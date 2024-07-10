You are here

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
A Syrian airline plane is pictured on the tarmac at the Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of Syria's capital (AFP)
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
  • Arab countries have restored diplomatic ties with Damascus, which was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League last year
  • Syria’s 13-year civil war is now largely frozen, with the central government in Damascus having reasserted control over most of the territory
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
DAMASCUS: Regular flights between the Syrian capital of Damascus and Saudi Arabia resumed Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade as part of a thaw in relations between the countries, Syrian state media reported.
Syria and Saudi Arabia had severed ties in 2012 over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters at the start of the civil war. But most Arab countries have restored diplomatic ties with Damascus, which was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League l ast year.
Syria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ayman Soussan, said the resumption of flights was “an additional step in the process of development in relations between the two brotherly countries,” state news agency SANA reported.
In May, Syrian pilgrims traveled on a direct flight to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, but Wednesday’s Syrian Airlines flight to Riyadh marked the return of regular commercial flights.
Syria’s 13-year civil war is now largely frozen, with the central government in Damascus having reasserted control over most of the territory, while much of the northwest is still controlled by a patchwork of opposition groups and the northeast by Kurdish forces.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance

Updated 6 sec ago
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Updated 6 sec ago
“We agree to what they agree to,” Nasrallah added

BEIRUT: Hamas is negotiating on behalf of the entire “Axis of Resistance,” an alliance built up over years of Iranian support against Israel and USinfluence in the Middle East, the head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday.
“We agree to what they agree to,” Nasrallah added.

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights
  • “The IDF holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory,” the military said
  • On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks and artillery on Wednesday struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarization deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.
“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said in a statement.
On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, an attack the Lebanese armed group said was retaliation for the Israeli killing of one of its men in Syrian territory.
Hezbollah began firing at Israel after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack that precipitated the war in Gaza.
Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata

UN mission to Libya says political activist abducted in Misrata
  • Al-Areebi, 29, was abducted on Monday in the city of Misrata by unidentified armed men in civilian clothes
  • UNSMIL urged Misrata city’s security and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the abduction of Al-Areebi
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

TRIPOLI: The United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL) called on Wednesday on Libyan authorities to free political activist Al-Moatassim Al-Areebi and to end arbitrary detentions.
Al-Areebi, 29, was abducted on Monday in the city of Misrata by unidentified armed men in civilian clothes along with his friend Mohamed Shtewi, the mission said in a statement.
UNSMIL said that Shtewi was released “after being beaten” but that the whereabouts of Al-Areebi “remain unknown.”
UNSMIL urged Misrata city’s security and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the abduction of Al-Areebi, disclose his whereabouts, and secure his safe and immediate release.
Misrata is a port city some 200 km (125 miles) east of the capital Tripoli. The Tripoli government is considered to be in charge of Misrata but has not commented on the case.
“Reports of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, ill-treatment, torture, and deaths in custody committed with impunity continue to plague Libya,” the mission said.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted its leader Muammar Qaddafi.
It split in 2014 between eastern factions in Benghazi, the second-largest city, and western factions in Tripoli, with rival administrations governing in each region.
“The Mission has documented cases of at least 60 individuals currently detained across the country for their actual or perceived political affiliation,” UNSMIL said in the statement.

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Reuters
Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools

Germany, France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza schools
  • ‘People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire’
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP Reuters

BERLIN: Germany said Wednesday that a deadly Israeli strike on a school in southern Gaza being used as a shelter was “unacceptable” and called for a rapid investigation into the incident.

“People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire,” the foreign ministry posted on X. “The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly.”

France also condemned Israel’s recent deadly air strikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, declaring such tactics “unacceptable.”

“We call for these strikes to be fully investigated,” the foreign ministry said, highlighting a strike on Tuesday on a school near the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israel defense minister says ‘60 percent’ of Hamas dead or wounded

Israel defense minister says ‘60 percent’ of Hamas dead or wounded
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Israel defense minister says ‘60 percent’ of Hamas dead or wounded

Israel defense minister says ‘60 percent’ of Hamas dead or wounded
  • Yoav Gallant reaffirms that Israel is ‘determined’ to meet its war goals of eradicating Hamas and bringing all hostages back from Gaza
  • Israel has launched major new offensives in Gaza City in the north and around Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that 60 percent of Hamas fighters had been “eliminated or wounded” in the Gaza war since the militant group’s October 7 attacks.
Gallant reaffirmed in a statement to parliament on the first nine months of the conflict that Israel was “determined” to meet its war goals of eradicating Hamas and bringing all hostages back from Gaza.
The minister praised Israeli soldiers for “performing their work with dedication, sacrifice and success” and said “the achievements are many.”
Israel has launched major new offensives in Gaza City in the north and around Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south, even as it also embarks on contacts with international mediators on conditions for negotiating a truce with Hamas.
“We have eliminated or wounded 60 percent of the Hamas terrorists” and “dismantled” most the Palestinian group’s 24 battalions, Gallant said.
The minister did not give figures for the casualties and the Israeli military said it did not immediately have statistics.
The October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel’s military retaliation has killed at least 38,295 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
While many countries expressed solidarity with Israel after the October 7 attacks, the government has also faced a wave of criticism for its military campaign that has devastated Gaza.
Gallant insisted Israel would stick to its aims.
“We have returned half of the hostages and we are determined to return the rest,” he said.
“The security establishment, and myself heading it, are determined to achieve the goals of the war and complete them.”

