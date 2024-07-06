Nivea unveils Body Luminous630 range for even skin tone

Global skincare brand Nivea has unveiled a new campaign following the launch of its Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range in the Kingdom earlier this year.

The range, which includes an oil serum and cream, addresses uneven skin tone by reducing the visibility of both dark spots and stretch marks. The launch caters to the unique skincare needs of women across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.

The campaign “Skin is for glowing confidence, Nivea is for skin” is designed to highlight the limitless potential that growing confidence through better skin can bring.

Uneven skin tone and stretch marks have been sighted as one of the top three body skin issues that concern women in the Kingdom. Almost one in four women in Saudi Arabia face uneven skin tone and stretch marks and have yet to find an effective solution for these matters. Nivea Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range seeks to address this concern and allow Saudi women to confidently step into the spotlight and embrace their skin.

Following a decade of research, Nivea developed the patented Luminous630 enzyme, which regulates melanin production and reduces the visibility of dark spots. This breakthrough ingredient is the world’s most effective even tone ingredient and is at the core of the new Nivea Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range.

Alia Lotfy, head of marketing at Nivea MENA, said: “We are delighted to share Nivea’s breakthrough ingredient with women in Saudi Arabia that stems from our deep-rooted mindset of always putting people first.”

Lotfy added: “The Nivea Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range illuminates a world of possibilities and provides a range of skincare solutions. By championing the notion of glowing confidence, we are committed to bringing the best in skincare science to Saudi Arabia and are ushering in a new era of possibilities and upholding Nivea’s legacy of care and innovation as one of the world’s most trusted skincare brands, one that remains dedicated to helping people feel comfortable and confident in their skin.”