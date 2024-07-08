You are here

Yemeni minister says Houthis abducted 70 Yemenis, including 18 UN staff

Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 5, 2024. (Reuters)
Saeed Al-Batati
  • UN envoy Hans Grundberg reiterates call for militia to halt human rights violations against Yemenis
  • Centcom said that its forces destroyed two drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s human rights minister demanded on Monday that the UN close its offices in Sanaa and shift its workers to the southern city of Aden to safeguard them from the Houthis’ escalating crackdown.

Ahmed Arman told Arab News that the number of Yemeni personnel abducted by the Houthis during their continuing crackdown has risen to 70, and the Houthis have broadened their campaign to include employees of public institutions.

“We urge the United Nations to shut its Sanaa offices, boycott talks with the Houthis, and transfer humanitarian relief from Houthi-controlled regions to the legitimate government crossings and ports,” the Yemeni minister said.

Since late May, the Houthis have attacked the homes and offices of Yemenis working for the UN Yemen envoy’s office, the World Food Programme, the UN Development Programme, UNESCO, and other UN agencies, as well as Yemenis working for the US-funded National Democratic Institute, Partners Yemen, the German-funded GIZ, and Resonate Yemen.

The Houthis also seized former Yemeni personnel at the US, Japanese, and Dutch embassies in Yemen, as well as Ahmed Hussein Al-Nunu, a senior official and educationalist at the Ministry of Education in Sanaa.

Arman said that the number of abducted persons has increased from 50 in the early days of the operation to 70 presently, including five women and 18 UN personnel, who were held incommunicado at an intelligence and security detention facility in Sanaa.

The arrests occurred as the Houthis claimed to have unearthed an espionage network connected to the US and Israel, which was responsible for transferring important military intelligence to the two countries while also causing damage to Yemen’s education, agricultural, and health sectors.

At the same time, international rights groups and UN officials have urged the Houthis to free the workers, saying that the militia’s persecution of foreign relief organizations is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

CARE International, Oxfam, and Save the Children repeated their request in a joint statement on Sunday for the Houthis to provide information on the kidnapped workers and release them, saying that the “unprecedented” crackdown will delay relief deliveries to Yemen’s 18.2 million people.

“Humanitarian organizations and aid workers dedicate their efforts to support the people of Yemen and do so by abiding with humanitarian principles,” the three organizations that operate in Yemen said in the statement.

“Targeting of humanitarian, human rights, and development workers in Yemen must stop. All those detained must be immediately released,” they said.

On Sunday, UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg reiterated the same call for the Houthis to free the workers and halt their human rights violations against Yemenis in regions under their control.

“He specifically repeated the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of UN personnel and aid, and civil society workers who were arbitrarily detained in Sanaa and continue to be held in incommunicado detention,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Monday that its forces destroyed two drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, while US-led marine task forces intercepted two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden in the last 24 hours.

This comes as maritime security groups that monitor ship attacks have not reported any new attacks in international trade lanes off Yemen in the last seven days, despite the militia saying it would increase its anti-ship campaign in support of the Palestinian people.

Since November, the Houthis have carried out over 100 drone, missile, and drone boat strikes on commercial and navy ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean. The Houthis claim they solely target Israel-linked ships to pressure Israel to halt its war in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. 

Topics: Yemen Aden United Nations (UN) Houthis

China pushing for peace in Yemen and end to attacks on Red Sea shipping, says Beijing’s envoy

China pushing for peace in Yemen and end to attacks on Red Sea shipping, says Beijing’s envoy
Arab News
Arab News
Follow

China pushing for peace in Yemen and end to attacks on Red Sea shipping, says Beijing’s envoy

China pushing for peace in Yemen and end to attacks on Red Sea shipping, says Beijing’s envoy
  • Shao Zheng, in interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, said China in discussions with all parties to resolve Yemeni conflict
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Chinese charge d’affaires in Yemen has said Beijing is working closely with all parties in a push for peace in the country.

Shao Zheng, in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat published on Monday, said China was in discussions with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and the five permanent UN Security Council members regarding resolving the years-long conflict in the country.

He also urged all sides in Yemen to negotiate and sign a peace agreement as quickly as possible and end all attacks on commercial shipping through the Red Sea.

Zheng praised the “positive” efforts of Saudi Arabia and Mohammed Al-Jaber, his “dear friend” and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, in trying to bring about a peace settlement.

He told the newspaper that while China’s military base in Djibouti is not involved in current Red Sea operations, its navy has protected more than 7,200 ships in the Gulf of Aden and off the Somali coast over the past 15 years, with the involvement of 35,000 Chinese soldiers.

“We must ensure the Red Sea’s security and make our position clear to the Houthis and other parties. The Red Sea crisis has lasted nearly six months, causing significant losses. We call for an end to these attacks,” he said.

“China believes the Red Sea crisis is linked to the conflict in Gaza. We urge immediate peace in Gaza and humanitarian aid to prevent the crisis from spreading. We must achieve peace in Gaza, respect the sovereignty of Red Sea countries like Yemen, and raise security awareness among commercial ships,” he added.

When asked about a Houthi attack on China-flagged ship MV Huang Pu in March, Zheng said China was continually monitoring the Red Sea situation.

“The foreign shipping market is complex, and identifying a ship’s nationality can be difficult. We urge an end to attacks on commercial vessels to avoid disrupting global supply chains,” he said.

“The international community must ensure Red Sea peace according to international law. Civilians must not be targeted,” he added.

Zheng highlighted ongoing efforts by Beijing to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen amid the conflict, which he witnessed himself during a recent visit to the country where he attended the arrival of Chinese medical aid.

“I saw significant local progress, like improved internet speeds, but Yemen still faces challenges such as electricity generation,” he said.

“In Aden, I met with the prime minister and other government officials for extensive discussions on bilateral relations and the situation in Yemen. We support the legitimate government and the Presidential Leadership Council,” he added.

Zheng told Asharq Al-Awsat he was optimistic about the future of Chinese-Yemeni relations, saying they faced a “bright future” and would continue to develop.

“This year marks the 68th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Yemen. We’ve seen fruitful cooperation in political and economic areas, both countries support each other regionally and internationally,” he said.

“We are confident in a bright future for our relations and can enhance cooperation through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Yemen Gaza Hamas Houthis

Egypt, EU to continue joint efforts to halt Gaza war

Egypt, EU to continue joint efforts to halt Gaza war
Updated 44 min 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt, EU to continue joint efforts to halt Gaza war

Egypt, EU to continue joint efforts to halt Gaza war
  • Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty holds calls with EU’s Borrell, Turkiye’s Fidan 
  • Ankara, Cairo to continue coordination to address regional, international challenges
Updated 44 min 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty expressed his country’s appreciation for the positive positions adopted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell concerning the situation in the region, particularly the Gaza crisis.

Abdel Atty held separate phone calls on Sunday with Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Borrell called Abdel Atty — also minister for emigration and Egyptian expatriates — to congratulate him on his new position.

During the call, Abdel Atty and Borrell expressed their keenness to elevate relations between Egypt and the EU to the level of a strategic partnership. 

They welcomed the momentum and success of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference held on June 29-30, which was one of the first major events of the new strategic partnership.

The conference sent a clear message to the European private sector about Egypt’s importance as a significant destination for European investments.

Abdel Atty emphasized the importance Egypt places on implementing the comprehensive partnership agreement between Egypt and the EU with its six pillars and accelerating the disbursement of the related financial packages. 

Both sides expressed an eagerness to continue consultation and coordination in line with the joint declaration on enhancing political dialogue between Egypt and the EU.

The call touched on the developments regarding the Gaza crisis, said  Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates.

He looked forward to continuing joint efforts to halt the war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation facing Gaza’s residents.

Abdel Atty also urged Borrell to continue the EU’s support for the Palestinian Authority to enable it to fulfill its responsibilities to the Palestinian people.

He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to ongoing coordination with the EU to support stability and defuse the serious crises currently facing the Middle East.

Separately, Abdel Atty received a phone call from the Turkish minister who congratulated him on his new position.

Abu Zeid indicated that Fidan, during the call, emphasized the depth of the close relations between the two countries. 

Fidan expressed his eagerness to work jointly with Abdel Atty to enhance cooperation between Egypt and Turkiye at various levels.

He also stressed the importance of continued mutual coordination to address challenges at regional and international level.

Abdel Atty expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the initiative to call and offer congratulations.

He also praised the historical ties that bind the two countries, emphasizing the strong commitment of the Egyptian political leadership to further elevate Egyptian-Turkish relations in all fields.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of coordinating views and positions on all regional and international issues of mutual interest, bilaterally and through multilateral frameworks, contributing to the aspirations of the two countries and ensuring the security and stability of the region.

Abdel Atty also expressed his eagerness to work with Fidan to continue strengthening relations and capitalize on the current momentum in the relationship between the two countries.

He highlighted the increasing pace of joint coordination and ongoing communication regarding issues of mutual interest. 

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Badr Abdel Atty Josep Borrell 

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by US and other countries

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by US and other countries
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by US and other countries

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by US and other countries
  • Iraqi authorities have been trying to retrieve thousands of archaeological relics missing since the invasion
  • More ‘rare archaeological collections’ would be returned by Switzerland and Japan this month
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday exhibited several ancient artifacts that it said had been returned by the United States and other countries, long after they were looted and smuggled out following the 2003 US invasion.
Iraqi authorities have been trying to retrieve thousands of archaeological relics missing since the invasion, which was followed by widespread looting in the country that some historians regard as the cradle of civilization.
Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein handed the recently recovered relics over to Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Al-Badrani at a ceremony in Baghdad.
Most of the artefacts on display at the foreign ministry headquarters were returned by the US after a visit by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to Washington in April, Badrani said.
He said other relics had been returned by other states, but gave no details.
Hussein said more “rare archaeological collections” would be returned by Switzerland and Japan this month.

Topics: Iraq

New UK PM demands Gaza ceasefire during Netanyahu talks

New UK PM demands Gaza ceasefire during Netanyahu talks
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

New UK PM demands Gaza ceasefire during Netanyahu talks

New UK PM demands Gaza ceasefire during Netanyahu talks
  • Keir Starmer warns Israel against escalating tensions with Hezbollah
  • British FM to begin reviewing arms sales to Israel, UNRWA funding this week
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that there must be a ceasefire in Gaza, while warning him to act with “caution” over escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Starmer “said the situation on (the) northern border of Israel (with Lebanon) was very concerning, and it was crucial all parties acted with caution,” a spokesman for 10 Downing Street said.

The Times reported that Starmer reiterated his commitment to “continuing the UK and Israel’s vital co-operation to deter malign threats,” but there is a “clear and urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians.”

The Guardian reported that he had impressed upon Netanyahu “that it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively.”

It comes amid reports that the UK’s new Labour government is set to drop a bid brought by its Conservative predecessor to delay an International Criminal Court decision on whether to bring charges against Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The Conservatives had claimed that neither the court nor any Palestinian body have jurisdiction over Israeli citizens, despite a 2021 ICC decision that it did have power to prosecute violations of the Rome Statute in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Labour officials, however, briefed The Guardian that the new government would not uphold the challenge.

Starmer also spoke to PA President Mahmoud Abbas as part of a series of introductory conversations after the former’s general election victory on Thursday, in which he stated his support for the “undeniable right” of the Palestinian people to have a state of their own. 

He said his government would look to increase financial assistance to the PA and pressure Israel to withdraw fully from Gaza.

The UK government’s spokesman said: “Discussing the importance of reform, and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, the prime minister said that his longstanding policy on recognition to contribute to a peace process had not changed, and it was the undeniable right of Palestinians.”

Labour had pledged in its manifesto to take immediate action on UK recognition of a Palestinian state after the party lost support over its stance on Gaza during Britain’s regional elections in May.

Starmer had said Israel had a right to defend itself following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, but has subsequently softened his position.

Despite this shift, Labour still lost five seats in Thursday’s election to pro-Palestine independent candidates.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, meanwhile, said he will look at restoring funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, as well as reviewing issues including UK arms sales to Israel.

The UK suspended funding for UNRWA after Israel claimed that staff members had participated in the Oct. 7 attack.

Most other countries that took similar action have since restarted their funding, but the previous UK government said it would await the outcome of a UN investigation before taking a decision.

Lammy said: “We did raise issues about the funding … and real concerns that (we) did not want the situation where the UK was contributing to tremendous hardship already in Gaza.”

On arms sales, he added: “I made the solemn undertaking in parliament that I would look at the legal assessments, and I will begin that process, of course, as soon as I’m able to. I expect that to begin next week as I sit down with officials.”

Lammy continued: “I have been crystal clear on the international humanitarian law. There will be no resiling from that, because it’s important that we are all seen to uphold the rules-based order at a time particularly when authoritarian states are discarding it. It’s on that basis that I enter into this role and I take that very, very seriously.”

Topics: UK Gaza Netenyahu

Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
  • Aid groups warn there is a high risk of famine across the besieged coastal territory
  • Talks involving Egypt, the United States and Israel have failed to reopen Rafah
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters

AL-ARISH, Egypt: Hundreds of trucks loaded with food and water have been stranded on a scorching Egyptian road, some for nearly two months, awaiting permission to deliver the much needed humanitarian supplies to war-torn Gaza.
About 50 kilometers from the Gaza border, trucks carrying flour, water and other aid line a dusty road in both directions. The drivers say they have been waiting for several weeks in the searing Egyptian summer heat.
The standstill is exacerbating Gaza’s dire humanitarian crisis after nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Aid groups warn there is a high risk of famine across the besieged coastal territory.
The truck drivers, parked on the outskirts of the Egyptian city of Al-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula, say they have been unable to deliver humanitarian supplies ever since Israel expanded its offensive on the Gaza-Egypt border in May.
Some food has had to be discarded, they said.
“I swear to God, before this load, we came here and stood for more than 50 days and eventually the load was returned because it had expired,” said truck driver Elsayed El-Nabawi.
“We had to turn around and return it. We loaded another batch, and here we are standing again and only God knows if this load will make it before it expires or what will happen to it.”
The Israeli military started its assault on the southern Gazan city of Rafah in May. The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, a lifeline to the outside world for Gazans, allowing the delivery of aid and the evacuation of patients, has been shut since then.
Talks involving Egypt, the United States and Israel have failed to reopen Rafah, where Egypt wants a Palestinian presence restored on the Gazan side of the border. Israeli flags now fly over Gazan buildings destroyed along the border with Egypt.
“We’ve been stranded here for over a month waiting to deliver this load. We’ve waiting for our turn but nothing yet” said Ahmed Kamel, another of the truck drivers, who sit by their vehicles drinking tea and smoking cigarettes.
“We don’t know our fate — when we will be able to enter? Today? Tomorrow? The day after tomorrow? Only God knows. Will the stuff we’re carrying hold up or most of it will go bad?”
Aid and commercial supplies have still entered Gaza through other land border crossings, through air drops and by sea, but aid groups and Western diplomats say the supplies are far below needs. The drivers say they are waiting for Israeli permission.
‘DIFFICULTIES’
Distribution of aid in Gaza was difficult even before Israel’s assault on Rafah. Israel has enforced restrictions on goods entering the enclave, saying it wants to prevent them reaching Hamas. Some aid convoys have also been hit in Israeli military strikes, resulting in deaths of aid workers.
Palestinian gangs inside Gaza have also reportedly sought to steal aid and commercial supplies entering the territory of some 2.3 million Palestinians. Desperate Palestinians have also overwhelmed trucks, taking much needed humanitarian supplies.
A senior official at the Israeli foreign ministry said the backlog of aid in Egypt was due to humanitarian aid that has piled up on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing point, creating a backlog of around 1,200 truckloads worth of aid.
The official said that while Israel continued to facilitate the entry of supplies into Gaza, the distribution network inside Gaza run by international groups had been “disrupted” in recent months, blaming local Palestinian criminal gangs and Hamas.
The Israeli military, which oversees coordination of aid in Gaza, has said that it is letting in enough food in from Israel and Egypt for the entire population. It has also acknowledged that aid agencies face “difficulties” in transporting food once it has entered through crossing points, including from Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Gaza rafah Israel

