You are here

  • Home
  • The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
The fossilised skeleton of 'April' a Tenontosaurus dinosaur is assembled in Manchester Museum prior its reopening after a long refurbishment, in Manchester, northern England on January 19, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdg9a

Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: The fossil remains of a plant-eating dinosaur estimated to have roamed the earth some 125 million years ago have been discovered on England’s Isle of Wight, with scientists believing it to be the most complete new specimen found in Britain in a century.
Weighing roughly the same as a large male American bison at about 900 kilogrammes (1990 lbs), the herbivorous species was likely a herding animal, Jeremy Lockwood, a PhD student at the University of Portsmouth who helped with the excavation, said in a statement.
The dinosaur, made up of 149 bones, was found in the cliffs of Compton Bay on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, in 2013 by late fossil collector Nick Chase.
It was named “Comptonatus chasei” as a tribute to Chase.
“Nick had a phenomenal nose for finding dinosaur bones ... This really is a remarkable find,” Lockwood said.
“It helps us understand more about the different types of dinosaurs that lived in England in the Early Cretaceous,” said Lockwood, also the lead author of a new paper describing the species published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
The remains of a meat-eating dinosaur belonging to an ancient predator bigger than anything known from the whole of Europe was discovered on the island in 2022. It was also from the Cretaceous Period.

Topics: Britain Dinosaur

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

MAZIDAGI, Turkiye: Lying on her back, the sheep struggled as the man approached to bandage her udders, which had been burned in a fire last month that killed hundreds of sheep in southeast Turkiye.
Since the fire, Hasan Kizil has been driving on hilly roads in his van, treating traumatized animals and convincing farmers not to sell injured sheep to the slaughterhouse.
The blaze ripped through the southeastern cities of Diyarbakir and Mardin on June 22, claiming 15 lives. Experts pointed to faulty wiring as a possible cause.
More than 1,000 sheep and goats died in the fire, according to the agriculture ministry, including those in the Mazidagi area, 36 kilometers (22 miles) from Mardin.
“Most of them had their eyes completely closed, too swollen to see in front of them,” the 29-year-old, who largely taught himself how to care for the animals, said while treating burns around blackened hooves and udders.
“Had it continued for a few more days, the spoiled milk would have caused septicaemia,” he said, referring to blood poisoning by bacteria. “We almost lost them.”
Every day, Kizil voluntarily visits farms to monitor the animals and convince farmers to keep their damaged herds.
Caring for injured and unproductive animals is a heavy burden for the young breeder, who owes 27,000 Turkish lira ($825) to the bank while also paying for medicine and hay.
Former kebab seller Mehmet Celebioglu, in his 30s, went into debt to buy 160 sheep and a few goats. Now only about 40 remain — female sheep unable to produce milk and young goats orphaned by the fire.
“They were lying in the fields when the fire broke out. 120 sheep burned on the spot. Their eyes melted... these are all that are left,” he said.
“My brothers risked their lives to save them,” added his 18-year-old sister Gulistan, recalling how the fire cut off the electricity and water supplies as hot wind raged over the hills.
But selling the remaining stock is not an option for Celebioglu, originally from Adana, a large city in the south.
“Selling them? They’d pay me 2,000 to 3,000 lira,” he said.
“I’ve spent two years teaching myself this job and most of all, I love my animals.”

Disaster victims
The farmers’ attachment to their sheep encouraged Kizil to support them and reach out to disaster victims, as he did after treating injured animals following the massive earthquake that struck southeastern Turkiye in February 2023, killing 55,000 people.
Now a local star on Instagram, he is known for making braces and prostheses for disabled animals. More than 240,000 followers track his work rehabilitating foxes, cats and injured birds.
Recalling the night of the fire, he said: “It was a battlefield around here.”
“The butchers were trying to grab the wounded animals and slaughter them, while we were trying to keep them alive.”
Images of the animals moved vets from several cities to rush to the scene voluntarily.
The municipality in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir took in injured animals at its shelter, while others were sent to clinics in Izmir (west Turkiye), Adana, and Istanbul.
“We are still fighting,” said Kizil, in a region where agriculture and livestock farming are the mainstay of the economy.
Applying ointment to the black wounds on the female sheep, he added: “If we can recover the udders, these will be saved.”

Topics: Turkey Sheep fire animals

Related

‘Black sheep’ embarrass French far right before vote
World
‘Black sheep’ embarrass French far right before vote
On Eid Al-Adha, Senegal’s star sheep are for luxury, not sacrifice
World
On Eid Al-Adha, Senegal’s star sheep are for luxury, not sacrifice

Hawaii airport evacuated over Japanese man’s grenades: police

Hawaii airport evacuated over Japanese man’s grenades: police
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Hawaii airport evacuated over Japanese man’s grenades: police

Hawaii airport evacuated over Japanese man’s grenades: police
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES: A Hawaii airport was briefly evacuated after a Japanese man was found with two inert grenades in his hand luggage, police said following his arrest.
Officers cleared the terminal on Tuesday while a bomb squad moved in to investigate the suspicious items, which were picked up on an X-ray machine.
“The Hilo International Airport experienced a brief halt in operations” for little over an hour, Hawaii police said in a statement.
The bomb squad “determined the items to be inert grenades,” police reported, meaning they were not dangerous.
A 41-year-old Japanese man was arrested on a “terroristic threatening” charge and remains in custody, the force said.
“Police remind the public that replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in checked and carry-on baggage.”

Topics: US Airport crime Japan Hawaii

The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru is found in the ice

The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru is found in the ice
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru is found in the ice

The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru is found in the ice
  • Police in the Ancash region found the body of William Stampfl on Friday near a camp 5,200 meters above sea level
  • Stampfl’s body and clothing had been preserved by the ice and freezing temperatures
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

LIMA: Police in Peru said Tuesday they have found the cold-preserved body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes.
Police in the Ancash region told The Associated Press they found the body of William Stampfl on Friday near a camp 5,200 meters (17,060 feet) above sea level. The 58-year-old Stampfl had been trying to climb the 6,768-meter Mount Huascaran.
Police said Stampfl’s body and clothing had been preserved by the ice and freezing temperatures. His drivers license was also found. It says he was a resident of Chino in California’s San Bernardino County.
Hundreds of climbers visit the mountain each year with local guides, and it takes them about a week to reach the summit. Stampfl was with friends Matthew Richardson and Steve Erskine when they attempted the ascent in 2002. They had traveled the world to climb challenging mountains and had summitted Kilimanjaro, Rainier, Shasta and Denali, according to a Los Angeles Times report at the time.
Erskine’s body was found shortly after the avalanche on Huascaran, but Richardson’s is still missing.
Stampfl’s body was brought down the mountain over the weekend and put in a morgue in the city of Yungay.

Topics: Peru climber Andes American mountaineer

Related

Japanese climber dies after summiting Pakistan’s ‘Golden Peak’ mountain
Pakistan
Japanese climber dies after summiting Pakistan’s ‘Golden Peak’ mountain
Feted Russian climber feared dead in fall from Pakistan peak
Pakistan
Feted Russian climber feared dead in fall from Pakistan peak

Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa

Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa

Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa
  • The 43-year-old man was attacked on Sunday at the Pilanesberg National Park
  • The man, his fiancee and two women were driving their own vehicle within the reserve when they spotted three elephants and three calves, police said
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: A Spanish tourist was trampled to death by an elephant after stepping out of his vehicle to take photos of a small breeding herd at a renowned South African park, authorities said Tuesday.
The 43-year-old man was attacked on Sunday at the Pilanesberg National Park, a tourist magnet about 200 kilometers (120 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, according to park officials.
The man, his fiancee and two women were driving their own vehicle within the reserve when they spotted three elephants and three calves, police said.
“Reports suggest that the man stopped the vehicle, alighted and went closer to the elephants to take pictures,” police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said.
North West province’s Parks and Tourism Board (NWPTB), which manages Pilanesberg, said an adult female elephant then charged at the man.
“He was unfortunately not able to escape or evade the elephant, which was now joined by the whole herd, and was caught and trampled to death,” it said.
“The elephants moved away immediately from the scene without any aggression toward the nearby vehicles and eventually disappeared into the bushes.”
Pieter Nel, NWPTB’s chief conservation officer, said the matriarch of the herd attacked upon becoming “agitated” after seeing the tourist approach.
It is normal behavior for elephants to try to “defend the young ones,” he added.
“Lots of tourists are oblivious to the dangers and do not realize how dangerous these animals can be,” he told AFP.
Nel and Mokgwabone said the man was from Spain.
His companions, all from Johannesburg, were unharmed, the police said, adding they had opened an investigation.
Elephant attacks are not uncommon in the region. In 2021 a suspected poacher was killed by elephants in South Africa’s world-famous Kruger National Park.
And last year 50 people were killed and 85 injured by wild animals — mostly elephants — in neighboring Zimbabwe, according to local authorities.
Pilanesberg and other South African parks tell visitors driving through the reserves to keep the windows closed and not to disembark from their vehicles.
“The dangerous and unpredictable nature of wild animals are always emphasized on the permits and booklets for sale in Pilanesberg,” NWPTB said, adding it was saddened by the “tragic incident.”

Topics: Spanish tourist elephants Pilanesberg National Park Johannesburg

Related

Sri Lanka pilgrims flee as elephant runs amok
World
Sri Lanka pilgrims flee as elephant runs amok
Rare elephant twins born in dramatic birth in Thailand
Offbeat
Rare elephant twins born in dramatic birth in Thailand

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
  • The long-forgotten photo from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends”
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

BARCELONA: When Joan Monfort took photos of Lionel Messi with a baby for a charity calendar almost 17 years ago, he knew the long-haired young man would make it big in soccer.
He could not have imagined the little boy would as well.
The baby in the photos — which have gone viral — was none other than Lamine Yamal, the Spanish wunderkind, who at 16 is showing such promise that he’s already being compared to the greats. The youngest to have played for Spain, he became the youngest player ever in the ongoing European Championship in Germany.
One of the long-forgotten photos from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends.”
Monfort, 56, who works as a freelance photographer for The Associated Press and others, said the photo shoot took place in the visitors’ locker room at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in the autumn of 2007, when Yamal was just a few months old.
Barcelona players posed with children and their families for a calendar as part of an annual charity drive by local newspaper Diario Sport and UNICEF. Monfort was in charge of the photo shoots — and it just so happened that Messi was paired with Yamal’s family. His mother, who is from Equatorial Guinea, is next to Messi and the baby in one of the photos.
“We made the calendar with the help of UNICEF. So UNICEF did a raffle in the neighborhood of Roca Fonda in Mataró where Lamine’s family lived. They signed up for the raffle to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barca player. And they won the raffle,” Monfort said.
It wasn’t an easy assignment, he recalled, mainly because Messi wasn’t sure how to interact with baby Lamine, who was in a plastic tub for the shoot.
“Messi is a pretty introverted guy, he’s shy,” Monfort said. “He was coming out of the locker room and suddenly he finds himself in another locker room with a plastic tub full of water and a baby in it. It was complicated. He didn’t even know how to hold him at first.”
Messi was 20 at the time and already considered a big talent, but it would take a couple of years before he made his mark as the most outstanding player of his generation for Barcelona and Argentina.
Like Messi, Yamal has gone through Barcelona’s renowned La Masia youth academy. Despite his age, he’s been one of Spain’s best players at Euro 2024, where his team will play France in the semifinals on Tuesday. Yamal will turn 17 on Saturday, the day before the final in Berlin.
Monfort, 56, had no idea it was Yamal in those photos from 2007 until a friend messaged him as they started trending online.
He’s had a long career as a sports photographer since 1991, following Barcelona around the world, but said he’s never experienced this level of excitement around any of his photos.
“It’s very exciting to be associated with something that has caused such a sensation,” he said. “To tell you the truth it’s a very nice feeling.”

Topics: Messi

Related

Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds
Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts

Latest updates

Actor, Democratic donor George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign
Actor, Democratic donor George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth
Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth
UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.