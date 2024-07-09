Saudi consulate in Houston issues Storm Beryl advisory

Saudi nature walking scheme promotes environmental awareness

MAKKAH: A two-day event organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification saw more 100 hiking and mountain climbing enthusiasts explore nature while promoting environmental awareness in Jazan.

The “Walking in Nature’s Embrace” initiative, which concluded on Sunday and is also being held in other national parks of the Kingdom, is part of Saudi Summer 2024 and was held in Wadi Lajab National Park and the Al-Qahar mountains of Jazan’s Al-Raith governorate.

The ‘Walking in Nature’s embrace’ initiative offered locals and visitors various volunteering opportunities, including tree maintenance in national parks, clean-up campaigns and environmental education. (X: ncvcksa/SPA)

Hikers traversed designated paths that feature historical landmarks and ancient rock inscriptions dating back millennia, while engaging in volunteer efforts and promoting environmental awareness messages under the slogan “Naturally Beautiful,” using QR codes they carried.

The scheme offered locals and visitors various volunteering opportunities, including tree maintenance in national parks, clean-up campaigns and environmental education. The activities, geared toward encouraging environmentally conscious behavior, were also designed to foster community engagement.

Abdulkarim Tayyash, a local environmental enthusiast, highlighted the unique appeal of the region, describing the summer atmosphere and stunning nature of the Al-Qahar mountains and Wadi Lajab as a top experience for tourists and visitors in Jazan.

“The Jazan area, with its enchanting landscapes, diverse vegetation, mountainous terrain and lush green plains, offers one of the most rewarding experiences for nature lovers,” he told Arab News.

Tayyash also discussed his love for mountain hiking, a passion he is encouraging in his children. “We have made daily walks in Al-Raith a family tradition,” he said. The area, encircled by picturesque mountain chains, provides an ideal setting for both casual strolls and more ambitious climbs.

Visits to the “beautiful” waterfalls in Wadi Lajab are “always worthwhile,” Tayyash added.

The region is rich with green mountains and trees, he said, adding that he encourages his children to help preserve botanical diversity and enhance the area’s beauty and greenery, offering a perfect setting for hiking, photography and enjoying sports.

Issa Al-Qarbi, a vegetation expert, highlighted the role of the scheme in developing environmental awareness: “These participatory events in Al-Qahar mountains are crucial for preserving our natural assets and developing our vegetation cover.”

Al-Qarbi described the region’s diverse terrain, including towering mountains, deep valleys and unique rock formations, as a draw for visitors and adventurers alike.

“The mountains are famous for their dense vegetation, comprising various types of trees, shrubs and wild plants, making them a haven for nature lovers, environmentalists and those seeking unique ecological experiences,” he added.

The Al-Qahar and Al-Raith mountains feature a relatively moderate climate compared to the surrounding coastal areas, making them attractive destinations during the summer months. The area boasts wildlife and birds, as well as scenic waterfalls and flowing streams.

Beyond natural attractions, the region is home to traditional mountain villages that offer insights into local cultures and lifestyles.

The blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage makes the area an ideal destination for those seeking an experience that combines adventure, relaxation and cultural exploration.