Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’
Islam Afro voices Sensei O’Sullivan, a karate instructor, in the animated film. (Instagram)
Updated 34 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Social media star Islam Afro adds local flavor to Arabic-dub of ‘Despicable Me 4’
DUBAI: Egyptian social media star Islam Afro is bringing the laughs in the Arabic dub of “Despicable Me 4,” showing in cinemas across the Middle East from July 4.

The Dubai-based star voices Sensei O’Sullivan, a karate instructor. In an interview with Arab News, Afro said: “Sensei is a bit tough on kids and loves discipline. I recorded my voice for other characters; however, when I got the opportunity to do Sensei’s role, I felt it was the best fit and I am so glad the studio thought the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @islamafro

“We both have curly hair so that is a plus. I think Sensei is a unique character. I had to practice a lot (to ensure) that I hit the right pitch of voice for the character. The team in the studio helped and guided me to deliver in the best way possible.”

A lifelong film buff, Afro said he was over the moon to enter the world of cinema with Illumination, the production team behind “Despicable Me 4.”

“I was given such an amazing opportunity and was guided professionally throughout. I also want to highlight the efforts of the director and producer of the dubbing house in Egypt. They helped me deliver the character in the best way possible,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @islamafro

He said the biggest challenge about voice dubbing was “having to repeat the voice multiple times and using different voice pitches. I had to excel in that because with animation your voice is the star. People can’t see your face, movement or body language.”

Afro said he was excited for movie fans across the Middle East to enjoy the film in its dubbed format.

“Having this sequel dubbed in Arabic and Egyptian dialect is a massive win for the industry. I would love for people to watch it in Arabic and to check how amazing the quality is, and the voices are,” he told Arab News. “The dialect and script chosen for the character is just perfect and the comedy side of the film is highlighted in a very nice way.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @islamafro

A social media star known for his comedy sketches, Afro hopes to further progress in the movie industry.

“I am currently working on a mini album, which I am super excited about and hope my audience will enjoy as we are using different styles this time around,” he said. “And after ‘Despicable Me 4’ and my role as Sensei, (I hope to) ultimately get into the movie scene and get more acting opportunities.”

Topics: Islam Afro Despicable Me 4

