Saudi Arabia, Romania sign deal to propel logistics services 

Saudi Arabia, Romania sign deal to propel logistics services 
The agreement was signed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Romania’s Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Sorin Grindeanu. Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia, Romania sign deal to propel logistics services 

Saudi Arabia, Romania sign deal to propel logistics services 
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Romania have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote logistics services between the two countries.   

The agreement, inked by the Kingdom’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and the European country’s Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Sorin Grindeanu, will see both sides provide the latest operationg methods in the sector, according to a statement.   

This falls in line with the significant transformation Saudi Arabia’s logistics sphere has undergone in recent years, fueled by initiatives such as Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy. It also aligns well with the Kingdom’s aim to be among the top 10 countries in logistics services.   

According to the online data visualization and distribution platform Observatory of Economic Complexity, in 2022, Saudi Arabia’s exports to Romania amounted to $15.1 million, while Romania’s exports to the Kingdom stood at $410 million.   

Moreover, the newly signed MoU will see both parties exchanging and supporting experiences and the latest developments in the logistics sector, as well as harmonizing and swapping related policies and regulations.  

Additionally, under the agreement, the two sides will work hand in hand to exchange and support expertise in logistics governance and licensing of services and activities.

Al-Jasser visited Bucharest International Airport during his trip to the European country, accompanied by the Ambassador of the Kingdom to Romania Mohammed Abdul Ghani Khayat.

During the visit, the minister was briefed on the comprehensive services provided by the airport in aspects of passenger management, cargo operations, and air carriers.  

He also met with officials of the Romanian Air Transport, or TAROM, to discuss the operational capacity of the national carrier and the size of its fleet. 

This is not the first time the two countries join forces in an attempt to propel a particular field of common interest. In June 2022, the Saudi and Romanian governments signed an agreement for cooperation in the defense sector. 

The agreement covered a number of defense fields between the two countries, most notably training, exchanging expertise and technologies as well as developing communications systems, medical services and more the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

Topics: main saudi-romania ties Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser logistics

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate trading volume totaled 1.11 billion Qatari riyals ($302 million) in June, showing an 11.90 percent decline from the previous month, official data showed. 

Data from the Ministry of Justice revealed that the property sector recorded 285 transactions last month, marking an 11.49 percent decrease compared to May, as reported by the Qatar News Agency. 

The real estate sector in Qatar is a vital component of its economy, marked by substantial investments and developments as the gas-rich nation experiences growth in population and expatriates amidst efforts toward economic diversification. It plays a crucial role in contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product and urban growth.

In June, a report from Property Finder projected Qatar’s real estate sector to reach 155.7 billion riyals by 2028.  

Moreover, in 2023, Qatar’s real estate and construction sectors grew by 3.4 percent, amounting to 132.4 billion riyals, contributing nearly 19 percent to the nation’s GDP. 

The latest ministry report indicated that Al Dhaayen, Al Rayyan, and Doha municipalities led Qatar in real estate transactions.  

In June, transactions in Al Rayyan totaled 358.69 million riyals, followed by Al Dhaayen and Doha at 290.17 million riyals and 288.98 million riyals, respectively.  

Conversely, Umm Salal municipality recorded transactions valued at 93.53 million riyals in the same period. 

Additionally, Al Wakrah municipality recorded transactions totaling 42.19 million riyals, followed by Al Khor and Al Shamal municipalities at 31.53 million riyals and 13.86 million riyals, respectively.

In terms of traded area, Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen dominated, accounting for 40 percent, 24 percent, and 17 percent of the total transaction area in June. 

The report also highlighted 78 mortgage transactions amounting to 4.58 billion riyals in June, a 43 percent decline from the previous month.  

Al Rayyan led in mortgage transactions with 28, followed by Doha and Al Dhaayen with 24 and 15 transactions, respectively. 

Moreover, residential unit transactions totaled 52 last month, with a cumulative value of 122.64 million riyals. 

This came as residential building permits in Qatar surged in March to 257 licenses, up from 193 the previous month, according to official data released by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority.

Breaking down the report, villas were identified as the predominant choice, comprising 88 percent of all new residential building permits. 

Following villas, apartment building licenses held an 11 percent share with 29 approvals, while other residential buildings accounted for 1 percent, totaling only two licenses.

Topics: main Qatar real estate

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has maintained its lead in regional venture capital funding for the second consecutive year, securing $412 million in the first half of 2024, according to new data. 

The Kingdom retained its top position across the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of total venture capital investment for the period, despite a slight 7 percent year-on-year decline, as reported by data platform MAGNiTT. 

A significant portion of this funding, 32 percent, was attributed to a single $130 million deal involving Salla, marking the only mega-round in the region for 2024 so far.   

Deal flow activity experienced a slight 3 percent annual decline, placing Saudi Arabia as MENA’s second-most active country by transaction volume. The Kingdom now commands 30 percent of total deals, up from 25 percent in the first half of 2023. 

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the region’s total funding increased from 38 percent in the first six months of 2023 to 54 percent in the first half of this year, demonstrating the country’s growing influence.  

In an interview with Arab News, Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, highlighted the Kingdom’s robust ecosystem development despite the challenging economic environment.  

“Saudi Arabia continues to grow its underlying ecosystem even in the current economic environment. What was notable from the report this time was that despite total funding being almost flat, a key driver of its growth was an 84 percent year-on-year increase on non-mega deal funding,” Bahoshy stated.  

He also pointed out that while last year’s capital was driven by four mega deals, this year’s significant growth with only one such trade is highly positive.  

In terms of industry trends, fintech remained the most popular sector for investors by transaction volume, while e-commerce led in funding, with two of the top five deals in Saudi Arabia originating from this sector.   

Investor participation has been robust, with 72 entities backing Saudi-based startups, up from 62 in the same period last year.   

The share of international investors increased by 17 percentage points, capturing 28 percent of the total investors in Saudi Arabia’s VC space in 2024.  

Bahoshy attributed Saudi Arabia’s leading position to strong support from entities such as Saudi Venture Capital Co. and Jada Fund of Fund, alongside strategic policies from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology aimed at driving investment into the Kingdom.   

He noted that 84 percent of total transactions came from early-stage investments, a rise from 82 percent, with series A transactions increasing to 14 percent from 10 percent.   

“As a result, accelerator programs and series A startups are able to capture capital not only from local investors but international investors,” Bahoshy said.   

Merger and acquisition transactions in Saudi Arabia were relatively muted with only two transactions so far in 2024, compared to four in the same period of 2023.   

Most of these transactions occurred in the first quarter of 2024, with none in the second quarter. However, Saudi Arabia ranked second in exit activity in the MENA region, after the UAE, reflecting a broader regional trend.  

Looking forward to the second half of 2024, Bahoshy indicated that the third quarter of the year tends to be slower for venture capital deployment across MENA due to seasonal factors, but the fourth quarter usually sees a surge in activity with numerous conferences and visits to the region.  

“If this coincides with post US elections, potential interest rates coming down, we can expect to have a very strong finish to the year in terms of both potential IPO listings, late-stage investments, and continuous development at the early stage of the funnel,” Bahoshy said.  

“The second half of the year historically always tends to be stronger than the first, which is positive not only for Saudi Arabia, but the wider MENA ecosystem,” he added.       

Saudi Arabia’s success in the venture capital arena is supported by both domestic initiatives and growing international interest.   

Bahoshy emphasized the long-term nature of these investments, stating, “A lot of initiatives are being done in Saudi Arabia to continue to attract not only startups but investors to the Kingdom.”  

“These are long tail investments into the activity that’s happening in venture, especially with many funds looking to set up as well as the importance of highlighting talent acquisition to the Kingdom,” he stated.

Topics: startups Finance VENTURE CAPITAL MAGNiTT

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates
Updated 50 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates
Updated 50 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Motors, majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, delivered 2,394 electric vehicles in the second quarter of this year, a 21.70 percent increase compared to the first quarter. 

In a statement, the company said it also produced 2,110 vehicles during the same period. 

Earlier in 2024, a cohort of analysts polled by investment research firm Visible Alpha forecast that Lucid would deliver 1,940 units in the second quarter. 

Lucid posted this strong growth just a few months after it received an additional $1 billion investment from the Public Investment Fund. 

In a filing to the US securities regulator, the company said the money will reach Lucid through a newly created series of convertible preferred stock, which can be converted into about 280 million shares.

PIF currently has a 60 percent stake in the company and has invested billions as part of its mandate to diversify the Kingdom’s economy beyond oil.

Moreover, Lucid manufactured 3,838 vehicles in the first half of this year, and the firm aims to make more than 5,162 cars by the year-end to meet its annual output forecast of 9,000 units. 

Demand for electric vehicles has grown at a slower-than-expected pace in 2023, pressured by high borrowing costs, economic uncertainties and rising consumer affinity toward hybrid alternatives. 

Electric vehicle manufacturers, including Lucid, have responded by slashing prices and offering incentives such as affordable financing options to lure consumers.

The company’s most popular car, Lucid Air’s Pure model, is currently available at $69,000. 

Lucid’s Air luxury sedans compete with Tesla’s Model S and electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Porsche, among other brands.

In September 2023, Lucid opened its first plant outside the US in Saudi Arabia, with an initial capacity of 5,000 electric vehicles a year. 

Lucid is not the only electric vehicle car brand in which the government of Saudi Arabia has an interest.

In November 2022, the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of Ceer, a government-owned enterprise that will design, manufacture and sell battery-powered vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ceer is expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to the country’s gross domestic product by 2034. 

Additionally, in September 2023, PIF raised its stakes in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent. 

Topics: main Lucid Public Investment Fund (PIF) electric vehicles

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE
Updated 09 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE
Updated 09 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Remittances from Egyptians living abroad have continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive month, rising by 26.6 percent to reach $2.7 billion in May. 

According to data from the Central Bank of Egypt, this marks a year-on-year growth of 73.8 percent, up from $1.6 billion.

Additionally, the monthly increase from April’s figure reached $2.2 billion, driven by economic reform measures introduced on March 6, including a currency devaluation of approximately 35 percent in response to a significant interest rate hike. 

This came as the International Monetary Fund projected Egypt’s foreign cash revenues to surge by $13.7 billion from five key sources this year, marking a 14.6 percent increase from the previous year. 

Net private transfers from abroad are anticipated to increase to around $23.1 billion in 2023-2024, up 5.5 percent from $21.9 billion in 2022-2023. The projections suggest these transfers will continue rising to $24.6 billion in 2024-2025. 

This anticipated growth is largely attributed to a landmark agreement signed in February by the UAE, represented by a private consortium led by ADQ, a sovereign investment fund based in Abu Dhabi. The agreement outlined a $35 billion investment in Ras El-Hekma, a region on the Mediterranean coast 350 km northwest of Cairo, marking the single largest foreign direct investment in Egypt to date. 

The IMF forecasted in May that foreign cash inflows from these five sources, including proceeds from commodity exports, tourism revenues, Suez Canal revenues, private transfers, and net foreign direct investment, will total around $107.3 billion for the fiscal year 2023-2024, up from approximately $93.6 billion in 2022-2023. 

Despite this positive outlook for the current fiscal year, the IMF expected a decline in foreign cash inflows for the next fiscal year, projecting a drop to approximately $91.2 billion, below the levels of 2022-2023. 

Specifically, the international firm predicted a decrease in commodity export revenues to $33.2 billion for the current fiscal year, down from $39.6 billion last year, a 16.2 percent decline, with a subsequent rise to $35.6 billion next year.  

Tourism revenues are expected to fall to around $12 billion in 2023-2024, down from $13.6 billion in 2022-2023, an 11.8 percent decrease, before increasing to about $12.6 billion in 2024-2025. 

Suez Canal revenues are projected to decline to $6.8 billion this fiscal year, compared to $8.8 billion last year, a 22.7 percent decrease, with an expected rise to approximately $10 billion next year.  

Net foreign direct investment inflows are projected to surge to around $32.2 billion this year, a significant increase from $9.7 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a 232 percent rise. However, a decline to $8.4 billion is expected next year. 

Topics: Finance Egypt egypt remittances remittances Egypt economy

Related

Egypt shows signs of business growth as PMI hits 49.9 in June 
Business & Economy
Egypt shows signs of business growth as PMI hits 49.9 in June 

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 
Updated 09 July 2024
REUTERS 
Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 
Updated 09 July 2024
REUTERS 

RIYADH: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after a hurricane that hit a key US oil-producing hub in Texas caused less damage than markets had expected, easing concerns over supply disruption, according to Reuters. 

Brent futures rose 4 cents to $85.79 a barrel by 09:22 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2 cents to $82.35. 

Although oil refining activity slowed and some production sites were evacuated, major refineries along the US Gulf Coast appeared to see minimal impact from Hurricane Beryl, which weakened into a tropical storm after hitting the Texas coast. 

“Early indications suggest that most energy infrastructure has come through unscathed,” said ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey in a client note, adding that price action in crude oil and refined fuel markets reflect little concern on supply disruption from the hurricane. 

That eased market worries about the risk of supply disruption in Texas, where 40 percent of US crude oil is produced. 

Major oil-shipping ports around Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston had been shut ahead of the storm. The Corpus Christi Ship Channel reopened on Monday and the Port of Houston was projected to resume operations on Tuesday afternoon. 

Several key refiners such as Marathon Petroleum were also preparing to restart their refining units.  

Market participants are also keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East for more trading cues. Oil prices settled down 1 percent on Monday amidst hopes a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza could reduce worries about global crude supply disruption. 

Senior US officials were in Egypt for talks on Monday, but gaps remained between the two sides, the White House said, and Hamas said a new Israeli push into Gaza threatened the potential agreement. 

Markets were also waiting for the release of key US inflation data, with Federal Reserve Chair Powell set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, as investors wagered a slew of soft labor market data has greatly increased the chance of an interest rate cut in September to about 80 percent.  

“With a recent run in US economic data raising bets for a September rate cut, any validation from upcoming inflation progress may help to support the broader risk environment, which may offer some room for oil prices to stabilize on a more favorable demand outlook,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in an email. 

Robust liftings of Saudi crude from Asian buyers on a contractual basis also provided market support, with August exports to China to rise for the first time in four months. 

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

