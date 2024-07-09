Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has secured the second-highest global ranking for average daily time spent playing video games, signaling a significant shift in leisure activities, according to a report.

The US-based online gaming platform Mobile Premier League has revealed that gaming culture is booming in Saudi Arabia, with over half its population partaking in video games.

The data supports the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to ensure the sector creates jobs and contributes $13 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

“The rise of gaming content creators and streamers on platforms like YouTube and Twitch is driving greater engagement within the Saudi gaming community,” said an expert at MPL.

This follows the Kingdom’s Team Falcons soaring to victory in a historic moment for the nation’s esports scene, claiming the Call of Duty: Warzone championship at the Esports World Cup held in Riyadh on July 3.

The local favorites, comprising Shifty, Soka and Biffle, clinched the grand final with a commanding performance, securing a prize of $200,000.

Moreover, there is a rising enthusiasm for virtual reality gaming driven by advancements in technology, accompanied by an increase in Arabic-language content tailored to meet the needs of local audiences.

Egypt ranked first, as the gaming culture is experiencing rapid growth due to a rising middle class and increased internet accessibility.

Popular genres include first-person shooters, sports games like FIFA Soccer, and multiplayer online battle arena games like Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, also known as PUBG.

The report noted that Egypt’s gaming population is predicted to increase as more culturally relevant material is generated.

Last week, the Esports World Cup was launched, featuring a cross-game format of 22 competitions across 21 premier titles. There is a prize pool of $60 million at stake, the largest in the sport’s history.

During a press conference held on July 2, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said the event would boost the sport in the country.