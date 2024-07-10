Closing Bell: Tasi closes in green on Wednesday, reaching 11,785 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained on Wednesday, increasing by 4.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 11,784.09.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.1 billion ($1.3 billion) as 126 of the listed stocks advanced, while 93 retreated.

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.52 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 1,471.85.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 44.90 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 25,516.70. This comes as 31 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 30 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. which saw its share price surge 8.33 percent to SR0.13.

Other top performers include Miahona Co. as well as Al Kathiri Holding Co., whose share prices soared by 7.53 percent and 6.25 percent to stand at SR31.40 and SR2.89, respectively.

Additional top performers included Tanmiah Food Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co.

The worst performer was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., whose share price dropped by 5.78 percent to SR30.15.

Other fallers were Saudi Reinsurance Co. as well as Zamil Industrial Investment Co., whose share prices dropped by 2.41 percent and 1.90 percent to stand at SR28.30 and SR23.74, respectively.

Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and United Electronics Co. also saw falls.

In Nomu, Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 7.36 percent to SR54.

Other best performers in Nomu were Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. as well as Armah Sports Co., whose share prices soared by 5.86 percent and 4.71 percent to stand at SR19.50 and SR73.30, respectively.

Other top gainers also include Knowledge Tower Trading Co. and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co.

Leaf Global Environmental Services Co. was the major faller on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 14.73 percent to SR52.10.

The share prices of Saudi Top for Trading Co. as well as Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. also fell by 9.74 percent and 5.66 percent to stand at SR6.49 and SR100, respectively.

Others to see drops included Ladun Investment Co. and Future Care Trading Co.