Saudi Arabia to host ITU 2025 symposium for regulators

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, or CST, has been selected to host the Global Symposium for Regulators 2025 event in Riyadh.

The International Telecommunication Union announced the selection of the Kingdom as the host of the symposium on Wednesday.

“Since its launch in the year 2000, this global annual event targets senior officials, policymakers, regulators and industry players from around the world, and brings together heads of national ICT regulatory authorities and the leaders of private sector from over 193 countries where it represents an international platform to discuss aspects related to policies and digital regulations,” the CST added.

The selection of the Kingdom represented by the CST to host the event reflected the international community’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s active role and contributions in achieving the goals set by the ITU, it said.

Organized by the ITU, the symposium gathers together ministers and heads of national bodies regulating the communications and technology sector, and represents the largest international event held annually for the ICT regulators.

Focusing on workers in the digital field from 193 countries, the symposium discusses the most prominent challenges and solutions to issues of digital policies and regulations at the international level.