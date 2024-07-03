You are here

Turkiye summons German ambassador to protest criticism of Demiral's goal celebration at Euro 2024

Turkiye summons German ambassador to protest criticism of Demiral’s goal celebration at Euro 2024
UEFA has launched an investigation into Turkiye player Merih Demiral’s alleged inappropriate behavior after he celebrated a goal at Euro 2024 by displaying a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Turkiye summons German ambassador to protest criticism of Demiral’s goal celebration at Euro 2024

Turkiye summons German ambassador to protest criticism of Demiral’s goal celebration at Euro 2024
  • Türkiye summoned the German ambassador on Wednesday to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser’s condemnation of Demiral’s goal celebration
  • Faeser urged UEFA to punish the player for making the gesture
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
LEIPZIG, Germany: A controversial gesture made by Türkiye player Merih Demiral at soccer’s European Championship has ignited a diplomatic brouhaha between the country and host nation Germany.
Türkiye summoned the German ambassador on Wednesday to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser’s condemnation of Demiral’s goal celebration the night before, when the player displayed a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group.
Demiral scored both goals Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn Türkiye’s place in the quarterfinals.
After scoring the second goal he made a sign with each hand that is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist organization Ulku Ocaklari, which is more widely known as the Gray Wolves.
Faeser urged UEFA to punish the player for making the gesture.
“The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums. Using the soccer European Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable,” Faeser said on X.
Federal minister Cem Özdemir, a German politician of Turkish descent, said Demiral’s gesture is “extreme right” and “stands for terror, fascism.”
UEFA said it was investigating Demiral’s “alleged inappropriate behavior.” The soccer body did not outline when the case might conclude. Türkiye’s next game is against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.
The spokesman for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party, Omer Celik, said Faeser’s comments and UEFA’s investigation are “unacceptable.”
“It would be more appropriate for those looking for racism and fascism to focus on the recent election results in different European countries,” Celik wrote on X.
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the investigation as a politically motivated reaction “to the use of a historical and cultural symbol” during the goal celebration.
A ministry statement said the gesture is not banned in Germany and noted that the German authority which safeguards the constitution had ruled in September 2023 that not everyone making the Gray Wolf sign could be classified as a far-right extremist.
“We consider that the reactions shown by the German authorities toward Mr. Demiral themselves contain xenophobia,” the ministry said.
After Tuesday’s game, Demiral said his gesture was an innocent expression of his national pride and that there was “no hidden message or anything of the sort.”
The player said he had the celebration in mind before scoring.
“It has to do with this Turkish identity, because I’m very proud to be a Turk. And I felt that to the fullest after the second goal. So that’s how I ended up doing that gesture. I’m very happy that I did that,” Demiral said. “I saw people in the stadium who were doing that sign. So that reminded me that I also had that in mind.”
Later, he was asked again about the gesture.
“How can I explain this?” he replied. “Of course we’re all Turkish. We’re all Turks in Turkiye. We’re very proud. I’m very proud as a person to be a Turk. So that’s what I did. That was the meaning of the gesture. It’s quite normal.”
Demiral said he hoped he’d get “more opportunities to do the same gesture again.”
Demiral was previously one of 16 Turkiye players reprimanded in 2019 for making military-style salutes at games at a time when the country was conducting a military offensive in Syria.
The Gray Wolves group was founded as the youth wing of Türkiye’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, which is currently in an alliance with Erdogan’s ruling party, the Justice and Development Party.
In the decades following its founding in the 1960s, the group was accused of involvement in politically motivated violence, mostly against leftist groups.
MHP leader Devlet Bahceli on Wednesday condemned UEFA’s investigation into Demiral’s gesture as “biased and wrong.”
“The Gray Wolf sign made by our son, Merih, after netting the ball is the Turkish nation’s message to the world,” Bahceli wrote on X. The nationalist leader urged calm, saying the Turkish team’s “struggle on the field should not go to waste.”
Germany’s federal domestic agency monitors the Gray Wolves group’s activities. Authorities estimate it has around 12,100 members in the country.
The group has been banned in France, while Austria has banned the use of the Gray Wolf salute.

UFC’s first Emirati fighter set to return at Abu Dhabi fight night

UFC’s first Emirati fighter set to return at Abu Dhabi fight night
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
UFC’s first Emirati fighter set to return at Abu Dhabi fight night

UFC’s first Emirati fighter set to return at Abu Dhabi fight night
  • Mohammad Yahya will take on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes in a lightweight contest on Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi
  • UFC fight night headlined by the bantamweight clash of American Cory Sandhagen and Russian Umar Nurmagomedov
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Mohammad Yahya, the first Emirati to compete in the UFC, will make his return to take on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes for a lightweight battle on Aug. 3 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Yahya made history last year when he signed with the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization and debuted in the UAE capital in October at UFC 294. The 30-year-old will now return to fight in front of his home fans for the event headlined by a match in the bantamweight division, as American Cory Sandhagen takes on undefeated Russian Umar Nurmagomedov.

Yahya holds an overall record of 12-4 and has extensive experience fighting in the region — particularly with UAE Warriors. Twelve of his sixteen professional fights have taken place in the UAE and he can expect another strong backing from his home crowd. He will be looking to earn his first win in the UFC in arguably the organization’s most competitive division.

Brazil’s Fernandes will also be making his second UFC appearance this August. The 29-year-old holds an 8-2 record, and like Yahya will be looking for his first win inside the Octagon. 

No. 2-ranked Sandhagen has fought on Yas Island twice — picking up bonuses on both occasions — firstly a performance of the night in defeating Marlon Moraes in 2020, followed up with a fight of the night for his battle with Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title a year later.

Nurmagomedov (17-0), currently ranked No. 10 in the division, made his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi, securing a performance of the night bonus in stopping Sergey Morozov. He has gone on to win four further fights and is considered one of the rising stars in the 135-pound class.

Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh

Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
Updated 03 July 2024
Aisha Fareed
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh

Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
  • Unprecedented prize pool of $60m at stake from July 3 to Aug. 25
  • Aim for sport to add $13bn to GDP, says federation’s Prince Faisal
Updated 03 July 2024
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: The inaugural Esports World Cup was launched with much fanfare in Riyadh on Tuesday night ahead of the contest which begins today and ends on Aug. 25.

The event features a cross-game format of 22 competitions across 21 premier titles. There is a prize pool of $60 million at stake, the largest in the sport’s history.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said the event would boost the sport in the country.

“As a gamer from as far back as I can remember, it gives me immense pride when people come to our country and realize fully just how gaming-passionate a nation Saudi Arabia is.

“The figure that 23.5 million people in Saudi Arabia — out of a population of 35 million — are gamers is an incredible number and proof of what gaming means to us as a nation.

“But it doesn’t tell you the full story. Gaming to this nation, gaming to me, means meeting a fellow gamer in person or online, and instantly having a connection. That is the power of gaming, and that is the power of the gaming community.”

He said the event aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to ensure the sector creates jobs and contributes $13 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

“The Esports World Cup, a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom, will connect the global gaming community like never, with its focal point right here in Riyadh. Let the games begin,” he said.

(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said the event was a “historic culmination of two universal languages, gaming and sports, to unite the global community across games, leapfrog the esports industry, and drive growth across the entire ecosystem.

“I’m immensely proud that we’ve created new possibilities for our sport, and I am very excited to watch elite esports clubs and players compete across the world’s best games for life-changing prizes and to be crowned the first Esports World Cup Club Champion.”

In an interview with Arab News, Faisal bin Homran, chief product officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said the event would have a “local, regional, and international impact from a club’s perspective, players’ perspective, and also publishers’ perspective.

“Those publishers today are coming to the Kingdom to invest more and do more studio gaming ideas, collaborate with the local market, getting more players and teams, from an academic perspective, to join the Saudi gaming community. We expect a lot of those numbers to increase in the next few weeks.”

The competition spans a diverse array of titles, including “Apex Legends” and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege.” There is a prize pool of $20 million in the club championship contest.

The event will feature community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, and international music acts. Partnerships have been signed with leading sports, beverage, technology and social media companies.

Brazil held by Colombia in Copa America, to face Uruguay in quarterfinal

Brazil held by Colombia in Copa America, to face Uruguay in quarterfinal
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Brazil held by Colombia in Copa America, to face Uruguay in quarterfinal

Brazil held by Colombia in Copa America, to face Uruguay in quarterfinal
  • The result means Colombia advance to the knockout rounds as winners of Group D, where they will face Group C runners-up Panama in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday
  • In Tuesday’s other Group D game Costa Rica defeated Paraguay 2-1 in Austin to finish in third place
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

SANTA CLARA, California: Colombia came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Tuesday, ensuring their qualification to the Copa America quarterfinals as group winners.

An equalizer from Daniel Munoz in first half stoppage time was enough to earn Colombia a share of the spoils after Raphinha had fired Brazil into the lead with a sublime 12th-minute free-kick at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The result means Colombia advance to the knockout rounds as winners of Group D, where they will face Group C runners-up Panama in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

But Tuesday’s draw means Brazil will face a titanic showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday against arch-rivals Uruguay, winners of Group D with a perfect record.

Brazil goalscorer Raphinha insisted the five-time world champions would be unfazed at the prospect of playing Uruguay.

“Our team is evolving with each game, with each training session and we think we’re on the right track,” Raphinha said.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the result we wanted, and it wasn’t the position that we wanted to qualify for the quarter-finals in.

“But whoever wants to be champion shouldn’t be worrying about who they play in the next round; we have to be prepared for anyone.

“If we want to win this competition we have to be prepared to play our best.”

Brazil will head into the quarter-finals without Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament for a reckless early foul on James Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Colombia playmaker Rodriguez had alarm bells ringing among Brazil fans from the ensuing free-kick, just clipping the top of the bar with goalkeeper Alisson beaten.

But although Colombia made the smoother start it was Brazil who took the lead after 12 minutes, with Raphinha curling a sensational free-kick into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Colombia however continued to threaten, Rodriguez volleying over the bar on the turn after 16 minutes.

Rodriguez thought he had set up Colombia’s equalizer three minutes later, supplying a pinpoint cross from a free-kick on the right for Davinson Sanchez to home.

The goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Tempers threatened to boil over midway through the first half, and Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela issued three yellow cards in quick succession to Colombia’s Deiver Machado and Jefferson Lerma along with Brazil’s Joao Gomes.

Colombia looked the more assured side throughout the first half and in stoppage time their slick play got its reward, with Crystal Palace wing back Munoz blasting home after being released by a superb pass from veteran forward Jhon Cordoba.

Colombia — who have now gone 26 international games unbeaten since a defeat to Argentina in early 2022 — looked comfortable through the second half and should have wrapped up victory in the final minutes only for substitute Rafael Borre to shoot over from eight yards with the goal gaping.

In Tuesday’s other Group D game Costa Rica defeated Paraguay 2-1 in Austin to finish in third place.

Bahamas top Finland 96-85 in Olympic qualifying tournament opener, Slovenia fall to Croatia

Bahamas top Finland 96-85 in Olympic qualifying tournament opener, Slovenia fall to Croatia
Updated 03 July 2024
AP
Bahamas top Finland 96-85 in Olympic qualifying tournament opener, Slovenia fall to Croatia

Bahamas top Finland 96-85 in Olympic qualifying tournament opener, Slovenia fall to Croatia
  • The tournaments in Spain and Greece were two of four that started on Tuesday to determine the last four spots in the men’s basketball field for the Paris Olympics
  • Group play at all four sites continues through Thursday, with semifinal games Saturday and four games with Olympic berths on the line set for Sunday
Updated 03 July 2024
AP

LONDON: Buddy Hield and the Bahamas are a step closer to the Paris Olympics. Luka Doncic and Slovenia are now facing an uphill battle to get there.

Hield scored 24 points, Valdez Edgecombe Jr. added 20 and the Bahamas beat Finland 96-85 on Tuesday in the first game of the Olympic qualifying tournament at Valencia, Spain.

“We grinded it out. Grinded out a win today,” Hield said. “Staying together, figuring it out. Game of basketball is a game of runs. First half, we didn’t quite figure it out.”

The tournaments in Spain and Greece were two of four that started on Tuesday to determine the last four spots in the men’s basketball field for the Paris Olympics. Other tournaments are being held in Latvia and Puerto Rico, both of them also starting on Tuesday. Group play at all four sites continues through Thursday, with semifinal games Saturday and four games with Olympic berths on the line set for Sunday.

The Bahamas closed the game on a 44-21 run over the final 17 minutes, erasing what was a 12-point second-half deficit.

But for Slovenia, there was no comeback. At Piraeus, Greece, Croatia led by as many as 29 points and rolled to a 108-92 win. Doncic had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Slovenia, while Croatia had a its own triple-double — 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — from Dario Saric, along with 21 points from Goran Filipovic and 18 points in 19 minutes from Ivica Zubac.

Croatia can qualify for the semifinals on Wednesday with a win over New Zealand. Slovenia must beat New Zealand on Thursday to have any chance of keeping their Olympic hopes alive.

“Croatia played great,” Doncic said. “They outplayed us. ... I’ve got to play way better than this and we’ve got to play with way better energy.”

Doncic was dealing with injuries during the NBA Finals when Dallas lost to Boston, and he was clearly laboring at times on Tuesday as well. But he insisted he would keep going.

“It’s an honor for me to play for my country,” Doncic said. “A lot of times, there’s going to be injuries. But I just see a big honor for me to play for my country. We’re 2 million people and to represent my country, it means everything to me.”

Deandre Ayton scored 19 and Eric Gordon added 16 for the Bahamas, who can advance to the qualifier’s knockout round by beating Poland on Wednesday. It is an interesting mix for the Bahamas; three starters are NBA players, but the starting point guard is Lourawls Nairn — a former Michigan State player and now the associate head coach at Bowling Green.

“He’s a coaches’ dream and I think the players love playing with him,” Bahamas coach Chris DeMarco said. “He definitely belongs and he could be doing this for a living, but he pursued a different career.”

Mikael Jantunen and Edon Maxhuni each scored 20 for Finland, which faces Poland on Thursday.

Spain 104 Lebanon 59

At Valencia, host Spain rolled behind 17 points from Santi Aldama, 15 from Usman Garuba and 14 from Jaime Pradilla. Spain can wrap up a spot in the semifinals with a win over Angola on Wednesday.

Youssef Khayat scored 20 for Lebanon, which faces Angola on Thursday.

Brazil 81 Montenegro 72

At Riga, Latvia, Brazil trailed for most of the game but outscored Montenegro 29-16 in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback.

Bruno Caboclo had 25 points and nine rebounds for Brazil, while Marcelinho Huertas added 17 points.

Nikola Vucevic led Montenegro with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Montenegro must beat Cameroon on Wednesday to keep hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. Brazil faces Cameroon on Thursday.

Latvia 83 Georgia 55

At Riga, host Latvia outscored Georgia 28-11 in the second quarter to take complete control and rolled to the opening win.

Arturs Strautins scored 18 points on 5-for-5 shooting to lead a balanced Latvian scoring attack, while Mareks Mejeris scored 11 (also shooting 5-for-5) and Rolands Smits finished with 10.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led Georgia with 14 points.

Latvia can clinch a semifinal spot by beating the Philippines on Wednesday. Georgia and the Philippines play on Thursday to close the group round.

Dominican Republic 90 Egypt 77

At Piraeus, Jean Montero scored 17 points, and the Dominican Republic used a 14-0 run spanning the end of the second quarter and start of the third quarter to pull away.

Chris Duarte scored 14 points, Victor Liz had 12 and Angel Nunez finished with 11 for the Dominican Republic.

Ahmed Metwaly led Egypt with 24 points.

The Dominican Republic can clinch a semifinal spot if they beat Greece on Wednesday. Egypt play Greece on Thursday and must win to have any hope of advancing to the semifinals.

Italy 114, Bahrain 53

At San Juan, Puerto Rico, Danilo Gallinari and Nicolo Melli each scored 14 points and Italy finished with seven players in double figures.

Ahmed Hajji scored 12 points to lead Bahrain, which gave up the game’s final 19 points.

Bahrain must beat Puerto Rico on Wednesday to have any shot at the semifinals. Italy play Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor show in 2024 edition

Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor show in 2024 edition
Updated 03 July 2024
Shahjahan Khurram 
Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor show in 2024 edition

Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor show in 2024 edition
  • Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 based on their number seven T20I ranking, says ICC
  • The next World Cup will also be a 55-match affair to be played in India and Sri Lanka
Updated 03 July 2024
Shahjahan Khurram 

ISLAMABAD: Despite a humiliating first-round exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan cricket team have qualified for the next edition of the tournament to be held in 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday. 
Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 held last month in the United States and West Indies after successive losses to the United States and India. The green shirts’ victories over Group A teams Canada and Ireland were not enough to take it to the Super Eights stage of the tournament. 
The 2026 edition in Sri Lanka and India will once again be a 55-match affair, with the tournament to be played in the same format, with four groups of five, before two Super Eights groups, semifinals and a final to crown the next champion.
“Despite missing out on the Super Eights, Babar Azam’s men meanwhile secured their place at the next edition thanks to their T20I ranking (7th), alongside New Zealand (6th) and Ireland (11th),” the ICC said on its website. 
The global cricket governing body said Sri Lanka and India take up the first two spots for the next World Cup since they are hosts of the tournament. The next 10 spots were determined by Super Eight qualifiers at the 2024 edition, and ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings at the 30 June cut-off date.
Thanks to their strong first-round play and entry to the Super Eights, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies all secured 2026 T20 World Cup spots, ICC said. 
The USA, who defeated Pakistan in a shock upset in the World Cup to steal a second-round spot in Group A, have also qualified for the next World Cup.
“The final eight teams for the 2026 edition will be decided by regional qualifiers, in a similar pathway to that of 2024 qualifying,” the ICC said. 
The number of qualification spots per region is to be confirmed, though.

Topics: Pakistan cricket t20 world cup 2024

