You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
War on Gaza

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

Update Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nusairat in central Gaza Strip, July 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wppqm

Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
  • Israeli air strike in Gaza city kills senior Hamas government official
  • Israel is in talks with Qatari mediators, Palestinian official says
  • Israeli military says it killed 30 gunmen in Rafah
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

GAZA: Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian group said on Sunday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month war in Gaza.
“We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation’s response,” one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be named.
The three-phase plan was put forward at the end of May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.
Another Palestinian official, with knowledge of the ongoing ceasefire deliberations, said Israel was in talks with the Qataris.
“They have discussed with them Hamas’ response and they promised to give them Israel’s response within days,” the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Sunday.
Israel’s government made no immediate comment on the timing of its deliberations.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of labor in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas media reported on Sunday.
Ehab Al-Ghussein was killed along with three other people in the attack, according to the Civil Emergency Service.
Hamas, which controls Gaza, has dropped a key demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing an agreement. Instead, it said it would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout the six-week first phase, a Hamas source told Reuters on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.
A Palestinian official close to the peace efforts has said the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if embraced by Israel and would end the war. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will travel to Qatar next week for negotiations, a source familiar with the matter said. The conflict, triggered by an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas fighters, has claimed the lives of more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
Hamas killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages in the worst assault in Israel’s history, according to official Israeli figures.

15 killed in Gaza strikes
Protesters took to the streets across Israel on Sunday to pressure the government to reach an accord to bring back Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.
They blocked rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country, picketed politicians houses and briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.
Meanwhile, fighting continued to rage across Gaza, which has been largely reduced to rubble in the conflict.
Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in separate Israeli military strikes across the enclave on Sunday.
An Israeli air strike on a house in the town of Zawayda, in central Gaza, killed at least six people and wounded several others, while six others were killed in an air strike on a house in western Gaza, the health officials said.
Tanks deepened their raids in central and northern areas of Rafah on the southern border with Egypt. Health officials there said they had recovered three bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the eastern part of the city.
The Israeli military said on Sunday its forces have killed 30 Palestinian gunmen in Rafah during close combat and air strikes.
In Shejaia, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, the military said its forces killed several Palestinian gunmen, and located weapons and explosives.
The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces in several locations across the Gaza Strip with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Middle-East
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Updated 2 sec ago
AP
Follow

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Updated 2 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported Sunday.
The unrest at the time followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. Her death triggered massive protests that quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran’s four-decade-old Islamic theocracy.
The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said Sunday that Mohsen Borhani had been previously sentenced but did not give further details on his case or jail time issued.
Borhani, also a university professor, became popular on social media for his critical views of the Iranian government during the 2022 demonstrations that shook the Islamic Republic and sparked a security crackdown that killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. UN investigators said Iran is responsible for the physical violence that led to her death,
The arrest came a day after reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to lead the country.
Pezeshkian promised to ease enforcement of the country’s mandatory headscarf law and reach out to the West after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Middle-East
Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Special What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?   photos
Middle-East
What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?  

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
  • Erdogan has long said he could reconsider ties with Assad
  • Tensions have mounted over the past week against Syrian refugees in Turkiye
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he might invite his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad to Turkiye “at any moment,” in a sign of reconciliation after the 2011 war broke ties between Ankara and Damascus.
“We may send an invitation (to Assad) at any moment,” Erdogan told journalists aboard a plane from Berlin where he watched Euro 2024, the official Anadolu news agency and other media reported.
Turkiye originally aimed to topple Assad’s regime when the Syrian conflict erupted with the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in 2011.
But after backing various insurgent groups, Ankara has more recently shifted focus to preventing what Erdogan in 2019 dubbed a “terror corridor” from opening up in northern Syria.
Erdogan has long said he could reconsider ties with Assad.
Speaking to journalists, he said some leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a meeting with Assad in Turkiye.
“Now we have come to such a point that as soon as Bashar Assad takes a step toward improving relations with Turkiye, we will show him the same approach,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan’s comments come after tensions have mounted over the past week against Syrian refugees in Turkiye, with a mob attacking properties and vehicles owned by Syrians in central Anatolian city of Kayseri.
Turkiye, which hosts some 3.2 million Syrian refugees according to UN data, has been shaken several times by bouts of xenophobic violence in recent years, often triggered by rumors spreading on social media and instant messaging applications.
The fate of Syrian refugees is also a burning issue in Turkish politics, with Erdogan’s opponents in last year’s election promising to send them back to Syria.

Topics: Syria Turkiye Turkey Bashar Al Assad Bashar Assad Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Egypt, Syrian leaders discuss Gaza developments during call
Middle-East
Egypt, Syrian leaders discuss Gaza developments during call
Update Close adviser of Syrian president dies after car crash: Presidency
Middle-East
Close adviser of Syrian president dies after car crash: Presidency

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
Updated 07 July 2024
AP
Follow

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
  • The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6
Updated 07 July 2024
AP

RAFAH: Two months ago, before Israeli troops invaded Rafah, the city sheltered most of Gaza’s more than 2 million people. Today it is a dust-covered ghost town.
Abandoned, bullet-ridden apartment buildings have blasted out walls and shattered windows. Bedrooms and kitchens are visible from roads dotted with rubble piles that tower over the Israeli military vehicles passing by. Very few civilians remain.
Israel says it has nearly defeated Hamas forces in Rafah — an area identified earlier this year as the militant group’s’ last stronghold in Gaza.
The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6. Israel has barred international journalists from entering Gaza independently since Oct. 7.
Before invading Rafah, Israel said Hamas’ four remaining battalions had retreated there, an area of about 25 square miles that borders Egypt. Israel says hundreds of militants have been killed in its Rafah offensive and thousands of women and children were killed by Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.
The military says it has been necessary to operate with such intensity because Hamas turned civilian areas into treacherous traps.
“Some of these tunnels are booby-trapped,” the military’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said during Wednesday’s tour as he stood over a shaft that led underground. “Hamas built everything in a civilian neighborhood among houses, among mosques, among the population, in order to create its terror ecosystem.”
An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians crammed into Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza. The UN estimates that around 50,000 remain in Rafah, which previously was home to about 275,000 people.
Most have moved to a nearby Israel-declared “humanitarian area” where conditions are grave. Many are clustering in squalid tent camps along the beach with scant access to clean water, food, bathrooms and medical care.
Efforts to bring aid into southern Gaza have stalled. Israel’s incursion into Rafah closed down one of two major crossings into the south of Gaza. The UN says little aid can enter from the other main crossing — Kerem Shalom — because the route is too dangerous and convoys are vulnerable to attacks by armed groups searching for smuggled-in cigarettes.
On Wednesday, a line of trucks on the Gaza side of Kerem Shalom was visible, but the trucks were hardly moving — a sign of how Israel’s pledge to keep the route safe in order to facilitate the delivery of aid inside Gaza has fallen flat.
UN officials say some commercial trucks have braved the route into Rafah, but not without hired armed guards riding atop their convoys.
Israel says it is close to dismantling the group as an organized military force in Rafah. In a reflection of that confidence, soldiers brought journalists in open-air military vehicles down the road that leads into the heart of the city.
Along the way, debris lying by the side of the road made clear the perils of aid delivery: carcasses of trucks lying baking in the hot sun; dashboards covered in fencing meant to protect drivers; aid pallets lying empty.
The longer the aid delivery is frozen, humanitarian groups say, the closer Gaza comes to running out of fuel, which is needed for hospitals, water desalination plants and vehicles.
“The hospitals are once again short on fuel, risking disruption of critical services,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “Injured people are dying because the ambulance services are facing delays due to fuel shortages.”
As the humanitarian situation worsens, Israel is pushing ahead with its offensive. Combat in Rafah is ongoing.
After journalists heard nearby gunshots on Wednesday, the soldiers told the group they would not be visiting the beach, as had been planned.
The group departed the city soon after, with clouds of dust kicked up by vehicles temporarily obscuring the mass of destruction behind them.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship
Pakistan
PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before parliament in early August as the Islamic republic’s ninth president, state media reported Sunday.
“The swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held on August 4 or 5,” said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Mojtaba Yosefi, a member of parliament’s presiding board.
“The president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.”
Iranian presidents-elect are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.
The swearing-in ceremony takes place after the president-elect receives an official endorsement by the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the last 35 years.
Pezeshkian won a runoff election on Friday against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, around 54 percent, with Jalili winning more than 13 million, roughly 44 percent, out of about 30 million votes cast.
Turnout was 49.8 percent, Eslami added, up from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round.
On Sunday, Iranian newspapers published front-page photos of Pezeshkian and called for “unity” under the president-elect.

Topics: Iran presidential elections

Related

Special What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?   photos
Middle-East
What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?  
Hezbollah chief congratulates Iran’s Pezeshkian on vote win
Middle-East
Hezbollah chief congratulates Iran’s Pezeshkian on vote win

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said its frigate Psara had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.
The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.
Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea attacks

Related

Analysis Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
World
Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes
Middle-East
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes

Latest updates

Head of Project Masam: ‘There is a long way to reach a mine-free Yemen’
Head of Project Masam: ‘There is a long way to reach a mine-free Yemen’
Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.