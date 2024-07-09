You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL
Saudi Arabia wants esports to contribute $13 billion to the country’s gross domestic product. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqy98

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has secured the second-highest global ranking for average daily time spent playing video games, signaling a significant shift in leisure activities, according to a report.

The US-based online gaming platform Mobile Premier League has revealed that gaming culture is booming in Saudi Arabia, with over half its population partaking in video games.

The data supports the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to ensure the sector creates jobs and contributes $13 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

“The rise of gaming content creators and streamers on platforms like YouTube and Twitch is driving greater engagement within the Saudi gaming community,” said an expert at MPL.

This follows the Kingdom’s Team Falcons soaring to victory in a historic moment for the nation’s esports scene, claiming the Call of Duty: Warzone championship at the Esports World Cup held in Riyadh on July 3.

The local favorites, comprising Shifty, Soka and Biffle, clinched the grand final with a commanding performance, securing a prize of $200,000.

Moreover, there is a rising enthusiasm for virtual reality gaming driven by advancements in technology, accompanied by an increase in Arabic-language content tailored to meet the needs of local audiences.

Egypt ranked first, as the gaming culture is experiencing rapid growth due to a rising middle class and increased internet accessibility.

Popular genres include first-person shooters, sports games like FIFA Soccer, and multiplayer online battle arena games like Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, also known as PUBG.

The report noted that Egypt’s gaming population is predicted to increase as more culturally relevant material is generated.

Last week, the Esports World Cup was launched, featuring a cross-game format of 22 competitions across 21 premier titles. There is a prize pool of $60 million at stake, the largest in the sport’s history.

During a press conference held on July 2, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said the event would boost the sport in the country.

 

Topics: main eSports Video Games Saudi esports

Related

MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh
Lifestyle
MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh

Iraq to put forward new law to safeguard Saudi investments as bilateral trade surges 12%

Iraq to put forward new law to safeguard Saudi investments as bilateral trade surges 12%
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Iraq to put forward new law to safeguard Saudi investments as bilateral trade surges 12%

Iraq to put forward new law to safeguard Saudi investments as bilateral trade surges 12%
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A new law will protect Saudi investments in Iraq, with trade between the two countries witnessing an annual growth rate of 12 percent, according to an official in Baghdad.

Mohammed Al-Khareef, chairperson of the Saudi Iraqi Business Council, noted that the body is actively working to enhance funding from the Kingdom to Iraq, coinciding with Saudi Arabia’s private and governmental sectors showing interest in investing in the country.

This comes as a “new phase of relations” began between the Kingdom and Iraq in April 2019, according to a senior minister at the time, following the inauguration of a new consulate in Baghdad and a $1 billion development loan.

The new law is set to potentially be enacted in the coming months to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries — with trade between the nations hitting SR5 billion ($1.33 billion), according to Al-Khareef.

The announcement came during a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and Shalan Al-Karim, head of the Saudi-Iraqi Friendship Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, as part of an official visit to the Kingdom.

The meeting came to assess the economic ties between both countries and their promising prospects.

Discussions also focused on activating the roles of business sectors to build effective commercial, investment, and strategic partnerships.

In April, Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed 12 memorandums of understanding for quality investment projects to further strengthen economic ties.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment announced on X that this agreement with the Iraq Development Fund and Saudi companies will enhance cooperation in various investment projects with Baghdad. 

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim and Mohammed Al-Najjar, chairman of the Iraq Development Fund.

Furthermore in December 2023, the two countries signed a partnership agreement to encourage industrial investments in the private sector.

During the same month, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, confirmed the contract between the Iraqi company Al-Diyar and Saudi Arabia’s Northern Region Cement Co.

This partnership in the cement industry also marked the first collaboration between the private sectors of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: main Saudi-Iraq ties Saudi Iraqi Business Council

Related

GCC, Iraq officials discuss security, economic challenges
Middle-East
GCC, Iraq officials discuss security, economic challenges

MENA VC landscape sees 33% increase in investors: MAGNiTT  

MENA VC landscape sees 33% increase in investors: MAGNiTT  
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

MENA VC landscape sees 33% increase in investors: MAGNiTT  

MENA VC landscape sees 33% increase in investors: MAGNiTT  
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Investor numbers in the Middle East and North Africa’s venture capital ecosystem saw an annual increase of 33 percent in the first half of 2024, new data shows. 

According to a report from venture data platform MAGNiTT, rising sentiment spurred a 130 percent increase in the number of funds launched in the MENA region during this period.  

Data revealed that despite the increase in investors, only $768 million in funding was poured into regional startups, a drop of 34 percent year on year.  

The total number of deals reached 211, an 18 percent decline in the first half of the year, while exits plummeted by 63 percent to just 10.    

E-commerce was the most funded sector with $244 million in funding, while fintech was the industry of choice in terms of deal count.    

The Public Investment Fund’s Sanabil Investments was the most active investor in the region with $57 million in capital deployed.   

Saudi startups garnered the most funding in the first half with $412 million, followed by the UAE with $225 million, and Egypt with $86 million. However, all these markets saw a drop of 7, 19, and 75 percent, respectively.    

Morocco and Kuwait joined the top five list with $17 million and $14 million, respectively.    

In terms of deal count, the UAE topped the list with 83 transactions, an 11 percent annual increase. Saudi Arabia followed with 63 deals, a 3 percent drop, Egypt with 28, a 15 percent decrease, and Morocco and Bahrain with 10 and 7, respectively.    

In an interview with Arab News, Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, explained that the second half of the year is expected to see an uptick in VC activity.    

“In terms of trends, the wider MENA region including both the UAE and Egypt are likely to benefit from a very strong fourth quarter, while the third quarter is expected to be a little bit quieter,” he said.    

“I think that from a macroeconomic perspective, political stability is key. Interest rate declines to bring liquidity back into the markets is important as well as conferences and events that can highlight the opportunities for the Middle East versus other geographies will be very important in seeing strength across the wider MENA region,” the CEO explained.  

He added that the UAE’s growth in transactions is extremely positive.    

“For early-stage investment, I anticipate that they’ll continue to be positioned as one of the leading ecosystems to attract international companies to set up and grow across the wider MENA region,” Bahoshy said.    

“Egypt, on the other hand, which is continually challenged with the macroeconomic environment locally and the wider economy will be looking to support early-stage startup investments and therefore is likely to be in the rankings for total number of transactions,” he stated.    

He further explained that capital deployment in Egypt will remain a challenge as startups continue to relocate to other geographies to raise funding.    

“I think both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are well positioned to see continued strength in their ecosystems despite the slowdown in venture and macroeconomic environment that we find ourselves in,” the CEO added.  

Topics: Finance startups VENTURE CAPITAL MAGNiTT

Related

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 
Updated 09 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 

Qatar’s real estate trading volume hits $302m in June: official data 
Updated 09 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate trading volume totaled 1.11 billion Qatari riyals ($302 million) in June, showing an 11.90 percent decline from the previous month, official data showed. 

Data from the Ministry of Justice revealed that the property sector recorded 285 transactions last month, marking an 11.49 percent decrease compared to May, as reported by the Qatar News Agency. 

The real estate sector in Qatar is a vital component of its economy, marked by substantial investments and developments as the gas-rich nation experiences growth in population and expatriates amidst efforts toward economic diversification. It plays a crucial role in contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product and urban growth.

In June, a report from Property Finder projected Qatar’s real estate sector to reach 155.7 billion riyals by 2028.  

Moreover, in 2023, Qatar’s real estate and construction sectors grew by 3.4 percent, amounting to 132.4 billion riyals, contributing nearly 19 percent to the nation’s GDP. 

The latest ministry report indicated that Al Dhaayen, Al Rayyan, and Doha municipalities led Qatar in real estate transactions.  

In June, transactions in Al Rayyan totaled 358.69 million riyals, followed by Al Dhaayen and Doha at 290.17 million riyals and 288.98 million riyals, respectively.  

Conversely, Umm Salal municipality recorded transactions valued at 93.53 million riyals in the same period. 

Additionally, Al Wakrah municipality recorded transactions totaling 42.19 million riyals, followed by Al Khor and Al Shamal municipalities at 31.53 million riyals and 13.86 million riyals, respectively.

In terms of traded area, Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen dominated, accounting for 40 percent, 24 percent, and 17 percent of the total transaction area in June. 

The report also highlighted 78 mortgage transactions amounting to 4.58 billion riyals in June, a 43 percent decline from the previous month.  

Al Rayyan led in mortgage transactions with 28, followed by Doha and Al Dhaayen with 24 and 15 transactions, respectively. 

Moreover, residential unit transactions totaled 52 last month, with a cumulative value of 122.64 million riyals. 

This came as residential building permits in Qatar surged in March to 257 licenses, up from 193 the previous month, according to official data released by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority.

Breaking down the report, villas were identified as the predominant choice, comprising 88 percent of all new residential building permits. 

Following villas, apartment building licenses held an 11 percent share with 29 approvals, while other residential buildings accounted for 1 percent, totaling only two licenses.

Topics: main Qatar real estate

Related

Bahrain’s real estate sector holding steady, report says
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s real estate sector holding steady, report says

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  
Updated 09 July 2024
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  

Saudi Arabia leads regional VC activity with $412m in funding in H1: MAGNiTT  
Updated 09 July 2024
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has maintained its lead in regional venture capital funding for the second consecutive year, securing $412 million in the first half of 2024, according to new data. 

The Kingdom retained its top position across the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of total venture capital investment for the period, despite a slight 7 percent year-on-year decline, as reported by data platform MAGNiTT. 

A significant portion of this funding, 32 percent, was attributed to a single $130 million deal involving Salla, marking the only mega-round in the region for 2024 so far.   

Deal flow activity experienced a slight 3 percent annual decline, placing Saudi Arabia as MENA’s second-most active country by transaction volume. The Kingdom now commands 30 percent of total deals, up from 25 percent in the first half of 2023. 

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the region’s total funding increased from 38 percent in the first six months of 2023 to 54 percent in the first half of this year, demonstrating the country’s growing influence.  

In an interview with Arab News, Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, highlighted the Kingdom’s robust ecosystem development despite the challenging economic environment.  

“Saudi Arabia continues to grow its underlying ecosystem even in the current economic environment. What was notable from the report this time was that despite total funding being almost flat, a key driver of its growth was an 84 percent year-on-year increase on non-mega deal funding,” Bahoshy stated.  

He also pointed out that while last year’s capital was driven by four mega deals, this year’s significant growth with only one such trade is highly positive.  

In terms of industry trends, fintech remained the most popular sector for investors by transaction volume, while e-commerce led in funding, with two of the top five deals in Saudi Arabia originating from this sector.   

Investor participation has been robust, with 72 entities backing Saudi-based startups, up from 62 in the same period last year.   

The share of international investors increased by 17 percentage points, capturing 28 percent of the total investors in Saudi Arabia’s VC space in 2024.  

Bahoshy attributed Saudi Arabia’s leading position to strong support from entities such as Saudi Venture Capital Co. and Jada Fund of Fund, alongside strategic policies from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology aimed at driving investment into the Kingdom.   

He noted that 84 percent of total transactions came from early-stage investments, a rise from 82 percent, with series A transactions increasing to 14 percent from 10 percent.   

“As a result, accelerator programs and series A startups are able to capture capital not only from local investors but international investors,” Bahoshy said.   

Merger and acquisition transactions in Saudi Arabia were relatively muted with only two transactions so far in 2024, compared to four in the same period of 2023.   

Most of these transactions occurred in the first quarter of 2024, with none in the second quarter. However, Saudi Arabia ranked second in exit activity in the MENA region, after the UAE, reflecting a broader regional trend.  

Looking forward to the second half of 2024, Bahoshy indicated that the third quarter of the year tends to be slower for venture capital deployment across MENA due to seasonal factors, but the fourth quarter usually sees a surge in activity with numerous conferences and visits to the region.  

“If this coincides with post US elections, potential interest rates coming down, we can expect to have a very strong finish to the year in terms of both potential IPO listings, late-stage investments, and continuous development at the early stage of the funnel,” Bahoshy said.  

“The second half of the year historically always tends to be stronger than the first, which is positive not only for Saudi Arabia, but the wider MENA ecosystem,” he added.       

Saudi Arabia’s success in the venture capital arena is supported by both domestic initiatives and growing international interest.   

Bahoshy emphasized the long-term nature of these investments, stating, “A lot of initiatives are being done in Saudi Arabia to continue to attract not only startups but investors to the Kingdom.”  

“These are long tail investments into the activity that’s happening in venture, especially with many funds looking to set up as well as the importance of highlighting talent acquisition to the Kingdom,” he stated.

Topics: startups Finance VENTURE CAPITAL MAGNiTT

Related

MENA startups raise $116m in June, pushing first half of 2024 to $882m: Wamda 
Business & Economy
MENA startups raise $116m in June, pushing first half of 2024 to $882m: Wamda 

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Motors, majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, delivered 2,394 electric vehicles in the second quarter of this year, a 21.70 percent increase compared to the first quarter. 

In a statement, the company said it also produced 2,110 vehicles during the same period. 

Earlier in 2024, a cohort of analysts polled by investment research firm Visible Alpha forecast that Lucid would deliver 1,940 units in the second quarter. 

Lucid posted this strong growth just a few months after it received an additional $1 billion investment from the Public Investment Fund. 

In a filing to the US securities regulator, the company said the money will reach Lucid through a newly created series of convertible preferred stock, which can be converted into about 280 million shares.

PIF currently has a 60 percent stake in the company and has invested billions as part of its mandate to diversify the Kingdom’s economy beyond oil.

Moreover, Lucid manufactured 3,838 vehicles in the first half of this year, and the firm aims to make more than 5,162 cars by the year-end to meet its annual output forecast of 9,000 units. 

Demand for electric vehicles has grown at a slower-than-expected pace in 2023, pressured by high borrowing costs, economic uncertainties and rising consumer affinity toward hybrid alternatives. 

Electric vehicle manufacturers, including Lucid, have responded by slashing prices and offering incentives such as affordable financing options to lure consumers.

The company’s most popular car, Lucid Air’s Pure model, is currently available at $69,000. 

Lucid’s Air luxury sedans compete with Tesla’s Model S and electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Porsche, among other brands.

In September 2023, Lucid opened its first plant outside the US in Saudi Arabia, with an initial capacity of 5,000 electric vehicles a year. 

Lucid is not the only electric vehicle car brand in which the government of Saudi Arabia has an interest.

In November 2022, the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of Ceer, a government-owned enterprise that will design, manufacture and sell battery-powered vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ceer is expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to the country’s gross domestic product by 2034. 

Additionally, in September 2023, PIF raised its stakes in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent. 

Topics: main Lucid Public Investment Fund (PIF) electric vehicles

Related

Lucid, EVIQ sign MoU to set up high-speed public charging infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Lucid, EVIQ sign MoU to set up high-speed public charging infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

How Bangladesh’s traffickers are targeting Rohingya women at refugee camp
Rohingya women refugees leave the beach for their tents at Balohan ferry port in Sabang, Indonesia’s Aceh province. (File/AFP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday
Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday
Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa
Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa
Milan airport to be named after former PM Berlusconi
Milan airport to be named after former PM Berlusconi
Over one million people visit Qur’an printing complex in Madinah during last year
1,019,494 visitors of multiple nationalities visited the complex between July 19, 2023 and July 6, 2024. (File/@qurancomplex)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.