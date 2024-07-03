Saudi Arabia to host ITU 2025 symposium for regulators

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, or CST, has been selected to host the Global Symposium for Regulators 2025 event in Riyadh.
The International Telecommunication Union announced the selection of the Kingdom as the host of the symposium on Wednesday.
Confirming the announcement, the CST said: “The ITU selected Saudi Arabia, represented by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, to host the upcoming GSR 2025 in Riyadh.
“Since its launch in the year 2000, this global annual event targets senior officials, policymakers, regulators and industry players from around the world, and brings together heads of national ICT regulatory authorities and the leaders of private sector from over 193 countries where it represents an international platform to discuss aspects related to policies and digital regulations,” the CST added.
The selection of the Kingdom represented by the CST to host the event reflected the international community’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s active role and contributions in achieving the goals set by the ITU, it said.
“This selection reflects the global recognition of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role and contributions in achieving the ITU goals toward the ICT sector,” the CST said on its official website.
Organized by the ITU, the symposium gathers together ministers and heads of national bodies regulating the communications and technology sector, and represents the largest international event held annually for the ICT regulators.
Focusing on workers in the digital field from 193 countries, the symposium discusses the most prominent challenges and solutions to issues of digital policies and regulations at the international level.
Saudi Arabia developing concrete that absorbs carbon dioxide ultrafast
KAUST, Partanna Global sign 12-month research pact to ensure the product’s absorption qualities are improved
Rick Fox, CEO of Partanna Global, said the technology could transform buildings from environmental liabilities into assets that actively treat the natural environment
Updated 03 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology will be working with Partanna Global, a materials science company, to further develop concrete that not only avoids carbon emissions during production but also continues to absorb it over time.
The planned 12-month collaborative effort integrates Partanna’s proprietary concrete formula with KAUST’s Direct Air Capture technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
At the heart of this innovation is a binder composed of natural and recycled materials readily available in Saudi Arabia, including brine solution.
Unlike traditional concrete-production methods, this mixture is processed at room temperature, eliminating the need for energy-intensive clinker production or industrial heating.
The result is a concrete that not only avoids carbon emissions during production but also continues to absorb it over time.
Prof. Mohamed Eddaoudi, a chemistry professor at KAUST, said: “We are not just creating sustainable building materials; we are pioneering a proactive approach to climate-change mitigation.
“Integrating the carbon-negative binder with current concrete manufacturing processes represents a quantum leap in sustainable construction practices.”
Rick Fox, CEO of Partanna Global, said the technology could transform buildings from environmental liabilities into assets that actively treat the natural environment.
“Our collaboration with KAUST maximizes the potential of the carbon-negative concrete formula, proving that we can fundamentally change how the world constructs its infrastructure.”
Saudi Cabinet reiterates efforts to end Israeli aggression against Palestinians
Updated 03 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s tireless efforts alongside its partners at the political and humanitarian levels to halt the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
For nearly nine months, Israel has been carrying out a devastating ground an air incursion inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants attacked Israeli settlements bordering the enclave.
The Kingdom and allies have been pushing for a ceasefire to end the conflict and bring relief to the more than 2 million people living in the Palestinian territory.
Separately, ministers welcomed the discovery of seven oil and gas deposits in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and Empty Quarter.
On Monday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Aramco had discovered “two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs,” SPA reported.
During the meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, ministers said awarding contracts for the second phase of the Jafurah gas field development and the third stage of the expansion of the master gas system falls within continuing development and economic diversification effort, and strengthens the Kingdom’s leadership position in global energy markets.
Saudi Aramco on Sunday granted 16 agreements for phase two development at Jafurah, worth a combined total of around $12.4 billion.
An additional 15 one-time complete contracts, worth around $8.8 billion, have been awarded to commence phase three expansion of the master gas system, which delivers natural gas to customers across Saudi Arabia.
The cabinet highlighted the launch of a geographical survey project for renewable energy in the Kingdom, which is considered the first of its kind in the world, and reflects the commitment to achieving national targets in the production of renewable energy.
This contributes to reaching the optimal energy mix for generating electricity, supporting the Kingdom’s trend towards exporting electrical energy, and producing clean hydrogen.
Diriyah Company brings Saudi heritage to Harrods in London with $63bn development showcase
Exhibition spotlights 350 luxury residences that are part of the project
Immersive experience aims to attract the attention of the 450,000 people expected to visit Harrods this month
Updated 02 July 2024
Tamara Turki
LONDON: Diriyah Company is bringing a taste of Saudi culture and heritage to upmarket London department store Harrods this month, in the form of an exclusive pop-up exhibition highlighting the $63 billion mega-development project underway in Diriyah, the historic birthplace of the Kingdom.
The immersive experience, which opened on Monday and continues until July 26, aims to attract the attention of the 450,000 people expected to visit Harrods this month. The centerpiece of the event is a display featuring the master plan for the ambitious urban development project, which when complete will be six-and-a-half times the size of Monaco. It will feature hotels, four metro stations, and extensive retail and commercial office spaces.
Diriyah Company has worked with the Harrods team to transform the space into an exhibition that tells the story of Saudi heritage and architecture, incorporating elements of the traditional Najdi architectural style in a warm color palette of yellows, oranges and browns. A highlight of the event is a showcase of 350 residences developed by luxury brands Ritz Carlton, Baccarat and Corinthia.
“These are the best of the best to collaborate with,” Diriyah Company’s chief marketing officer, Kiran Jay Haslam, told Arab News, adding that each brand brings something unique to the project.
The Baccarat residences will be notable for their sophisticated fusion of modern luxury and classic French elegance, incorporating opulent materials and Baccarat crystal accents, he said, while Corinthia will offer a more family-focused, homely feel, and the Ritz Carlton units will put an emphasis on the high levels of services available to residents. Representatives of Diriyah Company are on hand to explain the differences between the brands and highlight their unique selling points, he added, to help visitors understand what each has to offer.
In 2021, Saudi authorities issued a directive allowing non-Saudis who are legal residents of the country to buy single properties in the Kingdom, subject to approval by licensing authorities.
“In addition to that, the conversations that we know are taking place right now to open up real estate to foreign investment are really exciting for us,” Haslam said. “We’re looking very closely into when that will come to play.
“I think a lot of the projects in the kingdom will take on a new lease of life because of the ability for global interaction in these budgets. And … I think we’re really going to start to attract some significant talent to the kingdom.”
Six units are available for purchase at the Corinthia development and eight at the Baccarat. Haslam said sales at the Ritz Carlton development have moved more quickly than the company anticipated, and only 16 of the 106 residences are still available.
The pop-up event at Harrods follows Diriyah Company’s immersive exhibition at Outernet, an entertainment, arts and culture district in London. The showcases are part of a broader Saudi strategy to promote Diriyah on the global stage, with upcoming events planned in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and Paris.
Haslam said the exhibition at Harrods has already received a positive response from early visitors, particularly those for whom the celebration of Arab culture hit close to home.
“We’re a very emotional project,” he said. “We’re a project that’s delivering some kind of unique quality in essence and pride of the Kingdom. And so it’s really great to be here and to have this interaction.”