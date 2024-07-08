You are here

  • Home
  • While Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, some Democratic leaders in the House say he should step aside

While Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, some Democratic leaders in the House say he should step aside

While Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, some Democratic leaders in the House say he should step aside
President Joe Biden, left, is greeted by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, right, and her son Langston Mullins, center, as Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., looks on in background as Biden arrives at Philadelphia International Airport to participate in a campaign event in Philadelphia, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5kwc

Updated 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

While Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, some Democratic leaders in the House say he should step aside

While Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, some Democratic leaders in the House say he should step aside
  • As Congress prepares to resume this week, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries convened top committee lawmakers Sunday afternoon to assess their views
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: President Joe Biden urged his supporters to stay unified during a series of Sunday stops in critical Pennsylvania on Sunday, even as some leading congressional Democrats privately suggested it was time for him to abandon his reelection bid because of intensifying questions about whether he’s fit for another term.
Addressing a rousing church service in front of stained glass windows bathed in sunshine at Philadelphia’s Mount Airy Church of God in Christ, the 81-year-old Biden joked, “I know I look 40” but “I’ve been doing this a long time.”
“I, honest to God, have never been more optimistic about America’s future if we stick together,” he said.
There and during a subsequent rally with union members in Harrisburg, Biden offered short speeches that touched on familiar topics. But he also left plenty of room for key backers to discuss standing by him. In that way, the Pennsylvania swing seemed meant to showcase support for the president from key political quarters more than proving he’s up to four more years.
His party, though, remains deeply divided.
As Congress prepares to resume this week, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries convened top committee lawmakers Sunday afternoon to assess their views. Several Democratic committee leaders, including Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut and Rep. Mark Takano of California, said privately that Biden should step aside, according to two people familiar with the meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it.
But other top Democrats, including members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus, argued just as forcefully that Biden remain the party’s choice. The conversation was wide ranging, with the committee leaders sharing various views on the situation, but there was no unanimity on what should be done, the people said.
Biden was personally calling lawmakers through the weekend. He also joined a call with campaign surrogates and reiterated that he has no plans to leave the race. Instead, the president pledged to campaign harder going forward and to step up his political travel, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
One Democrat the president spoke to, Sen. Alex Padilla of California, said he and others are pushing the Biden campaign to “let Joe be Joe, get him out there.”
“I absolutely believe we can turn it around,” Padilla told The Associated Press.
Meanwhile, a person familiar with Sen. Mark Warner’s thinking said there will be no meeting on Monday to talk about Biden’s future, as had been previously discussed, and that those discussions will take place in Tuesday’s regular caucus luncheon with all Democratic senators. The person said a private meeting was no longer possible after it was made public that the Virginia Democrat was reaching out to senators about Biden, and that a variety of conversations among senators continue.
Five other, different Democratic lawmakers have already publicly called on Biden to abandon his reelection campaign ahead of November. Meeting this coming week in person means more chances for lawmakers to discuss concerns about Biden’s ability to withstand the remaining four months of the campaign — not to mention four more years in the White House — and true prospects of beating Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump.
Biden’s campaign team was also calling and texting lawmakers to try to head off more potential defections, while increasingly asking high-profile Biden supporters to speak out on his behalf..
Calls to bow out nonetheless popped up from different directions.
Alan Clendenin, a Tampa city councilman and member of the Democratic National Committee, on Sunday called for Biden to “step aside and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to carry forward his agenda as our Democratic nominee.” Director Rob Reiner, who has helped organize glitzy Hollywood fundraisers for Biden in the past, posted on X, “It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”
The Democratic convention is fast approaching and Biden’s Friday interview with ABC has not convinced some who remain skeptical.
Democratic fundraising bundler Barry Goodman, a Michigan attorney, said he’s backing Biden but, should he step aside, he’d throw his support to Harris. That’s notable since Goodman was also a finance co-chairman for both of the statewide campaigns of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has also been mentioned as a top-of-the-ticket alternative.
“We don’t have much time,” Goodman said. “I don’t think the president gets out. But if he does, I think it would be Kamala.”
There was no such suggestion at Mount Airy, where Pastor Louis Felton likened the president to Joseph and the biblical story of his “coat of many colors.” In it, Joseph was sold into slavery in Egypt by his jealous brothers, only eventually to obtain a high place in the kingdom of the pharaoh and have his brothers beg him for assistance without initially recognizing him.
“Never count Joseph out,” Felton implored. Then, referring to Democrats who have called on Biden to step aside, he added, “That’s what’s going on, Mr. President. People are jealous of you. Jealous of your stick-to-itiveness, jealous of your favor. Jealous of God’s hand upon your life.”
Felton also led a prayer where he said, “Our president gets discouraged. But today, through your holy spirit, renew his mind, renew his spirt, renew his body.”
After the church service, Biden visited a campaign office in Philadelphia, where Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat who won a tough 2022 race while recovering from a stroke, offered a forceful endorsement.
“There is only one guy that has ever beaten Trump,” Fetterman said. “And he is going to do it twice and put him down for good.”
Later stepping off Air Force One in Harrisburg, the president was asked if the Democratic Party was behind him and emphatically responded, “Yes.”
Joining him at the union event, Rep. Madeleine Dean, also a Pennsylvania Democrat, said that “democracy is on the line. There’s one man who understands it it’s Joe Biden.”
Isabel Afonso, who saw Biden speak in Harrisburg, said she was worried when she saw the president’s debate performance, but doesn’t think he should drop out of the race and that he can still win. “I know he is old, but I know if something happens to him, a reasonable person will replace him,” said Afonso, 63.
At the same event, 73-year-old James Johnson said he knew what it was like to forget things as he’s gotten older but called Biden “a fighter.” He said replacing the president at the top of the Democratic ticket would only cause confusion.
“I’m talking about lifelong Democrats and people that have been in the Democratic Party for a long time,” Johnson said. “They may just decide to jump ship, because of that.”
Still, others aren’t fully convinced.
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told CNN that Biden “needs to answer those questions that voters have” while adding, “If he does that this week, I think he will be in a very good position.”
Biden has rejected undergoing independent cognitive testing, arguing that the everyday rigors of the presidency were proof enough of his mental acuity. Yet California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff told NBC on Sunday that he’d be “happy if both the president and Donald Trump took a cognitive test.”
As some Democrats have done, Schiff also seized on Biden suggesting during the ABC interview that losing to Trump would be acceptable “as long as I give it my all.”
“This is not just about whether he gave it the best college try,” Schiff said “but rather whether he made the right decision to run or to pass the torch.”

Topics: Joe Biden Election campaign US election US Democrats

Related

US President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One as he arrives for multiple campaign stops in Pennsylvania, US, July 7, 2024.Reuters
World
Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts
Biden says ‘staying in the race’ as he scrambles to save candidacy, braces for ABC interview
World
Biden says ‘staying in the race’ as he scrambles to save candidacy, braces for ABC interview

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
AP
Follow

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during visit
  • India has avoided condemning Russia's war in Ukraine while emphasizing need for peaceful settlement
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: India’s prime minister begins a two-day visit to Russia on Monday, his first since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, a war that has complicated the relationship between the longtime allies and pushed Russia closer to India’s rival China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, whom he last saw in Russia in 2019, in the far eastern port of Vladivostok. The two leaders also met in person in September 2022 in Uzbekistan, at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization bloc.
Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies that shut most Western markets off to Russian exports.
Under Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement.
The partnership between Moscow and New Delhi has become fraught, however, since Russia started developing closer ties with India’s main rival, China, because of the hostilities in Ukraine.
Modi notably stayed away last week from the most recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Kazakhstan.
Chietigj Bajpaee, senior South Asia research fellow at the UK-based Chatham House, said India is becoming increasingly estranged from forums in which Russia and China play a prominent role.
“This is evident in India’s relatively low key presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last year, and now the decision by Modi not to attend this year’s summit,” Bajpaee said.
A confrontation in June 2020 along the disputed China-India border dramatically altered their already touchy relationship as the rival troops fought with rocks, clubs and fists. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed. Tensions have since persisted despite talks.
Those tensions have seeped into how New Delhi looks at Moscow.
“Russia’s relations with China have been a matter of some concern for India in the context of Chinese increased assertiveness in the region,” D. Bala Venkatesh Verma, a former Indian ambassador to Russia, told The Associated Press.
But Modi also will seek to continue close relations with Russia, an important trading partner and major defense supplier for India.
Since Western sanctions blocked Russian oil exports after the start of the Ukraine war, India has become a key buyer of Russian oil. It now gets more than 40 percent of its oil imports from Russia, according to analysts.
India is also strongly dependent on Russia for military supplies, but with Moscow’s supply line hit by the fighting in Ukraine, India has been diversifying its defense procurements, buying more from the US, Israel, France and Italy.
“Defense cooperation will clearly be a priority area,” Bajpaee said, adding that 60 percent of India’s military equipment and systems is “still of Russian origin.”
“We’ve seen some delay in the deliveries of spare parts ... following the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “I believe both countries are due to conclude a military logistics agreement, which would pave the way for more defense exchanges.”
India has adopted a neutral stance, neither condemning nor condoning Russia’s war on Ukraine, and has called for negotiations to end the fighting. That in turn has bolstered Putin’s efforts to counter what he calls the West’s domination of global affairs.
Facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for actions over the war in Ukraine, Putin’s foreign travel has been relatively sparse in recent years, so Modi’s trip could help the Russian leader boost his image.
“We kind of see Putin going on a nostalgia trip — you know, he was in Vietnam, he was in North Korea,” said Theresa Fallon, an analyst at the Center for Russia, Europe, Asia Studies. “In my view, he’s trying to demonstrate that he’s not a vassal to China, that he has options, that Russia is still a great power.”
Alexander Gabuev, head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that Putin’s interactions on the world stage show he “is far from isolated” and that Russia is not a country to be discounted.
Trade development also will figure strongly in the talks, particularly intentions to develop a maritime corridor between India’s major port of Chennai and Vladivostok, the gateway to Russia’s Far East.
India-Russia trade has seen a sharp increase, touching close to $65 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, due to strong energy cooperation, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters Friday.
Imports from Russia touched $60 billion and exports from India $4 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, Kwatra said. India’s financial year runs from April to March.
He said India was trying to correct the trade imbalance with Russia by increasing its exports. India’s top exports to Russia include drugs and pharmaceutical products, telecom instruments, iron and steel, marine products and machinery.
Its top imports from Russia include crude oil and petroleum products, coal and coke, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, fertilizer, vegetable oil, gold and silver.

Topics: India Russia Ties Narendra Modi

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
  • The plea, which requires a federal judge’s approval, would brand the planemaker a convicted felon
  • Charge relates to two 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia over a five-month period in 2018 and 2019
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge to resolve a US Justice Department investigation linked to two 737 MAX fatal crashes, a government official said on Sunday.
The plea, which requires a federal judge’s approval, would brand the planemaker a convicted felon. Boeing will also pay a criminal fine of $243.6 million, a Justice Department official said.
The charge relates to two 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia over a five-month period in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people and prompted the families of the victims to demand that Boeing face prosecution.
A guilty plea potentially threatens the company’s ability to secure lucrative government contracts with the likes of the US Defense Department and NASA, although it could seek waivers. Boeing became exposed to criminal prosecution after the Justice Department in May found the company violated a 2021 settlement involving the fatal crashes.
Still, the plea spares Boeing a contentious trial that could have exposed many of the company’s decisions leading up to the fatal MAX plane crashes to even greater public scrutiny. It would also make it easier for the company, which will have a new CEO later this year, to try to move forward as it seeks approval for its planned acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems.
Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing has also agreed to invest at least $455 million over the next three years to strengthen its safety and compliance programs, the official said. DOJ will appoint a third-party monitor to oversee the firm’s compliance. The monitor will have to publicly file with the court annual reports on the company’s progress.
The Justice Department on June 30 offered a plea agreement to Boeing and gave the company until the end of the week to take the deal or face a trial on a charge of conspiring to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration in connection with a key software feature tied to the fatal crashes.
After being briefed last week on the DOJ’s offer, a lawyer for some of the families criticized it as a “sweetheart deal.” They have vowed to oppose the deal in court.
The Justice Department’s push to charge Boeing has deepened an ongoing crisis engulfing Boeing since a separate January in-flight blowout exposed continuing safety and quality issues at the planemaker.
A panel blew off a new Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet during a Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight, just two days before the 2021 deferred prosecution agreement that had shielded the company from prosecution over the previous fatal crashes expired. The agreement only covers Boeing’s conduct before the fatal crashes and does not shield the planemaker from any other potential investigations or charges related to the January incident or other conduct.
Boeing is pleading guilty to making knowingly false representations to the Federal Aviation Administration about having expanded a key software feature used on the MAX to operate at low speeds. The new software saved Boeing money by requiring less intensive training for pilots.
The Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is a software feature designed to automatically push the airplane’s nose down in certain conditions. It was tied to the two crashes that led to the FAA’s grounding the plane for 20 months, an action that cost Boeing $20 billion, and the government lifted in November 2020.
As part of the deal, Boeing’s board of directors will meet with relatives of those killed in the MAX crashes, the official said.
The agreement does not shield any executives, the DOJ official said, though charges against individuals are seen as unlikely due to the statute of limitations.
The agreed penalty will be Boeing’s second fine of $243.6 million related to the fatal crashes — bringing the full fine to the maximum allowed. The company paid the fine previously as part of 2021’s $2.5 billion settlement. The $243.6 million fine represented the amount Boeing saved by not implementing full-flight simulator training.
Families of the victims of those crashes slammed the previous agreement and earlier this year pressed the Justice Department to seek as much as $25 billion from Boeing.
This year, the DOJ has held several meetings to hear from the victims’ families as they investigated Boeing’s breach of the 2021 deal.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX US

Related

US justice department wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say
World
US justice department wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say
US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes ‘crime victims’
World
US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes ‘crime victims’

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
AP
Follow

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin
  • India has avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: India’s prime minister begins a two-day visit to Russia on Monday, his first since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, a war that has complicated the relationship between the longtime allies and pushed Russia closer to India’s rival China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, whom he last saw in Russia in 2019, in the far eastern port of Vladivostok. The two leaders also met in person in September 2022 in Uzbekistan, at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization bloc.
Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies that shut most Western markets off to Russian exports.
Under Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement.
The partnership between Moscow and New Delhi has become fraught, however, since Russia started developing closer ties with India’s main rival, China, because of the hostilities in Ukraine.
Modi notably stayed away last week from the most recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Kazakhstan.
Chietigj Bajpaee, senior South Asia research fellow at the UK-based Chatham House, said India is becoming increasingly estranged from forums in which Russia and China play a prominent role.
“This is evident in India’s relatively low key presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last year, and now the decision by Modi not to attend this year’s summit,” Bajpaee said.
A confrontation in June 2020 along the disputed China-India border dramatically altered their already touchy relationship as the rival troops fought with rocks, clubs and fists. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed. Tensions have since persisted despite talks.
Those tensions have seeped into how New Delhi looks at Moscow.
“Russia’s relations with China have been a matter of some concern for India in the context of Chinese increased assertiveness in the region,” D. Bala Venkatesh Verma, a former Indian ambassador to Russia, told The Associated Press.
But Modi also will seek to continue close relations with Russia, an important trading partner and major defense supplier for India.
Since Western sanctions blocked Russian oil exports after the start of the Ukraine war, India has become a key buyer of Russian oil. It now gets more than 40 percent of its oil imports from Russia, according to analysts.
India is also strongly dependent on Russia for military supplies, but with Moscow’s supply line hit by the fighting in Ukraine, India has been diversifying its defense procurements, buying more from the US, Israel, France and Italy.
“Defense cooperation will clearly be a priority area,” Bajpaee said, adding that 60 percent of India’s military equipment and systems is “still of Russian origin.”
“We’ve seen some delay in the deliveries of spare parts ... following the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “I believe both countries are due to conclude a military logistics agreement, which would pave the way for more defense exchanges.”
India has adopted a neutral stance, neither condemning nor condoning Russia’s war on Ukraine, and has called for negotiations to end the fighting. That in turn has bolstered Putin’s efforts to counter what he calls the West’s domination of global affairs.
Facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for actions over the war in Ukraine, Putin’s foreign travel has been relatively sparse in recent years, so Modi’s trip could help the Russian leader boost his image.
“We kind of see Putin going on a nostalgia trip — you know, he was in Vietnam, he was in North Korea,” said Theresa Fallon, an analyst at the Center for Russia, Europe, Asia Studies. “In my view, he’s trying to demonstrate that he’s not a vassal to China, that he has options, that Russia is still a great power.”
Alexander Gabuev, head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that Putin’s interactions on the world stage show he “is far from isolated” and that Russia is not a country to be discounted.
Trade development also will figure strongly in the talks, particularly intentions to develop a maritime corridor between India’s major port of Chennai and Vladivostok, the gateway to Russia’s Far East.
India-Russia trade has seen a sharp increase, touching close to $65 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, due to strong energy cooperation, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters Friday.
Imports from Russia touched $60 billion and exports from India $4 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, Kwatra said. India’s financial year runs from April to March.
He said India was trying to correct the trade imbalance with Russia by increasing its exports. India’s top exports to Russia include drugs and pharmaceutical products, telecom instruments, iron and steel, marine products and machinery.
Its top imports from Russia include crude oil and petroleum products, coal and coke, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, fertilizer, vegetable oil, gold and silver.

Topics: India Russia Indian PM Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin

Related

Special Modi to meet Putin, attend India-Russia summit after 2-year gap video
World
Modi to meet Putin, attend India-Russia summit after 2-year gap
Hungary’s Orban meets Putin in Moscow, drawing EU rebukes
World
Hungary’s Orban meets Putin in Moscow, drawing EU rebukes

Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine

Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
AP
Follow

Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine

Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine
  • Orbán later met with Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • His previously unannounced visit comes on the heels of similar trips last week to Moscow and Kyiv
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is making a surprise visit to China on Monday after similar trips to Russia and Ukraine to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
“Peace mission 3.0” is how Orbán captioned a picture posted early Monday on the X social media platform depicting him after having stepped off his plane in Beijing. He was being greeted by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying and other officials.
Orbán later met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
His previously unannounced visit comes on the heels of similar trips last week to Moscow and Kyiv, where he proposed that Ukraine consider agreeing to an immediate ceasefire with Russia.
His visit to Moscow drew condemnation from Kyiv and European leaders.
“The number of countries that can talk to both warring sides is diminishing,” Orbán said. “Hungary is slowly becoming the only country in Europe that can speak to everyone.”
Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the EU at the start of July and Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Orbán had come to Moscow as a top representative of the European Council. Several top European officials dismissed that suggestion and said Orbán had no mandate for anything beyond a discussion about bilateral relations.
The Hungarian prime minister, widely seen as having the warmest relations with Putin among EU leaders, has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to assist Kyiv and impose sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine. He has long argued for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine but without outlining what that might mean for the country’s territorial integrity or future security.
That posture has frustrated Hungary’s EU and NATO allies, who have denounced Russia’s actions as a breach of international law and a threat to the security of countries in Eastern Europe.

Topics: Hungary China Xi Jingping Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Related

EU foreign policy chief issues fresh rebuke to Hungary’s Orban
World
EU foreign policy chief issues fresh rebuke to Hungary’s Orban
Hungary’s Orban meets Putin in Moscow, drawing EU rebukes
World
Hungary’s Orban meets Putin in Moscow, drawing EU rebukes

West Africa bloc warns of ‘disintegration’ after juntas solidify split

West Africa bloc warns of ‘disintegration’ after juntas solidify split
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
Follow

West Africa bloc warns of ‘disintegration’ after juntas solidify split

West Africa bloc warns of ‘disintegration’ after juntas solidify split
  • The head of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, said the Sahel countries’ withdrawal risked “political isolation,” losing millions of dollars in funding and hampering freedom of movement
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP

ABUJA: The West African bloc ECOWAS on Sunday warned the region faced “disintegration” after the military rulers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso cemented a breakaway union.
The three countries formed a “Confederation of Sahel States” at a meeting on the eve of the Economic Community of West African States leaders’ summit, marking another test for the bloc they declared they were splitting from earlier this year.
ECOWAS is already wrestling with sweeping jihadist violence, financial trouble and challenges mustering a regional force.
It was not clear what action the bloc would take after its summit in Abuja, though Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called on Senegal’s new leader to serve as a “special envoy” with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, without providing details.
The head of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, said the Sahel countries’ withdrawal risked “political isolation,” losing millions of dollars in funding and hampering freedom of movement.
The break would also worsen insecurity and disrupt the work of the long-proposed regional force, Touray said.
“Our region is facing the risk of disintegration,” he warned.
The juntas in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso came to power in a series of coups over recent years and announced their intention to leave ECOWAS in January.
They have shifted away from former colonial ruler France and expelled French troops, with Niger’s General Abdourahamane Tiani calling for the establishment of a “community far removed from the stranglehold of foreign powers.”
“Our people have irrevocably turned their backs on ECOWAS,” Tiani said at the Sahel group meeting in Niamey on Saturday, rebuffing the bloc’s pleas to come back into the fold.
The three countries’ decision to leave was fueled in part by their accusation that Paris was manipulating ECOWAS and not providing enough support for anti-jihadist efforts.
Several West African leaders have called for the resumption of dialogue, and Sunday’s summit was the first for new Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who said in May that reconciliation was possible.
“We must do everything we can to avoid the withdrawal of these three brotherly countries from ECOWAS,” he said Sunday, adding that reforms were needed to “adapt ECOWAS to the realities of our times.”
Niger’s ties with ECOWAS deteriorated following the July 2023 coup that brought Tiani to power, which saw the bloc impose sanctions and threaten to intervene militarily to restore ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.
The sanctions were lifted in February but relations remain bitter.
ECOWAS has also been discussing how it can fund a “regional force to combat terrorism and restore constitutional order.”
It has suggested establishing an initial 1,500-member unit, and one proposal was to then muster a brigade of 5,000 soldiers at a cost of around $2.6 billion a year.
ECOWAS has launched military interventions in the past, but its threat of doing so after the coup in Niger fizzled out.
As the bloc grapples with regional challenges, Touray warned it was facing a “dire financial situation.”
ECOWAS also said President Tinubu would stay on as chair, despite reports of a rift over his reappointment.

Topics: West Africa ECOWAS Juntas Alliance of Sahel States

Related

Sahel region junta chiefs mark divorce from West African bloc
World
Sahel region junta chiefs mark divorce from West African bloc
Mauritanian president calls on West African states to rally against extremism
World
Mauritanian president calls on West African states to rally against extremism

Latest updates

Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall
Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
Indian Prime Minister Modi makes first visit to ally Russia since the start of its war on Ukraine
Saudi environmental police arrest 3 individuals for illegal hunting, arson 
Saudi environmental police arrest 3 individuals for illegal hunting, arson 
Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine
Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.