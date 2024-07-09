Saudi consulate in Houston issues Storm Beryl advisory

Deputy FM meets with Sudan’s Al-Burhan to reiterate calls for ceasefire, humanitarian aid
Waleed Al-Khuraiji met with the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi deputy foreign minister on Monday reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for a ceasefire in Sudan as laid out in last year’s Jeddah Declaration, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Waleed Al-Khuraiji met with the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in Port Sudan on Monday.
During the meeting, Al-Khuraiji reiterated Saudi Arabia’s welcome and support for all UN and international efforts aimed at reaching a peace in Sudan and for humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.
Al-Khuraiji also passed on to Al-Burhan the greetings of the Saudi leadership, stressing its keenness to restore security and stability to Sudan.
Saudi nature walking scheme promotes environmental awareness
Two-day event included volunteering activities like clean-up campaigns and park maintenance
Updated 09 July 2024
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A two-day event organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification saw more 100 hiking and mountain climbing enthusiasts explore nature while promoting environmental awareness in Jazan.
The “Walking in Nature’s Embrace” initiative, which concluded on Sunday and is also being held in other national parks of the Kingdom, is part of Saudi Summer 2024 and was held in Wadi Lajab National Park and the Al-Qahar mountains of Jazan’s Al-Raith governorate.
Hikers traversed designated paths that feature historical landmarks and ancient rock inscriptions dating back millennia, while engaging in volunteer efforts and promoting environmental awareness messages under the slogan “Naturally Beautiful,” using QR codes they carried.
The scheme offered locals and visitors various volunteering opportunities, including tree maintenance in national parks, clean-up campaigns and environmental education. The activities, geared toward encouraging environmentally conscious behavior, were also designed to foster community engagement.
The 'Walking in Nature's Embrace' initiative is being held in various national parks of the Kingdom and is part of Saudi Summer 2024.
Abdulkarim Tayyash, a local environmental enthusiast, highlighted the unique appeal of the region, describing the summer atmosphere and stunning nature of the Al-Qahar mountains and Wadi Lajab as a top experience for tourists and visitors in Jazan.
“The Jazan area, with its enchanting landscapes, diverse vegetation, mountainous terrain and lush green plains, offers one of the most rewarding experiences for nature lovers,” he told Arab News.
Tayyash also discussed his love for mountain hiking, a passion he is encouraging in his children. “We have made daily walks in Al-Raith a family tradition,” he said. The area, encircled by picturesque mountain chains, provides an ideal setting for both casual strolls and more ambitious climbs.
Visits to the “beautiful” waterfalls in Wadi Lajab are “always worthwhile,” Tayyash added.
The region is rich with green mountains and trees, he said, adding that he encourages his children to help preserve botanical diversity and enhance the area’s beauty and greenery, offering a perfect setting for hiking, photography and enjoying sports.
Issa Al-Qarbi, a vegetation expert, highlighted the role of the scheme in developing environmental awareness: “These participatory events in Al-Qahar mountains are crucial for preserving our natural assets and developing our vegetation cover.”
Al-Qarbi described the region’s diverse terrain, including towering mountains, deep valleys and unique rock formations, as a draw for visitors and adventurers alike.
“The mountains are famous for their dense vegetation, comprising various types of trees, shrubs and wild plants, making them a haven for nature lovers, environmentalists and those seeking unique ecological experiences,” he added.
The Al-Qahar and Al-Raith mountains feature a relatively moderate climate compared to the surrounding coastal areas, making them attractive destinations during the summer months. The area boasts wildlife and birds, as well as scenic waterfalls and flowing streams.
Beyond natural attractions, the region is home to traditional mountain villages that offer insights into local cultures and lifestyles.
The blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage makes the area an ideal destination for those seeking an experience that combines adventure, relaxation and cultural exploration.
Private museums unlock the past in Saudi Arabia’s north
The museum showcases lightweight weapons, swords, and daggers, alongside tools from the region’s development during the Trans-Arabian Pipeline era from 1950 to the early 1980s
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: In Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border Region, a quiet revolution is underway to preserve the area’s rich cultural heritage through an unlikely medium: private museums.
These personal collections, often tucked away in homes and personal spaces, are becoming important ties across generations, Saudi Press Agency reported recently.
Stepping into the museums transports visitors to a bygone era, allowing them to see firsthand the rich tapestry of the region’s history and the daily lives of the people who once lived there.
Ahmed Al-Sultani, a collector turned curator, has transformed part of his Arar home into a time capsule. “For over 25 years, I’ve been gathering pieces of our past,” he said in an interview with SPA.
Ancient household utensils, including copperware, coffee pots, jugs, and food containers, make up part of his collection, which also holds items once owned by nomadic Bedouin and local residents.
The museum showcases lightweight weapons, swords, and daggers, alongside tools from the region’s development during the Trans-Arabian Pipeline era from 1950 to the early 1980s.
Drawing visitors from both the local community and beyond, Al-Sultani’s museum has become a magnet for history buffs, archaeology enthusiasts, and school and university students. Heritage pieces are displayed to recreate authentic glimpses of the past and as important introductions to the history of the region.
Meanwhile, Zahia Al-Anazi is breaking new ground as one of the first women in the region to open a private museum. Her collection includes objects related to women’s lives along the Northern Border.
Visitors to Al-Anazi’s museum step into meticulously recreated scenes from the past. A bride’s room, replete with traditional outfits and wool furnishings, provides insights into local wedding customs, while a beauty room displaying items such as kohl and hair oils offers insights into past cosmetic practices.
Another room is dedicated to traditional Northern attire, as well as vintage household utensils, including copperware and kitchen tools.
Al-Anazi said that she learnt about handicrafts, such as embroidery, spinning, and sewing, from her grandmothers and mother, prompting her to open the museum.
“My goal is to preserve our heritage and instill its value in everyone, especially the new generation,” she said.
Al-Anazi’s approach reinforces aspects of national identity among children and introduces younger generations to the beauty of their past.
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Jordan’s Ayman Safadi discuss Gaza war with Irish FM
Safadi emphasized the urgent need to intensify efforts to stop Israeli breaches of international law
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
AMMAN: The Saudi foreign minister and his Jordanian counterpart discussed Israel’s assault on Gaza, escalating tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border and the humanitarian crisis in the region with the Irish foreign minister on Monday.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke to Michael Martin by phone, and also discussed relations between the Kingdom and Ireland.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Martin also discussed efforts to halt the Gaza conflict and the humanitarian crisis, Jordan Press Agency reported.
During their phone call, Safadi emphasized the urgent need to intensify efforts to stop Israeli breaches of international law, stressing the importance of protecting civilians, and ensuring the delivery of aid to Gaza.
He also warned against illegal Israeli measures targeting the Palestinian population and the Palestinian National Authority in the occupied West Bank, describing these as “a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation.”
Safadi expressed appreciation for Ireland’s call to end the aggression against Gaza, and for recognition of a Palestinian state, and support for the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and statehood based on a two-state solution in accordance with international law.
In response, Martin praised Jordan’s role in promoting regional security, stability, and peace, as well as its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Safety first as Saudi firm puts smart tech in the driving seat
Under an initiative launched in Riyadh on Monday by Saudi Insurance Services Company (Najm), smart devices installed in vehicles will monitor speed, acceleration, braking, turns, and compliance with traffic regulations
Initiative to help reduce road accidents and death rates: Najm CEO
Updated 08 July 2024
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi drivers could soon benefit from pioneering AI technology that will measure driver behavior and provide feedback, helping to improve road safety across the Kingdom.
Under an initiative launched in Riyadh on Monday by Saudi Insurance Services Company (Najm), smart devices installed in vehicles will monitor speed, acceleration, braking, turns, and compliance with traffic regulations.
The telematic technology can analyze data, and evaluate drivers’ risk levels compared with accepted standards.
Drivers will earn rewards and discounts on their vehicle insurance based on their driving habits.
The telematic technology can analyze data, and evaluate drivers’ risk levels compared with accepted standards.
The Najm initiative, a collaboration with US-based Cambridge Mobile Telematics and analytics platform AiGenix, will provide an advanced system for measuring driving behavior.
AiGenix spokesperson Asad Irshad told Arab News that the service will include AI-driven technology that studies driver behavior based on collected data and offers user assistance to improve driving habits.
“It goes not only from how you drive but when you drive, where you drive, what the road conditions are, what the weather conditions are, and whether that can change the risk factors on the road,” Irshad said.
Mohammed Al-Shehri, CEO of Najm, said that the initiative will help reduce road accidents and death rates, and offer protection against road hazards, helping meet the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
Najm will also launch a social media awareness program promoting road safety.
“Media is essential in this partnership, especially because the main goal is that we want to raise awareness of road safety in the Kingdom, which began with today’s signing,” Al-Shehri said.
“Through pioneering technology and strategic partnerships with global leaders like CMT and AiGenix, Najm is setting a new standard for road safety in Saudi Arabia. The initiative not only works to improve driving standards, but also creates a qualitative shift in driving behavior and insurance practices, which will enhance safety for all road users, enabling a safer and smarter driving environment across the country.”
William Powers, co-founder and CEO of Cambridge Mobile Telematics, said that the collaboration with Najm is a critical step toward creating safer, smarter roads.
“CMT has rapidly expanded worldwide in the past few years. Today, we power the most sophisticated mobility programs in the world, making roads and drivers safer on five continents, protecting millions of people every day. We are thrilled to partner with Najm on this groundbreaking telematics initiative and to bring safer roads to Saudi Arabia.”
Najm has already partnered with a number of insurance companies to adopt the new telematics system, and encourage customers to use sensors that measure driving behavior and compliance with traffic rules.