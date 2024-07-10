You are here

Bare-bones gym breeds Olympians in Philippines' boxing capital Bago

Bare-bones gym breeds Olympians in Philippines’ boxing capital Bago
This photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows Prystine Niche Cantancio (L) sparring during training at a boxing gym in Bago City, Negros Occidental province. (AFP)
Bare-bones gym breeds Olympians in Philippines’ boxing capital Bago

Bare-bones gym breeds Olympians in Philippines’ boxing capital Bago
  • Eight of the 70 Filipino boxers to have made it to the Olympics got their start at the Bago City gym
  • The most recent Bago Olympian, Rio 2016 light-flyweight Roger Ladon, failed to qualify for Paris leaving the city pining for a new poster boy
BAGO CITY: At a bare-bones gym in the central Philippines, children from poor families in torn shoes put on frayed head guards and get to work in pursuit of their Olympic boxing dream — and a way out of poverty.

Aged 10-18, the young boxers spar in the Bago city gymnasium after school before sleeping under the ring’s canvas at night.

Located on the island of Negros, in the sugar-growing region which has some of the country’s starkest rich-poor divides, the city of 200,000 calls itself the Philippines’ “boxing capital.”

Eight of the 70 Filipino boxers to have made it to the Olympics got their start at the Bago City gym.

Boxers there work out on peeling punching bags under the buzz of giant old electric fans straining to give some relief from the oppressive tropical heat.

The most recent Bago Olympian, Rio 2016 light-flyweight Roger Ladon, failed to qualify for Paris leaving the city pining for a new poster boy.

“Life is hard here. Job opportunities are limited,” said coach Larry Semillano, a Bago native who fought at lightweight in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

His 17 wards are mostly children of farmers, construction workers and tricycle drivers.

“To them, if they excel in it they believe they will have a better life,” said Ignacio Denila, the city government’s executive assistant for sports.

“All of them idolize (Manny) Pacquiao,” Denila told AFP, referring to the eight-weight world champion, who was also born in poverty, on the southern island of Mindanao.

“I hope to be recruited into the national team in order to join competitions and win medals abroad,” AJ Vicente, 17, one of Semillano’s current hopefuls, told AFP.

Bago lightweight Leopoldo Cantancio blazed the Olympic trail when he made it to the 1984 Los Angeles Games, reaching the round of 16. He also fought at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Bago fighters have since won one Olympic silver medal and one bronze.

Though Filipino boxers have yet to win gold, eight of the country’s 14 Olympic medals so far came from boxing — three silvers and five bronze.

Semillano believes Vicente, a right-handed flyweight who won a bronze at the Philippine national games last year, has a “70 percent” chance of eventually making it to the national team.

But “he needs to consume a lot more rice” before he can be considered for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or Brisbane in 2032, the coach added.

“The skill is there. What we’re trying to develop now is his power,” Semillano told AFP.

AJ’s father Jose Vicente, 50, brawled for meagre prize money at village-level Bago tournaments in his youth when he was not cutting and hauling sugar cane for 10 pesos a day (17 US cents).

“Farm work is backbreaking. I do not want my son to go through the same thing,” Jose, now a handyman at a provincial hospital, told AFP at the family’s small wood and bamboo home among sugar cane fields on the city’s outskirts.

“Dad wanted to become a boxer himself. I have decided to fulfil that dream for him,” said his son, whose more than a dozen boxing medals hang proudly on the living room wall.

From the age of seven children are welcome to join the training program, said coach Semillano, who cooks for them while minding his two-year-old daughter Sydney as the young boxers do their laundry in the yard.

Last year, three Bago minors trained by Semillano qualified for the national government’s amateur boxing pool, an important next step for their Olympic ambitions.

The Bago city government-funded program was launched in the mid-1960s by a sports-oriented mayor, Ramon Torres, and bore fruit in 1992 when light-flyweight Roel Velasco won a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics.

His younger brother Mansueto Velasco went one better with a light-flyweight silver in Atlanta in 1996.

Schoolgirl Prystine Niche Cantancio is 11 years old, nicknamed Junela and a distant relative of Bago’s first Olympic boxer. She also trains at the gym, sparring against 10-year-old boys.

“I want to make my papa proud by following in his boxing footsteps,” she told AFP, referring to Junel Cantancio, a Philippines team boxer who did not make it to the Olympics.

Junela was seven when she put her collection of teddy bears in a cabinet and first pulled on boxing gloves, said her mother Lovely Christine Cantancio, who takes her daughter to practice sessions.

“She looks happy, except there are no other girls to fight,” Lovely said.

Her father retired from boxing and became a full-time soldier following a fight-related injury.

“Not all of them will be Olympians or make the national team,” said city sports official Denila.

“For me, what is important is they develop discipline, even if they do not achieve success in life.

“That’s really the purpose of sports — to develop you morally and spiritually.”

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
EAST RUTHERFORD, United States: Lionel Messi was on target as world champions Argentina turned on the style to beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday and reach the Copa America final where they will look for a third straight major title.

The defending Copa champions will face the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia in what will be a highly anticipated final in Miami on Sunday.

The 15-times Copa champions produced their best display of the tournament in front of a capacity crowd at the 82,500 MetLife Stadium and as in their 2022 World Cup triumph they look to be peaking at the perfect moment.

Canada, who surprised many by reaching the last four in their first Copa America appearance, can take great credit for their run in the tournament but Messi and company were simply a step too far.

Jesse Marsch’s side had progressed by hitting teams with high-energy football straight out of the gate but after an early opening for left-winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who fired wide after cutting in from the flank, the South Americans took control and never gave it up.

Angel Di Maria, the veteran wide-man playing in his final tournament for his country, was seeing plenty of the ball down the right and he offered an early warning of his threat when he picked out Messi with a ball inside which the forward flashed just wife of the post.

But it was Rodrigo De Paul who was to create the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, picking the ball up on the half-way line, taking a quick glance up and then lofting the ball over the top to Julian Alvarez.

The Manchester City forward, recalled to the starting line-up ahead of Lautaro Martinez, delivered a deft first touch that took him away from Moises Bombito and gave him just enough room to drive the ball home.

The classy triangle of Di Maria, Messi and De Paul, was a constant source of danger for Canada’s back line and the former threatened a second with a chip from the right which floated over the bar.

The assuredness of Argentina’s build-up play reflects the confidence of coach Lionel Scaloni’s team, a well-drilled unit but one that never allows their organizational solidity dominate over their creativity.

Two minutes before the break, former Real Madrid winger Di Maria provided a slide-rule pass to Messi, who worked himself space for a shot on his right-foot, but he was narrowly wide of Max Crepeau’s right-hand post.

Canada’s American coach Marsch had plenty of work to do at the interval if he was to find a way of getting his team back on level terms and any strategy went out of the window when the world champions doubled their lead, just six minutes after the restart.

The excellent De Paul pulled the ball back from the byline to Enzo Fernandez and his side-foot shot was directed home by Messi in front of goal.

For a moment Canada had hope that Messi may have been offside but the VAR review showed that defender Derek Cornelius had played him onside.

The two-goal cushion established, Argentina were content to sit back and preserve their energy and invite the Canadians to take them on.

It was not until the final minutes though that Canada were able to trouble Emiliano Martinez with substitute Tani Oluwaseyi forcing the keeper into action after some sloppy defending.

But it was a comfortable victory for Scaloni’s men and one which leaves them one win away from a record 16th Copa America triumph.

Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10

Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10
Updated 10 July 2024
Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10

Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10
  • Philipsen was guided to victory by teammate and world road race champion Mathieu van der Poel
  • Man-to-beat Tadej Pogacar protected his 33-second overall lead over Remco Evenepoel with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard at 1min 15sec in third
SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND, France: Belgian Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint ahead of Eritrean Biniam Girmay on stage 10 of the Tour de France on Tuesday after a flat 187.3km ride south from Orleans.

Before Wednesday’s potentially explosive stage, man-to-beat Tadej Pogacar protected his 33-second overall lead over Remco Evenepoel with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard at 1min 15sec in third.

Last year’s green jersey winner Philipsen closed the gap slightly on current occupant Girmay, who has two stage wins and 267 points to the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider’s 193.

Philipsen was guided to victory by teammate and world road race champion Mathieu van der Poel.

“When you have a world champion to lead you out in your Tour de France sprint it is magnificent,” said Philipsen after hitting a speed of 75km/h (46.6 mph).

After Monday’s rest day the 172 remaining riders embarked from the city of Orleans past the statue of Jeanne d’Arc and the historic city’s giant cathedral.

Low balmy skies and a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit) persuaded the bunch to pace themselves across the vast wheat plains to the south of Orleans.

It was slow enough for Briton Tom Pidcock to unwrap a sandwich from silver foil, while beside him Pavel Sivakov spotted the open door of a camping car and gracefully launched his water bottle through it.

In the battle for the overall title the so-called Fab Four of Pogacar, Evenepoel, Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic are locked in a tense and tetchy struggle at this halfway stage 10 with no obvious favorite.

In his Giro d’Italia-Tour double bid Pogacar may have expected to be further ahead given how much effort he has invested.

Evenepoel looks fresh and calm and is giving off a far happier vibe than the three others.

Two-time winner Vingegaard is riding into form and winning a war of nerves as he tails Pogacar relentlessly, but has suffered an early blow with the 1min 15sec deficit.

Pogacar’s compatriot Roglic is waging a dark horse run in fourth at 1min 36sec but is priming his form for week three.

Any hopes of a record-extending 36th stage win for Mark Cavendish dissolved when he lost his sprint train on a tight corner in the final kilometer.

At the same finish line on stage 13 of the 2013 Tour, 39-year-old Cavendish managed to cross an echelon in strong winds, but on Tuesday he was outside the chase at the finale.

Wednesday’s 211km ride continues south but through dormant volcanic mountains including a handful of testing climbs to the west of the city of Clermont.

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
Updated 10 July 2024
Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
  • Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
  • Fifth-ranked Medvedev avenged his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in a four-hour quarterfinal win
LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev set up a Wimbledon semifinal repeat on Tuesday as Donna Vekic ended the magical run of New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 while Medvedev stunned world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who suffered a mid-match health scare, 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3.

Vekic recovered to defeat Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first Slam semifinal where she will take on Italian late bloomer Jasmine Paolini, who swept past Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1.

Spanish world No. 3 Alcaraz, seeking a fourth Grand Slam title, was broken twice by 12th-seeded Paul in a 72-minute first set.

Paul raced into a two-game lead in the second set before Alcaraz got back on level terms.

Three breaks in the third set put the Spaniard in charge and he stepped up another gear in the fourth, making just four unforced errors.

Alcaraz, seeking to become just the sixth man to capture the French Open and Wimbledon titles back to back, defeated Medvedev in straights sets in last year’s Wimbledon semifinals.

“Hopefully I’m going to get the same result,” he said.

“But he won against Jannik Sinner, the best player right now, so I know that he’s in really good shape.”

Fifth-ranked Medvedev avenged his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in a four-hour quarterfinal win.

Medvedev, 28, will be playing in his ninth Grand Slam semifinal.

Sinner, a semifinalist in 2023, required medical treatment early in the third set as he appeared dazed and unsteady on his feet.

He had his blood pressure taken before undergoing a medical time-out.

“It’s always tricky because you want to play more points to make him suffer a little bit more but in a good way,” said Medvedev.

In a tight first set in which neither man gave up a break point, Medvedev edged ahead in the tie-break on the back of a lung-busting 33-shot rally.

However, he squandered a set point and his game suddenly fell apart, serving up a double fault as Sinner pocketed the opener.

The mercurial Russian levelled the quarter-final before Sinner summoned the tournament physio after falling a break down in the third set.

After a 10-minute delay, the 22-year-old resumed play and thrilled the Center Court crowd when he bravely clawed his way back to 5-5.

He then wasted two set points, which allowed Medvedev to sweep through the tie-break.

However, the Italian was undaunted and levelled the quarter-final before Medvedev finished the fresher of the two players, breaking in the fourth game of the final set on his way to victory.

“I was not feeling great. I didn’t vomit but I took some time because I was dizzy quite a lot,” said Sinner.

Vekic has reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 43rd attempt.

“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” said the 28-year-old world No. 37.

Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, was playing her eighth match of the tournament, including qualifying, in two weeks and the strain eventually told.

“Maybe if I could have moved faster, maybe if I didn’t have the cramps, who knows what would have happened,” said Sun, who will rise into the top 60 thanks to her All England Club run.

Italian seventh seed Paolini, the runner-up at the French Open last month, needed just 57 minutes to see off Navarro, the conqueror of second-ranked Coco Gauff in the last round.

The 28-year-old, who had not won a tour-level main draw match on grass before this year, fired 19 winners to her opponent’s six.

“It’s a dream to be here in this position, to be in the semifinal,” said Paolini, the first Italian woman in the Open era to make the last four.

The tournament’s remaining quarterfinals take place on Wednesday, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic facing Alex de Minaur, while Taylor Fritz clashes with Lorenzo Musetti.

In the women’s draw, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina tackles Elina Svitolina, with Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova meeting in a clash of former French Open champions.

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Updated 10 July 2024
Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
  • Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown
MUNICH, Germany: Lamine Yamal, 16, became the tournament’s youngest ever goalscorer as Spain came back to beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday and reach the Euro 2024 final.
Trailing after Randal Kolo Muani headed in a Kylian Mbappe cross in the ninth minute, Spain turned the match around in a four-minute period, scoring twice against a side who had only conceded once in five previous games in this tournament.
Yamal, who turns 17 a day before Sunday’s final against either the Netherlands or England in Berlin, equalized with a superb strike from outside the box, curling a long-range effort into the top corner and past the fingertips of an airborne Mike Maignan.
Spain took the lead on 25 minutes, Dani Olmo expertly gathering a loose ball and firing a low shot into the net with the aid of a deflection off Jules Kounde.
Masters of midfield game management, Spain shut up shop after taking the lead, frequently holding possession rather than attack on the counter, controlling the match and claiming the win.
Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown.
Finalists in three of the past four major tournaments, questions will be asked of how France failed to click up front despite boasting enviable attacking riches.
France had only scored three goals heading into the match, none of which were scored by a French player from open play and coach Didier Deschamps reacted, benching forward Antoine Griezmann for Ousmane Dembele.
Yamal created the first chance of the match four minutes in, lofting a curling cross to an unmarked Fabian Ruiz, who headed over from point-blank range.
Four minutes later, Mbappe skated down the left flank and sent in a carbon copy of Yamal’s cross, but Kolo Muani’s header was on target to give France the lead.
While the pre-match doubts focused on Spain veterans Jesus Navas, 38, and Nacho, 34, who replaced suspended duo Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, the younger Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella were at fault for Kolo Muani’s opener.
France’s strike seemed to take the wind out of Spain’s sails but it was the youngest player on the pitch who produce a piece of sublime brilliance to level the scores.
Collecting the ball well outside the box, Yamal cut inside, took one look at the goal and unleashed a perfect curling strike into the top left corner.
The goal made Yamal, who already has three assists at Euro 2024, the youngest scorer in the competition’s history, beating the previous record by a year and a half.
Lamal’s goal, 13 minutes after France’s opener, ignited Spain’s attack and La Roja took the lead four minutes later through Olmo.
Olmo leapt acrobatically to collect a cleared cross, shed a defender and smashed goalwards, his shot taking a deflection off Kounde before bouncing in.
France’s best chance to force extra time fell to their captain with five minutes remaining, but Mbappe blasted well over with only goalkeeper Unai Simon to beat.

Gunning for the Games: Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi trains without a range

Gunning for the Games: Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi trains without a range
Updated 09 July 2024
Gunning for the Games: Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi trains without a range

Gunning for the Games: Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi trains without a range
  • Raimi laments the lack of support from authorities in Yemen, saying most of her training camps and competition trips were at her own expense
SANAA: Standing by the faded blue wall of an empty sports hall in Sanaa, Yasameen Al-Raimi raises her air pistol and pauses, studying the target 10 meters away.

Squeezing the trigger, the Yemeni Olympic hope fires a metal pellet through the middle of the paper square, rebounding with a clang off the metal plate behind.

Raimi, in black hijab, safety glasses and yellow ear protectors, is training for the Paris Olympics, one of the biggest competitions of her life.

But while her rivals are preparing on purpose-built ranges at high-tech shooting centers, the markswoman from conflict-torn Yemen must muddle through as best she can.

Her makeshift range is roped off by red-and-white plastic tape, the sort commonly seen on building sites. It is tied to a wooden desk bearing her equipment: extra targets, a pistol case, and an electric pulley.

Pushing a button on the pulley, a fresh black-and-white target rattles away on a string to the end of the range, marked by a low, spotlit grey wall. After the session she scrutinizes her pellet-ridden targets, pen in hand.

Raimi is no stranger to makeshift facilities, a fact of life in divided Yemen, which has been engulfed by conflict since the northern Houthi rebels seized Sanaa in 2014.

But recent months have been particularly tense, with the capital city under sporadic fire from US and British forces.

The Western allies are retaliating for the Houthis’ drone-and-missile campaign against shipping in the Red Sea, which they say is in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

Raimi started shooting in 2010 but after Yemen’s war broke out, she put her career on hold for five years before returning to competition in 2020.

At times, with constant power cuts and nowhere else to train, she was reduced to training on the roof of her house.

“There was no electricity for me to shoot, and I could not find a place to train,” she told AFP.

“I even went through a period when I made the roof of my house a shooting spot to continue training.”

After finishing second-last at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she competed at the 2022 World Championships in Cairo and the Asian Championships earlier this year.

“I never stopped training at all. It was daily and in two periods, morning and evening,” she said.

In Paris, she will be the only woman in Yemen’s four-strong team which also includes a swimmer, a sprinter and a judoka.

“I feel honored and proud to be a woman representing Yemen, and also to be a Yemeni player in this Olympics,” Raimi said, calling it “the dream of any athlete.”

Her coach, Amal Modhesh, is doing what she can for Raimi despite lacking any great experience and professional credentials.

“Yasameen does most of her training by herself. She is a very diligent shooter despite the lack of resources ... especially a professional coach,” Modhesh says.

These difficulties have only “increased her determination to reach her goal ... and raise the flag of Yemen high,” adds the coach.

Raimi laments the lack of support from authorities in Yemen, saying most of her training camps and competition trips were at her own expense.

However, she is pleased to receive support from the Yemen Olympic Committee, which funnels funding from the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia.

YOC secretary-general Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ahjri said Yemen’s athletes, present and future, need official help if they are to thrive.

“I say to the officials, whether at the level of Yemeni sports or at the level of the country in general: Yemeni sports must be given the attention it deserves in order for it to develop,” he told AFP.

