he “felt like killing everyone,” the CPS said.
Police who attended the scene discovered in Farooq’s bag a pressure cooker with wires attached, which bomb disposal experts found to be a viable explosive device.
The CPS said Farooq’s electronic devices revealed evidence of his interest in extremist ideology and research into RAF Menwith Hill, a nearby Royal Air Force base in North Yorkshire.
Farooq had pleaded not guilty to but was convicted of preparing a terrorist attack at RAF Menwith Hill. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Bethan David, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement: “Farooq is an extremely dangerous individual who amassed a significant amount of practical and theoretical information that enabled him to produce a viable explosive device.
“He then took that homemade explosive device to a hospital where he worked with the intention to cause serious harm. Examination of his electronic devices revealed a hatred toward his colleagues at work and those he considered non-believers.
“It is clear from his Internet searches that he was also conducting extensive research of RAF Menwith Hill, with a view to launching a potential attack.”

Topics: UK terrorism Mohammad Farooq Leeds

Related

Controversy grows over Pakistan’s new anti-terrorism operation
Pakistan
Controversy grows over Pakistan’s new anti-terrorism operation
Gunmen simultaneously attacked two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in Dagestan on June 23.
World
Dagestan terror attack toll hits 22

Indian worker’s employer arrested for murder in Italy

Indian worker’s employer arrested for murder in Italy
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian worker’s employer arrested for murder in Italy

Indian worker’s employer arrested for murder in Italy
  • Antonello Lovato was arrested for second degree murder over the death of Satnam Singh
  • “If the Indian, who died due to copious blood loss, had been promptly helped, he would in all likelihood have been saved,” the Latina prosecutors’ office said
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italian police Tuesday arrested the employer of an Indian farm laborer who was left on the road to die after a work accident that severed his arm and crushed his legs.
Antonello Lovato was arrested for second degree murder over the death of Satnam Singh, who was injured while working on a farm in Latina, a rural area south of Rome where tens of thousands of Indian farmhands work.
“If the Indian, who died due to copious blood loss, had been promptly helped, he would in all likelihood have been saved,” the Latina prosecutors’ office said, citing a medical examiner.
Singh, who was 31 and working without legal papers, had his arm sliced off by a machine which also crushed his legs.
Lovato then dumped Singh and his wife on the roadside, along with the severed limb in a box, according to trade unions who are supporting Singh’s widow.
“The worker’s condition after the accident was so serious as to make the need for prompt assistance clear,” the prosecutors’ office said.
Prosecutors said an ongoing investigation would continue into working conditions on the farm.
Undocumented workers in the region where the farm is located are paid an average of 20 euros ($21) a day for up to 14 hours labor, according to the Osservatorio Placido Rizzotto, which analyzes conditions in the agriculture industry.
Italy’s financial police identified nearly 60,000 undocumented workers from January 2023 to June 2024.
But Italy’s largest trade union CGIL estimates that as many as 230,000 people — over a quarter of the country’s seasonal agricultural workers — do not have a contract.

Topics: Italy Indian worker murder

Related

Young Sikh migrant workers walk on a street in the Agro Pontino area, south of Rome. Picture taken May 19, 2019 (REUTERS)
World
Death of Indian laborer highlights plight of farm workers in Italy
A female member of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces stands guard in Qamishli in northeastern Syria. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraqi Kurds detain suspected smugglers in deadly Italy sinking

Ukraine to get ‘good news’ on air defense at NATO summit, US official says

Ukraine to get ‘good news’ on air defense at NATO summit, US official says
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine to get ‘good news’ on air defense at NATO summit, US official says

Ukraine to get ‘good news’ on air defense at NATO summit, US official says
  • The Ukrainians are keen to secure additional Patriots or similar systems
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Ukraine is expected to get “good news” in its quest for more air defense systems at a NATO summit in Washington next week, a senior US State Department official said on Tuesday.
“We hope we’ll be able to get to the summit and make some new announcements on air defense,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“You’ve heard that the Ukrainians are keen to secure additional Patriots or similar systems. And I think we’ll have some additional good news for them on that front.”
The official did not provide any further details.
Ukrainian officials have been urging their allies for months to supply more air defense systems to defend against frequent missile and drone attacks from Russian forces following Moscow’s 2022 invasion.
Leaders gather for a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Washington from July 9 to July 11, intended in part to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO air defense system

Related

Belarus bolsters air defense forces along Ukrainian border
World
Belarus bolsters air defense forces along Ukrainian border
US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses
World
US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses

Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges

Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges
Updated 02 July 2024
AP
Follow

Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges

Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges
  • Marianne Smyth faces allegations that she stole more than $170,000 from the victims
  • A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the extradition
Updated 02 July 2024
AP

LONDON: A woman accused of traveling across the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom, a U.S. official said Tuesday.
Marianne Smyth faces allegations that she stole more than $170,000 from the victims from 2008 to 2010 in Northern Ireland.
A U.S. magistrate judge in Maine ruled in May that there was sufficient evidence for extradition of the American, who accusers say has also fashioned herself as a witch, a psychic and a friend to Hollywood stars.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the extradition, and referred questions to law enforcement officials in Northern Ireland. An attorney for Smyth did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Authorities overseas have said Smyth stole money that she had promised to invest and also arranged to sell a victim a home but instead took the money. Smyth’s victims in the U.S. included Johnathan Walton, a podcaster who warned others about her grifts.
A court in Northern Ireland issued arrest warrants for her earlier this decade. She was arrested in Maine in February.
Smyth drew comparisons to Anna Sorokin, a scammer who impersonated a German heiress to pay for a glamorous lifestyle in New York City, and became subject of a Netflix series. Sorokin, whose real name is Anna Delvey, was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers to finance her deluxe lifestyle.

Topics: Irish Marianne Smyth US UK scamming

Related

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
World
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case
World
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case

Indian students take part in Saudi-led Arabic Language Month 

Indian students take part in Saudi-led Arabic Language Month 
Updated 02 July 2024
Follow

Indian students take part in Saudi-led Arabic Language Month 

Indian students take part in Saudi-led Arabic Language Month 
  • Saudi academy partnered with universities in Delhi, Kerala to promote Arabic in India
  • Arabic scholars will judge language competitions for students, conduct training for teachers 
Updated 02 July 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Students across India will be taking part in a series of events organized by Saudi Arabia to engage learners and promote the Arabic language in the world’s most populous nation. 

The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language partnered with universities in Delhi and Kerala to hold the Arabic Language Month, an initiative aimed at developing and improving its teaching for non-native speakers. 

The program, which was launched on Monday and will end on July 26, will include Arabic language competitions for students and training for teachers, said Mujeebur Rahman, professor at the Center of Arabic and African Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. 

“There is a competition among students in Arabic language … Students from all over India, not just Delhi, will participate in it,” Rahman told Arab News on Tuesday. 

The initial phases of the competition will be conducted online, with the final scheduled to take place at JNU on July 15. 

Another major part of the program is the teachers’ training, which will be an exchange of knowledge between Arabic lecturers from India and trainers from the King Salman academy. 

“They want to promote the Arabic language in India … It is a kind of cultural interaction between India and Saudi Arabia,” Rahman said. 

Since it was established in 2020, KSGAAL has been committed to preserving and sharing Arab culture and heritage, while its work has focused on fostering a greater understanding of Arabic. 

The Arabic Language Month is aimed at “inculcating some values, passion about the Arabic language” in India, said Dr. Noushad V., who heads the Department of Arabic at Kerala University. 

“The enthusiasm to learn Arabic is increasing day by day … For the first time, they are starting this training for the teachers and students,” Noushad told Arab News.  

As there are about two dozen universities offering courses in Arabic language across India, Noushad is expecting cooperation to conduct proficiency tests for Indians seeking education or work in the Middle East, which is already home to some 9 million people from the South Asian nation. 

In states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad, there are Arabic programs at the graduate and post-graduate levels that could benefit from direct training from the KSGAAL’s scholars, Noushad said. 

It is also an opportunity for Keralites working in the tourism industry, as the state is becoming an increasingly popular destination among Middle Eastern tourists. 

“These people have not got any training from the people who are speaking Arabic language … as a mother tongue,” Noushad added. 

“Here comes the importance of this kind of programs, which are sponsored by the agencies in the Gulf countries and Saudi as a leading country providing training, workshops, resource materials for the students of Arabic language in India.”

Topics: India Saudi Arabia King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA)

Related

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Global Academy to launch Arabic Language Month in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Global Academy to launch Arabic Language Month in Indonesia

A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to spy for China

A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to spy for China
Updated 02 July 2024
AP
Follow

A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to spy for China

A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to spy for China
  • “We are in an initial phase. Therefore we are rather tight-lipped now,” said Thomas Blom, a prosecutor
  • “We believe the information (he had) was destined to Chinese intelligence”
Updated 02 July 2024
AP

COPENHAGEN: A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to spy for China, Norway’s domestic security agency said Tuesday, declining to give details about the case.
“We are in an initial phase. Therefore we are rather tight-lipped now. We are not going to give many details in the case,” said Thomas Blom, a prosecutor with the security agency, known by its Norwegian initials PST.
He spoke after the suspect, who was only identified as a man, was remanded in custody for four weeks, suspected of serious intelligence activities involving state secrets.
“It is a matter of national security,” Blom said. The man was arrested Monday morning at the Oslo international airport “after having been in China,” the prosecutor said. The arrest was undramatic, he said.
The suspect “is well-known,” Blom said, declining to give more details. He added: “We believe the information (he had) was destined to Chinese intelligence.” He didn’t not identify any Chinese agency.
If found guilty, the man faces up to 10 years in jail.
The suspect’s lawyer, Marius Dietrichson, told The Associated Press that his client denies being an agent for China and will plead not guilty.
In its annual threat assessment, the Norwegian domestic security service said that China “will be a significant intelligence threat in 2024.”
“This is due in particular to the deterioration in the relationship between China and the West, China’s desire for more control over supply chains, and positioning in the Arctic,” said the assessment, which was published in February. PST also said that the intelligence threat from China was ”significant.”
Relations between Oslo and Beijing have been tense in the past.
In 2017, then Norway’s prime minister, Erna Solberg, paid a visit to China as part of a restoration of full contacts between the two countries, after Beijing had frozen Oslo out over the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an imprisoned Chinese dissident. seven years earlier. Although Norway’s government has no say over the Nobel panel’s choices, China suspended a bilateral trade deal and restricted imports of Norwegian salmon.
Norway has uncovered other suspected foreign intelligence activity in the country in recent years.
In 2022, Norway arrested an academic working as a lecturer at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsoe, who had entered Norway as a Brazilian citizen, and was suspected of spying for one of Russia’s intelligence agencies. Jose Assis Giammaria, who has confirmed his real name is Mikhail Mikushin, had arrived in Norway in 2021 and had researched the northern regions and hybrid threats. Norway’s Arctic border with Russia is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.
A trial date for Mikushin’s case hasn’t been set.

Topics: Norway China spying

Related

Dutch grill Israeli ambassador over ICC spying claims
World
Dutch grill Israeli ambassador over ICC spying claims
Austrian in Russia spying probe freed from detention
World
Austrian in Russia spying probe freed from detention

Latest updates

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception
Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception
Man convicted of terrorism offense for planning attack on UK military base
Man convicted of terrorism offense for planning attack on UK military base
Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid
Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid
Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says
Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says
Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures
Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.