Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise
Outlays on food and beverages constituted the highest share of the POS and witnessed a 38.3 percent surge, reaching SR1.88 billion. Shutterstock
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale spending increased by 48 percent to reach SR12.34 billion ($3.29 billion) from June 23 to 29, with the education sector registering the largest surge.

The latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that the transaction value in the sector, which accounts for only 0.05 percent of the total number of transactions, saw a 1,970 percent increase, reaching SR99.06 million during the week.

From May 16 to June 22, POS spending in the Kingdom dipped to its lowest in months, reaching SR8.34 billion, coinciding with the Eid al-Adha vacation period. 

Saudi-based economist Talat Hafiz explained in an interview with Arab News that “spending is usually less during such vacations,” as citizens perform Hajj compared to regular days when they visit shopping malls and restaurants for entertainment.

Data from SAMA for the last week of June showed that spending on transportation surged by 155.4 percent to reach SR790 million, the second-highest increase compared to the previous week. 

Spending on construction and building materials came in third place, recording a 110.7 percent rise, reaching SR328.5 million.

Outlays on food and beverages constituted the highest share of the POS and witnessed a 38.3 percent surge, reaching SR1.88 billion. This came alongside spending in restaurants and cafés, reaching SR1.8 billion and constituting the second-largest share with the smallest increase of 12.1 percent compared to the previous week.

POS spending on miscellaneous goods and services, including personal care items, supplies, maintenance, and cleaning, constituted the third-highest share and witnessed a 62 percent rise that week, reaching SR1.6 billion. 

The hotel sector experienced the second-smallest increase in POS transaction value, increasing by 15.1 percent to SR220.3 million. On the other hand, gas stations witnessed the third-smallest surge, with a 20 percent increase, reaching SR834.5 million.

According to data from SAMA, 32.15 percent of POS spending occurred in Riyadh, with the total transaction value reaching SR3.96 billion, representing a 61.2 percent increase from the previous week. 

Riyadh has undergone considerable expansion, evolving into a pivotal center for growth and progress. 

The city’s La Strada Yard recently witnessed the debut of the Dubai-based supermarket chain Spinneys in Saudi Arabia.

The 43,520 square foot flagship outlet in Riyadh’s emerging mixed-use development marks the beginning of Spinneys’ expansion strategy in the capital city and Jeddah, aiming to cater to the increasing preference for high-quality grocery choices across the Kingdom. 

Spending in Jeddah followed, accounting for 13.8 percent of the total and reaching SR1.71 billion, marking a 45.3 percent weekly positive change. 

Moreover, spending in Dammam surged by 58.1 percent, taking the second-largest increase to reach SR580.4 million, the third-largest share of this week’s POS. 

The most significant positive change was spotted in Tabuk, with a 71.6 percent surge, reaching SR230.8 million. 

The only negative change was registered in Makkah, where spending decreased by 1.1 percent to reach SR444 million.

Topics: Finance point of sale point-of-sale

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles, while the market kept tabs on flaring tensions in the Middle East, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures edged up 46 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $86.70 per barrel at 9:45 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 42 cents or 0.5 percent to $83.23 per barrel.

On Tuesday, both benchmarks rose to their highest since the end of April in intraday trading but closed down on the day as fears faded that Hurricane Beryl would disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it enters the Gulf of Mexico later this week, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

“Having gained previously due to fears of supplies disruption from Hurricane Beryl, there may be some unwinding as greater clarity points toward limited potential impact,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

“That said, a significant drawdown in US crude inventories offered some support for prices, while tensions in the Middle East continue,” Yeap added.

US crude oil inventories fell by 9.163 million barrels in the week ended June 28, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. However, gasoline inventories rose by 2.468 million barrels, and distillates fell by 740,000 barrels.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 700,000-barrel draw in crude inventories, a 1.3-million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks, and a 1.2-million-barrel fall in distillates stocks.

“Oil prices were supported by a US crude inventories draw, but gains were limited as some investors were still seeking to take profits from the recent rally to reach the highest levels since April,” said Mitsuru Muraishi, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its weekly data on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Meanwhile, US gasoline demand is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week. The American Automobile Association has forecast that travel during the holiday period will be 5.2 percent higher than in 2023, with car travel up 4.8 percent.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces bombarded several areas of the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes. The Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have also been trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border.

“The risk of an Israel-Hezbollah war, combined with the risk of a broadening conflict in the Middle East, likely means upside risks to our near-term outlook,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ oil output rose in June for a second consecutive month, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, as higher supply from Nigeria and Iran offset the impact of voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider OPEC+ alliance.

Topics: main Oil Updates 

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn
Updated 02 July 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn
Updated 02 July 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Tourism spending in Saudi Arabia saw an annual increase of 23 percent in the first three months of the year, hitting SR45 billion ($12 billion), according to new figures.

Data released by the Saudi Central Bank showed that the balance of payments for travel – encompassing expenditures by foreign tourists visiting the country and spending by residents traveling abroad – posted a surplus of SR24 billion. This is a 46 percent increase on the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in visitor spending aligns with the Kingdom’s ambition to rank among the top 10 global tourist destinations in 2024 as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

According to a World Economic Forum study released in May, international tourist arrivals and the worldwide travel sector’s contribution to global gross domestic product are projected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year.

In terms of recovery rates for international tourist arrivals, the Middle East leads, with Saudi Arabia showing the most improvement in its ranking from 50th place in 2019 to 41st in 2024, according to the WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024.

This recovery is driven by increased travel demand, bolstered by investments in tourism and cultural attractions, as well as improved flight availability worldwide.

Recent cultural advancements, such as art exhibitions and a burgeoning entertainment sector, underscore Saudi Arabia’s expanding ambitions internationally.

The Kingdom’s submissions to prestigious events like the Oscars and Cannes Film Festival further highlight its growing influence and participation in global cultural arenas.

In February, the UN World Tourism Organization recognized the Kingdom’s tourism sector as a trailblazer in innovation, achieving its Vision 2030 goal of attracting 100 million visitors seven years ahead of schedule.

This milestone follows Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb’s announcement at last year’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, where he unveiled Saudi Arabia’s decision to revise its initial target to 150 million visitors by the end of the decade.

Regulative enhancements, including the introduction of the Kingdom’s new “Visiting Investor” visa approved by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Affairs, have also facilitated the industry’s expansion.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi tourism spending

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception
Updated 02 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan  
Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception
Updated 02 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprise Bank disbursed SR1 billion ($267 million) between its launch in December 2022 and January this year, latest figures show. 

Official data from the Kingdom’s National Development Fund highlights that the bank introduced five new financing products for SMEs in 2023 – microloans, working capital loans, term loans, commerce loans, and revolving limit loans. 

The SME sector plays a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification away from oil dependency, as it fosters innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth across various industries.  

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia acknowledges the vital role that SMEs play, as they constitute 99 percent of the Kingdom’s businesses. Various initiatives have been put in place to further catalyze their growth,” said Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Mansour, acting CEO of the SME Bank. 

To bolster this segment, the SME Bank, affiliated with the NDF, was established by the Kingdom’s Cabinet in February 2021, commencing operations the following year. The financial institution works to strengthen the SME sector as a cornerstone of economic development in the Kingdom and as a catalyst for achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority and the NDF have launched various initiatives aimed at increasing the SME contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 35 percent by the end of this decade. 

Supporting entrepreneurship  

The latest report underscored the Kingdom’s proactive efforts to bolster entrepreneurship through diverse development finance funds and banks within its economic ecosystem. 

“NDF coordinates and integrates the operations of its affiliated funds and banks regarding medium- and long-term development financing needs to enhance their efficiency and financial sustainability. This aligns with the Fund’s broader goal of encouraging and motivating entrepreneurship,” said the report.  

According to Mansour, the SME Bank plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges in the sector which include the scarcity of financing products. 

“The market is large, with over 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises. Providing appropriate financing solutions for these enterprises is essential to help them expand,” he added.   

The acting CEO added: “The SME Bank emerges as a critical player in bridging the financing gap, confronting existing challenges, and addressing them through comprehensive financing and investment solutions in collaboration with the Kafalah Program and Saudi Venture Capital Company.”  

The Kafalah Program aims to help SMEs in obtaining the necessary financing to develop and expand their activities.  

On the other hand, SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for Startups and SMEs from the pre-seed to the pre-initial public offering stage.  

“The Saudi economy is now much stronger because of the SME sector, which is growing within a development ecosystem that enhances SMEs’ ability to withstand challenges,” added Mansour.  

He further elaborated that the financial institution has developed three innovative financing models to support the entrepreneurial landscape in the Kingdom: joint financing, proxy financing, and low-cost loans. 

Regarding the joint financing model, he explained that it involves funds deposited by the SME Bank and the partner bank into a dedicated program portfolio at the partner bank. The partner bank then manages the portfolio, invests these funds, and provides financing directly to these enterprises.

Alternatively, the proxy model operates by the SME Bank depositing funds into a dedicated program portfolio at crowdfunding platforms specializing in debt-based crowdfunding. 

The platform then manages the portfolio according to specific terms and conditions, investing these funds by directly financing enterprises. 

Moreover, in the low-cost loan model, liquidity is provided to the non-bank financing sector to enhance its capacity for issuing more loans to SMEs, thereby facilitating their growth and expansion while lowering their financing expenses. 

Digitization journey  

The acting CEO further noted that the SME Bank is currently developing a comprehensive digital strategy, targeting three interconnected pillars that encompass financial services, data centers, and value-added services.  

“The bank provides innovative financing programs through the Funding Portal to help SMEs achieve their goals and easily access a variety of financing solutions,” he said about digital financial services.  

On the other hand, the data center aims to store and provide a complete analysis of SME data, supported by artificial intelligence.  

Similarly, through value-added services, the bank will carefully select offerings which cater to SMEs’ non-financial needs and collaborate with them through partners.  

“The (digital) strategy is still under development, aiming to build an innovative business model which helps us achieve our goals in a faster, more efficient, and accessible manner,” said Mansour.  

VC investments 

The SME bank CEO further pointed out that the Kingdom has a 52 percent share of total venture capital investment in the Middle East and North Africa region in 2023, compared to 31 percent in 2022.  

“This stands as a testament to the strength, resilience, and effectiveness of the Saudi economy and its burgeoning investment appeal. Furthermore, this achievement underscores the modernization and development of the legislative and regulatory framework governing venture capital investment,” he noted.  

Earlier in January, SVC disclosed that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia surged to $1.4 billion in 2023. 

Mansour further emphasized that the Kingdom’s expansion in the VC sector has markedly bolstered its role as a prominent member of the G20 and a pivotal player in the global economy. 

“In 2018, the Kingdom ranked fourth in the MENA region with regard to venture capital investment value. Today, our beloved nation proudly leads the region,” Mansour said.  

Topics: Finance Small and Medium Enterprise Bank SME Bank

Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures

Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures
Updated 02 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures

Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures
Updated 02 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi companies that are members of the Local Content Coordination Council sourced 47.22 percent of their purchases domestically in 2022, latest data showed.

A statement released by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority attributes this figure to the building of effective partnerships between government agencies and the private sector, as well as several initiatives, programs, and enablers put into practice by the council. 

Launched in 2019 by the LGPA, the Local Content Coordination Council ​seeks to build links with public and private sector firms to drive up the amount of locally produced resources and goods used in Saudi Arabia.

Members of the body include the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers,  as well as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and the Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

The latest statement showed the council also worked on the local goods purchases index initiative for companies, where the percentage of total purchases in this regard reached 72.6 percent.

Additionally, the authority highlighted that the council worked to include domestic requirements in high-value projects, of which there were 222 initiatives, with the estimated percentage for local content reaching 56 percent.

In January, the LCGPA signed four deals to foster partnerships between the Kingdom’s public and private sectors in drug production. 

The entity sealed the agreements for the localization of industry and knowledge transfer, the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

The deals were “based on the principle of cooperation and integration to enhance health and pharmaceutical security and development” in the Kingdom, the authority said at the time.

The authority is dedicated to developing local content in all its components within the Saudi economy. It focuses on improving government procurement processes and ensures alignment with national visions and strategies to achieve development and financial goals.

Topics: main Local Content and Government Procurement Authority Local Content Coordination Council

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, losing 52.44 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,606.09.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.3 billion ($1.7 billion) as 87 of the listed stocks advanced, while 136 retreated.    

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dropped 209.07 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 26,108.82. This came as 35 of the listed stocks advanced, while 31 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 10.96 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 1,446.49.   

The top-performing stock of the day was LIVA Insurance Co., with its share price surging 6.66 percent to SR19.22. 

Other top performers include Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. as well as Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 5.80 percent and 4.57 percent, to stand at SR9.30 and SR18.76, respectively.    

In addition to this, other top performers included Ades Holding Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 5.69 percent to SR1.16.     

Other companies to see falls were Arab National Bank as well as Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.09 percent and 3.78 percent to stand at SR19.72 and SR229.00, respectively.    

Moreover, others to see drops include Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co.  

In Nomu, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 10.42 percent to SR39.20     

Other best performers in Nomu were Knowledge Tower Trading Co. as well as Saudi Top for Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 8.94 percent and 8.53 percent to stand at SR7.19 and SR7.38, respectively.    

Other top gainers include Al Mohafaza Co. for Education and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co.  

Pan Gulf Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 10.00 percent to SR32.40.     

The share prices of Leaf Global Environmental Services Co. as well as Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also fell by 9.05 percent and 5.65 percent to stand at SR47.75 and SR12.70, respectively.    

Other major fallers included Academy of Learning Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co.  

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

