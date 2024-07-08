You are here

Can you 'Trump-proof' NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance

Can you ‘Trump-proof’ NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance
US President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Harrisburg International Airport en route to Washington following a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, July 7, 2024. (Reuters)
AP
Can you ‘Trump-proof’ NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance

Can you ‘Trump-proof’ NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance
  • Biden’s poor debate performance set off a frenzy about whether the 81-year-old president is fit for office or should step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate
AP
WASHINGTON: Growing skepticism about President Joe Biden’s reelection chances has European leaders heading to the NATO summit in Washington confronting the prospect that the military alliance’s most prominent critic, Donald Trump, may return to power over its mightiest military.
NATO — made up of 32 European and North American allies committed to defending one another from armed attack — will stress strength through solidarity as it celebrates its 75th anniversary during the summit starting Tuesday. Event host Biden, who pulled allies into a global network to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion, has called the alliance the most unified it has ever been.
But behind the scenes, a dominant topic will be preparing for possible division, as the power of far-right forces unfriendly to NATO grows in the US and other countries, including France, raising concerns about how strong support will stay for the alliance and the military aid that its members send to Ukraine.
At the presidential debate, Biden asked Trump: “You’re going to stay in NATO or you’re going to pull out of NATO?” Trump tilted his head in a shrug.
Biden’s poor debate performance set off a frenzy about whether the 81-year-old president is fit for office or should step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate.
Even before the debate, European governments were deep in consultations on what they could do to ensure that NATO, Western support for Ukraine and the security of individual NATO countries will endure should Trump win back the presidency in November and temper US contributions.
Some Americans and Europeans call it “Trump-proofing” NATO — or “future-proofing” it when the political advances of far-right political blocs in Europe are factored in.
This week’s summit, held in the city where the mutual-defense alliance was founded in 1949, was once expected to be a celebration of NATO’s endurance. Now, a European official said, it looks “gloomy.”
There are two reasons for the gloom: Russian advances on the battlefield in the months that Trump-allied congressional Republicans delayed US arms and funding to Ukraine. And the possibility of far-right governments unfriendly to NATO coming to power.
The official spoke to reporters last week on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations among governments.
Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow on NATO with the nonpartisan think tank the Atlantic Council, says she has a blunt message for Europeans: “Freaking out about a second Trump term helps no one.”
For allies at the summit, she said, the key will be resisting the temptation to dwell on the details of unprecedented events in US politics and put their heads down on readying Western military aid for Ukraine and preparing for any lessening of US support.
Trump, who before and after his presidency has spoken admiringly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and harshly of NATO, often focuses his complaints on the US share of the alliance’s costs. Biden himself, as a US senator in 1997, warned that if there were any sense other NATO allies were “taking the United States for suckers, the future of the alliance in the next century will be very much in doubt.”
The 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union lulled the West into thinking the Russian threat had been neutralized, leading to military spending cuts. Now, NATO allies are bolstering their forces against any wider aggression by Putin, and a record 23 nations in NATO are meeting defense-spending goals.
One of Trump’s former national security advisers, John Bolton, says Trump in a second term would work to get the US out of NATO. Congress passed legislation last year making that harder, but a president could simply stop collaborating in some or all of NATO’s missions.
Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Elections in France saw a NATO-adverse far-right party under Marine Le Pen greatly increase the number of seats it holds in parliament. Far-right forces also are gaining in Germany.
Some European officials and analysts say that’s simply the rise and fall of voter allegiance in democracies, which NATO has dealt with before. They point to Poland, where a right-wing party lost power last year and whose people have been among NATO’s most ardent supporters. They also note Italy, where right-wing populist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has won praise as an ally.
In part in response to the United States’ political upheaval, Europeans say they want to “institutionalize” support for Ukraine within NATO, lessening the dependence on the US
European allies also failed to get enough weapons to Ukraine during the delay in a US foreign aid package, outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged in a visit to Washington last month.
That’s “one of the reasons why I believe that we should have a stronger NATO role — is that role in providing the support,” Stoltenberg told reporters.
An initiative likely to be endorsed at the summit is NATO taking more responsibility for coordinating training and military and financial assistance for Ukraine’s forces, instead of the US Europeans also are talking of giving Ukrainians a greater presence within NATO bodies, though there’s no consensus yet on Ukraine joining the alliance.
Europeans say NATO countries are coordinating statements on Ukraine for the summit to make clear, for example, that additional Russian escalation would trigger substantial new sanctions and other penalties from the West. That’s even if the US, under Trump, doesn’t act.
As for NATO security overall, besides European allies upping defense spending, they’re huddling on defense strategies that don’t rely as much on the US There’s also growing emphasis on ensuring each country is capable of fielding armies and fighting wars, the European official said.
The possibility of a less dependable US partner under Trump is generating discussions about Europeans playing a bigger role in NATO’s nuclear deterrence, according to the Poland-based Center for Eastern Studies, a security think tank. The US now plays the determinative role in the nuclear weapons stationed in Europe.
But European countries and Canada, with their smaller military budgets and economies, are years from being able to fill any US-sized hole in NATO.
“If an American president comes into office and says, ‘We’re done with that,’ there is definitely will in Europe to backfill the American role,” said John Deni, a senior fellow on security at the Atlantic Council. “The Brits would jump on it.”
But “even they will acknowledge they do not have the capacity or the capability, and they can’t do it at the speed and the scale that we can,” Deni said. “This notion that we are somehow Trump-proofing or future-proofing the American commitment — either to Ukraine or to NATO — I think that mostly is fantasy.”

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says
Reuters
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says
SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said South Korea’s recent military drills near the border between the two nations are an inexcusable and explicit provocation, according to a report from state media KCNA on Monday.

Kim said that in case North Korea judges its own sovereignty as violated, its armed forces will immediately carry out mission and duty according to its constitution.

France 'avoided worst' with far right loss: Scholz ally

France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally
AFP
France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally

France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally
BERLIN: A senior member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Sunday that France had “avoided the worst” after projections showed the far right losing the second round of legislative elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who stunned the country by calling the snap vote last month after the far right trounced his centrist alliance in EU elections, was “politically weakened,” Nils Schmid said.

Estimated results showed a broad left-wing alliance becoming the largest group in France’s National Assembly, with Macron’s centrists in second and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) in a surprise third place.

Pre-election polling had put the RN in first, raising fears for the European Union’s future direction with an anti-immigration, euroskeptic party potentially controlling the government of a key member.

“The worst is avoided, the RN cannot form a governing majority,” Schmid, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) foreign policy spokesman in the German parliament, told the Funke press group.

Macron is “politically weakened” because his group lost a significant number of seats but “retains a central role” with no party claiming an outright majority, Schmid added.

Forming a government will be “tricky” and parties must show “flexibility” and an “ability to compromise,” said Schmid, whose country has long been used to drawn-out negotiations leading to seemingly unwieldy coalitions.

Scholz’s government is made up of his SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP. But French politics is unaccustomed to such arrangements.

“The crisis isn’t over, quite the opposite,” said Germany’s conservative FAZ daily.

“France, and with it Europe, are heading for an unstable period” with the prospect of “fragile government coalitions depending on the extremes and liable to fall at any moment,” it added.

The country’s most-read daily Bild wondered if far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who it said was “contemptuous of Germany,” would take power.

For center-left daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the “republican front stopped Le Pen” and the RN, but parliament will be “very fragmented” and Macron had “isolated himself on the Mount Olympus of power.”

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
AFP
Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
  • The Philippines and Japan — longtime allies of the United States — have been deepening defense ties in the face of an increasingly assertive China
MANILA: The Philippines and Japan are set to sign on Monday a key defense pact that will allow the deployment of troops on each other’s territory.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will hold high-level talks with their Philippine counterparts Gilberto Teodoro and Enrique Manalo in Manila.

The Philippines and Japan — longtime allies of the United States — have been deepening defense ties in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos will witness the signing of the reciprocal access agreement (RAA), which the countries began negotiating in November, the Philippine Presidential Communications Office said.

The accord would provide the legal framework for Japan and the Philippines to send defense personnel to each other’s territory for training and other operations.

Negotiations were “close to conclusion,” Tokyo’s ambassador to Manila, Kazuya Endo, said in a speech on Thursday, as he flagged “significant developments” in Japan’s defense equipment supplies to the Philippines.

The talks follow escalating confrontations at sea between Chinese and Philippine ships as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the South China Sea.

The most serious in a number of incidents happened on June 17 when Chinese coast guard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine navy boats during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

A Filipino sailor lost a thumb in the clash.

Tokyo and Beijing are also at loggerheads over Japan-controlled disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The RAA was important because it would enable the Philippines “to enhance our interoperability with like-minded partners,” said Manila-based geopolitical analyst Don McLain Gill.

“This would also complement what we are trying to do in terms of enhancing our security partnerships within the US hub and spokes network.”

Washington has been strengthening its network of alliances in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China’s growing military might and influence, which Chinese officials have said is a US effort to create a “NATO” in the region.

Leaders from Japan, the Philippines and the United States had their first trilateral summit in April aimed at boosting defense ties in Washington.

It was held on the heels of four-way military drills that included Australia in the South China Sea, riling Beijing.

The Philippines has been a key focus of US efforts to build an arc of alliances, owing to its position in the South China Sea and proximity to Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Philippine support would be crucial for the United States in the event of any conflict.

Japan, wary about possible future changes in US policy in the region, was also seeking “to play a larger role” as an independent and stabilising force, Gill the analyst, said.

Tokyo has signed similar reciprocal access agreements with Britain and Australia in recent years.

The Philippines has equivalent pacts with the United States and Australia and plans to pursue one with France.

Japan, which invaded and occupied the Philippines during World War II, is a top provider of overseas development assistance to the country and also a supplier of security equipment.

“The Japanese would like to impress upon the Americans that Japan is the linchpin of US security presence, military presence here in the region, and of course, the most reliable ally of the United States,” said Renato Cruz De Castro, professor for international studies at De La Salle University in Manila.

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show
Reuters
Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show
  • The outcome, if confirmed, will leave parliament divided in three big groups
PARIS: France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday’s election, with a leftist alliance unexpectedly taking the top spot ahead of the far right, in a major upset that was set to bar Marine Le Pen’s National Rally from running the government.
The outcome, if confirmed, will leave parliament divided in three big groups with hugely different platforms and no tradition at all of working together.
That could potentially herald a period of instability, unless the left manages to strike a deal with other parties to work together.
The leftist alliance was forecast to win between 172 and 215 seats out of 577, pollsters’ projections based on early results from a sample of polling stations showed. These projections are usually reliable.
The result would in any case be humiliating for French President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist alliance, which he founded to underpin his first presidential run in 2017, was projected to be narrowly second and win 150-180 seats.
But it will also be a major disappointment for Marine Le Pen’s nationalist, euroskeptic National Rally(RN).
The RN, which had for weeks been projected to win the election, was seen getting 115 to 155 seats.
The first official results were expected later on Sunday, with the results from most, if not all, constituencies likely to be in by the end of the day or the early hours of Monday.
Voters have punished Macron and his ruling alliance for a cost of living crisis and failing public services, as well as over immigration and security.
Le Pen and her party have successfully tapped into those grievances, spreading their appeal way beyond their traditional strongholds along the Mediterranean coast and in the country’s northern rust belt.
But the leftwing alliance managed to edge them out of the first spot.
That was in part thanks to some limited cooperation by Macron’s centrist Together alliance and the left, designed to block the far right’s ascendancy to power. Le Pen’s rivals pulled more than two hundred candidates out of three-way races in the second round in a bid to create a unified anti-RN vote.
The constitution says there can be no new parliamentary election for another year, so an immediate repeat vote is not an option.

British PM heads to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales to reset ties with UK's 4 nations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
AP
British PM heads to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales to reset ties with UK’s 4 nations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
  • While each of the devolved nations in the UK elects members to the House of Commons in London, they also have their own regional parliaments
  • Starmer told Abbas that the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process was the “undeniable right of Palestinians”
LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading off Sunday to the four corners of the UK as part of an “immediate reset” with governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Starmer, who said he has a “mandate to do politics differently” after his party’s landslide victory, will meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh in an effort to “turn disagreement into cooperation.”
“That begins today with an immediate reset of my government’s approach to working with the first and deputy first ministers,” he said. “Meaningful co-operation centered on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.”
While each of the devolved nations in the UK elects members to the House of Commons in London, they also have their own regional parliaments.
Starmer’s Labour Party trounced Swinney’s Scottish National Party for seats in Parliament. But the SNP, which has pushed for Scottish independence, still holds a majority at Holyrood, the Scottish parliament.
The trip to build better working relations across the UK is part of Starmer’s broader mission to work toward serving people as he tackles of mountain of problems.
The Labour government inherited a wobbly economy that left Britons struggling to pay bills after global economic woes and fiscal missteps. It also faces a public that is disenchanted after 14 years of chaotic Conservative rule and fiscal austerity that hollowed out public services, including the revered National Health Service, which Starmer declared broken.
Starmer said he wants to transfer power from the bureaucratic halls of government in London to leaders who know what’s best for their communities.
After his brief tour, he’ll return to England, where he plans to meet with regional mayors, saying in his first news conference Saturday that he would engage with politicians regardless of their party.
“There’s no monopoly on good ideas,” he said “I’m not a tribal political.”
Starmer continued to speak with other world leaders, having separate calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
He spoke with both about his priorities for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the return of hostages to Israel, and an increase in humanitarian aid, a spokesperson said.
He told Abbas that the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process was the “undeniable right of Palestinians” and told Netanyahu it was important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution, including ensuring financial means for Abbas’ Palestinian Authority to operate effectively.
On Tuesday, Starmer will jet off to Washington for a NATO meeting.
Meanwhile, his top diplomat, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, was due in Poland and Sweden Sunday after visiting Germany on Saturday for his first trip abroad to strengthen ties with European partners.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the social media platform X that the UK was an indispensable part of Europe and they were working with the British government to see how it could move closer to the European Union.
Lammy reiterated Starmer’s pledge not to rejoin the EU single market after British voters in 2016 voted to break from the political and economic union.
“Let us put the Brexit years behind us,” Lammy told The Observer. “We are not going to rejoin the single market and the customs union but there is much that we can do together.”
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Sunday on Sky News that the UK should look for ways to improve trade with the EU and that removing some trade barriers was sensible. But he said the Labour government was not open to the free movement of people that was required as a member of the union.

